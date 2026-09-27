Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 5

We are halfway through the high school football regular season in Southern California. This week is an indication of that due to the amount of bye weeks teams are taking. Nineteen of the Top 25 teams are on a bye as most gear up for league play starting October 2.

These are the teams on a bye week: No. 1 Santa Margarita, No. 3 St. John Bosco, No. 4 Mater Dei, No. 6 Orange Lutheran, No. 7 Mission Viejo, No. 9 JSerra, No. 11 Palos Verdes, No. 12 Chaminade, No. 13 Norco, No. 14 Corona del Mar, No. 15 Bishop Amat, No. 16 Crean Lutheran, No. 17 Tustin, No. 18 Chaparral, No. 19 Gardena Serra, No. 20 Westlake, No. 21 Huntington Beach, No. 23 Oak Hills, and No. 25 Yorba Linda.

It still left some inticing games, including Corona Centennial's tilt with De La Salle in Northern California at Cal-Berkeley.

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 5.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

Sierra Canyon 42, Pacifica/Oxnard 10: The Trailblazers finish the nonleague unbeaten ahead of the Mission League play. Jaxsen Stokes is having a monster year from the backfield.

San Clemente 42, Murrieta Valley 13: Charlie Bunker ran for 126 yards and a touchdown for the Tritons, who are 5-0.

Servite 28, Damien 9: The Friars take care of business on the road and are now winners of two straight.

Notable Scores Outside Top 25

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Long Beach Poly 7: Someone's losing streak had to go after both teams came into this game losing three straight.

Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 30, Millikan 0: QB Tahj Skinner threw three TDs for the Knights.

Inglewood 35, Downey 7: The Sentinels' only loss is to Westlake of Texas, and they've won four straight.

Hart 34, Saugus 17: Matix Frith-Smith tallied stats in the run game, receiving game and passing game. He ran for 218 yards, tallied three catches for 36 yards and completed a pass for 15 yards for Hart.

Ventura 48, Calabasas 17: QB Gavin Scarlett tossed for 322 yards and four TDs. WR Tristan Savage caught eight passes for 205 yards and three TDs.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

De La Salle 35, Corona Centennial 32: The Spartans beat the Huskies at Cal-Berkeley. RB Duece Jones-Drew ran for 184 yards and 22 carries with three TDs.

Big League Games Oct. 2

Trinity League: Mater Dei at Santa Margarita; Servite at Orange Lutheran; JSerra at St. John Bosco

Mission League: Loyola at Sierra Canyon; Notre Dame at Chaminade; Bishop Amat at Gardena Serra;

Alpha League: Edison at Mission Viejo; Yorba Linda at San Clemente; Los Alamitos at San Juan Hills;