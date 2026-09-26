Pacifica/Oxnard vs. Sierra Canyon Live Stream: How to Watch Top 10 California Football Showdown

Two undefeated Southern California powers collide Friday night when Pacifica/Oxnard travels to Chatsworth to face Sierra Canyon.

Sierra Canyon enters 4-0 and ranked No. 9 in the latest High School On SI Power 25 national rankings. The Trailblazers are also No. 2 in the latest High School On SI CIF Southern Section Top 25.

Pacifica is also 4-0 and ranked No. 10 in the CIF Southern Section.

That gives Friday's matchup a simple premise: two undefeated Top 10 Southern Section teams, with Sierra Canyon trying to protect its national ranking and Pacifica getting an opportunity to produce its biggest victory of the season.

The Tritons had last week off, giving them additional time to prepare for a Sierra Canyon team coming off a convincing 28-10 victory over Orange Lutheran.

Kickoff is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m. PT at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Pacifica/Oxnard vs. Sierra Canyon

What: No. 10 Pacifica/Oxnard Tritons at No. 9 nationally Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

When: Friday, Sept. 25

Time: Approximately 7 p.m. PT

Where: Sierra Canyon High School, Chatsworth, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Pacifica/Oxnard vs. Sierra Canyon on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Sierra Canyon Keeps Passing Major Tests

Sierra Canyon's 4-0 start hasn't come against an easy schedule.

The Trailblazers opened with a 42-21 victory over JSerra before traveling across the country to Florida and beating Chaminade-Madonna 24-7.

Sierra Canyon then shut out Hawaii power St. Louis 52-0.

Last week brought another major Southern California test against Orange Lutheran.

The result was another Sierra Canyon victory.

Cal commit Jaxsen Stokes scored two rushing touchdowns in the opening five minutes, helping the Trailblazers build an early advantage on their way to a 28-10 win.

That performance kept Sierra Canyon at No. 9 in the High School On SI national Power 25 and No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section rankings.

Now comes another undefeated opponent.

Pacifica Brings Explosive Offense to Chatsworth

Pacifica isn't simply arriving with a 4-0 record.

The Tritons bring one of Southern California's most accomplished quarterbacks.

Senior Taylor Lee was a High School On SI preseason All-CIF Southern Section selection after a remarkable junior season in which he passed for 4,059 yards and 53 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his attempts.

Pacifica went 15-1 last season.

The Tritons have carried that momentum into 2026, winning their first four games before last week's bye.

Their reward is an opportunity against one of the best teams in the country.

Pacifica entered the week at No. 10 in High School On SI's CIF Southern Section rankings, making Friday a matchup of the section's No. 2 and No. 10 teams.

Unbeaten Records on the Line

Sierra Canyon has already beaten highly regarded opponents from California, Florida and Hawaii.

Pacifica represents a different challenge.

The Tritons know Southern California football, have an experienced quarterback and have had an extra week to prepare.

For Sierra Canyon, a fifth consecutive victory would provide another strong result before the Trailblazers begin Mission League play.

For Pacifica, the opportunity is even greater.

A road victory over the No. 9 team in the country would immediately become one of the biggest results anywhere in California this season and could send the Tritons climbing significantly in the rankings.

One unbeaten record will likely disappear Friday night.

High School On SI will provide California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.