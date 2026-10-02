California High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - October
The 2026 California high school football season continues with 409 games on October 2.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in California, click on the scoreboard links below.
California High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - October 2
Full California High School Football Scoreboard - October 2 (select to view full scoreboard)
The top matchups in California high school football on Friday night are No. 1 Santa Margarita vs. No. 5 Mater Dei, No. 2 St. John Bosco vs. No. 12 JSerra, and No. 17 Chaminade taking on undefeated Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.
Full California High School Football Scoreboard - October 2
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.