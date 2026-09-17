CIF LA City Section Football Week 4: Top Games and Predictions

Week 4 of the high school football season brings another intriguing slate for the CIF LA City Section, including opportunities for several teams to test themselves against Southern Section opponents.

Unbeaten Crenshaw hosts Paraclete, San Pedro puts its 4-0 record on the line against Palisades and Marshall faces a Marquez team whose record doesn't necessarily reflect the caliber of competition it has faced.

Birmingham, meanwhile, travels to Burbank looking for its first victory after opening the season with three consecutive games against Southern Section opponents.

Here is a look at four of the top games involving LA City Section teams in Week 4, along with a prediction for each matchup.

Paraclete (0-4) at Crenshaw (4-0)

Crenshaw has established itself as one of the City Section's early contenders.

The Cougars are coming off a 12-3 victory over University and have won 14 of their past 16 games dating to last season. Friday's matchup gives Crenshaw an opportunity to measure itself against an established Southern Section program.

Freshman athlete Jason Grant Jr. has emerged as one of the Cougars' young players to watch and received an offer from San Diego State earlier this week.

The Aztecs are already familiar with another Crenshaw standout. Senior linebacker Deandre Kirkpatrick committed to San Diego State over the summer and anchors a defense that has been particularly effective against the run.

Paraclete enters with an 0-4 record, but the Spirits have faced a challenging Southern Section schedule. They will be looking for their first victory before beginning Angelus League play next week.

Crenshaw has the advantage of playing at home and enters with considerably more momentum. A victory would give the Cougars another reason to believe their strong start can carry over against competition outside the City Section.

The pick: Crenshaw

Palisades (1-3) at San Pedro (4-0)

Don't let Palisades' record obscure the challenge facing San Pedro.

The Dolphins have already tested themselves against strong competition and are coming off a 56-50 victory over Brentwood. They now get one more significant test before beginning Western League play.

Senior quarterback Robert Holohan leads the Palisades offense with 680 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore running back LJ Stephens has also emerged as an important part of the Dolphins' attack.

San Pedro counters with a defense that has been difficult to score against through four games. Senior linebacker Ty Contreras is one of the leaders of a unit that has helped the Pirates remain unbeaten.

The Pirates have already defeated City Section opponents King/Drew and Bell during their 4-0 start and now have an opportunity to add another quality victory.

Palisades has the offensive weapons to make this interesting, but San Pedro has been the more consistent team and gets the Dolphins at home.

The pick: San Pedro

Marshall (4-0) at Marquez (1-3)

Marshall's 4-0 record requires a little explanation.

The Barristers have played only three games because Belmont forfeited last week's scheduled matchup, giving Marshall a victory without taking the field.

Now comes what could be Marshall's most revealing test of the young season.

Senior quarterback Nate Cadet leads the Barristers into Huntington Park to face a Marquez team that is much more dangerous than its 1-3 record might suggest.

The Gladiators are coming off a 27-7 loss to Rio Hondo Prep and have dropped three consecutive games, but their schedule has provided them with experience against strong competition.

Senior linebacker Elyjah Staples, a four-star Cal commit, leads the Marquez defense. Junior athlete Khalil Green, a transfer from Long Beach Jordan, gives the Gladiators another player capable of making an impact.

Marshall has the better record, but Marquez has faced the more demanding schedule. That experience could prove significant Friday.

The pick: Marquez

Birmingham (0-3) at Burbank (2-2)

Birmingham remains winless, but there is important context behind the Patriots' 0-3 start.

All three losses have come against Southern Section opponents, and Birmingham showed signs of improvement in a 27-17 loss to Calabasas.

Senior running back Braylen Morgan and senior wide receiver Paul Turner give the Patriots two experienced offensive weapons. Birmingham is also working through a quarterback competition, with junior Daniel Kakooza and freshman Exavier Johnson Jr. expected to share snaps.

Burbank enters 2-2 after a 22-15 victory over Golden Valley. Senior running back Troy Wells is one of the players Birmingham will need to contain.

There is also an interesting common opponent.

Birmingham lost to Calabasas 27-17, while Burbank fell to Calabasas 47-7. Common-opponent results are far from definitive — matchups and circumstances vary considerably from game to game — but the results provide at least one point of comparison.

Birmingham's difficult opening schedule may have prepared the Patriots well for this matchup.

The pick: Birmingham

Other Notable Week 4 Games

Carson (3-1) at North Torrance (2-2)

Carson looks to build on its 17-14 victory over Long Beach Poly and continue an impressive start that has also included a win over Lincoln of San Diego.

El Camino Real (1-3) at Knight (1-2)

El Camino Real heads on the road looking to gain some momentum before the City Section schedule becomes increasingly important.

Fremont (1-3) at Diego Rivera (1-2)

Both teams enter looking for a victory that could help change the direction of their early seasons.

South East (4-0) at Bell (3-1)

One of the week's more intriguing City Section matchups features a 4-0 South East team against a Bell squad looking to rebound and remain among the section's teams to watch.