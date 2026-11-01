CIF Southern Section Football Playoff Brackets, Pairings (Divisions 1-14)
It's win or go home.
The CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs are officially here, with teams across 14 divisions beginning their pursuit of a championship. The first-round matchups are set, with Divisions 2-14 kicking off playoff action Friday, Nov. 6.
Division 1 will follow one week later, with its opening-round games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.
Here is a complete look at every first-round matchup across all 14 CIF Southern Section playoff divisions.
Division 1
San Clemente (8-1) at Santa Margarita (10-0)
Orange Lutheran (5-5) at St. John Bosco (7-3)
Centennial/Corona (7-3) at Mater Dei (8-2)
Mission Viejo (8-1) at Sierra Canyon (10-0)
Division 2
Orange (10-0) at Chaparral (6-4)
Notre Dame/SO (7-3) at Capistrano Valley (8-2)
Rancho Cucamonga (7-3) at Crean Lutheran (8-2)
Tustin (6-4) at San Juan Hills (8-2)
Huntington Beach (10-0) at Inglewood (9-1)
Serra (5-5) at Palos Verdes (9-1)
Chaminade (7-3) at Corona del Mar (8-2)
Pacifica/Ox. (8-2) at Bishop Amat (8-2)
Division 3
Valencia/V (8-2) at La Serna (9-1)
St. Bonaventure (7-3) at San Jacinto (9-0)
Apple Valley (9-1) at Villa Park (7-3)
El Modena (9-1) at Newport Harbor (8-2)
Bonita (10-0) at Great Oak (8-2)
Crespi (9-1) at Murrieta Valley (4-6)
Edison (7-3) at Oak Hills (7-3)
Poly/ LB (6-4) at Norco (7-3)
Division 4
Culver City (7-3) at Chino Hills (6-4)
Westlake (7-3) at Dana Hills (8-2)
Cajon (7-3) at Victor Valley (8-2)
Newbury Park (6-4) at Downey (6-4)
Cypress (9-1) at Cathedral (8-2)
Etiwanda (5-5) at La Habra (5-5)
ML King (8-2) at Alta Loma (9-1)
Hart (8-2) at Quartz Hill (9-1)
Division 5
Mary Star (9-1) receives a bye.
Muir (6-4) at Hillcrest (9-1)
Trabuco Hills (7-3) at Moorpark (8-2)
Aquinas (6-4) at Salesian (7-3)
Vista Del Lago (9-1) at Charter Oak (9-1)
Agoura (9-1) at Torrance (7-3)
Oaks Christian (8-3) at Temecula Valley (9-1)
Simi Valley (4-5) at El Dorado (8-2)
Division 6
Valley View (7-3) at St. Francis (5-5)
Glendora (6-4) at Calabasas (8-2)
Lancaster (7-3) at Laguna Beach (6-4)
Foothill (5-5) at Hesperia (8-2)
Brea Olinda (6-4) at Beaumont (6-4)
Paraclete (4-6) at Summit (8-2)
Baldwin Park (9-1) at Ventura (7-3)
Fullerton (8-2) at Santa Barbara (7-3)
Division 7
San Dimas (8-2) at Paramount (9-1)
St. Monica Prep (8-2) at Los Altos (9-1)
Paloma Valley (7-3) at La Mirada (7-3)
Laguna Hills (7-3) at Desert Christian Academy (10-0)
Saugus (7-3) at Citrus Valley (8-2)
Oak Park (7-3) at Serrano (6-4)
Millikan (3-7) at La Canada (8-2)
Barstow (6-4) at Pacifica/GG (7-3)
Division 8
South Pasadena (8-2) at Segerstrom (5-5)
Irvine (6-4) at Fillmore (8-2)
Canyon/A (6-4) at El Rancho (8-2)
Harvard-Westlake (6-4) at Rio Hondo Prep (7-3)
Elsinore (5-5) at Santiago/GC (6-4)
Portola (7-3) at Santa Monica (6-4)
La Quinta/LQ (6-4) at Rancho Verde (6-4)
Valley Christian/ChC (6-3-1) at Bellflower (7-3)
Division 9
Ocean View (9-1) at Lawndale (9-1)
Western Christian (8-2) at West Covina (5-5)
Marina (5-5) at JW North (6-4)
La Salle (6-4) at Fountain Valley (7-3)
Claremont (5-5) at Moreno Valley (5-5)
Northwood (5-5) at Liberty (5-5)
Ramona (7-3) at Compton (9-1)
San Marino (9-1) at Colton (9-1)
Division 10
Royal (9-1) at Nogales (10-0)
Norte Vista (5-5) at Gahr (6-3-1)
Desert Hot Springs (7-3) at Sonora (9-1)
Yucca Valley (6-4) at South Hills (6-4)
Ontario Christian (7-3) at West Torrance (5-5)
Rancho Mirage (7-3) at St. Bernard (8-2)
Dos Pueblos (6-4) at Brentwood (7-3)
Grace (8-2) at Granite Hills (6-4)
Division 11
South Torrance (6-4) at Notre Dame/R (9-1)
Northfield (9-1) at Los Amigos (9-1)
Canyon Springs (7-3) at Crescenta Valley (6-4)
Westminster (7-3) at Schurr (4-6)
Jurupa Hills (6-4) at Montclair (9-1)
Pacific (7-3) at Dominguez (6-4)
Viewpoint (8-2) at Hemet (6-4)
Xavier Prep (4-6) at Banning (7-3)
Division 12
Arcadia (7-3) at Ontario (8-2)
Lakeside (5-5) at Don Lugo (5-5)
Peninsula (5-5) at Arroyo Valley (6-4)
Costa Mesa (5-5) at Rancho Alamitos (9-1)
Loara (9-1) at Rubidoux (9-1)
Heritage (6-4) at Artesia (8-2)
Arlington (4-6) at Big Bear (6-4)
Antelope Valley (6-4) at Carter (7-2-0)
Division 13
Arroyo (6-4) at Rialto (3-7)
Wilson/H (5-5) at Webb (6-3)
Montebello (4-6) at Del Sol (4-6)
Twentynine Palms (5-5) at University (6-3)
Bolsa Grande (8-2) at Whittier (6-4)
La Sierra (7-3) at Whittier Christian (7-3)
Fontana (6-4) at Santa Rosa Academy (5-5)
Garden Grove (3-7) at Anaheim (6-4)
Division 14
Mountain View (3-7) at San Gabriel (5-4)
Sierra Vista (4-6) at Silver Valley (5-4)
Desert Mirage (6-4) at Knight (2-3)
Pioneer (3-7) at Centennial/Comp (5-5)
Hamilton (6-4) at Riverside Prep (5-5)
Pomona (7-3) at Bassett (8-2)
La Quinta/W (6-4) at Santa Ana Valley (7-3)
Nuview Bridge (5-5) at Hoover (6-4)
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal