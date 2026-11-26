I know, I know ... the game is about the players. But sometimes, it's about the coaching — and in Friday night's showdown, it will be.

St. John Bosco (9-3) will face Corona Centennial (9-3) in the almighty CIF Southern Section Division 1 final in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast live on Spectrum (and NFHSNetwork).

Braves vs. Huskies. Jason Negro vs. Matt Logan. Private vs. Public. It's going to be awesome ...

"Without question, the CIF southern Section Division 1 playoffs is obviously, in my opinion, the best in the entire country, and I can say that because we’ve played all across the country, and a lot of the teams in the division were able to do that as well and be quite successful," Negro said. "If anybody wants a challenge that, they can always come to California and play us in our state or we'll go and travel to play you in yours."

Coaching Pedigree By Numbers

Negro, the fierce leader of the Braves, sits at 231 career wins after starting his career at Trabuco Hills in 2003 and taking over at St. John Bosco in 2010.

Logan, who's been at the helm of Centennial since 1997, has 315 career wins heading into Friday's tilt. Only one other coach in California is actively coaching and has more wins: Jim Benkert at Simi Valley (324).

Corona Centennial football coach Matt Logan reaches 300 career wins after a victory over Roosevelt Thursday night. | Cen10 football

Logan has 10 CIF titles at Corona Centennial, the last coming in 2015 ... against St. John Bosco at Angel Stadium. The Huskies beat Bosco 62-52. Negro has four CIF titles, the last coming in 2022.

Win numbers are according to CalHi Sports, the most credible record keeper of all things high school sports in California.

Heavyweight Matchup

This game should provide fireworks, especially when considering the playmakes that will be on the field.

For Centennial, it starts with QB Jaden Jefferson, who is stellar with his arm and legs. The twitchy, dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 2,543 yards and 23 touchdowns while tallying 795 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. The Huskies also have a rising star in Malakai Davis in the backfield and a Megatron-like wideout in Quentin Hale, a USC commit with eight TD grabs in 10 games.

Hawaii-bound quarterback Jaden Jefferson accounted for 392 yards and four touchdown in Centennial's 35-32 loss to De La Salle at Cal's Memorial Stadium. | Photo by Eric Taylor

Defensively, the Huskies are led by Matt Salmeron (113 tackles), Chase Wallner (95 tackles), Caleb Bynam (83 tackles) and Mr. Do-it-All Jaden Walk-Green. Green plays defensive back, returns kicks and kicks field goals.

The Braves are led by three-year starter Koa Malau'ulu at quarterback, who threw three TDs and no INTs in St. John Bosco's semifinal win over Santa Margarita, 27-2. Wideout DJ Tubbs and senior running back Maliq Allen are the go-to playmakers. On defense, St. John Bosco is spearheaded by Ethan Coach, Josh Poyer and defensive back Isala Wily-Ava.

St. John Bosco QB Koa Malau'ulu threw for three touchdowns in the Braves' CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal win over Santa Margarita. | Jeremy Westerbeck

Private vs. Public

Corona Centennial was the last public school to win the Southern Section's top football division in 2015 with that win over St. John Bosco. Since then, the private schools run the roost, particularly the Trinity League, which has won the Division 1 title each year since 2016. It's been St. John Bosco or Mater Dei each year until Santa Margarita won the D1 crown last fall.

Centennial is back in the Division 1 final for a second straight year after losing big to Carson Palmer's Santa Margarita 42-7. Despite the lopsided loss, Logan says the approach isn't different in 2026 — even with a different opponent.

"The process is process, it’s just a matter of getting everything together. It’s a strange week with no kids in school and a different routine for our guys, and obviously other teams dealing with that as well, but we’re excited and grateful for the opportunity," Logan said at the CIF luncheon Tuesday.