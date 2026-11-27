The 2026 California high school football playoffs have reached section championship weekend, with teams across the Golden State competing for titles and opportunities to advance to the CIF regional championships.

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, will feature some of the biggest games of the California high school football season, headlined by the Southern Section Division 1 championship matchup between St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial.

Both teams are coming off impressive semifinal victories. St. John Bosco defeated top-seeded Santa Margarita 27-2, while Centennial knocked off Sierra Canyon 42-19.

In Southern Section Division 2, San Juan Hills will face Palos Verdes, while Villa Park and Long Beach Poly will square off for the Division 3 championship.

In Northern California, undefeated Folsom will face Oak Ridge for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 championship after scoring 70 points in its semifinal victory over Edison.

The conclusion of section championship weekend will set the stage for the CIF Northern and Southern California regional championship games Dec. 4-5, followed by the state championship bowl games Dec. 11-12.

High School On SI has updated California high school football playoff brackets, with scores, championship matchups and results from across the state.

CIF Southern Section Football Playoff Brackets

All 14 Southern Section 11-player football championships will be decided this weekend, beginning with six championship games Friday and concluding with eight Saturday.

The Division 1 championship will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Division 1 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: St. John Bosco vs. Corona Centennial, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Semifinal scores

St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 2

Corona Centennial 42, Sierra Canyon 19

Division 2 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Palos Verdes at San Juan Hills

Semifinal scores

San Juan Hills 35, Chaparral 21

Palos Verdes 62, Pacifica 38

Division 3 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Long Beach Poly vs. Villa Park, 7 p.m., Fred Kelly Stadium

Semifinal scores

Long Beach Poly 43, Great Oak 14

Villa Park 35, San Jacinto 12

Division 4 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Quartz Hill at Downey

Semifinal scores

Downey 10, Chino Hills 9

Quartz Hill 14, La Habra 7

Division 5 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Aquinas at Agoura

Semifinal scores

Agoura 34, Simi Valley 27

Aquinas 35, Mary Star of the Sea 26

Division 6 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Beaumont vs. Foothill, Tustin District Stadium

Semifinal scores

Beaumont 21, Santa Barbara 10

Foothill 17, St. Francis 14

Division 7 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Paramount at Millikan, 7 p.m.

Semifinal scores

Paramount 27, La Mirada 24

Millikan 35, Oak Park 14

Division 8 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Rancho Verde vs. Rio Hondo Prep

Semifinal scores

Rio Hondo Prep 20, Segerstrom 14

Rancho Verde 45, Corona Santiago 0

Division 9 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: J.W. North at Compton, 7 p.m.

Semifinal scores

Compton 23, Moreno Valley 17

J.W. North 50, West Covina 49 (OT)

Division 10 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Nogales at Dos Pueblos

Semifinal scores

Nogales 21, Desert Hot Springs 10

Dos Pueblos 28, Rancho Mirage 13

Division 11 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Xavier Prep at Crescenta Valley

Semifinal scores

Crescenta Valley 36, South 6

Xavier Prep 37, Dominguez 8

Division 12 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Artesia at Lakeside

Semifinal scores

Artesia 35, Carter 20

Lakeside 17, Costa Mesa 10

Division 13 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Anaheim at University, 7 p.m.

Semifinal scores

University 23, Wilson 14

Anaheim 24, Whittier 22

Division 14 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: San Gabriel at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Semifinal scores

Santa Ana Valley 28, Bassett 7

San Gabriel 28, Knight 14

VIEW THE UPDATED SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

CIF Los Angeles City Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Los Angeles City Section will crown four champions this weekend, highlighted by Saturday's Open Division matchup between Carson and San Pedro.

Both teams advanced with convincing semifinal victories, while Banning needed overtime to eliminate Kennedy in Division I.

Open Division — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Carson vs. San Pedro, 5 p.m., Los Angeles Southwest College

Semifinal scores

Carson 35, King/Drew 14

San Pedro 35, Crenshaw 6

Division I — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Banning vs. Hamilton, 1 p.m., Los Angeles Southwest College

Semifinal scores

Banning 28, Kennedy 21 (OT)

Hamilton 20, Venice 7

Division II — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Marquez vs. San Fernando, 3 p.m., Birmingham Charter

Semifinal scores

Marquez 18, Jefferson 6

San Fernando 18, Sylmar 14

Division III — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Roosevelt vs. South East, 7 p.m., Birmingham Charter

Semifinal scores

Roosevelt 38, Lincoln 12

South East 26, Westchester 12

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoff Brackets

Folsom headlines the Sac-Joaquin Section championship weekend after defeating Edison 70-46 in a semifinal that featured 116 combined points.

Division 3 features a matchup between unbeaten Destiny Christian Academy and Woodcreek, while Ripon advanced to the Division 6 championship game with a dramatic 41-40 victory over Lincoln.

Division 1 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Folsom vs. Oak Ridge

Semifinal scores

Folsom 70, Edison 46

Oak Ridge 28, Grant 26

Division 2 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Del Oro vs. Rocklin

Semifinal scores

Del Oro 42, St. Mary's 0

Rocklin 28, Central Catholic 14

Division 3 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Destiny Christian Academy vs. Woodcreek

Semifinal scores

Destiny Christian Academy 35, Oakdale 14

Woodcreek 68, Vanden 35

Division 4 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Twelve Bridges vs. Patterson

Semifinal scores

Twelve Bridges 45, Hughson 7

Patterson 28, East Union 21

Division 5 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Hilmar vs. Escalon

Semifinal scores

Hilmar 34, Sonora 19

Escalon 43, Sutter 20

Division 6 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Liberty Ranch vs. Ripon

Semifinal scores

Liberty Ranch 51, Ripon Christian 20

Ripon 41, Lincoln 40

Division 7 — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Calaveras vs. Golden Sierra

Semifinal scores

Calaveras 27, River Islands 18

Golden Sierra 29, Linden 16

Division 8 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Mira Loma vs. Foresthill

Semifinal scores

Mira Loma 28, Valley 27

Foresthill 58, Encina 6

CIF North Coast Section Football Playoff Brackets

The North Coast Section also features several intriguing championship matchups, including undefeated Northgate against California in Division 2.

Bishop O'Dowd advanced to the Division 3 championship game with a one-point victory over James Logan, while eighth-seeded Kelseyville continued its postseason run in Division 7.

Division 2 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: California vs. Northgate

Semifinal scores

California 45, Vintage 20

Northgate 41, Campolindo 28

Division 3 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: San Leandro vs. Bishop O'Dowd

Semifinal scores

San Leandro 35, Benicia 19

Bishop O'Dowd 28, James Logan 27

Division 7 — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Alhambra vs. Kelseyville

Semifinal scores

Alhambra 41, Stuart Hall 27

Kelseyville 28, St. Helena 12

CIF San Diego Section Football Playoff Brackets

The San Diego Section continues its championship schedule this weekend, with Oceanside and Torrey Pines among the teams advancing following semifinal victories.

Morse also survived a dramatic semifinal, defeating Olympian by a single point to advance to the Division V championship game.

Division I

Semifinal scores

Torrey Pines 21, Granite Hills 20

Oceanside 41, Rancho Bernardo 3

Division IV — Friday, Nov. 27

Championship: Valley Center vs. Maranatha Christian

Semifinal scores

Valley Center 20, Mission Bay 7

Maranatha Christian 24, Otay Ranch 20

Division V — Saturday, Nov. 28

Championship: Morse vs. Hoover

Semifinal scores

Morse 14, Olympian 13

Hoover 30, Mt. Carmel 10

VIEW ALL UPDATED CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS



Following section championship weekend, the California high school football postseason shifts its attention to the CIF state championship bowl games.

The Northern and Southern California regional championship games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5.

The CIF state championship bowl games will be played Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12.

California's postseason format brings together qualifying teams from different sections, creating matchups between programs that rarely have opportunities to face one another during the regular season.

What's Next in the California High School Football Playoffs?

The biggest question following Thanksgiving weekend will be how the CIF assembles its regional championship matchups and determines the participants in the Open Division state championship game.

The Southern Section Division 1 championship between St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial will have significant implications for those selections.

Meanwhile, programs throughout Northern California will attempt to secure section championships and position themselves for a run at a state title.

High School On SI will continue updating the California high school football playoff brackets with section championship scores, regional championship matchups and state championship results as the 2026 season concludes.