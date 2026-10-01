California High School Girls Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings (Sept. 29, 2026)

Two teams crashed the High School On SI California girls volleyball Top 20 this week by shaking up two of the state's strongest leagues.

In Southern California, Harvard-Westlake ended a 21-match losing streak against Marymount with a dramatic 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory on Sept. 25.

Brooke Cotter, Kahala Faucher and Ruby Sampson each had 12 kills as the Wolverines defeated the Sailors for the first time since Oct. 22, 2015. The result wasn't entirely unexpected after Harvard-Westlake pushed Marymount to five sets in their first meeting on Sept. 15.

This time, the Wolverines finished the job and further complicated a Mission League race that had been controlled by Marymount and Sierra Canyon.

In Northern California, St. Francis-Sacramento has created similar disruption in the Sierra Foothill League.

The Troubadours defeated Folsom on the road Sept. 16 and followed with a home victory over Rocklin eight days later.

[VERIFY FIRST NAMES] Palmeri and [VERIFY LAST NAME] Sutton each had 12 kills as St. Francis defeated Folsom 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19. Sutton then had 13 kills in an 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 victory over Rocklin.

St. Francis and Rocklin are tied atop the Sierra Foothill League at 5-1, while Folsom sits third at 4-2.

Those results helped produce significant movement in this week's rankings.

Here are the High School On SI California Top 20 girls volleyball rankings, with records through Sept. 27.

1. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (24-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Mater Dei followed its Durango Classic championship by defeating Orange Lutheran 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15. Freshman Jimin Seung led the Monarchs with 14 kills, while Westley Matavao and Katherine Nowak added 11 apiece.

2. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (25-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Sierra Canyon swept Chaminade 25-9, 25-23, 25-10 behind 17 kills from Hanna McGinest, then defeated Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 25-19, 25-23, 25-20.

McGinest added 12 kills against Notre Dame, while Kendall Omoruyi and McKenna McIntosh had 10 apiece.

The Trailblazers feature six NCAA Division I commits: setter Lucky Fasavalu (Missouri), Omoruyi (Nebraska), McGinest (Texas Tech), McIntosh (USC), Eva Jeffries (Tennessee) and Olive Shum-Koubek (UC Irvine).

3. Torrey Pines-San Diego (11-3)

Previous rank: No. 3

Torrey Pines swept La Costa Canyon 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 behind 11 kills from Parker Herrin. The Falcons followed with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 victory over Mission Vista. Stella Delgadillo had 10 kills and Herrin added nine.

4. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (13-2)

Previous rank: No. 4

Archbishop Mitty defeated St. Ignatius-San Francisco 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26 on the road before beating rival St. Francis-Mountain View 25-16, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22.

Chayse Courtney leads the Monarchs with 5.2 kills per set and a .532 hitting percentage and ranks second on the team in digs.

5. Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach (11-4)

Previous rank: No. 6

Mira Costa moves into the top five after sweeping rival Redondo Union 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 on the road.

Lily Vandeweghe finished with 11 kills. With the opening set tied at 13, the Mustangs used an 11-1 run to take control.

6. Newport Harbor-Newport Beach (25-5)

Previous rank: No. 8

Newport Harbor moves up two spots as the Sailors battle Los Alamitos for the top position in the Sunset League.

7. Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita (12-8)

Previous rank: No. 9

After close losses to Torrey Pines and Sierra Canyon, Santa Margarita responded by defeating Orange Lutheran 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 and sweeping JSerra Catholic.

8. Los Alamitos (21-5)

Previous rank: No. 10

Los Alamitos continues its climb after sweeping Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley. The Griffins remain in a tight Sunset League race with Newport Harbor.

9. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (13-4)

Previous rank: No. 11

Cathedral Catholic swept Scripps Ranch and Christian-El Cajon. Sophomore Baylee Wilson, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, leads the Dons with 4.9 kills per set.

10. Marymount-Los Angeles (14-8)

Previous rank: No. 5

Marymount takes the week's biggest fall after losing to Harvard-Westlake in five sets.

The Sailors won the teams' first meeting, also in five sets, on Sept. 15. With the Mission League rivals splitting two tightly contested matches, Marymount remains one spot ahead of the Wolverines.

11. Harvard-Westlake-Studio City (15-10)

Previous rank: No. 12

Harvard-Westlake earned its first victory over Marymount since 2015, winning 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Brooke Cotter, Kahala Faucher and Ruby Sampson each recorded 12 kills. Grace Ge had 31 assists, while libero Ashley Sakonju led the defense with 15 digs.

12. Rocklin (21-4)

Previous rank: No. 7

Rocklin drops five spots after falling to St. Francis-Sacramento.

Kaleigh Morasci and Sidney Jones each had 15 kills in the loss. Tessa Wagnon recorded 18 assists, Elli Williams had 15 and Sophie Burns led the defense with 22 digs.

Rocklin remains tied with St. Francis atop the Sierra Foothill League at 5-1.

13. Crean Lutheran-Irvine (20-4)

Previous rank: No. 13

Crean Lutheran swept Cypress and Sunny Hills. The Saints' Oct. 13 rematch at Sunny Hills could have major implications in the Crestview League race.

14. Orange Lutheran-Orange (23-5)

Previous rank: No. 15

Orange Lutheran faced two difficult opponents, falling in four sets to both Santa Margarita and No. 1 Mater Dei.

Korynn Mayo had 22 kills against Santa Margarita and 16 against Mater Dei. Addison Underwood recorded 12 kills in each match, while Grace Geronsin combined for 57 assists.

15. Monte Vista-Danville (17-3)

Previous rank: No. 16

Monte Vista remains unbeaten in East Bay Athletic League play at 7-0.

Kennedy Whyte leads the Mustangs with 5.5 kills per set, while Scarlett Darnstedt and Avery Jernstedt provide additional offensive production. Monte Vista holds a one-match lead over Foothill-Pleasanton and San Ramon Valley.

16. Redondo Union-Redondo Beach (14-7)

Previous rank: No. 14

Redondo Union falls two spots after being swept by rival Mira Costa.

Leah Blair led the Sea Hawks in the loss. Redondo gets another opportunity against the Mustangs on Oct. 8, when it makes the short trip north for the rematch.

17. San Ramon Valley-Danville (16-3)

Previous rank: No. 17

San Ramon Valley swept Granada and Amador Valley, with a loss to Monte Vista coming between those victories.

The Wolves remain in the East Bay Athletic League race behind unbeaten Monte Vista.

18. St. Francis-Sacramento (21-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

St. Francis makes one of the week's biggest moves after beating two of the Sierra Foothill League's top teams.

The Troubadours defeated Folsom in four sets on Sept. 16 before handing Rocklin a four-set loss eight days later.

[VERIFY FIRST NAME] Palmeri and Hailey [VERIFY LAST NAME] lead the attack, with Alli McDonald and Layla Hernandez also making significant contributions. Palmeri ranks third on the team in assists and leads St. Francis in digs.

The Troubadours are tied with Rocklin atop the Sierra Foothill League at 5-1.

19. Buchanan-Clovis (15-9)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Buchanan enters the Top 20 as the Bears battle Clovis North and Clovis West near the top of the Tri-River League standings. Keira Nelson leads the way for Buchanan.

20. Foothill-Pleasanton (15-7)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Foothill enters the rankings despite a four-set loss to No. 15 Monte Vista.

The Falcons pushed the fourth set to 28-26 and were two points from forcing a decisive fifth set before the Mustangs finished the match.

On the Bubble

Frontier-Bakersfield, Coronado, Oaks Christian-Westlake Village, Murrieta Valley, Clovis West and Clovis North.