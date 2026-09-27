Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Sept. 27
The midway point of the regular season has come and gone. Nineteen of the Top 25 teams had a bye this past week.
These are the teams that were on a bye week: No. 1 Santa Margarita, No. 3 St. John Bosco, No. 4 Mater Dei, No. 6 Orange Lutheran, No. 7 Mission Viejo, No. 9 JSerra, No. 11 Palos Verdes, No. 12 Chaminade, No. 13 Norco, No. 14 Corona del Mar, No. 15 Bishop Amat, No. 16 Crean Lutheran, No. 17 Tustin, No. 18 Chaparral, No. 19 Gardena Serra, No. 20 Westlake, No. 21 Huntington Beach, No. 23 Oak Hills, and No. 25 Yorba Linda.
Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 27
1. Santa Margarita (5-0)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Mater Dei
2. Sierra Canyon (5-0)
Trailblazers beat Pacifica Oxnard 42-10. | vs. Loyola
3. St. John Bosco (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. JSerra
4. Mater Dei (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | at Santa Margarita
5. Corona Centennial (2-3)
Huskies fall to De La Salle up north 35-32. | at Vista Murrieta
6. Orange Lutheran (3-2)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Servite
7. Mission Viejo (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Huntington Beach
8. San Clemente (5-0)
Tritons topped Murrieta Valley 42-13. | vs. Yorba Linda
9. JSerra (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | at St. John Bosco
10. Pacifica/Oxnard (4-1)
The Tritons fall to Sierra Canyon. | vs. Oaks Christian
11. Palos Verdes (5-0)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Millikan
12. Chaminade (5-0)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
13. Norco (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Murrieta Mesa
14. Corona del Mar (5-0)
Coming off a bye week ... | at Villa Park
15. Bishop Amat (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | at Gardena Serra
16. Crean Lutheran (3-2)
Coming off a bye week ... | at Tustin
17. Tustin (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Crean Lutheran
18. Chaparral (2-3)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Murrieta Valley
19. Gardena Serra (3-2)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Bishop Amat
20. Huntington Beach (5-0)
Coming off a bye week ... | at Mission Viejo
21. Westlake (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | at Rio Mesa
22. Servite (3-2)
Friars beat Damien 28-9. | at Orange Lutheran
23. Oak Hills (3-2)
Coming off a bye week ... | vs. Serrano
24. Yorba Linda (4-1)
Coming off a bye week ... | at San Clemente
25. Orange (5-0)
Coming off a bye week .. | at El Dorado
NEW: No. 25 Orange (5-0)
DROPPED: No. 24 Damien (3-3)
- TOP 25 PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 30
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 6
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 13
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 20
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal