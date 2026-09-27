Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Sept. 27

The midway point of the regular season has come and gone. Nineteen of the Top 25 teams had a bye this past week.

These are the teams that were on a bye week: No. 1 Santa Margarita, No. 3 St. John Bosco, No. 4 Mater Dei, No. 6 Orange Lutheran, No. 7 Mission Viejo, No. 9 JSerra, No. 11 Palos Verdes, No. 12 Chaminade, No. 13 Norco, No. 14 Corona del Mar, No. 15 Bishop Amat, No. 16 Crean Lutheran, No. 17 Tustin, No. 18 Chaparral, No. 19 Gardena Serra, No. 20 Westlake, No. 21 Huntington Beach, No. 23 Oak Hills, and No. 25 Yorba Linda.

Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 27

1. Santa Margarita (5-0)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Mater Dei

2. Sierra Canyon (5-0)

Trailblazers beat Pacifica Oxnard 42-10. | vs. Loyola

3. St. John Bosco (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. JSerra

4. Mater Dei (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | at Santa Margarita

5. Corona Centennial (2-3)

Huskies fall to De La Salle up north 35-32. | at Vista Murrieta

6. Orange Lutheran (3-2)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Servite

7. Mission Viejo (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Huntington Beach

8. San Clemente (5-0)

Tritons topped Murrieta Valley 42-13. | vs. Yorba Linda

9. JSerra (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | at St. John Bosco

10. Pacifica/Oxnard (4-1)

The Tritons fall to Sierra Canyon. | vs. Oaks Christian

11. Palos Verdes (5-0)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Millikan

12. Chaminade (5-0)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

13. Norco (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Murrieta Mesa

14. Corona del Mar (5-0)

Coming off a bye week ... | at Villa Park

15. Bishop Amat (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | at Gardena Serra

16. Crean Lutheran (3-2)

Coming off a bye week ... | at Tustin

17. Tustin (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Crean Lutheran

18. Chaparral (2-3)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Murrieta Valley

19. Gardena Serra (3-2)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Bishop Amat

20. Huntington Beach (5-0)

Coming off a bye week ... | at Mission Viejo

21. Westlake (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | at Rio Mesa

22. Servite (3-2)

Friars beat Damien 28-9. | at Orange Lutheran

23. Oak Hills (3-2)

Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Serrano

24. Yorba Linda (4-1)

Coming off a bye week ... | at San Clemente

25. Orange (5-0)

Coming off a bye week .. | at El Dorado

NEW: No. 25 Orange (5-0)

DROPPED: No. 24 Damien (3-3)