The 2026 California high school football playoffs enter another decisive weekend Nov. 20-21, with section championships approaching and some of the state's most prominent programs still competing for postseason titles.

The biggest development came in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, where Centennial of Corona defeated national powerhouse Mater Dei 45-15 in the opening round.

The result eliminated one of California's perennial championship contenders and dramatically changed the race for the Southern Section's most prestigious title.

Centennial will now face undefeated Sierra Canyon, which advanced with a 21-7 victory over Mission Viejo.

The other Division 1 semifinal features undefeated Santa Margarita against St. John Bosco, setting up a rematch between two Trinity League powers.

Santa Margarita survived a defensive battle against San Clemente, winning 7-0, while St. John Bosco overwhelmed Orange Lutheran 38-0.

Across the Southern Section, the semifinals are set in all 14 divisions. The remaining teams are competing for places in the section championship games scheduled for the following week.

Elsewhere in California, the North Coast, Sac-Joaquin, San Diego and Los Angeles City sections are also advancing toward their championship rounds.

Here is a look at the updated California high school football playoff brackets, beginning with all 14 CIF Southern Section divisions, including Nov. 20 semifinal matchups, recent scores and direct links to the tournament brackets.

CIF Southern Section Division 1 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco; Sierra Canyon vs. Centennial

Division 1 features four of California's premier programs, with two undefeated teams and two traditional national powers still competing.

Top-seeded Santa Margarita advanced with a 7-0 victory over San Clemente, while fourth-seeded St. John Bosco dominated Orange Lutheran 38-0.

The other semifinal brings together third-seeded Sierra Canyon and seventh-seeded Centennial.

Centennial delivered the division's biggest upset, defeating second-seeded Mater Dei 45-15, while Sierra Canyon eliminated Mission Viejo 21-7.

Division 1 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 4 St. John Bosco vs. No. 1 Santa Margarita

No. 7 Centennial (Corona) vs. No. 3 Sierra Canyon

Division 1 First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Santa Margarita 7, San Clemente 0

St. John Bosco 38, Orange Lutheran 0

Centennial (Corona) 45, Mater Dei 15

Sierra Canyon 21, Mission Viejo 7

CIF Southern Section Division 2 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Chaparral vs. San Juan Hills; Palos Verdes vs. Pacifica

Top-seeded Chaparral delivered one of the most impressive performances of the second round, defeating Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 63-7.

Chaparral will face San Juan Hills, which survived a 16-12 battle with Rancho Cucamonga.

In the other semifinal, Palos Verdes will meet Pacifica of Oxnard after both teams eliminated higher-seeded opponents.

Palos Verdes defeated second-seeded Inglewood 22-19, while Pacifica routed Chaminade 37-9.

Division 2 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 5 San Juan Hills vs. No. 1 Chaparral

No. 11 Pacifica (Oxnard) vs. No. 7 Palos Verdes

Division 2 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Chaparral 63, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) 7

San Juan Hills 16, Rancho Cucamonga 12

Palos Verdes 22, Inglewood 19

Pacifica (Oxnard) 37, Chaminade 9

CIF Southern Section Division 3 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Villa Park vs. San Jacinto; Great Oak vs. Long Beach Poly

San Jacinto delivered a major upset in the second round, defeating top-seeded La Serna 42-7.

The Tigers will face Villa Park, which survived a 17-14 contest against Newport Harbor.

On the other side of the bracket, Great Oak defeated Murrieta Valley 28-24 to advance against Long Beach Poly.

The Jackrabbits continued their postseason run with a 31-21 victory over Edison.

Division 3 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 8 San Jacinto vs. No. 4 Villa Park

No. 11 Long Beach Poly vs. No. 2 Great Oak

Division 3 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

San Jacinto 42, La Serna 7

Villa Park 17, Newport Harbor 14

Great Oak 28, Murrieta Valley 24

Long Beach Poly 31, Edison 21

CIF Southern Section Division 4 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Chino Hills vs. Downey; Quartz Hill vs. La Habra

Top-seeded Chino Hills advanced with a 31-21 victory over Dana Hills and will face fifth-seeded Downey.

Downey survived a 28-26 battle with Cajon to reach the semifinals.

In the other semifinal, La Habra will face Quartz Hill after eliminating second-seeded Cathedral 41-35.

Quartz Hill defeated King 14-11 in another closely contested quarterfinal.

Division 4 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 5 Downey vs. No. 1 Chino Hills

No. 7 La Habra vs. No. 6 Quartz Hill

Division 4 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Chino Hills 31, Dana Hills 21

Downey 28, Cajon 26

La Habra 41, Cathedral 35

Quartz Hill 14, King 11

CIF Southern Section Division 5 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Mary Star of the Sea vs. Aquinas; Agoura vs. Simi Valley

Mary Star of the Sea survived a 27-26 victory over Muir to advance against Aquinas, which eliminated Moorpark 34-28.

On the other side, Agoura defeated Charter Oak 24-14, while Simi Valley beat Temecula Valley 35-30.

Division 5 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Mary Star of the Sea vs. Aquinas

Agoura vs. Simi Valley

Division 5 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Mary Star of the Sea 27, Muir 26

Aquinas 34, Moorpark 28

Agoura 24, Charter Oak 14

Simi Valley 35, Temecula Valley 30

CIF Southern Section Division 6 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: St. Francis vs. Foothill; Beaumont vs. Santa Barbara

St. Francis advanced with a 29-9 victory over Calabasas and will face Foothill, which defeated Laguna Beach 32-28.

Beaumont continued its postseason run with a 42-22 victory over Summit.

Santa Barbara earned the other semifinal berth by defeating Baldwin Park 42-15.

Division 6 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

St. Francis vs. Foothill

Beaumont vs. Santa Barbara

Division 6 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

St. Francis 29, Calabasas 9

Foothill 32, Laguna Beach 28

Beaumont 42, Summit 22

Santa Barbara 42, Baldwin Park 15

CIF Southern Section Division 7 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Paramount vs. La Mirada; Oak Park vs. Millikan

Paramount survived a 32-28 victory over St. Monica Prep and will face La Mirada, which defeated Desert Christian Academy 34-21.

Oak Park eliminated Citrus Valley 30-27, while Millikan advanced with a 42-35 victory over Barstow.

Division 7 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Paramount vs. La Mirada

Oak Park vs. Millikan

Division 7 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Paramount 32, St. Monica Prep 28

La Mirada 34, Desert Christian Academy 21

Oak Park 30, Citrus Valley 27

Millikan 42, Barstow 35

CIF Southern Section Division 8 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Segerstrom vs. Rio Hondo Prep; Santiago vs. Rancho Verde

Segerstrom defeated Fillmore 17-12 to reach the semifinals against Rio Hondo Prep.

Rio Hondo Prep advanced with a 41-14 victory over El Rancho.

In the other semifinal, Santiago of Corona defeated Santa Monica 52-21, while Rancho Verde eliminated Bellflower 20-13.

Division 8 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Segerstrom vs. Rio Hondo Prep

Santiago (Corona) vs. Rancho Verde

Division 8 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Segerstrom 17, Fillmore 12

Rio Hondo Prep 41, El Rancho 14

Santiago (Corona) 52, Santa Monica 21

Rancho Verde 20, Bellflower 13

CIF Southern Section Division 9 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: West Covina vs. J.W. North; Moreno Valley vs. Compton

West Covina survived a 27-24 victory over Ocean View and will face J.W. North, which edged Fountain Valley 41-40.

Moreno Valley defeated Northwood 42-23 to reach the other semifinal.

Compton advanced with a 53-17 victory over San Marino.

Division 9 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

West Covina vs. J.W. North

Moreno Valley vs. Compton

Division 9 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

West Covina 27, Ocean View 24

J.W. North 41, Fountain Valley 40

Moreno Valley 42, Northwood 23

Compton 53, San Marino 17

CIF Southern Section Division 10 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Nogales vs. Desert Hot Springs; Rancho Mirage vs. Dos Pueblos

Nogales survived a 30-29 victory over Norte Vista to advance against Desert Hot Springs.

Desert Hot Springs defeated South Hills 41-18.

In the other semifinal, Rancho Mirage eliminated Ontario Christian 41-21, while Dos Pueblos edged Granite Hills 17-16.

Division 10 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Nogales vs. Desert Hot Springs

Rancho Mirage vs. Dos Pueblos

Division 10 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Nogales 30, Norte Vista 29

Desert Hot Springs 41, South Hills 18

Rancho Mirage 41, Ontario Christian 21

Dos Pueblos 17, Granite Hills 16

CIF Southern Section Division 11 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: South Torrance vs. Crescenta Valley; Dominguez vs. Xavier Prep

South Torrance defeated Los Amigos 29-15 to advance to the semifinals against Crescenta Valley.

Crescenta Valley survived a 9-7 defensive battle against Schurr.

Dominguez earned its semifinal berth with a 3-0 victory over Montclair, while Xavier Prep defeated Viewpoint 16-7.

Division 11 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

South Torrance vs. Crescenta Valley

Dominguez vs. Xavier Prep

Division 11 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

South Torrance 29, Los Amigos 15

Crescenta Valley 9, Schurr 7

Dominguez 3, Montclair 0

Xavier Prep 16, Viewpoint 7

CIF Southern Section Division 12 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: Lakeside vs. Costa Mesa; Carter vs. Artesia

Lakeside delivered a 24-20 upset of top-seeded Ontario to advance against Costa Mesa, which defeated Arroyo Valley 27-20.

Artesia shut out Loara 24-0 to reach the other semifinal against Carter.

Carter advanced with a 37-12 victory over Big Bear.

Division 12 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Lakeside vs. Costa Mesa

Carter vs. Artesia

Division 12 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Lakeside 24, Ontario 20

Costa Mesa 27, Arroyo Valley 20

Artesia 24, Loara 0

Carter 37, Big Bear 12

CIF Southern Section Division 13 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: University vs. Wilson; Whittier vs. Anaheim

Wilson of Hacienda Heights advanced with a 35-33 victory over top-seeded Rialto.

University defeated Montebello 24-13 to secure the other berth in that semifinal.

Second-seeded Whittier overwhelmed Whittier Christian 63-27, while Anaheim defeated Fontana 15-7.

Division 13 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

University vs. Wilson (Hacienda Heights)

Whittier vs. Anaheim

Division 13 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Wilson (Hacienda Heights) 35, Rialto 33

University 24, Montebello 13

Whittier 63, Whittier Christian 27

Anaheim 15, Fontana 7

CIF Southern Section Division 14 Football Playoff Bracket

Semifinals: San Gabriel vs. Knight; Santa Ana Valley vs. Bassett

Top-seeded San Gabriel survived a 23-20 victory over Silver Valley and will face Knight.

Knight advanced with a 42-8 victory over Centennial of Compton.

Santa Ana Valley defeated Hoover 28-14 to advance against Bassett, which edged Hamilton 20-19.

Division 14 Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

San Gabriel vs. Knight

Santa Ana Valley vs. Bassett

Division 14 Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

San Gabriel 23, Silver Valley 20

Knight 42, Centennial (Compton) 8

Santa Ana Valley 28, Hoover 14

Bassett 20, Hamilton 19

Other California High School Football Playoff Brackets

California's postseason extends well beyond the Southern Section, with several other CIF sections approaching their championship games.

The North Coast Section features De La Salle continuing its Division 1 Open championship pursuit after defeating Liberty 63-13 in the opening round.

In the Sac-Joaquin Section, Del Oro and St. Mary's will meet in a Division 2 semifinal, while Rocklin faces Central Catholic.

The Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 semifinals feature Hilmar against Sonora and undefeated Sutter against Escalon.

The San Diego Section and Los Angeles City Section are also progressing through their playoff tournaments.

Fans can follow the latest matchups, scores and results through the complete California high school football playoff brackets.

When Are the 2026 California High School Football Championships?

The CIF Southern Section championship games are scheduled for Nov. 27-28, following the Nov. 20 semifinals.

Other CIF sections will determine their champions according to their respective tournament schedules.

Section champions and qualifying teams will then advance into the CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games, with state championship contests scheduled for December.

What's Next in the California High School Football Playoffs?

The biggest spotlight will fall on the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals, where Santa Margarita faces St. John Bosco and Sierra Canyon meets Centennial.

Centennial's upset of Mater Dei has dramatically changed the championship picture, opening the door for a new Division 1 champion.

Elsewhere, several lower-seeded teams will attempt to continue their surprising postseason runs, including San Jacinto in Division 3, La Habra in Division 4 and Wilson in Division 13.

With 14 Southern Section championships still undecided, the Nov. 20 semifinals will determine which teams advance to Thanksgiving weekend's title games.

High School On SI will continue updating the California high school football playoff brackets with semifinal scores, championship matchups and results throughout the postseason.