Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 10 (Final Friday)
It's the final Friday night of the regular season. Some teams were crowned league champions, some teams had their playoff hopes dashed. Next stop: the playoffs.
Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 10.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
Corona Centennial 62, Murrieta Mesa 0: The Huskies wrap up another Big West League title.
Chaparral 49, Vista Murrieta 14: The Pumas are going to be a problem in the Division 2 playoffs.
Rancho Cucamonga 30, Damien 13: The Cougars finish the season on a five game winning streak and are playing their best ball of the year at the right time.
Norco 2, Murrieta Valley 0: Norco wins because Murrieta Valley had to forfeit the game. MV won the field 55-38. More to come on this story ...
Tustin 21, Capistrano Valley 7: The Tillers take advantage of Capistrano Valley being without it starting QB due to injury.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
Sierra Canyon 56, Bishop Amat 7: The Trailblazers win their fifth straight Mission League title.
Santa Margarita 43, Orange Lutheran 21: The Eagles are back-to-back Trinity League champions. First outright league title in program history.
Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 35: The Monarchs find a way an stun St. John Bosco.
Mission Viejo 54, San Juan Hills 44: Diablos win the Alpha League.
Palos Verdes 45, Leuzinger 0: On to the D2 playoffs for the Sea Kings.
San Clemente 21, Edison 14: The Tritons lock up a playoff berth.
Pacifica Oxnard 42, Simi Valley 20: The Tritons finish the fall strong and earn a share of the Marmonte League title.
Chaminade 31, Loyola 28: The Eagles finish the year with two straight wins.
Servite 38, JSerra 35: The Friars stun the Lions and it might shake things up in the playoff seedings.
Crean Lutheran 49, Villa Park 21: The Saints win the Bravo League.
Corona del Mar 29, La Habra 24: CdM earns a playoff berth.
Gardena Serra 20, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 13: Big win for the Cavs. Knights lose three straight to end the year.
Huntington Beach 35, Laguna Beach 14: The Oilers go 10-0.
St. Bonaventure 44, Newbury Park 27: The Seraphs earn a share of the Marmonte League title.
La Serna 20, Downey 14: Lancers are outright Gateway League champions.
Orange 57, El Toro 31: The Panthers finish the season 10-0.
Selection Sunday
Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian will host a special edition FATTAL FACTOR on Sunday morning, November 1 where we'll reveal the 2026 CIF Southern Section football playoff brackets and pairings.
The broadcast will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the playoff brackets will be revealed at 10 a.m. sharp starting with Division 1.
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal