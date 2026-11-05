Official California High School Football Playoff Brackets: CIF First-Round Matchups and State Championship Schedule

The regular season is over for much of California high school football. Now comes the part of the season that defines legacies, produces stunning upsets and ultimately determines which teams will compete for state championships in December.

The California Interscholastic Federation's 2026 postseason is underway, with playoff brackets released across the state's 10 sections and hundreds of teams beginning their pursuit of section titles.

Unlike states that crown champions through one statewide tournament, California begins its postseason with separate section championships. Those tournaments determine which teams advance to the CIF regional championships and, ultimately, the state championship bowl games.

The CIF Southern Section features some of the nation's most recognizable high school football programs, including Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita, Sierra Canyon, Centennial and Mission Viejo.

Santa Margarita and Sierra Canyon enter the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs undefeated, while Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are looking to add another championship to their programs' histories.

Elsewhere, section championships will be contested from San Diego to the Bay Area, the Sacramento region, the Central Valley and Northern California.

Most section tournaments begin Friday, Nov. 6, although opening-round dates vary. The Southern Section's Division 1 tournament begins Nov. 13.

The postseason eventually leads to the CIF regional championships Dec. 4-5 and the state championship bowl games Dec. 11-12.

Here is a section-by-section guide to the official 2026 California high school football playoff brackets, including notable first-round matchups and championship information.

CIF Southern Section Football Playoff Brackets: Divisions 1-14

The Southern Section features 14 playoff divisions and some of the most anticipated matchups in California.

Division 1 includes eight teams competing for one of the state's most prestigious section championships.

Top-seeded Santa Margarita opens against San Clemente, while St. John Bosco hosts Orange Lutheran. Mater Dei faces Centennial of Corona, and undefeated Sierra Canyon hosts Mission Viejo.

Those four matchups are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, one week after the other Southern Section divisions begin postseason play.

Southern Section Division 1 First-Round Matchups — Nov. 13

San Clemente at No. 1 Santa Margarita

Orange Lutheran at No. 4 St. John Bosco

Centennial (Corona) at No. 3 Mater Dei

Mission Viejo at No. 2 Sierra Canyon

Southern Section Division 2 First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Orange at Chaparral

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) at Capistrano Valley

Rancho Cucamonga at Crean Lutheran

Tustin at San Juan Hills

Huntington Beach at Inglewood

Serra (Gardena) at Palos Verdes

Chaminade at Corona del Mar

Pacifica (Oxnard) at Bishop Amat

Southern Section Division 3 First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Valencia at La Serna

St. Bonaventure at San Jacinto

Apple Valley at Villa Park

El Modena at Newport Harbor

Bonita at Great Oak

Crespi at Murrieta Valley

Edison at Oak Hills

Long Beach Poly at Norco

Southern Section Division 4 First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Culver City at Chino Hills

Westlake at Dana Hills

Cajon at Victor Valley

Newbury Park at Downey

Cypress at Cathedral

Etiwanda at La Habra

Martin Luther King at Alta Loma

Hart at Quartz Hill

Southern Section Divisions 5-14

The Southern Section's remaining 10 divisions feature a wide range of programs, from established championship contenders to teams enjoying breakthrough seasons.

In Division 5, Mary Star earned a first-round bye, while Charter Oak hosts Vista del Lago and Oaks Christian travels to Temecula Valley.

Division 6 includes Valley View at St. Francis, Baldwin Park at Ventura and Fullerton at Santa Barbara.

Division 7 features unbeaten Desert Christian Academy hosting Laguna Hills, while Paramount opens against San Dimas.

Among the Division 8 matchups are Harvard-Westlake at Rio Hondo Prep and Portola at Santa Monica.

Division 9 includes Ocean View at Lawndale and San Marino at Colton, while undefeated Nogales hosts Royal in Division 10.

The lower divisions provide their own championship opportunities, with programs across Southern California competing for the chance to extend their seasons.

Official Southern Section Bracket Links

Division 5

Division 6

Division 7

Division 8

Division 9

Division 10

Division 11

Division 12

Division 13

Division 14

The Southern Section playoffs continue with quarterfinal games Nov. 13, semifinals Nov. 20 and championship games Nov. 27-28. Division 1 follows a shorter schedule, beginning Nov. 13.

CIF San Diego Section Football Playoff Brackets

The San Diego Section features eight playoff classifications, including the Open Division and Divisions I through VI, with a separate Division V-AA tournament.

The section's postseason format includes different opening dates depending on classification.

Divisions II through V begin Friday, Nov. 6, followed by second-round games Nov. 13 and semifinals Nov. 20.

Division I and the Open Division begin Nov. 13.

The Open Division championship is scheduled for Nov. 21, while the Division I championship follows Nov. 27.

The remaining section championship games are scheduled across Nov. 20-28.

CIF Central Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Central Section's postseason brings together teams from Fresno, Bakersfield, Clovis, Visalia and other Central Valley communities.

The tournament features multiple divisions, including Division I-AA, Division I-A, Divisions II through VI and eight-player football.

First-round games begin Friday, Nov. 6, with additional playoff rounds scheduled Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

The eight-player, Division I-A and Division I-AA championships are scheduled for Nov. 20, while the Division II through VI championship games are scheduled for Nov. 27.

CIF Central Coast Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Central Coast Section includes schools from San Jose, the San Francisco Peninsula, Monterey County and surrounding communities.

Its playoff structure features an Open Division/Division I bracket along with Divisions II through VI.

The section championships will determine which teams remain eligible for CIF regional and state championship consideration.

CIF North Coast Section Football Playoff Brackets

The North Coast Section includes programs from the East Bay, North Bay and surrounding Northern California communities.

Its postseason determines section champions who may advance to the Northern California regional championships.

The brackets feature teams competing across multiple divisions, with the eventual section champions pursuing opportunities to extend their seasons into December.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Sac-Joaquin Section includes programs from Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto and surrounding communities.

Its postseason features Divisions I through VIII and a separate bowl-game structure.

The tournament will determine section champions and help establish the Northern California field for the CIF regional playoffs.

CIF Los Angeles City Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Los Angeles City Section features an Open Division along with Divisions I, II and III and an eight-person football tournament.

The City Section championships are scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, while the eight-person championship is scheduled for Nov. 21.

The winners of the applicable divisions will pursue opportunities to advance into the Southern California regional playoffs.

CIF Northern Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Northern Section features programs from communities throughout the northern part of the state.

Its postseason includes Divisions II, III, IV and V, with section championships determining which teams remain in contention for further postseason opportunities.

CIF Oakland Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Oakland Section conducts its own championship tournament before eligible teams advance into the CIF state playoff selection process.

The section's postseason provides another path toward regional competition for qualifying programs.

CIF San Francisco Section Football Playoff Brackets

The San Francisco Section crowns its football champion through the Academic Athletic Association postseason.

The section championship determines the city's top team and its potential place in the broader CIF postseason.

When Are the 2026 California High School Football State Championships?

The California high school football postseason continues beyond the section championships.

The CIF regional championship games are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5.

The state championship bowl games follow Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12.

California's state championship structure includes the Open Division and divisions ranging from 1-AA and 1-A through 7-AA and 7-A.

The Open Division representatives advance directly to the state championship game, while the other qualifying teams compete in regional championship games for the opportunity to reach the state finals.

Individual state championship assignments and locations will be announced by the CIF.

What's Next in the California High School Football Playoffs?

The first major weekend of California's postseason arrives Nov. 6, with hundreds of teams competing across the state's section tournaments.

The Southern Section's Division 1 tournament begins one week later, bringing several nationally prominent programs into the championship chase.

By Thanksgiving weekend, most section championships will be decided and attention will turn toward the Northern California and Southern California regional championships.

The postseason concludes Dec. 11-12, when the state's final championship games determine California's 2026 CIF football champions.

High School On SI will continue updating the California high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.