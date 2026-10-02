California High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 1

Week 6 of the 2026 California high school football season got underway Thursday, Oct. 1, with games across the state.

Among the notable results, No. 6 Centennial rolled past Vista Murrieta 65-14, No. 9 Central East defeated Clovis North 42-13 and Chaparral beat Murrieta Valley 52-14. Ramona also put up 63 points in a shutout of Miller.

Here are the California high school football final scores from Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Arroyo Valley 20, Fontana 6

Bassett 37, Garey 13

Big Bear 30, Pacific 13

Bloomington 26, Carter 21

Bolsa Grande 31, Magnolia 8

Bonita 35, Colony 0

Brawley 28, Linfield Christian 0

Buena Park 31, Estancia 21

Canyon 20, St. Margaret's 10

Centennial 65, Vista Murrieta 14

Central East 42, Clovis North 13

Chaparral 52, Murrieta Valley 14

Charter Oak 51, Ayala 3

Classical Academy 33, Army-Navy 14

Dana Hills 46, Western 29

El Rancho 41, South El Monte 20

El Toro 48, Beckman 26

Foothill 35, Tehachapi 0

Gilroy 54, Del Mar 0

Glendora 31, Northview 27

Great Oak 51, Roosevelt 13

Hart 35, Golden Valley 8

Independence 49, Yerba Buena 7

Indian Springs 35, San Gorgonio 12

Kern Valley 42, Arvin 41

La Quinta 15, Santiago 14

Laguna Beach 28, Troy 14

Lancaster 56, Littlerock 0

Loara 42, Century 6

Maranatha 44, Santa Rosa Academy 22

McFarland 35, West 0

Milken 36, Desert 12

Oak Hills 34, Serrano 16

Pomona 41, Workman 0

Ramona 63, Miller 6

Roosevelt 31, Justin Garza 24

Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 8

Salinas 40, North Salinas 14

San Jacinto 49, Temescal Canyon 0

Santa Ana Valley 22, Savanna 18

Santa Fe Christian 35, King/Drew 7

Temecula Prep 23, San Jacinto Valley Academy 9

Temecula Valley 23, Santiago 6

Trona 48, Legacy Christian Academy 42

Washington 49, Encinal 0

Webb 42, Vasquez 0

West 43, North 40

Westminster 14, Valencia 12

Whittier 38, Lynwood 13

Woodbridge 42, Calvary Chapel 28