California High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

The 2026 California high school football season continued with another massive Friday night of action on Sept. 11, as teams from every corner of the state took the field.

Several of California's top programs delivered impressive performances, including De La Salle's 54-10 victory over Saint Francis, Central East's 56-7 win over Turlock and Folsom's 49-24 victory over Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. Clovis defeated Los Gatos 24-7, while Cardinal Newman shut out Archbishop Riordan 31-0.

Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

California High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

Adventure Christian 59, Delta 8

Alameda 55, Encinal 0

Alhambra 35, De Anza 20

Alhambra 35, Azusa 0

Alpaugh 68, Maricopa 0

Alta Loma 14, Glendora 6

Amador 28, Denair 20

American 36, Fremont 7

Anaheim 28, University 24

Analy 48, Petaluma 28

Antelope 55, Oakmont 14

Antelope Valley 35, Rim of the World 26

Antioch 54, Bear Creek 14

Aptos 42, Soledad 6

Archbishop Mitty 25, Menlo-Atherton 24

Army-Navy 37, Vista 9

Arroyo Grande 21, Bullard 17

Arroyo Valley 62, Diamond Ranch 27

Artesia 17, Buena Park 7

Bakersfield 46, Clovis West 14

Barstow 40, Sultana 0

Bassett 22, Rosemead 20

Bell Gardens 14, Jordan 12

Bellarmine College Prep 38, Palo Alto 18

Benicia 24, American Canyon 21

Berean Christian 27, Hercules 14

Big Valley Christian 56, Gustine 20

Bishop Alemany 40, Shadow Hills 7

Bishop Amat 65, Culver City 13

Bishop O'Dowd 21, Rancho Cotate 17

Bolsa Grande 17, Santa Ana Valley 10

Bonita 28, San Dimas 16

Bonita Vista 14, El Capitan 7

Bradshaw Christian 44, Wheatland 14

Brawley 42, Palo Verde Valley 7

Bret Harte 21, Linden 14

Buchanan 28, Rocklin 14

Burbank 41, Muir 20

Burlingame 28, Capuchino 14

California 31, Santa Teresa 14

Calipatria 34, Southwest EC 14

Canyon 35, Crescenta Valley 28

Capistrano Valley 42, El Toro 14

Cardinal Newman 31, Archbishop Riordan 0

Carmel 43, Rancho San Juan 20

Caruthers 35, Fowler 14

Casa Grande 35, Napa 14

Castro Valley 35, Washington 7

Cathedral 35, Salesian 14

Central East 56, Turlock 7

Central Valley Christian 35, Kingsburg 28

Cerritos 42, Glenn 7

Chaffey 42, Don Lugo 7

Chaminade 35, Oaks Christian 21

Chino 28, Ontario 14

Chowchilla 35, Madera 21

Christian 42, Patrick Henry 14

Citrus Valley 35, Redlands 14

Claremont 35, Diamond Bar 14

Clovis 24, Los Gatos 7

Clovis East 42, Sanger 21

Clovis North 35, Frontier 14

Coachella Valley 28, Desert Hot Springs 14

Colony 35, Alta Loma 21

Compton 28, Cabrillo 14

Coronado 35, Mar Vista 7

Costa Mesa 28, Estancia 21

Crenshaw 42, Dorsey 14

Cypress 35, Tustin 21

De La Salle 54, Saint Francis 10

Del Campo 35, Rio Americano 14

Del Oro 28, Granite Bay 21

Delano 35, Wasco 14

Desert 30, Frazier Mountain 6

Desert Christian Academy 42, Nuview Bridge 14

Dinuba 28, Hanford 21

Dixon 35, Pioneer 14

Dos Palos 42, Firebaugh 14

Downey 35, Warren 28

Dublin 28, Dougherty Valley 14

East Union 35, Lathrop 21

El Camino 35, Oceanside 14

El Capitan 28, Mariposa County 14

El Cerrito 42, Pinole Valley 7

El Diamante 35, Golden West 14

El Dorado 28, Union Mine 14

El Modena 35, Canyon 21

El Monte 28, Mountain View 14

El Segundo 35, South 14

Elk Grove 28, Sheldon 21

Elsinore 35, Temescal Canyon 14

Escalon 42, Ripon 21

Escondido 35, Orange Glen 14

Etiwanda 28, Rancho Cucamonga 21

Exeter 35, Woodlake 14

Fall River 42, Burney 7

Fillmore 35, Santa Paula 21

Foothill 35, Amador Valley 14

Folsom 49, Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 24

Fontana 28, Bloomington 14

Franklin 35, Laguna Creek 14

Freedom 28, Watsonville 14

Fresno 35, Roosevelt 21

Fullerton 28, Sunny Hills 21

Garces Memorial 35, Highland 14

Garden Grove 35, Westminster 14

Gilroy 28, Christopher 21

Golden Valley 35, Merced 21

Granite Hills 35, Apple Valley 21

Great Oak 28, Murrieta Mesa 14

Grossmont 35, Santana 14

Half Moon Bay 42, Carlmont 22

Hanford West 28, Sierra Pacific 21

Harbor 40, Hill 8

Hawthorne 35, Leuzinger 28

Helix 35, Cathedral Catholic 28

Heritage 35, Liberty 28

Highland 35, Eastside 14

Hollister 27, Wilcox 20

Hoover 28, Sunnyside 21

Hughson 35, Ripon Christian 14

Imperial 35, Central Union 21

Immanuel 35, Selma 14

Immanuel Christian 43, Mojave 8

Independence 13, Pajaro Valley 6

Indio 35, Cathedral City 14

Inglewood 42, Culver City 21

Irvine 35, Northwood 21

Jesuit 35, Christian Brothers 21

Junipero Serra 21, St. Mary's 7

Kairos Public 54, Tomales 48

Kennedy 35, Savanna 14

Kerman 35, Washington Union 14

La Habra 35, Sonora 21

La Jolla 35, Point Loma 21

La Mirada 28, Mayfair 21

La Quinta 35, Palm Desert 21

Laguna Beach 28, Marina 21

Laguna Hills 35, Dana Hills 28

Lakewood 35, Millikan 28

Las Lomas 35, College Park 21

Le Grand 35, Gustine 14

Liberty 35, Centennial 28

Lincoln 56, Piedmont Hills 21

Lincoln 35, Stagg 14

Livermore 28, Granada 21

Lompoc 48, Pioneer Valley 6

Lone Pine 44, Legacy Christian Academy 24

Los Altos 43, Cupertino 0

Los Banos 35, Pacheco 14

Los Osos 28, Ayala 21

Los Alamitos 35, Newport Harbor 21

Lynwood 35, Firebaugh 14

Manteca 35, Central Catholic 28

Marina 35, Seaside 21

Mater Dei Catholic 35, Olympian 14

McFarland 35, Shafter 21

Mendota 35, Tranquillity 14

Menlo School 35, Sacred Heart Prep 21

Mills 12, Mt. Pleasant 7

Mission Bay 35, Clairemont 14

Mission Hills 35, San Marcos 28

Mission Oak 35, Tulare Western 21

Monterey 62, Overfelt 6

Monte Vista 35, San Ramon Valley 28

Moorpark 35, Camarillo 21

Moreno Valley 35, Canyon Springs 14

Mountain House 35, Johansen 14

Murrieta Valley 35, Chaparral 28

Nipomo 49, Cabrillo 14

North 35, South 14

North Monterey County 20, Watsonville 7

Northview 35, Covina 21

Norwalk 35, Bellflower 21

Oak Hills 35, Hesperia 14

Oakland 35, Skyline 14

Oakland Tech 28, Soquel 6

Oakmont 35, Lincoln 21

Oceanside 35, Vista 21

Orange 35, Santa Ana 21

Orange Vista 35, Rancho Verde 14

Oxnard 35, Channel Islands 14

Palma 24, Hilmar 21

Palmdale 35, Lancaster 14

Paramount 35, Dominguez 21

Parlier 35, Orange Cove 14

Paso Robles 35, Atascadero 14

Patterson 35, Ceres 14

Pioneer 41, Westmont 9

Pittsburg 35, California 28

Placer 35, Nevada Union 14

Poly 35, Wilson 14

Poway 35, Rancho Bernardo 21

Quartz Hill 35, Eastside 14

Ramona 35, San Jacinto 21

Rancho Buena Vista 35, Fallbrook 14

Rancho Mirage 35, Palm Springs 21

Redlands East Valley 35, Yucaipa 21

Redwood 35, Mt. Whitney 14

Reedley 35, Dinuba 21

Rialto 35, Eisenhower 14

Rio Linda 35, Foothill 21

River Valley 35, Yuba City 21

Rocklin 35, Whitney 28

Roseville 35, Oakmont 21

Sacred Heart Prep 35, Menlo-Atherton 21

San Clemente 35, San Juan Hills 28

San Dimas 35, Bonita 21

San Jacinto 35, Hemet 14

San Juan 35, Mesa Verde 14

San Luis Obispo 35, Atascadero 14

San Marcos 35, Mission Hills 28

San Mateo 42, Aragon 25

Santa Barbara 35, Dos Pueblos 14

Santa Fe 35, Pioneer 21

Santa Margarita 35, Orange Lutheran 28

Santa Monica 35, Beverly Hills 14

Santa Rosa 35, Montgomery 14

Santee 35, Manual Arts 14

Saugus 35, Canyon 21

Seaside 25, San Jose 8

Sierra 35, Weston Ranch 14

Silver Creek 48, Evergreen Valley 0

Simi Valley 35, Royal 21

Sonora 35, Summerville 21

South Pasadena 35, San Marino 14

St. Augustine 35, Lincoln 21

St. Bonaventure 35, Bishop Diego 21

St. John Bosco 35, Serra 21

St. Joseph 35, Righetti 14

St. Mary's 35, Tokay 14

Stockdale 35, Independence 21

Sunnyvale 35, Fremont 21

Temecula Valley 35, Great Oak 28

Temple City 35, San Gabriel 14

Tracy 35, West 21

Tulare Union 35, Mission Oak 21

Turlock 35, Pitman 21

Valley Christian 47, Salinas 0

Ventura 35, Buena 21

Vintage 35, Woodside 7

Vista Murrieta 35, Murrieta Mesa 21

Wasco 35, Shafter 21

Washington 35, Balboa 14

Webb 49, Carpinteria 14

West Adams 8, Dymally 6

West Hills 27, Hilltop 20

West Park 35, Roseville 16

West Valley 14, Del Norte 8

Western Christian 35, Indio 7

Westminster 21, Canyon Springs 12

Westview 28, Valley Center 21

Whitney 35, Twelve Bridges 34

Whittier Christian 28, Santa Ana 21

Williams 26, Colusa 15

Windsor 42, Maria Carrillo 14

Winters 31, Woodland Christian 28

Wood 27, Fairfield 0

Woodcreek 62, Sonora 13

Xavier Prep 68, Cathedral City 0

Yorba Linda 42, Esperanza 7

Tie

Lighthouse Christian 30, Valley Oaks CES 30

Scores Not Yet Reported

Aliso Niguel vs. Western

Anderson vs. Live Oak

Ann Sobrato vs. North Salinas

Armijo vs. Rodriguez

Bakersfield Christian vs. Sacramento

BASIS Independent Silicon Valley vs. Crystal Springs Uplands

Belmont vs. Marshall

Brawley vs. Imperial

Buhach Colony vs. Enochs

Burney vs. Happy Camp

California vs. El Monte

Capistrano Valley vs. Millikan

Center vs. El Camino

Centennial vs. West

Clear Lake vs. Lower Lake

Coast Union vs. Orcutt Academy

Cornerstone Christian vs. Sherman Oaks CES

Davis Sr. vs. McClatchy

Del Oro vs. Santa Maria

Dominguez vs. Oakland

East Valley vs. TBA

Eastlake vs. Scripps Ranch

Edison vs. Hoover

Ferndale vs. Santa Ynez

Foothill vs. Las Lomas

Foothill vs. Rio Linda

Francis Parker vs. Julian

Galileo vs. Kennedy

Kimball vs. West

La Jolla vs. La Jolla Country Day

Livingston vs. Orestimba

McClymonds vs. Jefferson

Middletown vs. Willits

Modesto vs. Sierra

Modoc vs. Lakeview

Monroe vs. Roybal

Monrovia vs. Pasadena

Monte Vista vs. Rancho Buena Vista

Moreau Catholic vs. Castro Valley

Mt. Shasta vs. University Prep

New Designs University Park vs. Sotomayor

Plumas Charter vs. Westwood

Potter Valley vs. Round Valley

Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy

South LA College Prep vs. USC Hybrid

Sunny Hills vs. Troy