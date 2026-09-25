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California High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - September 25

Get California live updates and final scores as the 2026 high school football season continues on September 25
Jack Butler|
La Quinta’s Colton LaCrone (44) and teammates celebrate his touchdown against Central during the first half in La Quinta, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
La Quinta’s Colton LaCrone (44) and teammates celebrate his touchdown against Central during the first half in La Quinta, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 California high school football season continues with 350 games on September 25.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in California, click on the scoreboard links below.

California High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - September 25

Full California High School Football Scoreboard - September 25 (select to view full scoreboard)

The California top matchups are Pacifica vs. No. 2 Sierra Canyon, Rocklin vs. No. 7 Folsom, and No. 12 Servite vs. Damien.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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