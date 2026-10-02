California High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 1
Week 6 of the 2026 California high school football season got underway Thursday, Oct. 1, with games across the state.
Among the notable results, No. 6 Centennial rolled past Vista Murrieta 65-14, No. 9 Central East defeated Clovis North 42-13 and Chaparral beat Murrieta Valley 52-14. Ramona also put up 63 points in a shutout of Miller.
Here are the California high school football final scores from Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Arroyo Valley 20, Fontana 6
Bassett 37, Garey 13
Big Bear 30, Pacific 13
Bloomington 26, Carter 21
Bolsa Grande 31, Magnolia 8
Bonita 35, Colony 0
Brawley 28, Linfield Christian 0
Buena Park 31, Estancia 21
Canyon 20, St. Margaret's 10
Centennial 65, Vista Murrieta 14
Central East 42, Clovis North 13
Chaparral 52, Murrieta Valley 14
Charter Oak 51, Ayala 3
Classical Academy 33, Army-Navy 14
Dana Hills 46, Western 29
El Rancho 41, South El Monte 20
El Toro 48, Beckman 26
Foothill 35, Tehachapi 0
Gilroy 54, Del Mar 0
Glendora 31, Northview 27
Great Oak 51, Roosevelt 13
Hart 35, Golden Valley 8
Independence 49, Yerba Buena 7
Indian Springs 35, San Gorgonio 12
Kern Valley 42, Arvin 41
La Quinta 15, Santiago 14
Laguna Beach 28, Troy 14
Lancaster 56, Littlerock 0
Loara 42, Century 6
Maranatha 44, Santa Rosa Academy 22
McFarland 35, West 0
Milken 36, Desert 12
Oak Hills 34, Serrano 16
Pomona 41, Workman 0
Ramona 63, Miller 6
Roosevelt 31, Justin Garza 24
Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 8
Salinas 40, North Salinas 14
San Jacinto 49, Temescal Canyon 0
Santa Ana Valley 22, Savanna 18
Santa Fe Christian 35, King/Drew 7
Temecula Prep 23, San Jacinto Valley Academy 9
Temecula Valley 23, Santiago 6
Trona 48, Legacy Christian Academy 42
Washington 49, Encinal 0
Webb 42, Vasquez 0
West 43, North 40
Westminster 14, Valencia 12
Whittier 38, Lynwood 13
Woodbridge 42, Calvary Chapel 28
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.