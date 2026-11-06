California High School Girls Volleyball Playoffs: 10 Section Championship Showdowns

It's the biggest weekend of the California high school girls volleyball season.

After weeks of regular-season competition, rankings and postseason battles, championship matches are set across all 10 California Interscholastic Federation sections. And there are some blockbuster showdowns on the schedule.

Mater Dei-Santa Ana against Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth. Rocklin against Folsom. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego against Torrey Pines-San Diego.

These are the matchups volleyball fans have been anticipating for months.

There is plenty of college football to watch during the day, including Miami-Notre Dame, Utah-BYU and Alabama-LSU. But when evening arrives, the best action might be inside a high school gym.

With the section playoffs in full swing, we're shifting our focus from statewide rankings to the championship battles unfolding throughout California.

Here's a look at the biggest matchups and title contenders across all 10 CIF sections.

CIF Southern Section: Mater Dei vs. Sierra Canyon Headlines Championship Weekend

Mater Dei (38-1) and Sierra Canyon (32-1) both won their Division 1 pools and will meet Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Cerritos College for the CIF Southern Section championship.

The Monarchs and Trailblazers have been on a collision course all season.

In their only previous meeting this year, Mater Dei defeated Sierra Canyon to win the Durango Classic on Sept. 19, taking a surprisingly one-sided 25-18, 25-17 victory.

Can UCLA-bound Westley Matavao and the Monarchs do it again, or will Hanna McGinest and the Trailblazers get their revenge?

This will be the third consecutive Mater Dei-Sierra Canyon showdown for the CIF Southern Section title.

Last year, Sierra Canyon won the section championship, but Mater Dei avenged that defeat in the CIF Southern California Regionals and went on to capture the CIF state championship.

Both teams have been dominant in this year's Division 1 pool play.

Mater Dei swept Harvard-Westlake-Studio City 25-13, 25-14, 25-22; Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita 25-17, 25-22, 25-19; and Oaks Christian-Westlake Village 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.

Sierra Canyon was equally impressive, sweeping Marymount-Los Angeles 25-23, 25-9, 25-22; Los Alamitos 25-14, 25-13, 25-14; and Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.

Something has to give Saturday night.

CIF Southern Section Division 2: Redondo Union vs. Long Beach Poly

Redondo Union-Redondo Beach (22-11) and Long Beach Poly (28-7) will meet for the Division 2 championship Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cerritos College.

Redondo Union has been on a roll, embracing the rare underdog role while defeating Crean Lutheran-Irvine 3-0, Newport Harbor-Newport Beach 3-2 and San Juan Hills-San Juan Capistrano 3-1.

The Jackrabbits have been just as impressive, powering past Campbell Hall-Studio City 3-0, Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 3-0 and Murrieta Valley-Murrieta 3-1.

CIF San Diego Section: Cathedral Catholic vs. Torrey Pines

The San Diego Section championship is another major headliner.

All season long, Torrey Pines-San Diego (27-5), led by Parker Herrin, has had its sights set on rival Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (30-6) and sophomore sensation Baylee Wilson.

The Falcons swept La Jolla Country Day and The Bishop's School to reach the final.

The Dons defeated San Dieguito Academy and Coronado on their side of the bracket.

The championship match is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cal State San Marcos.

The rivals have split their previous meetings this season.

Cathedral Catholic won a tournament matchup 25-20, 25-20, while Torrey Pines answered with a 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 victory on the Dons' home court.

Now comes the rubber match, with a section championship at stake.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section: Rocklin vs. Folsom

It will be another rubber match when Sierra Foothill League co-champions Rocklin and Folsom meet for the Sac-Joaquin Section championship.

The rivals split their two regular-season meetings in unusual fashion, with each team sweeping the other on the road.

The section title will be decided Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento.

After two convincing road victories, the deciding match will take place on neutral ground.

CIF Central Section: Buchanan vs. Clovis West

Fresno and Clovis emerged victorious over Bakersfield and San Luis Obispo in the Central Section semifinals.

Tri-River League champion Buchanan-Clovis defeated San Luis Obispo 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21.

Clovis West-Fresno eliminated Frontier-Bakersfield 26-24, 25-17, 26-28, 25-11.

That sets up another meeting between the Golden Eagles and Bears.

Clovis West will get another opportunity to defeat Buchanan after losing both regular-season meetings and a tournament matchup.

The Golden Eagles have been unable to solve the Bears so far this season. A section championship would be the perfect time to change that.

CIF Central Coast Section: Archbishop Mitty vs. St. Francis

Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (27-5) and St. Francis-Mountain View (24-7) will meet for the Central Coast Section championship Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Santa Clara High School.

The Monarchs won both regular-season meetings, defeating St. Francis in four sets Sept. 24 before sweeping the Lancers on the road Oct. 13.

St. Francis now gets another opportunity to reverse those results with a section title on the line.

CIF North Coast Section: Monte Vista vs. Marin Catholic

Several of the North Coast Section's traditional powers landed in different divisions this postseason, reducing the possibility of some highly anticipated matchups.

In the Open Division, Monte Vista-Danville (27-5) will face Marin Catholic-Kentfield (15-12).

The Mustangs advanced with a four-set victory over Redwood-Larkspur.

Marin Catholic, meanwhile, has been one of the section's hottest postseason teams, recording road sweeps of San Ramon Valley-Danville and Campolindo-Moraga.

The Open Division championship will be played Saturday at College of Marin.

North Coast Section Division 1 and Division 2

In Division 1, Foothill-Pleasanton (28-9) will face Carondelet-Concord (28-12).

The Division 2 championship features Branson-Ross (20-7) against Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond (26-8).

CIF Los Angeles City Section: Taft vs. Cleveland

Taft-Woodland Hills (33-7) will battle Cleveland-Reseda (31-11) for the Los Angeles City Section championship.

Both programs enter the final with more than 30 victories, setting up an intriguing championship matchup between two of the section's most successful teams this season.

CIF Northern Section: Pleasant Valley vs. Shasta

The Northern Section championship will come down to Pleasant Valley-Chico (21-18) and Shasta-Redding (22-11).

Both teams have navigated the postseason to earn an opportunity to close their section campaigns with a championship.

CIF San Francisco Section: Washington vs. Lincoln

George Washington-San Francisco (22-8) will face Lincoln-San Francisco (30-8) for the San Francisco Section championship.

Lincoln enters the matchup with 30 victories, while Washington will look to finish its section playoff run with a title.

CIF Oakland Section: Aspire Richmond College Prep vs. KIPP King

In the Oakland Section, Aspire Richmond College Preparatory Academy (12-2) will meet KIPP King-San Lorenzo (18-4).

The matchup completes a championship weekend featuring title contests in all 10 CIF sections.

What's Next? CIF State Volleyball Regionals Begin Nov. 10

The section championships are only the beginning of the final push toward a state title.

The CIF regional playoffs begin Tuesday, Nov. 10, with qualifying teams divided into six brackets.

Each division will crown a Northern California champion and a Southern California champion, with those teams advancing to the CIF State Finals.

The state championship matches will again be held at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.

Two championship matches are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, followed by four more Saturday, Nov. 21.

By the end of that weekend, six teams will have earned the ultimate prize in California high school girls volleyball.

Have comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com.