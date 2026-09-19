The 2026 California high school football season continued with another massive Friday night of action on September 18, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Golden State.

Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.

California High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Acalanes 42, Marin Catholic 37

Agoura 35, Heritage Christian 7

Alhambra 42, Wilson 21

Alhambra 61, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 12

Amador 29, Mariposa County 28

Anaheim 28, Garden Grove 13

Analy 39, Montgomery 29

Antelope 40, Nevada Union 0

Apple Valley 43, El Camino 21

Arbor View 56, Lincoln 41

Arleta 47, Grant 0

Arroyo Grande 41, Santa Ynez 7

Avenal 44, Parlier 13

Bakersfield Christian 26, Kennedy 7

Baldwin Park 32, Morse 7

Banning 54, Fontana 16

Barstow 31, Burroughs 7

Bear Creek 34, West 12

Bell Gardens 29, California 26

Bella Vista 54, Del Campo 0

Benicia 43, Pinole Valley 7

Bernstein 54, Bassett 28

Beyer 31, Riverbank 19

Big Valley Christian 49, Albany 14

Birmingham 23, Burbank 18

Bishop Alemany 48, Bishop Diego 44

Bishop Gorman 25, Mater Dei 8

Bolsa Grande 42, Century 8

Bonita 35, Schurr 6

Bonita Vista 17, Hoover 14

Boron 26, Kern Valley 18

Brawley 44, Rancho Christian 29

California 23, Menlo-Atherton 22

Calipatria 16, Yuma 6

Calistoga 40, Elsie Allen 8

Calvary Baptist 54, Calvary Chapel 6

Camarillo 35, Rio Mesa 28

Campolindo 20, Petaluma 7

Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 61, St. Genevieve 31

Canyon 58, Diamond Bar 16

Capistrano Valley 40, Venice 0

Cardinal Newman 45, Clayton Valley Charter 7

Carlmont 54, Santa Clara 32

Carlsbad 49, Valley Center 12

Carson 48, North 14

Carter 23, Linfield Christian 20

Cathedral 21, Loyola 16

Cathedral Catholic 24, Helix 19

Centennial 41, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Center 26, River City 14

Central Catholic 28, Pleasant Valley 14

Ceres 19, Buhach Colony 8

Chaminade 27, St. Bonaventure 24

Chavez 21, Granite Hills 14

Chavez 56, McNair 38

Chester 38, Burney 6

Chino Hills 37, SPXSMA 0

Christian 44, Calexico 0

Christopher 35, Leigh 0

Claremont 49, Kaiser 7

Cloverdale 44, Encinal 0

Clovis 41, Bullard 14

Clovis East 34, Frontier 20

College Park 64, Mt. Diablo 6

Colton 56, Arlington 17

Colusa 23, Hamilton 7

Compton 34, Narbonne 6

Concord 34, De Anza 16

Cordova 27, Rio Americano 21

Corona 42, Costa Mesa 3

Crean Lutheran 38, Oakdale 21

Culver City 48, Warren 48

Damien 38, Salesian 21

Dana Hills 70, Mayfair 7

De La Salle 44, St. Mary's 7

Del Oro 41, Vanden 20

Desert 42, Trona 22

Destiny Christian Academy 27, McQueen 0

Dorsey 33, Rialto 6

Dos Palos 35, Roosevelt 24

Dos Pueblos 23, Crescenta Valley 6

Duarte 15, Santa Clara 14

Durham 34, Biggs 7

East Bakersfield 34, Delano 14

East Nicolaus 41, Bear River 7

East Union 42, Enochs 0

East Valley 38, Animo Robinson 32

Eastlake 44, Vista 0

Eastside 28, Temple City 14

Edison 62, Pleasant Grove 20

El Cajon Valley 26, Castle Park 15

El Cerrito 26, Vacaville 17

Emerald 16, Galileo 6

Escalon 20, Damonte Ranch 19

Estancia 37, Pioneer 21

Exeter 42, Strathmore 14

Faith Baptist 51, Avalon 7

Ferndale 52, Fall River 0

Firebaugh 33, West Adams 0

Folsom 56, Inderkum 0

Foothill 21, Cypress 7

Foothill 45, Del Oro 6

Foothills Christian 33, Tri-City Christian 13

Foresthill 45, Delta 0

Francis Parker 57, West Shores 8

Franklin 37, Weston Ranch 30

Franklin 42, Twelve Bridges 28

Freedom 43, Castro Valley 31

Fremont 28, Diego Rivera 26

Fullerton 34, Rancho Buena Vista 28

Gabrielino 38, Rosemead 7

Galena 10, Wood 7

Garces Memorial 34, North 0

Garfield 42, Huntington Park 29

Gilroy 49, Evergreen Valley 0

Glendale 34, Arroyo 28

Glendora 36, Fountain Valley 7

Godinez Fundamental 34, Savanna 26

Grand Terrace 37, Perris 36

Granite Bay 37, Ponderosa 26

Granite Hills 35, Los Alamitos 7

Grant 43, Downey 19

Grossmont 54, Otay Ranch 45

Hamilton 40, California Military Institute 0

Hamilton 41, George Washington Prep 6

Hanford 42, Centennial 28

Healdsburg 35, Ygnacio Valley 24

Heritage 33, Jesse M. Bethel 0

Heritage 53, Santa Rosa Academy 27

Hesperia 35, Eisenhower 8

Hesperia Christian 40, Entrepreneur 0

Highland 35, South 7

Hill 7, Del Mar 7

Hillcrest 28, Patriot 13

Hilmar 30, Atwater 14

Hoover 28, Garey 21

Hueneme 47, Channel Islands 7

Hughson 50, Linden 21

Huntington Beach 29, Yorba Linda 25

Immanuel 29, Edison 8

Immanuel Christian 50, Frazier Mountain 0

Imperial 35, Palo Verde Valley 6

Indian Springs 19, Citrus Hill 14

Indio 28, San Gorgonio 0

Irvine 48, Kennedy 7

JSerra Catholic 37, Bishop Amat 28

Julian 40, Warner 6

Justin-Siena 26, Sonoma Valley 6

Kennedy 49, Van Nuys 0

Kerman 53, Central 0

King City 28, Aptos 13

Kingsburg 54, Selma 0

La Costa Canyon 31, Murrieta Mesa 12

La Habra 36, Orange Vista 7

La Mirada 19, El Rancho 18

La Salle 48, Taft 13

Lancaster 48, Thousand Oaks 7

Las Plumas 28, West Valley 21

Liberty 33, Hemet 30

Liberty 41, Summerville 20

Lincoln 22, Manual Arts 0

Lincoln 24, Kimball 18

Lincoln 31, Branham 21

Lincoln 33, West Park 21

Lincoln 41, Foothill 20

Lindsay 48, Orange Cove 26

Lompoc 41, Dublin 7

Los Altos 48, Wilson 12

Los Gatos 35, San Mateo 7

Los Osos 27, Sultana 21

Lynwood 31, Compton Early College 0

Madera 56, Merced 33

Madera South 43, Yosemite 22

Magnolia 20, Santa Ana Valley 14

Manteca 50, Chico 14

Mar Vista 26, Montgomery 7

Maranatha Christian 19, Coronado 16

Mary Star of the Sea 49, Verbum Dei Jesuit 0

Marysville 21, Dixon 7

Maxwell 28, Trinity 14

McClatchy 33, Kennedy 27

McFarland 49, Sierra 0

Mesa Verde 28, Highlands 14

Middletown 41, Kelseyville 13

Milpitas 52, Maria Carrillo 24

Mira Loma 72, Florin 6

Mission Hills 49, Ramona 8

Mission Viejo 42, Pittsburg 35

Monte Vista 41, James Logan 21

Montebello 41, El Monte 15

Monterey Trail 16, McClymonds 6

Mountain Empire 50, San Ysidro 6

Murrieta Valley 41, Roosevelt 13

Napa 56, Hercules 0

Newbury Park 21, Muir 18

Newport Harbor 42, Colony 0

Nogales 47, Covina 22

Nordhoff 41, Beverly Hills 13

North Hollywood 35, Monroe 6

Northgate 47, Miramonte 17

Norte Vista 21, Elsinore 20

Nuview Bridge 20, San Jacinto Valley Academy 7

Oak Grove 29, Mt. Pleasant 0

Oak Hills 57, Cajon 26

Oakland 21, San Marin 15

Oceanside 51, Leuzinger 0

Orange 35, Etiwanda 28

Orcutt Academy 60, Maricopa 22

Orosi 42, Fowler 6

Pacific 24, Arroyo Valley 20

Pacifica 35, Aliso Niguel 24

Palm Desert 42, Redlands 6

Palma 44, Monterey 8

Palo Alto 49, Washington 12

Palos Verdes 34, Banning 0

Panorama 29, Canoga Park 0

Paraclete 30, Crenshaw 8

Paramount 65, Dymally 0

Patterson 47, El Capitan 6

Pierce 28, Williams 0

Pitman 28, Golden Valley 23

Placer 42, Rio Linda 0

Portola 34, Northwood 10

Poway 42, Mount Miguel 12

Prospect 30, Overfelt 22

Quartz Hill 38, Esperanza 17

Rancho Bernardo 35, San Diego 14

Redding Christian 71, Central Valley 8

Redondo Union 27, St. Paul 7

Rio Hondo Prep 35, Rowland 21

Rio Vista 50, Esparto 0

Ripon Christian 21, Pioneer 7

River Islands 40, Mountain House 2

Riverside Prep 12, California City 9

Rogue River 34, Hayfork 30

Rosemont 40, Burbank 8

Royal 42, Del Sol 13

Roybal 18, Belmont 8

Rubidoux 62, Pomona 21

San Jacinto 40, Great Oak 28

San Juan Hills 63, Mira Costa 21

San Leandro 31, Foothill 28

San Luis Obispo 48, Pioneer Valley 8

San Marino 70, Ganesha 0

San Ramon Valley 42, Clovis North 7

Santa Barbara 48, San Marcos 3

Santa Margarita 34, Norco 0

Santa Monica 42, Gardena 8

Santa Paula 37, Littlerock 0

Santiago 38, Bishop Montgomery 6

Saratoga 35, Lynbrook 14

Seaside 40, Gonzales 7

Sequoia 31, South San Francisco 28

Serrano 42, Granite Hills 14

Sierra Canyon 28, Orange Lutheran 10

Sonora 33, King's Academy 21

South 42, Adelanto 20

South Gate 30, Legacy 23

South Pasadena 49, Franklin 13

Southwest SD 23, Sweetwater 20

St. Francis 49, La Canada 19

St. Joseph Academy 60, Borrego Springs 6

St. Margaret's 49, Capistrano Valley Christian 14

St. Monica 48, Bosco Tech 0

Stagg 22, Tokay 20

Steele Canyon 35, El Capitan 0

Stockdale 39, Antelope Valley 18

Summit 17, El Toro 7

Sutter 39, Bradshaw Christian 0

Tehachapi 22, Bishop Union 9

Tehillah Christian Academy 36, Valley Oaks Charter 34

Temecula Valley 10, Temescal Canyon 7

Tesoro 35, Redlands East Valley 27

Torrance 38, Lakewood 13

Tracy 49, Ripon 17

Tustin 28, Westlake 21

Ukiah 38, Bishop O'Dowd 21

University Prep 50, Wooster 6

Valencia 69, Castaic 7

Valley Oaks CES 48, New Designs University Park 12

Valley View 49, Upland 7

Ventura 42, Buena 3

Verdugo Hills 35, Arroyo 13

Viewpoint 56, Hawkins 6

Vista Murrieta 31, Beaumont 21

Wasco 33, McLane 26

Washington 15, Fremont 7

West 35, Peninsula 6

West Ranch 26, Canyon 20

Western Christian 56, Grace 47

Westminster 48, Saddleback 6

Westmont 28, Independence 24

Westview 99, Hilltop 96

Whittier Christian 42, Desert Mirage 22

Windsor 42, Hayward 39

Woodbridge 29, University 22

Woodcreek 43, Roseville 0

Woodlake 24, Firebaugh 14

Yuba City 48, River Valley 0

Yucaipa 51, Palm Springs 7

Scores Not Yet Reported

Yes. I missed the Missing scores section in my last response. There are 130 games marked “Missing score” in the file. Here they are:

Missing scores

Hillbrook vs. Crystal Springs Uplands

Jefferson vs. Tennyson

Aragon vs. Piedmont

Half Moon Bay vs. Sacred Heart Prep

Woodside vs. Capuchino

Yerba Buena vs. Gunderson

Rancho San Juan vs. Harbor

El Camino vs. Homestead

San Jose vs. James Lick

San Lorenzo Valley vs. North Monterey County

St. Francis vs. Soledad

Scotts Valley vs. Pacific Grove

Laton vs. Mojave

Morro Bay vs. St. Joseph

Washington Union vs. Sunnyside

Delhi vs. Tranquillity

Santa Maria vs. Mission College Prep

San Joaquin Memorial vs. Los Banos

Rosamond vs. Mira Monte

Lone Pine vs. PAL Academy

Mammoth vs. Sierra Lutheran

Desert Christian vs. Desert Christian Academy

California City vs. Mira Monte

Coalinga vs. Caruthers

Golden West vs. Mission Oak

Farmersville vs. Woodlake

Kerman vs. Washington Union

Mission Oak vs. Dinuba

Porterville vs. Tulare Western

Redwood vs. Mt. Whitney

Golden Valley vs. Independence

Shafter vs. Highland

North vs. South

Garces Memorial vs. Bakersfield

Ridgeview vs. Bakersfield

Stockdale vs. Frontier

Centennial vs. Liberty

Kennedy vs. Wasco

McFarland vs. Delano

Taft vs. Tehachapi

West vs. East Bakersfield

Highland vs. North

Bakersfield Christian vs. Garces Memorial

Westwood vs. Plumas Charter

Mt. Shasta vs. Anderson

Paradise vs. Gridley

Modoc vs. Fall River

Etna vs. Weed

Yreka vs. Central Valley

Corning vs. Orland

Willows vs. Pierce

Las Plumas vs. Oroville

Gridley vs. Live Oak

Durham vs. Colusa

East Nicolaus vs. Sutter

Winters vs. Dixon

Woodland Christian vs. Winters

Skyline vs. Kennedy

American Canyon vs. Vallejo

Berean Christian vs. Dougherty Valley

Stuart Hall vs. Upper Lake

St. Vincent de Paul vs. Healdsburg

Fort Bragg vs. Lower Lake

Willits vs. Cloverdale

Clear Lake vs. Kelseyville

Middletown vs. St. Helena

Calistoga vs. Tomales

Ferndale vs. Hoopa Valley

Fortuna vs. Arcata

Del Norte vs. McKinleyville

Eureka vs. St. Bernard's

Mountain Ridge vs. Chaparral

El Camino Real vs. Knight

Palisades vs. Westchester

Venice vs. Hamilton

Fairfax vs. West Adams

Manual Arts vs. Jefferson

Crenshaw vs. Dorsey

Fremont vs. Locke

San Pedro vs. Banning

Carson vs. Narbonne

Gardena vs. Washington

Westchester vs. University

Granada Hills Charter vs. Cleveland

Chatsworth vs. Taft

Birmingham vs. El Camino Real

Kennedy vs. Sylmar

Monroe vs. North Hollywood

Arleta vs. Verdugo Hills

Poly vs. Grant

Canoga Park vs. Reseda

Victory Christian Academy vs. Clairemont

Mira Mesa vs. Scripps Ranch

Mission Bay vs. Kearny

Point Loma vs. University City

Crawford vs. Hoover

Lincoln vs. Morse

La Jolla vs. Patrick Henry

Serra vs. Christian

Chula Vista vs. Sweetwater

Bonita Vista vs. Eastlake

Otay Ranch vs. Olympian

Southwest SD vs. San Ysidro

Castle Park vs. Montgomery

Mar Vista vs. Hilltop

Segerstrom vs. Troy

Monrovia vs. Lawndale

Santa Ana vs. Costa Mesa

Ocean View vs. Westminster

Laguna Beach vs. Estancia

Anaheim vs. Magnolia

Western vs. Savanna

Katella vs. Century

Loara vs. Bolsa Grande

Garden Grove vs. Santiago

La Quinta vs. Los Amigos

Pacifica vs. Valencia

Kennedy vs. Cypress

Tustin vs. Foothill

El Modena vs. Villa Park

Brea Olinda vs. Yorba Linda

Sonora vs. Troy

Sunny Hills vs. Fullerton

Buena Park vs. La Habra

Whittier vs. California

Santa Fe vs. El Rancho

La Serna vs. Mayfair

Bellflower vs. Norwalk

Dominguez vs. Paramount

Gahr vs. Cerritos

Downey vs. Warren

View our full California high school football scoreboard.