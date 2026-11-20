California high school football takes center stage Friday, Nov. 20, with championship berths on the line in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

The spotlight shines brightest on Division 1, where four of Southern California's premier programs remain in contention.

Undefeated Santa Margarita faces Trinity League rival St. John Bosco in one semifinal, while unbeaten Sierra Canyon travels to Corona to meet a Centennial team fresh off one of the biggest playoff victories of the season.

In Division 2, Chaparral hosts San Juan Hills in another compelling semifinal.

All three games are listed on the NFHS Network, allowing fans to follow some of California's biggest postseason matchups from home.

The winners will advance to their respective CIF Southern Section championship games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco: Trinity League Rivals Meet Again

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Location: Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, California

One of the nation's most compelling high school football rivalries returns to the postseason stage Friday when undefeated Santa Margarita (11-0) faces St. John Bosco (9-3) in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.

Santa Margarita has been outstanding throughout the season, earning the top seed in the Division 1 bracket and putting itself in position to compete for another section championship.

But the Eagles were tested in their playoff opener.

Santa Margarita survived a defensive battle against San Clemente, earning a 7-0 victory to advance.

That result demonstrated the Eagles' ability to win when their offense is challenged.

St. John Bosco enters following a much different performance.

The Braves dominated Orange Lutheran 38-0, producing an impressive shutout against a familiar Trinity League opponent.

Friday's game represents another chapter in a rivalry featuring two of California's most accomplished programs.

Santa Margarita will attempt to preserve its undefeated season, while Bosco has an opportunity to end the Eagles' perfect run and advance to the championship game.

With both teams coming off shutout victories, defensive execution could be especially important.

How to watch: NFHS Network — Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco, Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Sierra Canyon at Centennial: Huskies Seek Another Major Upset

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Location: Centennial High School, Corona, California

Centennial delivered one of the most surprising results of the California playoffs last week.

The Huskies defeated Mater Dei 45-15, eliminating one of the nation's most recognizable high school football powers and advancing to the Division 1 semifinals.

Now Centennial (8-3) has an opportunity to eliminate another undefeated opponent.

Sierra Canyon (12-0) enters Friday's matchup with a perfect record and hopes of reaching the Southern Section championship game.

The Trailblazers advanced with a 21-7 victory over Mission Viejo, continuing a season built on consistent performances against quality competition.

But Centennial's victory over Mater Dei changes the outlook for this semifinal.

The Huskies demonstrated that their record does not fully reflect their ability to compete with the state's strongest programs.

Centennial will look to build on the confidence gained from its impressive postseason victory.

Sierra Canyon, meanwhile, must find ways to limit explosive plays and avoid the mistakes that contributed to Mater Dei's elimination.

The winner will face Santa Margarita or St. John Bosco in the Division 1 championship game.

How to watch: NFHS Network — Sierra Canyon vs. Centennial, Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific.

San Juan Hills at Chaparral: Division 2 Championship Berth at Stake

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Location: Chaparral High School, Temecula, California

The CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals feature an intriguing matchup between San Juan Hills (10-2) and Chaparral (8-4).

Chaparral enters Friday's game with momentum after delivering one of the most impressive performances of the previous playoff round.

The Pumas overwhelmed Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 63-7, demonstrating their offensive potential and earning another home playoff game.

San Juan Hills took a much more difficult route to the semifinals.

The Stallions survived a 16-12 victory over Rancho Cucamonga, relying on their defense to secure a narrow postseason win.

Those contrasting performances create an interesting matchup.

Chaparral will attempt to establish the offensive rhythm that produced 63 points in its previous game.

San Juan Hills, meanwhile, hopes to slow the Pumas and turn the contest into another defensive battle.

For both programs, Friday represents an opportunity to reach the Division 2 championship game.

The winner will face either Palos Verdes or Pacifica of Oxnard for the section title.

WATCH LIVE: San Juan Hills vs. Chaparral Football

How to Watch California High School Football Playoffs Tonight

All three featured games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with kickoff at 7 p.m. Pacific (10 p.m. Eastern).

Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco — 7 p.m. PT

CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal, Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Sierra Canyon at Centennial — 7 p.m. PT

CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal, Corona.

San Juan Hills at Chaparral — 7 p.m. PT

CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinal, Temecula.

Looking for another game? Many California high school football playoff games tonight are streaming live on the NFHS Network. Sign up and watch the game or games you want.

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The winners advance to the CIF Southern Section championship games on Nov. 27, moving one step closer to the California state championship playoffs.

High School On SI will continue covering the California playoffs with updated brackets, final scores, rankings and championship developments.