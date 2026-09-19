California High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 California high school football season continued with another massive Friday night of action on September 18, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Golden State.
Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.
California High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Acalanes 42, Marin Catholic 37
Agoura 35, Heritage Christian 7
Alhambra 42, Wilson 21
Alhambra 61, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 12
Amador 29, Mariposa County 28
Anaheim 28, Garden Grove 13
Analy 39, Montgomery 29
Antelope 40, Nevada Union 0
Apple Valley 43, El Camino 21
Arbor View 56, Lincoln 41
Arleta 47, Grant 0
Arroyo Grande 41, Santa Ynez 7
Avenal 44, Parlier 13
Bakersfield Christian 26, Kennedy 7
Baldwin Park 32, Morse 7
Banning 54, Fontana 16
Barstow 31, Burroughs 7
Bear Creek 34, West 12
Bell Gardens 29, California 26
Bella Vista 54, Del Campo 0
Benicia 43, Pinole Valley 7
Bernstein 54, Bassett 28
Beyer 31, Riverbank 19
Big Valley Christian 49, Albany 14
Birmingham 23, Burbank 18
Bishop Alemany 48, Bishop Diego 44
Bishop Gorman 25, Mater Dei 8
Bolsa Grande 42, Century 8
Bonita 35, Schurr 6
Bonita Vista 17, Hoover 14
Boron 26, Kern Valley 18
Brawley 44, Rancho Christian 29
California 23, Menlo-Atherton 22
Calipatria 16, Yuma 6
Calistoga 40, Elsie Allen 8
Calvary Baptist 54, Calvary Chapel 6
Camarillo 35, Rio Mesa 28
Campolindo 20, Petaluma 7
Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 61, St. Genevieve 31
Canyon 58, Diamond Bar 16
Capistrano Valley 40, Venice 0
Cardinal Newman 45, Clayton Valley Charter 7
Carlmont 54, Santa Clara 32
Carlsbad 49, Valley Center 12
Carson 48, North 14
Carter 23, Linfield Christian 20
Cathedral 21, Loyola 16
Cathedral Catholic 24, Helix 19
Centennial 41, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Center 26, River City 14
Central Catholic 28, Pleasant Valley 14
Ceres 19, Buhach Colony 8
Chaminade 27, St. Bonaventure 24
Chavez 21, Granite Hills 14
Chavez 56, McNair 38
Chester 38, Burney 6
Chino Hills 37, SPXSMA 0
Christian 44, Calexico 0
Christopher 35, Leigh 0
Claremont 49, Kaiser 7
Cloverdale 44, Encinal 0
Clovis 41, Bullard 14
Clovis East 34, Frontier 20
College Park 64, Mt. Diablo 6
Colton 56, Arlington 17
Colusa 23, Hamilton 7
Compton 34, Narbonne 6
Concord 34, De Anza 16
Cordova 27, Rio Americano 21
Corona 42, Costa Mesa 3
Crean Lutheran 38, Oakdale 21
Culver City 48, Warren 48
Damien 38, Salesian 21
Dana Hills 70, Mayfair 7
De La Salle 44, St. Mary's 7
Del Oro 41, Vanden 20
Desert 42, Trona 22
Destiny Christian Academy 27, McQueen 0
Dorsey 33, Rialto 6
Dos Palos 35, Roosevelt 24
Dos Pueblos 23, Crescenta Valley 6
Duarte 15, Santa Clara 14
Durham 34, Biggs 7
East Bakersfield 34, Delano 14
East Nicolaus 41, Bear River 7
East Union 42, Enochs 0
East Valley 38, Animo Robinson 32
Eastlake 44, Vista 0
Eastside 28, Temple City 14
Edison 62, Pleasant Grove 20
El Cajon Valley 26, Castle Park 15
El Cerrito 26, Vacaville 17
Emerald 16, Galileo 6
Escalon 20, Damonte Ranch 19
Estancia 37, Pioneer 21
Exeter 42, Strathmore 14
Faith Baptist 51, Avalon 7
Ferndale 52, Fall River 0
Firebaugh 33, West Adams 0
Folsom 56, Inderkum 0
Foothill 21, Cypress 7
Foothill 45, Del Oro 6
Foothills Christian 33, Tri-City Christian 13
Foresthill 45, Delta 0
Francis Parker 57, West Shores 8
Franklin 37, Weston Ranch 30
Franklin 42, Twelve Bridges 28
Freedom 43, Castro Valley 31
Fremont 28, Diego Rivera 26
Fullerton 34, Rancho Buena Vista 28
Gabrielino 38, Rosemead 7
Galena 10, Wood 7
Garces Memorial 34, North 0
Garfield 42, Huntington Park 29
Gilroy 49, Evergreen Valley 0
Glendale 34, Arroyo 28
Glendora 36, Fountain Valley 7
Godinez Fundamental 34, Savanna 26
Grand Terrace 37, Perris 36
Granite Bay 37, Ponderosa 26
Granite Hills 35, Los Alamitos 7
Grant 43, Downey 19
Grossmont 54, Otay Ranch 45
Hamilton 40, California Military Institute 0
Hamilton 41, George Washington Prep 6
Hanford 42, Centennial 28
Healdsburg 35, Ygnacio Valley 24
Heritage 33, Jesse M. Bethel 0
Heritage 53, Santa Rosa Academy 27
Hesperia 35, Eisenhower 8
Hesperia Christian 40, Entrepreneur 0
Highland 35, South 7
Hill 7, Del Mar 7
Hillcrest 28, Patriot 13
Hilmar 30, Atwater 14
Hoover 28, Garey 21
Hueneme 47, Channel Islands 7
Hughson 50, Linden 21
Huntington Beach 29, Yorba Linda 25
Immanuel 29, Edison 8
Immanuel Christian 50, Frazier Mountain 0
Imperial 35, Palo Verde Valley 6
Indian Springs 19, Citrus Hill 14
Indio 28, San Gorgonio 0
Irvine 48, Kennedy 7
JSerra Catholic 37, Bishop Amat 28
Julian 40, Warner 6
Justin-Siena 26, Sonoma Valley 6
Kennedy 49, Van Nuys 0
Kerman 53, Central 0
King City 28, Aptos 13
Kingsburg 54, Selma 0
La Costa Canyon 31, Murrieta Mesa 12
La Habra 36, Orange Vista 7
La Mirada 19, El Rancho 18
La Salle 48, Taft 13
Lancaster 48, Thousand Oaks 7
Las Plumas 28, West Valley 21
Liberty 33, Hemet 30
Liberty 41, Summerville 20
Lincoln 22, Manual Arts 0
Lincoln 24, Kimball 18
Lincoln 31, Branham 21
Lincoln 33, West Park 21
Lincoln 41, Foothill 20
Lindsay 48, Orange Cove 26
Lompoc 41, Dublin 7
Los Altos 48, Wilson 12
Los Gatos 35, San Mateo 7
Los Osos 27, Sultana 21
Lynwood 31, Compton Early College 0
Madera 56, Merced 33
Madera South 43, Yosemite 22
Magnolia 20, Santa Ana Valley 14
Manteca 50, Chico 14
Mar Vista 26, Montgomery 7
Maranatha Christian 19, Coronado 16
Mary Star of the Sea 49, Verbum Dei Jesuit 0
Marysville 21, Dixon 7
Maxwell 28, Trinity 14
McClatchy 33, Kennedy 27
McFarland 49, Sierra 0
Mesa Verde 28, Highlands 14
Middletown 41, Kelseyville 13
Milpitas 52, Maria Carrillo 24
Mira Loma 72, Florin 6
Mission Hills 49, Ramona 8
Mission Viejo 42, Pittsburg 35
Monte Vista 41, James Logan 21
Montebello 41, El Monte 15
Monterey Trail 16, McClymonds 6
Mountain Empire 50, San Ysidro 6
Murrieta Valley 41, Roosevelt 13
Napa 56, Hercules 0
Newbury Park 21, Muir 18
Newport Harbor 42, Colony 0
Nogales 47, Covina 22
Nordhoff 41, Beverly Hills 13
North Hollywood 35, Monroe 6
Northgate 47, Miramonte 17
Norte Vista 21, Elsinore 20
Nuview Bridge 20, San Jacinto Valley Academy 7
Oak Grove 29, Mt. Pleasant 0
Oak Hills 57, Cajon 26
Oakland 21, San Marin 15
Oceanside 51, Leuzinger 0
Orange 35, Etiwanda 28
Orcutt Academy 60, Maricopa 22
Orosi 42, Fowler 6
Pacific 24, Arroyo Valley 20
Pacifica 35, Aliso Niguel 24
Palm Desert 42, Redlands 6
Palma 44, Monterey 8
Palo Alto 49, Washington 12
Palos Verdes 34, Banning 0
Panorama 29, Canoga Park 0
Paraclete 30, Crenshaw 8
Paramount 65, Dymally 0
Patterson 47, El Capitan 6
Pierce 28, Williams 0
Pitman 28, Golden Valley 23
Placer 42, Rio Linda 0
Portola 34, Northwood 10
Poway 42, Mount Miguel 12
Prospect 30, Overfelt 22
Quartz Hill 38, Esperanza 17
Rancho Bernardo 35, San Diego 14
Redding Christian 71, Central Valley 8
Redondo Union 27, St. Paul 7
Rio Hondo Prep 35, Rowland 21
Rio Vista 50, Esparto 0
Ripon Christian 21, Pioneer 7
River Islands 40, Mountain House 2
Riverside Prep 12, California City 9
Rogue River 34, Hayfork 30
Rosemont 40, Burbank 8
Royal 42, Del Sol 13
Roybal 18, Belmont 8
Rubidoux 62, Pomona 21
San Jacinto 40, Great Oak 28
San Juan Hills 63, Mira Costa 21
San Leandro 31, Foothill 28
San Luis Obispo 48, Pioneer Valley 8
San Marino 70, Ganesha 0
San Ramon Valley 42, Clovis North 7
Santa Barbara 48, San Marcos 3
Santa Margarita 34, Norco 0
Santa Monica 42, Gardena 8
Santa Paula 37, Littlerock 0
Santiago 38, Bishop Montgomery 6
Saratoga 35, Lynbrook 14
Seaside 40, Gonzales 7
Sequoia 31, South San Francisco 28
Serrano 42, Granite Hills 14
Sierra Canyon 28, Orange Lutheran 10
Sonora 33, King's Academy 21
South 42, Adelanto 20
South Gate 30, Legacy 23
South Pasadena 49, Franklin 13
Southwest SD 23, Sweetwater 20
St. Francis 49, La Canada 19
St. Joseph Academy 60, Borrego Springs 6
St. Margaret's 49, Capistrano Valley Christian 14
St. Monica 48, Bosco Tech 0
Stagg 22, Tokay 20
Steele Canyon 35, El Capitan 0
Stockdale 39, Antelope Valley 18
Summit 17, El Toro 7
Sutter 39, Bradshaw Christian 0
Tehachapi 22, Bishop Union 9
Tehillah Christian Academy 36, Valley Oaks Charter 34
Temecula Valley 10, Temescal Canyon 7
Tesoro 35, Redlands East Valley 27
Torrance 38, Lakewood 13
Tracy 49, Ripon 17
Tustin 28, Westlake 21
Ukiah 38, Bishop O'Dowd 21
University Prep 50, Wooster 6
Valencia 69, Castaic 7
Valley Oaks CES 48, New Designs University Park 12
Valley View 49, Upland 7
Ventura 42, Buena 3
Verdugo Hills 35, Arroyo 13
Viewpoint 56, Hawkins 6
Vista Murrieta 31, Beaumont 21
Wasco 33, McLane 26
Washington 15, Fremont 7
West 35, Peninsula 6
West Ranch 26, Canyon 20
Western Christian 56, Grace 47
Westminster 48, Saddleback 6
Westmont 28, Independence 24
Westview 99, Hilltop 96
Whittier Christian 42, Desert Mirage 22
Windsor 42, Hayward 39
Woodbridge 29, University 22
Woodcreek 43, Roseville 0
Woodlake 24, Firebaugh 14
Yuba City 48, River Valley 0
Yucaipa 51, Palm Springs 7
Scores Not Yet Reported
Yes. I missed the Missing scores section in my last response. There are 130 games marked “Missing score” in the file. Here they are:
Missing scores
Hillbrook vs. Crystal Springs Uplands
Jefferson vs. Tennyson
Aragon vs. Piedmont
Half Moon Bay vs. Sacred Heart Prep
Woodside vs. Capuchino
Yerba Buena vs. Gunderson
Rancho San Juan vs. Harbor
El Camino vs. Homestead
San Jose vs. James Lick
San Lorenzo Valley vs. North Monterey County
St. Francis vs. Soledad
Scotts Valley vs. Pacific Grove
Laton vs. Mojave
Morro Bay vs. St. Joseph
Washington Union vs. Sunnyside
Delhi vs. Tranquillity
Santa Maria vs. Mission College Prep
San Joaquin Memorial vs. Los Banos
Rosamond vs. Mira Monte
Lone Pine vs. PAL Academy
Mammoth vs. Sierra Lutheran
Desert Christian vs. Desert Christian Academy
California City vs. Mira Monte
Coalinga vs. Caruthers
Golden West vs. Mission Oak
Farmersville vs. Woodlake
Kerman vs. Washington Union
Mission Oak vs. Dinuba
Porterville vs. Tulare Western
Redwood vs. Mt. Whitney
Golden Valley vs. Independence
Shafter vs. Highland
North vs. South
Garces Memorial vs. Bakersfield
Ridgeview vs. Bakersfield
Stockdale vs. Frontier
Centennial vs. Liberty
Kennedy vs. Wasco
McFarland vs. Delano
Taft vs. Tehachapi
West vs. East Bakersfield
Highland vs. North
Bakersfield Christian vs. Garces Memorial
Westwood vs. Plumas Charter
Mt. Shasta vs. Anderson
Paradise vs. Gridley
Modoc vs. Fall River
Etna vs. Weed
Yreka vs. Central Valley
Corning vs. Orland
Willows vs. Pierce
Las Plumas vs. Oroville
Gridley vs. Live Oak
Durham vs. Colusa
East Nicolaus vs. Sutter
Winters vs. Dixon
Woodland Christian vs. Winters
Skyline vs. Kennedy
American Canyon vs. Vallejo
Berean Christian vs. Dougherty Valley
Stuart Hall vs. Upper Lake
St. Vincent de Paul vs. Healdsburg
Fort Bragg vs. Lower Lake
Willits vs. Cloverdale
Clear Lake vs. Kelseyville
Middletown vs. St. Helena
Calistoga vs. Tomales
Ferndale vs. Hoopa Valley
Fortuna vs. Arcata
Del Norte vs. McKinleyville
Eureka vs. St. Bernard's
Mountain Ridge vs. Chaparral
El Camino Real vs. Knight
Palisades vs. Westchester
Venice vs. Hamilton
Fairfax vs. West Adams
Manual Arts vs. Jefferson
Crenshaw vs. Dorsey
Fremont vs. Locke
San Pedro vs. Banning
Carson vs. Narbonne
Gardena vs. Washington
Westchester vs. University
Granada Hills Charter vs. Cleveland
Chatsworth vs. Taft
Birmingham vs. El Camino Real
Kennedy vs. Sylmar
Monroe vs. North Hollywood
Arleta vs. Verdugo Hills
Poly vs. Grant
Canoga Park vs. Reseda
Victory Christian Academy vs. Clairemont
Mira Mesa vs. Scripps Ranch
Mission Bay vs. Kearny
Point Loma vs. University City
Crawford vs. Hoover
Lincoln vs. Morse
La Jolla vs. Patrick Henry
Serra vs. Christian
Chula Vista vs. Sweetwater
Bonita Vista vs. Eastlake
Otay Ranch vs. Olympian
Southwest SD vs. San Ysidro
Castle Park vs. Montgomery
Mar Vista vs. Hilltop
Segerstrom vs. Troy
Monrovia vs. Lawndale
Santa Ana vs. Costa Mesa
Ocean View vs. Westminster
Laguna Beach vs. Estancia
Anaheim vs. Magnolia
Western vs. Savanna
Katella vs. Century
Loara vs. Bolsa Grande
Garden Grove vs. Santiago
La Quinta vs. Los Amigos
Pacifica vs. Valencia
Kennedy vs. Cypress
Tustin vs. Foothill
El Modena vs. Villa Park
Brea Olinda vs. Yorba Linda
Sonora vs. Troy
Sunny Hills vs. Fullerton
Buena Park vs. La Habra
Whittier vs. California
Santa Fe vs. El Rancho
La Serna vs. Mayfair
Bellflower vs. Norwalk
Dominguez vs. Paramount
Gahr vs. Cerritos
Downey vs. Warren
View our full California high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.