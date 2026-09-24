CIF Football Midseason Report: Biggest Surprises, Rough Starts To 2026

Here's a midseason report from High School On SI reporter Tarek Fattal on the CIF Southern Section and City Section, which includes the biggest surprises so far this fall; and some of the rough starts to the 2026 campaign as teams head into league play this October.

Biggest Surprises

JSerra

Coach Hardy Nickerson has turned things around very quickly with the Lions. In fact, the team's 41-21 loss to Sierra Canyon in Week 0 is looking impressive. No team has gotten close to scoring 21 points on the Trailblazers defense so far this season.

Since the loss, JSerra has won four straight including a quality win over Bishop Amat last week on the road. The program won just three games last season and have already surpassed that win total in just five games.

It remains to be seen what will happen in Trinity League play, but don't be surprised if JSerra beats Mater Dei or Orange Lutheran. I don't think the Lions have enough to take down Santa Margarita or St. John Bosco, but Nickerson has his team performing at a high level.

Mission League

How about the Mission League? The league has been down the last two years. Let's call it what it is. In 2024, only two of the six teams finished with winning records. In 2025, Sierra Canyon finished 10-1, Bishop Amat finished 7-5 and Notre Dame finished 6-6 — everyone else was below .500.

This year looks much different. The league has just five losses combined. Sierra Canyon, Notre Dame, and Chaminade are unbeaten. Amat has just one loss (to a Trinity League team). And Loyola and Gardena Serra are both 3-2.

That's more like it ...

Sierra Canyon seems to inch itself into the 'D1 favorite' talk every week; Chaminade and Bishop Amat look like D2 title contenders; and Notre Dame could be the biggest sleeper of all!

If Chaminade finishes 9-1 or Amat finished 8-2, could we see one of those teams sneak into Division 1? Let's not even talk about what happens if one of those teams stuns Sierra Canyon ... bedlam in the San Fernando Valley.

Public School QBs

Give it up for the public school quarterbacks! Let's take a look at the talented signal callers that could've jumped shipped for a private school, but didn't! Some of the following even transferred from private to public.

Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach (Ohio State)

Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes (Nevada)

Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial (Hawaii)

DJ Mitchell, La Habra (Cal Poly)

Taylor Lee, Pacifica/Oxnard (Portland State)

Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial (Hawaii)

Chris Fields III, Carson (Georgetown)

Julian Medina, Norco

Star Thomas, Orange

Preston Beck, San Clemente

Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton

Ford Green, Westlake

It's not a 'surprise' that these quarterbacks are performing well. But amidst an era that seems to see top talent play for private schools, there are some big-time players doing it in the public school sector.

Rough Starts

Oaks Christian, Los Alamitos Winless

Doesn't matter what sport you play or what level you compete — losing doesn't feel good.

Oaks Christian (0-5) and Los Alamitos (0-5) are under new leadership in Rudy Carlton and Rudy Schoonmaker, respectively. Both have been dealt a tough hand. Both teams will enter league play against stiff competition. Oaks Christian in the Marmonte League and Los Alamitos in the Alpha League.

There is a path that sees one or both teams go 0-10 this fall.

Rancho Cucamonga, Long Beach Poly Losing Streaks

These two programs are known for winning games and CIF titles, but things haven't been so sweet at the start of 2026 for the Cougars and Jackrabbits. Let's not forget, CJ Stroud was once a standout at Rancho Cucamonga, and Long Beach Poly ... well that's one of the more storied high school football programs in America.

Rancho Cucamonga started 2-0 and is now 2-3 after losing three straight. Long Beach Poly has lost four straight. Good news for both teams is that they play each other this week, so someone's losing streak has to end.

The Cougars are in a tough Baseline League, while Long Beach Poly might course correct in the Moore League. Boy, have times changed ...

Chaparral Without Dane Weber

Chaparral is still without All-State QB Dane Weber, who is known for throwing for big-time yards. This rough start isn't a knock on the Pumas, as much as it's shedding light on what was supposed to be a promising year for the 2027 class that's been making waves since they were sophomores.

Weber's return is uncertain, but if he can get back onto the field during league play, maybe Chaparral can make a late-season push in the Big West Upper League which could potentially place the Pumas into a nice slot for the Division 2 playoffs.

Or ... do they squeak into the playoffs as an at-large and find themselves in the Division 3 playoffs as Weber returns? If that's the case, they could win that division.