California High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11
The 2026 California high school football season continued with another massive Friday night of action on Sept. 11, as teams from every corner of the state took the field.
Several of California's top programs delivered impressive performances, including De La Salle's 54-10 victory over Saint Francis, Central East's 56-7 win over Turlock and Folsom's 49-24 victory over Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. Clovis defeated Los Gatos 24-7, while Cardinal Newman shut out Archbishop Riordan 31-0.
Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
California High School Football Scores — Sept. 11
Adventure Christian 59, Delta 8
Alameda 55, Encinal 0
Alhambra 35, De Anza 20
Alhambra 35, Azusa 0
Alpaugh 68, Maricopa 0
Alta Loma 14, Glendora 6
Amador 28, Denair 20
American 36, Fremont 7
Anaheim 28, University 24
Analy 48, Petaluma 28
Antelope 55, Oakmont 14
Antelope Valley 35, Rim of the World 26
Antioch 54, Bear Creek 14
Aptos 42, Soledad 6
Archbishop Mitty 25, Menlo-Atherton 24
Army-Navy 37, Vista 9
Arroyo Grande 21, Bullard 17
Arroyo Valley 62, Diamond Ranch 27
Artesia 17, Buena Park 7
Bakersfield 46, Clovis West 14
Barstow 40, Sultana 0
Bassett 22, Rosemead 20
Bell Gardens 14, Jordan 12
Bellarmine College Prep 38, Palo Alto 18
Benicia 24, American Canyon 21
Berean Christian 27, Hercules 14
Big Valley Christian 56, Gustine 20
Bishop Alemany 40, Shadow Hills 7
Bishop Amat 65, Culver City 13
Bishop O'Dowd 21, Rancho Cotate 17
Bolsa Grande 17, Santa Ana Valley 10
Bonita 28, San Dimas 16
Bonita Vista 14, El Capitan 7
Bradshaw Christian 44, Wheatland 14
Brawley 42, Palo Verde Valley 7
Bret Harte 21, Linden 14
Buchanan 28, Rocklin 14
Burbank 41, Muir 20
Burlingame 28, Capuchino 14
California 31, Santa Teresa 14
Calipatria 34, Southwest EC 14
Canyon 35, Crescenta Valley 28
Capistrano Valley 42, El Toro 14
Cardinal Newman 31, Archbishop Riordan 0
Carmel 43, Rancho San Juan 20
Caruthers 35, Fowler 14
Casa Grande 35, Napa 14
Castro Valley 35, Washington 7
Cathedral 35, Salesian 14
Central East 56, Turlock 7
Central Valley Christian 35, Kingsburg 28
Cerritos 42, Glenn 7
Chaffey 42, Don Lugo 7
Chaminade 35, Oaks Christian 21
Chino 28, Ontario 14
Chowchilla 35, Madera 21
Christian 42, Patrick Henry 14
Citrus Valley 35, Redlands 14
Claremont 35, Diamond Bar 14
Clovis 24, Los Gatos 7
Clovis East 42, Sanger 21
Clovis North 35, Frontier 14
Coachella Valley 28, Desert Hot Springs 14
Colony 35, Alta Loma 21
Compton 28, Cabrillo 14
Coronado 35, Mar Vista 7
Costa Mesa 28, Estancia 21
Crenshaw 42, Dorsey 14
Cypress 35, Tustin 21
De La Salle 54, Saint Francis 10
Del Campo 35, Rio Americano 14
Del Oro 28, Granite Bay 21
Delano 35, Wasco 14
Desert 30, Frazier Mountain 6
Desert Christian Academy 42, Nuview Bridge 14
Dinuba 28, Hanford 21
Dixon 35, Pioneer 14
Dos Palos 42, Firebaugh 14
Downey 35, Warren 28
Dublin 28, Dougherty Valley 14
East Union 35, Lathrop 21
El Camino 35, Oceanside 14
El Capitan 28, Mariposa County 14
El Cerrito 42, Pinole Valley 7
El Diamante 35, Golden West 14
El Dorado 28, Union Mine 14
El Modena 35, Canyon 21
El Monte 28, Mountain View 14
El Segundo 35, South 14
Elk Grove 28, Sheldon 21
Elsinore 35, Temescal Canyon 14
Escalon 42, Ripon 21
Escondido 35, Orange Glen 14
Etiwanda 28, Rancho Cucamonga 21
Exeter 35, Woodlake 14
Fall River 42, Burney 7
Fillmore 35, Santa Paula 21
Foothill 35, Amador Valley 14
Folsom 49, Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 24
Fontana 28, Bloomington 14
Franklin 35, Laguna Creek 14
Freedom 28, Watsonville 14
Fresno 35, Roosevelt 21
Fullerton 28, Sunny Hills 21
Garces Memorial 35, Highland 14
Garden Grove 35, Westminster 14
Gilroy 28, Christopher 21
Golden Valley 35, Merced 21
Granite Hills 35, Apple Valley 21
Great Oak 28, Murrieta Mesa 14
Grossmont 35, Santana 14
Half Moon Bay 42, Carlmont 22
Hanford West 28, Sierra Pacific 21
Harbor 40, Hill 8
Hawthorne 35, Leuzinger 28
Helix 35, Cathedral Catholic 28
Heritage 35, Liberty 28
Highland 35, Eastside 14
Hollister 27, Wilcox 20
Hoover 28, Sunnyside 21
Hughson 35, Ripon Christian 14
Imperial 35, Central Union 21
Immanuel 35, Selma 14
Immanuel Christian 43, Mojave 8
Independence 13, Pajaro Valley 6
Indio 35, Cathedral City 14
Inglewood 42, Culver City 21
Irvine 35, Northwood 21
Jesuit 35, Christian Brothers 21
Junipero Serra 21, St. Mary's 7
Kairos Public 54, Tomales 48
Kennedy 35, Savanna 14
Kerman 35, Washington Union 14
La Habra 35, Sonora 21
La Jolla 35, Point Loma 21
La Mirada 28, Mayfair 21
La Quinta 35, Palm Desert 21
Laguna Beach 28, Marina 21
Laguna Hills 35, Dana Hills 28
Lakewood 35, Millikan 28
Las Lomas 35, College Park 21
Le Grand 35, Gustine 14
Liberty 35, Centennial 28
Lincoln 56, Piedmont Hills 21
Lincoln 35, Stagg 14
Livermore 28, Granada 21
Lompoc 48, Pioneer Valley 6
Lone Pine 44, Legacy Christian Academy 24
Los Altos 43, Cupertino 0
Los Banos 35, Pacheco 14
Los Osos 28, Ayala 21
Los Alamitos 35, Newport Harbor 21
Lynwood 35, Firebaugh 14
Manteca 35, Central Catholic 28
Marina 35, Seaside 21
Mater Dei Catholic 35, Olympian 14
McFarland 35, Shafter 21
Mendota 35, Tranquillity 14
Menlo School 35, Sacred Heart Prep 21
Mills 12, Mt. Pleasant 7
Mission Bay 35, Clairemont 14
Mission Hills 35, San Marcos 28
Mission Oak 35, Tulare Western 21
Monterey 62, Overfelt 6
Monte Vista 35, San Ramon Valley 28
Moorpark 35, Camarillo 21
Moreno Valley 35, Canyon Springs 14
Mountain House 35, Johansen 14
Murrieta Valley 35, Chaparral 28
Nipomo 49, Cabrillo 14
North 35, South 14
North Monterey County 20, Watsonville 7
Northview 35, Covina 21
Norwalk 35, Bellflower 21
Oak Hills 35, Hesperia 14
Oakland 35, Skyline 14
Oakland Tech 28, Soquel 6
Oakmont 35, Lincoln 21
Oceanside 35, Vista 21
Orange 35, Santa Ana 21
Orange Vista 35, Rancho Verde 14
Oxnard 35, Channel Islands 14
Palma 24, Hilmar 21
Palmdale 35, Lancaster 14
Paramount 35, Dominguez 21
Parlier 35, Orange Cove 14
Paso Robles 35, Atascadero 14
Patterson 35, Ceres 14
Pioneer 41, Westmont 9
Pittsburg 35, California 28
Placer 35, Nevada Union 14
Poly 35, Wilson 14
Poway 35, Rancho Bernardo 21
Quartz Hill 35, Eastside 14
Ramona 35, San Jacinto 21
Rancho Buena Vista 35, Fallbrook 14
Rancho Mirage 35, Palm Springs 21
Redlands East Valley 35, Yucaipa 21
Redwood 35, Mt. Whitney 14
Reedley 35, Dinuba 21
Rialto 35, Eisenhower 14
Rio Linda 35, Foothill 21
River Valley 35, Yuba City 21
Rocklin 35, Whitney 28
Roseville 35, Oakmont 21
Sacred Heart Prep 35, Menlo-Atherton 21
San Clemente 35, San Juan Hills 28
San Dimas 35, Bonita 21
San Jacinto 35, Hemet 14
San Juan 35, Mesa Verde 14
San Luis Obispo 35, Atascadero 14
San Marcos 35, Mission Hills 28
San Mateo 42, Aragon 25
Santa Barbara 35, Dos Pueblos 14
Santa Fe 35, Pioneer 21
Santa Margarita 35, Orange Lutheran 28
Santa Monica 35, Beverly Hills 14
Santa Rosa 35, Montgomery 14
Santee 35, Manual Arts 14
Saugus 35, Canyon 21
Seaside 25, San Jose 8
Sierra 35, Weston Ranch 14
Silver Creek 48, Evergreen Valley 0
Simi Valley 35, Royal 21
Sonora 35, Summerville 21
South Pasadena 35, San Marino 14
St. Augustine 35, Lincoln 21
St. Bonaventure 35, Bishop Diego 21
St. John Bosco 35, Serra 21
St. Joseph 35, Righetti 14
St. Mary's 35, Tokay 14
Stockdale 35, Independence 21
Sunnyvale 35, Fremont 21
Temecula Valley 35, Great Oak 28
Temple City 35, San Gabriel 14
Tracy 35, West 21
Tulare Union 35, Mission Oak 21
Turlock 35, Pitman 21
Valley Christian 47, Salinas 0
Ventura 35, Buena 21
Vintage 35, Woodside 7
Vista Murrieta 35, Murrieta Mesa 21
Wasco 35, Shafter 21
Washington 35, Balboa 14
Webb 49, Carpinteria 14
West Adams 8, Dymally 6
West Hills 27, Hilltop 20
West Park 35, Roseville 16
West Valley 14, Del Norte 8
Western Christian 35, Indio 7
Westminster 21, Canyon Springs 12
Westview 28, Valley Center 21
Whitney 35, Twelve Bridges 34
Whittier Christian 28, Santa Ana 21
Williams 26, Colusa 15
Windsor 42, Maria Carrillo 14
Winters 31, Woodland Christian 28
Wood 27, Fairfield 0
Woodcreek 62, Sonora 13
Xavier Prep 68, Cathedral City 0
Yorba Linda 42, Esperanza 7
Tie
Lighthouse Christian 30, Valley Oaks CES 30
Scores Not Yet Reported
Aliso Niguel vs. Western
Anderson vs. Live Oak
Ann Sobrato vs. North Salinas
Armijo vs. Rodriguez
Bakersfield Christian vs. Sacramento
BASIS Independent Silicon Valley vs. Crystal Springs Uplands
Belmont vs. Marshall
Brawley vs. Imperial
Buhach Colony vs. Enochs
Burney vs. Happy Camp
California vs. El Monte
Capistrano Valley vs. Millikan
Center vs. El Camino
Centennial vs. West
Clear Lake vs. Lower Lake
Coast Union vs. Orcutt Academy
Cornerstone Christian vs. Sherman Oaks CES
Davis Sr. vs. McClatchy
Del Oro vs. Santa Maria
Dominguez vs. Oakland
East Valley vs. TBA
Eastlake vs. Scripps Ranch
Edison vs. Hoover
Ferndale vs. Santa Ynez
Foothill vs. Las Lomas
Foothill vs. Rio Linda
Francis Parker vs. Julian
Galileo vs. Kennedy
Kimball vs. West
La Jolla vs. La Jolla Country Day
Livingston vs. Orestimba
McClymonds vs. Jefferson
Middletown vs. Willits
Modesto vs. Sierra
Modoc vs. Lakeview
Monroe vs. Roybal
Monrovia vs. Pasadena
Monte Vista vs. Rancho Buena Vista
Moreau Catholic vs. Castro Valley
Mt. Shasta vs. University Prep
New Designs University Park vs. Sotomayor
Plumas Charter vs. Westwood
Potter Valley vs. Round Valley
Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy
South LA College Prep vs. USC Hybrid
Sunny Hills vs. Troy
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.