California High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (CIF) — October 16

The 2026 California high school football season continues on October 16 with more than 475 CIF games slated for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in California, click on the scoreboard links below.

California High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 15

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 477 high school football games in California on Friday, October 16, 2026.

There are 17 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a potential game of the year candidate as No. 1 Santa Margarita faces off with No. 2 St. John Bosco.

Other big ranked matchups include No. 3 Sierra Canyon vs. No. 17 Chaminade, No. 9 Mission Viejo vs. No. 11 San Clemente, and No. 15 JSerra vs. No. 8 Orange Lutheran.

Cypress vs. Marina — 11:24 AM



ESAT vs. Pentucket Regional — 3:00 PM



Flintridge Prep vs. Chadwick — 3:00 PM



New Designs University Park vs. USC Hybrid — 3:00 PM



Harker vs. Pinewood — 3:30 PM



Verdugo Hills vs. Arleta — 3:30 PM



Alpaugh vs. Anzar — 4:00 PM



Belmont vs. West Adams — 4:00 PM



Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs. Torres — 4:00 PM



Livermore vs. Arroyo — 4:00 PM



Tri-City Christian vs. O'Farrell — 4:00 PM



Woodside Priory vs. South Fork — 5:00 PM



Butte Valley vs. Westwood — 5:15 PM



Taft vs. Cesar E. Chavez — 5:30 PM



Burney vs. Plumas Charter — 6:00 PM



California Lutheran vs. Francis Parker — 6:00 PM



Calistoga vs. Potter Valley — 6:00 PM



Chester vs. Hayfork — 6:00 PM



Foothill vs. Burbank — 6:00 PM



Kairos Public Schools vs. Florin — 6:00 PM



Legacy College Prep vs. Lighthouse Christian Academy — 6:00 PM



Loyalton vs. Tulelake — 6:00 PM



Tehillah Christian Academy vs. Frazier Mountain — 6:00 PM



Valley Christian Academy vs. Adventure Christian — 6:00 PM



Westwood vs. Princeton — 6:00 PM



Chula Vista vs. Bonita Vista — 6:30 PM



Eastlake vs. Mater Dei Catholic — 6:30 PM



Hilltop vs. Sweetwater — 6:30 PM



La Quinta/Westminster vs. Savanna — 6:30 PM



Otay Ranch vs. Olympian — 6:30 PM



San Ysidro vs. Mar Vista — 6:30 PM



Southwest SD vs. Castle Park — 6:30 PM



Academy Of Careers & Exploration vs. PAL Charter — 7:00 PM



Acalanes vs. Miramonte — 7:00 PM



Agoura vs. Camarillo — 7:00 PM



Albany vs. Pinole Valley — 7:00 PM



Alemany vs. Harvard-Westlake — 7:00 PM



Animo Jackie Robinson vs. Stella High Charter Academy — 7:00 PM



Antioch vs. Hercules — 7:00 PM



Aragon vs. Milpitas — 7:00 PM



Archbishop Riordan vs. Archbishop Mitty — 7:00 PM



Archie Williams vs. Montgomery — 7:00 PM



Army-Navy vs. Escondido Charter — 7:00 PM



Arroyo Grande vs. Righetti — 7:00 PM



Artesia vs. Glenn — 7:00 PM



Ayala vs. Bonita — 7:00 PM



Bell vs. Legacy — 7:00 PM



Bellflower vs. Paramount — 7:00 PM



Benicia vs. Northgate — 7:00 PM



Bethel vs. De Anza — 7:00 PM



Beyer vs. Johansen — 7:00 PM



Big Valley Christian vs. Linden — 7:00 PM



Bishop Amat vs. Notre Dame (SO) — 7:00 PM



Bishop O'Dowd vs. San Leandro — 7:00 PM



Bloomington vs. Fontana — 7:00 PM



Boron vs. Bishop Union — 7:00 PM



Brentwood School vs. Jefferson — 7:00 PM



Buchanan vs. Central East — 7:00 PM



Buena Park vs. Santa Ana — 7:00 PM



Buhach Colony vs. Atwater — 7:00 PM



Burroughs/Burbank vs. San Marino — 7:00 PM



Burroughs/Ridgecrest vs. Apple Valley — 7:00 PM



Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez — 7:00 PM



Cabrillo/Long Beach vs. Compton — 7:00 PM



Cajon vs. Beaumont — 7:00 PM



Calabasas vs. Oxnard — 7:00 PM



Calaveras Hills vs. Riverbank — 7:00 PM



Calexico vs. Central Union — 7:00 PM



California vs. Gahr — 7:00 PM



California City vs. Rosamond — 7:00 PM



California School for the Deaf vs. Model Secondary School for the Deaf — 7:00 PM



Calipatria vs. Palo Verde Valley — 7:00 PM



Canyon Hills vs. Clairemont — 7:00 PM



Canyon/Anaheim vs. Esperanza — 7:00 PM



Capuchino vs. Carlmont — 7:00 PM



Carson vs. Narbonne — 7:00 PM



Carter vs. San Gorgonio — 7:00 PM



Castlemont vs. Oakland Tech — 7:00 PM



Cathedral vs. Bishop Montgomery — 7:00 PM



Cathedral Catholic vs. Mission Bay — 7:00 PM



Central Valley vs. University Prep — 7:00 PM



Central Valley vs. Lathrop — 7:00 PM



Cerritos vs. La Serna — 7:00 PM



Channel Islands vs. Del Sol — 7:00 PM



Chaparral vs. Murrieta Mesa — 7:00 PM



Citrus Hill vs. Canyon Springs — 7:00 PM



Citrus Valley vs. Yucaipa — 7:00 PM



Clayton Valley Charter vs. Mt. Diablo — 7:00 PM



Cloverdale vs. Lower Lake — 7:00 PM



Clovis East vs. Clovis — 7:00 PM



Clovis West vs. Clovis North — 7:00 PM



Coachella Valley vs. Desert Hot Springs — 7:00 PM



Coast Union vs. Alpaugh — 7:00 PM



Coastal Academy vs. La Jolla Country Day — 7:00 PM



College Park vs. Alhambra — 7:00 PM



Colton vs. Rialto — 7:00 PM



Compton Early College vs. Dominguez — 7:00 PM



Concord vs. Dougherty Valley — 7:00 PM



Convent & Stuart Hall vs. Middletown — 7:00 PM



Cornerstone Christian vs. United Christian Academy — 7:00 PM



Corona del Mar vs. Capistrano Valley — 7:00 PM



Coronado vs. Patrick Henry — 7:00 PM



Crawford vs. Kearny — 7:00 PM



Damien vs. Upland — 7:00 PM



Dana Hills vs. Laguna Beach — 7:00 PM



Davis vs. Pacheco — 7:00 PM



Deer Valley vs. Emerald — 7:00 PM



Desert Chapel vs. St. Joseph Academy — 7:00 PM



Desert Christian Academy vs. Maranatha — 7:00 PM



Don Lugo vs. Montclair — 7:00 PM



Downey vs. La Mirada — 7:00 PM



East Valley vs. Sun Valley — 7:00 PM



East Valley vs. Valley Oaks CES — 7:00 PM



Eastside vs. Littlerock — 7:00 PM



Educational Outreach Academy vs. Enterprise — 7:00 PM



El Capitan vs. Los Banos — 7:00 PM



El Rancho vs. Schurr — 7:00 PM



El Toro vs. Irvine — 7:00 PM



Esparto vs. Highlands — 7:00 PM



Fairfax vs. University — 7:00 PM



Faith Baptist vs. Lancaster Baptist — 7:00 PM



Fallbrook vs. Rancho Buena Vista — 7:00 PM



Firebaugh vs. Lynwood — 7:00 PM



Folsom vs. Oak Ridge — 7:00 PM



Foresthill vs. Mira Loma — 7:00 PM



Fountain Valley vs. Westminster — 7:00 PM



Freedom vs. Pittsburg — 7:00 PM



Fullerton vs. Portola — 7:00 PM



Fulton vs. Arroyo — 7:00 PM



Fulton vs. Chavez — 7:00 PM



Gabrielino vs. South Pasadena — 7:00 PM



Gardena vs. San Pedro — 7:00 PM



Garey vs. Ganesha — 7:00 PM



George Washington Prep vs. Marquez — 7:00 PM



Glendale vs. Temple City — 7:00 PM



Glendora vs. Charter Oak — 7:00 PM



Godinez Fundamental vs. Santiago (GG) — 7:00 PM



Grace vs. Carpinteria — 7:00 PM



Granada Hills Charter vs. Birmingham — 7:00 PM



Granite Bay vs. Del Oro — 7:00 PM



Granite Hills vs. Mount Miguel — 7:00 PM



Great Oak vs. Temecula Valley — 7:00 PM



Gregori vs. Turlock — 7:00 PM



Half Moon Bay vs. Burlingame — 7:00 PM



Hamilton vs. Palisades — 7:00 PM



Hart vs. Castaic — 7:00 PM



Hawthorne vs. Beverly Hills — 7:00 PM



Hayward vs. Berkeley — 7:00 PM



Healdsburg vs. Piner — 7:00 PM



Hercules vs. Richmond — 7:00 PM



Highland vs. Quartz Hill — 7:00 PM



Hillcrest vs. Paloma Valley — 7:00 PM



Hillsdale vs. Sequoia — 7:00 PM



Hollywood vs. Contreras — 7:00 PM



Holtville vs. Brawley — 7:00 PM



Hueneme vs. San Marcos — 7:00 PM



Immanuel Christian vs. Trona — 7:00 PM



Imperial vs. Madison — 7:00 PM



Indian Springs vs. Arroyo Valley — 7:00 PM



Indio vs. Desert Mirage — 7:00 PM



James Logan vs. Moreau Catholic — 7:00 PM



Jordan vs. Hawkins — 7:00 PM



Jordan vs. Millikan — 7:00 PM



JSerra Catholic vs. Lutheran/Orange — 7:00 PM



Jurupa Hills vs. Eisenhower — 7:00 PM



Katella vs. Saddleback — 7:00 PM



Kelseyville vs. Upper Lake — 7:00 PM



Kennedy vs. Canoga Park — 7:00 PM



Kennedy vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent — 7:00 PM



Kennedy vs. Pacifica (GG) — 7:00 PM



King/Drew vs. Crenshaw — 7:00 PM



La Canada vs. Burbank — 7:00 PM



La Costa Canyon vs. El Camino — 7:00 PM



La Quinta (LQ) vs. Rancho Mirage — 7:00 PM



La Quinta (LQ) vs. Palm Springs — 7:00 PM



La Salle vs. Salesian — 7:00 PM



La Sierra vs. San Bernardino — 7:00 PM



Lakeside vs. Heritage — 7:00 PM



Lakewood vs. Wilson/Long Beach — 7:00 PM



Lancaster vs. Palmdale — 7:00 PM



Las Lomas vs. Campolindo — 7:00 PM



Lathrop vs. Bret Harte — 7:00 PM



Le Grand vs. Stone Ridge Christian — 7:00 PM



Legacy Christian Academy vs. Maricopa — 7:00 PM



Liberty vs. Heritage — 7:00 PM



Linfield Christian vs. Santa Rosa Academy — 7:00 PM



Livingston vs. Ceres — 7:00 PM



Loara vs. Santa Ana Valley — 7:00 PM



Locke vs. Rancho Dominguez — 7:00 PM



Los Alamitos vs. Edison — 7:00 PM



Los Altos vs. Jefferson — 7:00 PM



Los Altos vs. Covina — 7:00 PM



Los Osos vs. Claremont — 7:00 PM



MacDonald vs. El Camino — 7:00 PM



Magnolia vs. Century — 7:00 PM



Malibu vs. Villanova Prep — 7:00 PM



Manteca vs. Sierra — 7:00 PM



Manual Arts vs. Fremont — 7:00 PM



Maranatha Christian vs. Bishop's — 7:00 PM



Marin Catholic vs. Cardinal Newman — 7:00 PM



Mark Keppel vs. Arroyo — 7:00 PM



Marshall vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM



Mary Star of the Sea vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart — 7:00 PM



Mayfair vs. Warren — 7:00 PM



McNair vs. West — 7:00 PM



Mendez vs. Bernstein — 7:00 PM



Menlo School vs. Wilcox — 7:00 PM



Merced vs. Golden Valley — 7:00 PM



Mission Prep vs. St. Joseph — 7:00 PM



Mission Viejo vs. San Clemente — 7:00 PM



Modesto vs. Enochs — 7:00 PM



Mojave vs. Desert — 7:00 PM



Monroe vs. Polytechnic — 7:00 PM



Monrovia vs. Muir — 7:00 PM



Monta Vista vs. Lynbrook — 7:00 PM



Monte Vista vs. El Cajon Valley — 7:00 PM



Montebello vs. San Gabriel — 7:00 PM



Moorpark vs. Thousand Oaks — 7:00 PM



Morse vs. Mira Mesa — 7:00 PM



Mountain View vs. Mark Keppel — 7:00 PM



Mt. Eden vs. Newark Memorial — 7:00 PM



Natomas vs. Woodland — 7:00 PM



Newbury Park vs. Simi Valley — 7:00 PM



Newport Harbor vs. Aliso Niguel — 7:00 PM



Nipomo vs. Lompoc — 7:00 PM



Nogales vs. Walnut — 7:00 PM



Nordhoff vs. Santa Clara — 7:00 PM



North Hollywood vs. Grant — 7:00 PM



North Hollywood vs. Grant — 7:00 PM



North Torrance vs. Culver City — 7:00 PM



North, JW vs. Moreno Valley — 7:00 PM



Northview vs. Colony — 7:00 PM



Northwood vs. Laguna Hills — 7:00 PM



Oak Park vs. Buena — 7:00 PM



Oakdale vs. East Union — 7:00 PM



Oakland vs. McClymonds — 7:00 PM



Oaks Christian vs. St. Bonaventure — 7:00 PM



Ocean View vs. Anaheim — 7:00 PM



Orange vs. Beckman — 7:00 PM



Orestimba vs. Hilmar — 7:00 PM



Pacific vs. Patriot — 7:00 PM



Pacifica/Oxnard vs. Bishop Diego — 7:00 PM



Palo Alto vs. San Mateo — 7:00 PM



Pasadena vs. Crescenta Valley — 7:00 PM



Paso Robles vs. Atascadero — 7:00 PM



Piedmont vs. Castro Valley — 7:00 PM



Pioneer vs. Whittier — 7:00 PM



Pitman vs. Downey — 7:00 PM



Pleasant Valley vs. Chico — 7:00 PM



Point Loma vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM



Pomona vs. Bassett — 7:00 PM



Ramona vs. Big Bear — 7:00 PM



Rancho Cucamonga vs. Etiwanda — 7:00 PM



Red Bluff vs. Enterprise — 7:00 PM



Redlands vs. Redlands East Valley — 7:00 PM



Redondo Union vs. Inglewood — 7:00 PM



Redwood vs. Casa Grande — 7:00 PM



Reseda vs. Van Nuys — 7:00 PM



Rio Linda vs. Casa Roble — 7:00 PM



Rio Mesa vs. Santa Barbara — 7:00 PM



Rio Vista vs. Lindhurst — 7:00 PM



River Islands vs. Bret Harte — 7:00 PM



Roosevelt vs. South East — 7:00 PM



Roosevelt vs. King — 7:00 PM



Rosemead vs. Arroyo — 7:00 PM



Rowland vs. Chaffey — 7:00 PM



Royal vs. Fillmore — 7:00 PM



Roybal vs. Maywood CES — 7:00 PM



Saint Mary's vs. Vallejo — 7:00 PM



San Diego vs. University City — 7:00 PM



San Fernando vs. Sylmar — 7:00 PM



San Lorenzo vs. Kennedy — 7:00 PM



San Lorenzo vs. Kennedy — 7:00 PM



San Marcos vs. Carlsbad — 7:00 PM



San Marin vs. American Canyon — 7:00 PM



San Pasqual Valley vs. Highland Prep West — 7:00 PM



Santa Cruz vs. Harbor — 7:00 PM



Santa Fe vs. Norwalk — 7:00 PM



Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco — 7:00 PM



Santa Maria vs. Morro Bay — 7:00 PM



Santa Monica vs. El Segundo — 7:00 PM



Santa Paula vs. Dos Pueblos — 7:00 PM



Santa Rosa vs. Napa — 7:00 PM



Santa Ynez vs. Pioneer Valley — 7:00 PM



Santana vs. Valhalla — 7:00 PM



Santee vs. Angelou — 7:00 PM



Saratoga vs. Cupertino — 7:00 PM



Saugus vs. West Ranch — 7:00 PM



Scripps Ranch vs. St. Augustine — 7:00 PM



Segerstrom vs. El Dorado — 7:00 PM



Serra vs. Loyola — 7:00 PM



Serrano vs. Hesperia — 7:00 PM



Shasta vs. Foothill — 7:00 PM



Sierra vs. Fresno Christian — 7:00 PM



Sierra Canyon vs. Chaminade — 7:00 PM



Sierra Lutheran vs. Trinity Classical Academy — 7:00 PM



Silver Valley vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy — 7:00 PM



Skyline vs. Fremont — 7:00 PM



Sonoma Valley vs. Analy — 7:00 PM



Sonora vs. Hughson — 7:00 PM



South Gate vs. Garfield — 7:00 PM



South Hills vs. Diamond Bar — 7:00 PM



South Torrance vs. Lawndale — 7:00 PM



Southwest vs. Mountain Empire — 7:00 PM



St. Anthony vs. Crespi — 7:00 PM



St. Genevieve vs. St. Bernard — 7:00 PM



St. Helena vs. Gunn — 7:00 PM



St. Ignatius vs. Bellarmine College Prep — 7:00 PM



St. Margaret's vs. Sunny Hills — 7:00 PM



St. Mary's vs. Kimball — 7:00 PM



St. Paul vs. St. Francis — 7:00 PM



St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy vs. Paraclete — 7:00 PM



St. Vincent de Paul vs. Windsor — 7:00 PM



Steele Canyon vs. Grossmont — 7:00 PM



Stuart Hall vs. Middletown — 7:00 PM



Summit vs. Grand Terrace — 7:00 PM



Sutter vs. El Camino — 7:00 PM



Taft vs. Cleveland — 7:00 PM



Tamalpais vs. San Rafael — 7:00 PM



Temescal Canyon vs. West Valley — 7:00 PM



Tennyson vs. Alameda — 7:00 PM



Terra Linda vs. Novato — 7:00 PM



Tesoro vs. Trabuco Hills — 7:00 PM



Troy vs. El Modena — 7:00 PM



Twentynine Palms vs. Cathedral City — 7:00 PM



Valencia/Placentia vs. Woodbridge — 7:00 PM



Valencia/Valencia vs. Canyon/Canyon — 7:00 PM



Valley vs. Vacaville Christian — 7:00 PM



Valley Center vs. San Pasqual — 7:00 PM



Valley Christian vs. Saint Francis — 7:00 PM



Valley Christian Academy vs. Saint Francis — 7:00 PM



Vasquez vs. Riverside Prep — 7:00 PM



Victory Christian vs. Orange Glen — 7:00 PM



Victory Christian Academy vs. Orange Glen — 7:00 PM



Viewpoint vs. Rio Hondo Prep — 7:00 PM



Viewpoint vs. Rio Hondo — 7:00 PM



Village Christian vs. Capistrano Valley Christian — 7:00 PM



Vintage vs. Petaluma — 7:00 PM



Vista vs. Westview — 7:00 PM



Vista Meridian Global Academy vs. Southlands Christian — 7:00 PM



Vista Murrieta vs. Murrieta Valley — 7:00 PM



Warner vs. West Shores — 7:00 PM



Washington vs. Redwood Christian — 7:00 PM



Webb vs. Notre Dame/Riverside — 7:00 PM



Weed vs. Mt. Shasta — 7:00 PM



West Campus vs. Millennium — 7:00 PM



West Covina vs. Baldwin Park — 7:00 PM



West Hills vs. El Capitan — 7:00 PM



Westchester vs. Venice — 7:00 PM



Western Christian vs. Heritage Christian — 7:00 PM



Westlake vs. Ventura — 7:00 PM



Whittier Christian vs. Arrowhead Christian — 7:00 PM



Willits vs. Fort Bragg — 7:00 PM



Wilson vs. Eagle Rock — 7:00 PM



Woodland Christian vs. Golden Sierra — 7:00 PM



Woodland Christian School vs. Golden Sierra — 7:00 PM



Xavier Prep vs. Rancho Mirage — 7:00 PM



Ygnacio Valley vs. Lynbrook — 7:00 PM



Yreka vs. West Valley — 7:00 PM



Yucca Valley vs. Banning — 7:00 PM



Amador Valley vs. San Ramon Valley — 7:15 PM



Ann Sobrato vs. Live Oak — 7:15 PM



Antelope vs. Cordova — 7:15 PM



Bear Creek vs. Tokay — 7:15 PM



California vs. Granada — 7:15 PM



Chavez vs. Franklin — 7:15 PM



Christian Brothers vs. Woodcreek — 7:15 PM



Cosumnes Oaks vs. Laguna Creek — 7:15 PM



De La Salle vs. Monte Vista — 7:15 PM



El Camino Real vs. Chatsworth — 7:15 PM



Escondido vs. Mt. Carmel — 7:15 PM



Fairfield vs. Kennedy — 7:15 PM



Farmersville vs. Orosi — 7:15 PM



Granite Hills vs. Strathmore — 7:15 PM



Grant Union vs. Capital Christian — 7:15 PM



Grant Union vs. Destiny Christian Academy — 7:15 PM



Gustine vs. Waterford — 7:15 PM



Hill vs. Yerba Buena — 7:15 PM



Independence vs. Evergreen Valley — 7:15 PM



Johnson vs. Armijo — 7:15 PM



Leigh vs. Branham — 7:15 PM



Lincoln vs. Bear River — 7:15 PM



Lincoln vs. Edison — 7:15 PM



Lindsay vs. Corcoran — 7:15 PM



Mariposa County vs. Denair — 7:15 PM



Modesto Christian vs. Delhi — 7:15 PM



Monterey Trail vs. Pleasant Grove — 7:15 PM



Mountain House vs. Patterson — 7:15 PM



Orange Cove vs. Parlier — 7:15 PM



Pioneer vs. Leland — 7:15 PM



Poway vs. Del Norte — 7:15 PM



Rancho Bernardo vs. Oceanside — 7:15 PM



Rio Americano vs. Bella Vista — 7:15 PM



River Valley vs. Davis — 7:15 PM



Riverdale vs. Woodlake — 7:15 PM



San Jose vs. Overfelt — 7:15 PM



San Luis Obispo vs. Templeton — 7:15 PM



Silver Creek vs. Lincoln — 7:15 PM



Stagg vs. Weston Ranch — 7:15 PM



Torrey Pines vs. Mission Hills — 7:15 PM



Tracy vs. Lodi — 7:15 PM



Vista del Lago vs. Inderkum — 7:15 PM



West Park vs. McClatchy — 7:15 PM



Westmont vs. Del Mar — 7:15 PM



Wheatland vs. Colfax — 7:15 PM



Yosemite vs. Avenal — 7:15 PM



Alisal vs. Salinas — 7:30 PM



Amador vs. Bradshaw Christian — 7:30 PM



Bakersfield vs. Centennial — 7:30 PM



Bakersfield Christian vs. Ridgeview — 7:30 PM



Biggs vs. Williams — 7:30 PM



Central Valley Christian vs. Tulare Western — 7:30 PM



Chowchilla vs. Dos Palos — 7:30 PM



Coalinga vs. Mendota — 7:30 PM



Dinuba vs. Kerman — 7:30 PM



East Bakersfield vs. Foothill — 7:30 PM



East Nicolaus vs. Winters — 7:30 PM



El Diamante vs. Porterville — 7:30 PM



El Dorado vs. Galt — 7:30 PM



Escalon vs. Ripon — 7:30 PM



Etna vs. Fall River — 7:30 PM



Eureka vs. Arcata — 7:30 PM



Fowler vs. Selma — 7:30 PM



Garces Memorial vs. Frontier — 7:30 PM



Golden Valley vs. South — 7:30 PM



Gonzales vs. Marina — 7:30 PM



Gridley vs. Orland — 7:30 PM



Hoopa Valley vs. Fortuna — 7:30 PM



Independence vs. North — 7:30 PM



Justin Garza vs. Hoover — 7:30 PM



Kennedy vs. Wasco — 7:30 PM



Kingsburg vs. Immanuel — 7:30 PM



Lassen vs. Anderson — 7:30 PM



Liberty vs. Firebaugh — 7:30 PM



Liberty Ranch vs. Argonaut — 7:30 PM



Live Oak vs. Las Plumas — 7:30 PM



Los Molinos vs. Portola — 7:30 PM



Madera vs. Bullard — 7:30 PM



Matilda Torres vs. Madera South — 7:30 PM



Maxwell vs. Hamilton — 7:30 PM



McFarland vs. Del Oro — 7:30 PM



Minarets vs. Tranquillity — 7:30 PM



Mission Oak vs. Mt. Whitney — 7:30 PM



Monache vs. Lemoore — 7:30 PM



North Monterey County vs. Soledad — 7:30 PM



North Salinas vs. Palma — 7:30 PM



Oakmont vs. Center — 7:30 PM



Oroville vs. Corning — 7:30 PM



Paradise vs. Durham — 7:30 PM



Pioneer vs. River City — 7:30 PM



Reedley vs. Caruthers — 7:30 PM



Rocklin vs. Whitney — 7:30 PM



Rosemont vs. Union Mine High School — 7:30 PM



Roseville vs. Nevada Union — 7:30 PM



Sacramento vs. Rodriguez — 7:30 PM



San Joaquin Memorial vs. Edison — 7:30 PM



Scotts Valley vs. Monte Vista Christian — 7:30 PM



Shafter vs. Delano — 7:30 PM



Sheldon vs. Franklin — 7:30 PM



Sierra Pacific vs. Hanford West — 7:30 PM



Stevenson vs. Pacific Grove — 7:30 PM



Stockdale vs. Liberty — 7:30 PM



Sunnyside vs. Sanger — 7:30 PM



Taft Union vs. Cesar E. Chavez — 7:30 PM



Tehachapi vs. Highland — 7:30 PM



Trinity vs. Redding Christian — 7:30 PM



Tulare Union vs. Golden West — 7:30 PM



Twelve Bridges vs. Placer — 7:30 PM



Vacaville vs. Vanden — 7:30 PM



Verbum Dei vs. St. Monica Prep — 7:30 PM



West vs. Kern Valley — 7:30 PM



Willows vs. Colusa — 7:30 PM



La Habra vs. Crean Lutheran — 8:30 PM



Calvary Chapel/Downey vs. Avalon — TBA



Salesian College Preparatory vs. El Cerrito — TBA



St. Joseph Academy vs. Julian — TBA



Washington Union vs. Exeter — TBA