CIF Southern Section Football Playoff Brackets, Pairings (Divisions 1-14)

It's win or go home.

The CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs are officially here, with teams across 14 divisions beginning their pursuit of a championship. The first-round matchups are set, with Divisions 2-14 kicking off playoff action Friday, Nov. 6.

Division 1 will follow one week later, with its opening-round games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

Here is a complete look at every first-round matchup across all 14 CIF Southern Section playoff divisions.

Division 1

San Clemente (8-1) at Santa Margarita (10-0)

Orange Lutheran (5-5) at St. John Bosco (7-3)

Centennial/Corona (7-3) at Mater Dei (8-2)

Mission Viejo (8-1) at Sierra Canyon (10-0)

Division 2

Orange (10-0) at Chaparral (6-4)

Notre Dame/SO (7-3) at Capistrano Valley (8-2)

Rancho Cucamonga (7-3) at Crean Lutheran (8-2)

Tustin (6-4) at San Juan Hills (8-2)

Huntington Beach (10-0) at Inglewood (9-1)

Serra (5-5) at Palos Verdes (9-1)

Chaminade (7-3) at Corona del Mar (8-2)

Pacifica/Ox. (8-2) at Bishop Amat (8-2)

Division 3

Valencia/V (8-2) at La Serna (9-1)

St. Bonaventure (7-3) at San Jacinto (9-0)

Apple Valley (9-1) at Villa Park (7-3)

El Modena (9-1) at Newport Harbor (8-2)

Bonita (10-0) at Great Oak (8-2)

Crespi (9-1) at Murrieta Valley (4-6)

Edison (7-3) at Oak Hills (7-3)

Poly/ LB (6-4) at Norco (7-3)

Division 4

Culver City (7-3) at Chino Hills (6-4)

Westlake (7-3) at Dana Hills (8-2)

Cajon (7-3) at Victor Valley (8-2)

Newbury Park (6-4) at Downey (6-4)

Cypress (9-1) at Cathedral (8-2)

Etiwanda (5-5) at La Habra (5-5)

ML King (8-2) at Alta Loma (9-1)

Hart (8-2) at Quartz Hill (9-1)

Division 5

Mary Star (9-1) receives a bye.

Muir (6-4) at Hillcrest (9-1)

Trabuco Hills (7-3) at Moorpark (8-2)

Aquinas (6-4) at Salesian (7-3)

Vista Del Lago (9-1) at Charter Oak (9-1)

Agoura (9-1) at Torrance (7-3)

Oaks Christian (8-3) at Temecula Valley (9-1)

Simi Valley (4-5) at El Dorado (8-2)

Division 6

Valley View (7-3) at St. Francis (5-5)

Glendora (6-4) at Calabasas (8-2)

Lancaster (7-3) at Laguna Beach (6-4)

Foothill (5-5) at Hesperia (8-2)

Brea Olinda (6-4) at Beaumont (6-4)

Paraclete (4-6) at Summit (8-2)

Baldwin Park (9-1) at Ventura (7-3)

Fullerton (8-2) at Santa Barbara (7-3)

Division 7

San Dimas (8-2) at Paramount (9-1)

St. Monica Prep (8-2) at Los Altos (9-1)

Paloma Valley (7-3) at La Mirada (7-3)

Laguna Hills (7-3) at Desert Christian Academy (10-0)

Saugus (7-3) at Citrus Valley (8-2)

Oak Park (7-3) at Serrano (6-4)

Millikan (3-7) at La Canada (8-2)

Barstow (6-4) at Pacifica/GG (7-3)

Division 8

South Pasadena (8-2) at Segerstrom (5-5)

Irvine (6-4) at Fillmore (8-2)

Canyon/A (6-4) at El Rancho (8-2)

Harvard-Westlake (6-4) at Rio Hondo Prep (7-3)

Elsinore (5-5) at Santiago/GC (6-4)

Portola (7-3) at Santa Monica (6-4)

La Quinta/LQ (6-4) at Rancho Verde (6-4)

Valley Christian/ChC (6-3-1) at Bellflower (7-3)

Division 9

Ocean View (9-1) at Lawndale (9-1)

Western Christian (8-2) at West Covina (5-5)

Marina (5-5) at JW North (6-4)

La Salle (6-4) at Fountain Valley (7-3)

Claremont (5-5) at Moreno Valley (5-5)

Northwood (5-5) at Liberty (5-5)

Ramona (7-3) at Compton (9-1)

San Marino (9-1) at Colton (9-1)

Division 10

Royal (9-1) at Nogales (10-0)

Norte Vista (5-5) at Gahr (6-3-1)

Desert Hot Springs (7-3) at Sonora (9-1)

Yucca Valley (6-4) at South Hills (6-4)

Ontario Christian (7-3) at West Torrance (5-5)

Rancho Mirage (7-3) at St. Bernard (8-2)

Dos Pueblos (6-4) at Brentwood (7-3)

Grace (8-2) at Granite Hills (6-4)

Division 11

South Torrance (6-4) at Notre Dame/R (9-1)

Northfield (9-1) at Los Amigos (9-1)

Canyon Springs (7-3) at Crescenta Valley (6-4)

Westminster (7-3) at Schurr (4-6)

Jurupa Hills (6-4) at Montclair (9-1)

Pacific (7-3) at Dominguez (6-4)

Viewpoint (8-2) at Hemet (6-4)

Xavier Prep (4-6) at Banning (7-3)

Division 12

Arcadia (7-3) at Ontario (8-2)

Lakeside (5-5) at Don Lugo (5-5)

Peninsula (5-5) at Arroyo Valley (6-4)

Costa Mesa (5-5) at Rancho Alamitos (9-1)

Loara (9-1) at Rubidoux (9-1)

Heritage (6-4) at Artesia (8-2)

Arlington (4-6) at Big Bear (6-4)

Antelope Valley (6-4) at Carter (7-2-0)

Division 13

Arroyo (6-4) at Rialto (3-7)

Wilson/H (5-5) at Webb (6-3)

Montebello (4-6) at Del Sol (4-6)

Twentynine Palms (5-5) at University (6-3)

Bolsa Grande (8-2) at Whittier (6-4)

La Sierra (7-3) at Whittier Christian (7-3)

Fontana (6-4) at Santa Rosa Academy (5-5)

Garden Grove (3-7) at Anaheim (6-4)

Division 14

Mountain View (3-7) at San Gabriel (5-4)

Sierra Vista (4-6) at Silver Valley (5-4)

Desert Mirage (6-4) at Knight (2-3)

Pioneer (3-7) at Centennial/Comp (5-5)

Hamilton (6-4) at Riverside Prep (5-5)

Pomona (7-3) at Bassett (8-2)

La Quinta/W (6-4) at Santa Ana Valley (7-3)

Nuview Bridge (5-5) at Hoover (6-4)