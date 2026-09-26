Servite vs. Damien Live Stream: How to Watch CIF-SS Football Game of the Week

Two teams trying to build momentum before league play begins meet Friday night when Servite travels to La Verne to face Damien.

Servite enters 2-2 and ranked No. 22 in the latest High School On SI CIF Southern Section Top 25.

Damien is 3-2 and sits just two spots behind the Friars at No. 24.

NFHS Network has selected the matchup as its 2026 CIF Southern Section Ford Football Game of the Week, giving fans across California an opportunity to watch two ranked teams trying to strengthen their position entering the second half of the season.

Servite had last week off.

Damien enters with some momentum after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 38-31 victory over Salesian.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Damien High School in La Verne, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Servite vs. Damien

What: No. 22 Servite Friars at No. 24 Damien Spartans

When: Friday, Sept. 25

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Damien High School, La Verne, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Servite vs. Damien on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Servite Returns From Its Bye Week

Servite enters Friday with a 2-2 record, but the Friars have played the kind of schedule that prepares teams for the difficult Trinity League competition ahead.

The Friars had last week off, giving them additional time to prepare for Damien.

Servite also features one of California's top offensive linemen in senior Drew Fielder.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound USC commit was selected to High School On SI's preseason All-CIF Southern Section team and anchors a Servite offensive line that will be important Friday night.

The Friars are No. 22 in this week's High School On SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 and can head toward league play with a winning record by beating Damien.

Damien Rebounds From Two-Game Slide

Damien started the season with three consecutive victories before suffering back-to-back losses.

The Spartans responded last week.

Damien beat Salesian 38-31 to improve to 3-2 and hold onto a spot in the High School On SI CIF Southern Section rankings at No. 24.

Senior Gavin Williams is one of the players to watch.

Williams earned a spot on High School On SI's preseason All-CIF Southern Section team after recording 63 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions as a junior.

He also contributed offensively, catching 23 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

That two-way ability gives Damien another weapon against a Servite program accustomed to facing elite Southern California talent.

Ranked Teams Meet in La Verne

Neither team enters Friday undefeated.

That doesn't diminish the importance of the matchup.

Servite and Damien are separated by only two positions in the latest High School On SI CIF Southern Section rankings.

The Friars can improve to 3-2 after their bye and generate momentum before entering the demanding Trinity League portion of their schedule.

Damien can win its second consecutive game and add a victory over another ranked Southern Section opponent.

The matchup should also provide a useful measuring stick.

Both teams have already experienced success and adversity during the first half of the season. Friday offers an opportunity to show which one is better positioned for the stretch run.

NFHS Network has made it the CIF-SS Ford Football Game of the Week.

High School On SI will provide California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.