California High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 27-28
The 2026 California high school football playoffs have reached section championship weekend, with teams across the Golden State competing for titles and opportunities to advance to the CIF regional championships.
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, will feature some of the biggest games of the California high school football season, headlined by the Southern Section Division 1 championship matchup between St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial.
Both teams are coming off impressive semifinal victories. St. John Bosco defeated top-seeded Santa Margarita 27-2, while Centennial knocked off Sierra Canyon 42-19.
In Southern Section Division 2, San Juan Hills will face Palos Verdes, while Villa Park and Long Beach Poly will square off for the Division 3 championship.
In Northern California, undefeated Folsom will face Oak Ridge for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 championship after scoring 70 points in its semifinal victory over Edison.
The conclusion of section championship weekend will set the stage for the CIF Northern and Southern California regional championship games Dec. 4-5, followed by the state championship bowl games Dec. 11-12.
High School On SI has updated California high school football playoff brackets, with scores, championship matchups and results from across the state.
CIF Southern Section Football Playoff Brackets
All 14 Southern Section 11-player football championships will be decided this weekend, beginning with six championship games Friday and concluding with eight Saturday.
The Division 1 championship will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Division 1 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: St. John Bosco vs. Corona Centennial, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Semifinal scores
St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 2
Corona Centennial 42, Sierra Canyon 19
Division 2 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Palos Verdes at San Juan Hills
Semifinal scores
San Juan Hills 35, Chaparral 21
Palos Verdes 62, Pacifica 38
Division 3 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Long Beach Poly vs. Villa Park, 7 p.m., Fred Kelly Stadium
Semifinal scores
Long Beach Poly 43, Great Oak 14
Villa Park 35, San Jacinto 12
Division 4 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Quartz Hill at Downey
Semifinal scores
Downey 10, Chino Hills 9
Quartz Hill 14, La Habra 7
Division 5 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Aquinas at Agoura
Semifinal scores
Agoura 34, Simi Valley 27
Aquinas 35, Mary Star of the Sea 26
Division 6 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Beaumont vs. Foothill, Tustin District Stadium
Semifinal scores
Beaumont 21, Santa Barbara 10
Foothill 17, St. Francis 14
Division 7 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Paramount at Millikan, 7 p.m.
Semifinal scores
Paramount 27, La Mirada 24
Millikan 35, Oak Park 14
Division 8 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Rancho Verde vs. Rio Hondo Prep
Semifinal scores
Rio Hondo Prep 20, Segerstrom 14
Rancho Verde 45, Corona Santiago 0
Division 9 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: J.W. North at Compton, 7 p.m.
Semifinal scores
Compton 23, Moreno Valley 17
J.W. North 50, West Covina 49 (OT)
Division 10 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Nogales at Dos Pueblos
Semifinal scores
Nogales 21, Desert Hot Springs 10
Dos Pueblos 28, Rancho Mirage 13
Division 11 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Xavier Prep at Crescenta Valley
Semifinal scores
Crescenta Valley 36, South 6
Xavier Prep 37, Dominguez 8
Division 12 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Artesia at Lakeside
Semifinal scores
Artesia 35, Carter 20
Lakeside 17, Costa Mesa 10
Division 13 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Anaheim at University, 7 p.m.
Semifinal scores
University 23, Wilson 14
Anaheim 24, Whittier 22
Division 14 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: San Gabriel at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Semifinal scores
Santa Ana Valley 28, Bassett 7
San Gabriel 28, Knight 14
VIEW THE UPDATED SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CIF Los Angeles City Section Football Playoff Brackets
The Los Angeles City Section will crown four champions this weekend, highlighted by Saturday's Open Division matchup between Carson and San Pedro.
Both teams advanced with convincing semifinal victories, while Banning needed overtime to eliminate Kennedy in Division I.
Open Division — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Carson vs. San Pedro, 5 p.m., Los Angeles Southwest College
Semifinal scores
Carson 35, King/Drew 14
San Pedro 35, Crenshaw 6
Division I — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Banning vs. Hamilton, 1 p.m., Los Angeles Southwest College
Semifinal scores
Banning 28, Kennedy 21 (OT)
Hamilton 20, Venice 7
Division II — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Marquez vs. San Fernando, 3 p.m., Birmingham Charter
Semifinal scores
Marquez 18, Jefferson 6
San Fernando 18, Sylmar 14
Division III — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Roosevelt vs. South East, 7 p.m., Birmingham Charter
Semifinal scores
Roosevelt 38, Lincoln 12
South East 26, Westchester 12
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoff Brackets
Folsom headlines the Sac-Joaquin Section championship weekend after defeating Edison 70-46 in a semifinal that featured 116 combined points.
Division 3 features a matchup between unbeaten Destiny Christian Academy and Woodcreek, while Ripon advanced to the Division 6 championship game with a dramatic 41-40 victory over Lincoln.
Division 1 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Folsom vs. Oak Ridge
Semifinal scores
Folsom 70, Edison 46
Oak Ridge 28, Grant 26
Division 2 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Del Oro vs. Rocklin
Semifinal scores
Del Oro 42, St. Mary's 0
Rocklin 28, Central Catholic 14
Division 3 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Destiny Christian Academy vs. Woodcreek
Semifinal scores
Destiny Christian Academy 35, Oakdale 14
Woodcreek 68, Vanden 35
Division 4 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Twelve Bridges vs. Patterson
Semifinal scores
Twelve Bridges 45, Hughson 7
Patterson 28, East Union 21
Division 5 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Hilmar vs. Escalon
Semifinal scores
Hilmar 34, Sonora 19
Escalon 43, Sutter 20
Division 6 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Liberty Ranch vs. Ripon
Semifinal scores
Liberty Ranch 51, Ripon Christian 20
Ripon 41, Lincoln 40
Division 7 — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Calaveras vs. Golden Sierra
Semifinal scores
Calaveras 27, River Islands 18
Golden Sierra 29, Linden 16
Division 8 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Mira Loma vs. Foresthill
Semifinal scores
Mira Loma 28, Valley 27
Foresthill 58, Encina 6
CIF North Coast Section Football Playoff Brackets
The North Coast Section also features several intriguing championship matchups, including undefeated Northgate against California in Division 2.
Bishop O'Dowd advanced to the Division 3 championship game with a one-point victory over James Logan, while eighth-seeded Kelseyville continued its postseason run in Division 7.
Division 2 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: California vs. Northgate
Semifinal scores
California 45, Vintage 20
Northgate 41, Campolindo 28
Division 3 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: San Leandro vs. Bishop O'Dowd
Semifinal scores
San Leandro 35, Benicia 19
Bishop O'Dowd 28, James Logan 27
Division 7 — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Alhambra vs. Kelseyville
Semifinal scores
Alhambra 41, Stuart Hall 27
Kelseyville 28, St. Helena 12
CIF San Diego Section Football Playoff Brackets
The San Diego Section continues its championship schedule this weekend, with Oceanside and Torrey Pines among the teams advancing following semifinal victories.
Morse also survived a dramatic semifinal, defeating Olympian by a single point to advance to the Division V championship game.
Division I
Semifinal scores
Torrey Pines 21, Granite Hills 20
Oceanside 41, Rancho Bernardo 3
Division IV — Friday, Nov. 27
Championship: Valley Center vs. Maranatha Christian
Semifinal scores
Valley Center 20, Mission Bay 7
Maranatha Christian 24, Otay Ranch 20
Division V — Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship: Morse vs. Hoover
Semifinal scores
Morse 14, Olympian 13
Hoover 30, Mt. Carmel 10
VIEW ALL UPDATED CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Following section championship weekend, the California high school football postseason shifts its attention to the CIF state championship bowl games.
The Northern and Southern California regional championship games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5.
The CIF state championship bowl games will be played Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12.
California's postseason format brings together qualifying teams from different sections, creating matchups between programs that rarely have opportunities to face one another during the regular season.
What's Next in the California High School Football Playoffs?
The biggest question following Thanksgiving weekend will be how the CIF assembles its regional championship matchups and determines the participants in the Open Division state championship game.
The Southern Section Division 1 championship between St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial will have significant implications for those selections.
Meanwhile, programs throughout Northern California will attempt to secure section championships and position themselves for a run at a state title.
High School On SI will continue updating the California high school football playoff brackets with section championship scores, regional championship matchups and state championship results as the 2026 season concludes.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.