LA City Section High School Football Top 15 Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

Week 3 of the Southern California high school football season brought plenty of movement to the CIF LA City Section rankings, particularly in the middle of the Top 15.

Carson remains No. 1 after another statement victory, while University moves up despite a close loss to one of the City Section's top teams.

Palisades returns to the rankings after a four-overtime victory over Brentwood School, while Hamilton drops out after an 0-3 start.

Here are the latest High School On SI CIF LA City Section high school football Top 15 rankings:

1. Carson (3-1)

Carson bounced back from its 35-20 loss to Palos Verdes with another statement win, this time against Long Beach Poly. The Colts aren't just competing with the programs on their nonleague schedule — they're beating them. That's something City Section teams haven't done consistently in recent years. Carson remains No. 1 and the favorite to win the Open Division.

Next: at North Torrance

2. San Pedro (4-0)

In a battle of undefeated teams, San Pedro flexed its muscles in a 49-7 victory. Senior tight end Joaquin Fernandez showed his athleticism with a 95-yard touchdown. The Pirates now get another matchup against a ranked City Section opponent.

Next: vs No. 15 Palisades

3. Crenshaw (4-0)

Crenshaw earned a gritty 12-3 victory over then-No. 13 University. The Cougars have now won 14 of their past 16 games. Their biggest test of the season so far comes next against a quality Southern Section program.

Next: vs Paraclete

4. Birmingham (0-3)

Birmingham fell to Calabasas, 27-17. The Patriots have shown improvement and have two more opportunities to build momentum before league play. If Birmingham can win both, it would enter league play at 2-3 and in a much better position heading toward the Open Division playoffs.

Next: at Burbank

5. King/Drew (2-2)

The Golden Eagles earned what coach Joe Torres called "the second biggest win in King Drew history behind our championship win" in a social media post after their 13-12 victory over Cathedral. Beating a Southern Section program like Cathedral should provide a major confidence boost for the Golden Eagles. A trip to Baltimore to face reigning national champion Saint Frances Academy is two weeks away, but King/Drew first turns its attention to Westchester.

Next: vs Westchester

6. Garfield (2-1)

Garfield showed plenty of fight in a 21-12 loss to Southern Section opponent Schurr. The Bulldogs now head into league play as the early favorites to win the Eastern League.

Next: vs Legacy

7. Kennedy (4-0)

Following its 34-24 victory in Week 3, Kennedy has now won three straight against crosstown rival Granada Hills Charter. Granada Hills made things uncomfortable for the Cougars, but Kennedy ultimately proved to be too much. The Cougars head into league play as the favorites in the Valley Mission League.

Next: at Van Nuys

8. Venice (2-2)

Venice rolled past Norwalk, 41-0. The Gondoliers have been competitive throughout the season and now face their biggest challenge when an undefeated Southern Section program comes to town.

Next: vs Capistrano Valley

9. Cleveland (4-0)

Cleveland remained undefeated with a 56-6 victory over Franklin. The Cavaliers have allowed only 15 points this season. After an open week, Cleveland begins an important three-game stretch that could have major playoff implications.

Next: at No.3 Crenshaw

10. University (2-2)

University's two losses have come against quality opponents. The Wildcats lost to Brentwood School, 16-8, in Week 1 and most recently fell to No. 3 Crenshaw, 12-3. Competing closely with one of the City Section's best teams should provide some encouragement as University continues to establish itself as a Division 1 contender.

Next: vs Franklin

11. Banning (3-1)

Banning competed but ultimately suffered a 14-9 loss to North Torrance. The Pilots host a powerful Southern Section opponent next week with an opportunity to earn a major statement victory.

Next: vs Palos Verdes

12. Dorsey (2-2)

Dorsey struggled in a 24-12 loss to Harvard-Westlake but showed some positives to build on. The Dons will look to bounce back next week as they continue to position themselves as a potential contender in the Coliseum League.

Next: at Rialto

13. Palisades (1-3)

Palisades returns to the rankings after defeating Brentwood School, 56-50, in a four-overtime thriller. The Dolphins finally broke through after dropping three straight one-score games. With several transfers still serving the sit-out period, Palisades could become a legitimate Division 1 contender as the season progresses.

Next: at No.2 San Pedro

14. Bell (3-1)

No. 2 San Pedro proved too much for Bell in a 49-7 loss to the Pirates. Bell finishes its nonleague schedule at 3-1 and begins Eastern League play as a potential challenger for the league title.

Next: vs South East

15. Marquez (1-3)

Marquez has dropped three straight after opening the season with a 34-32 victory over Verdugo Hills in Week 0. The Gladiators lost to Rio Hondo Prep, 27-7, but showed some positive signs. Marquez has talent on paper but still needs to prove it can compete with and defeat quality opponents.

DROPPED:

Hamilton (Lost 28-0 to Loyola)

NEW:

Palisades (Beat Brentwood School 56-50)