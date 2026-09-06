How California High School Football Top 25 Fared (Sept. 3-4, 2026)

A glance at how High School On SI's Top 25 football teams fared in Week 2 of the season (Sept. 3-4, 2026) — a tough 12-10 week with three byes. Five of the losses were to other ranked teams and two were to out of state powers.

Defeated Highland 55-7. Fletch Palmer, son of head coach and former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, completed 11 of 14 for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Noah Grande and Adrian Petero rushed for a pair of TDs each.

Maliq Allen on his way to a 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of St. John Bosco's 26-14 win at Pittsburg on Friday (Sept. 4). | Photo by Ernie Abrea

Defeated #9 Pittsburg, 26-14. Trailing 14-0 in the first six minutes, a punt block by Kaho Holani and 45-yard touchdown return from Harvard-bound Dorian Franklin ignited the Braves to a 26-0 run, keyed by two TDs from Maliq Allen and two TD passes by Kao Malau'ulu.

Had a bye

Had a bye

Defeated Valor Christian, 38-22. Fought back from a 7-3 first-quarter deficit to score four touchdowns over the next two quarters and pile up 351 yards, including 252 on the ground.

Defeated #15 Cardinal Newman, 42-3. Jaxon Loftin had another big game at QB, completing 12 of 16 for 179 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another as the Spartans rolled. The defense was stout, allowing just 67 yards including 54 yards rushing on 15 carries by James Curoso.

Defeated #8 Mission Viejo, 35-21. Raced to a 28-7 halftime home lead and was never really threatened while avenging a 53-14 loss to the Diablos last season.

Lost to #7 Folsom, 35-21. Carson Vandermade did manage 10 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburg junior Daveon Wilson goes high to grab the game's first touchdown on a 6-yard pass from JaVale Jones. | Photo by Ernie Abrea

Lost to #2 St. John Bosco, 26-14. Lot to build off for the Pirates, who got two early TD passes from JaVale Jones.

10. Orange Lutheran (2-1)

Defeated Basha (Chandler, Ariz.), 23-17. Sophomore Ryan Christianson rushed 31 times for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Lancers won a hard-fought home game, outgaining Basha 272-246.

Defeated #25 Oak Ridge, 20-14. For second week in a row, the Bengals defeat top Sac-Joaquin Section squad, this time on the road as Jelani Dippel throws three TD passes, two to Relando Jefferson.

Lost to JSerra Catholic, 37-29. Fought back from a 30-14 fourth-quarter deficit, but despite 247 yards passing and two touchdowns from Caden Jones, the host host Saints lost for the first time.

Defeated Hart, 39-20. Taylor Lee throw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, both to Anthony Jacobs (3 catches, 115 yards). Isaiah Phelps rushed for 97 yards and two scores.

Defeated #16 Chaparral, 32-20. Preston Peck was ultra effecient, completing 19 of 21 for 228 yards and one touchdown and he ran for two others as the Tritons won on the road.

Lost to #6 De La Salle, 42-3. Expectations were much higher after a tough overtime on the road to #7 Folsom. Less than 100 yards of offense and continued special teams' woes hurt the Cardinals.

Lost to #14 San Clemente, 32-20. Caden Sterba threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for the Pumas, who had more than 400 yards of offense.

Lost to Oak Hills, 25-17. Trey Towns Jr. accounted for 247 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for the Cougars who lost on the road.

Defeated Carson, 35-20. The Sea Kings broke open a close game with a 21-7 run in th esecond half on the road.

Lost to Chandler (Ariz.), 42-13. Went on the road and was no match for the Wolves, who piled up 506 yards including 358 yards passing and four touchdowns by senior quarterback Will Mend.

Defeated Los Alamitos, 34-23. AJ McBean rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns and freshman QB Hassir Houston was 10 of 13 for 222 yards and a touchdown as the Cavaliers won on the road.

Lost to Faith Lutheran, 35-31. Jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but couldn't hold down the Crusaders who piled up 459 yards of offense, almost evenly divided on the pass (224) and ground (235).

Had bye.

Defeated Orange Vista, 49-0. The Cougars have now outscored three over-matched opponents, 160-21. Piled up 440 total yards, including four catches for 109 yards and two TDs by Konnor Calderon.

Lost to Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.), 22-14. The host Friars gave up nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter after taking a 14-13 lead in the third.

Lost to #11 Central East, 20-14. After comeback win over Argyle squad in Texas, the Trojans couldn't overcome the defending state 1-AA champions from the Central Section.