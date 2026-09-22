Skip to main content
High School

CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoff Computer Rankings, Sept. 22 (#2)

The CIF Southern Section released its second edition of the high school girls volleyball computer rankings Tuesday.
Tarek Fattal|
Laguna Blanca Owls vs Bishop Diego Cardinals.
Laguna Blanca Owls vs Bishop Diego Cardinals. | Mike Bouffard

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball.

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

Below is the second published edition of the 2026 girls volleyball computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.

The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 5-7. There were 10 playoff divisions in 2025.

Here are the latest computer rankings published on September 22.

NOTE: The CIF Southern Section produced the second edition of the computer rankings without win-loss records.

COMPUTER RANKINGS #2

(Rank, School, League, Record, Power Rating)

1 | Mater Dei | Trinity | 10.4006

2 | Sierra Canyon | Mission Gold | 10.2262

3 | Mira Costa | Bay | 9.4068

4 | Los Alamitos | Sunset | 9.3842

5 | Marymount | Mission Gold | 9.3424

6 | Mayfield | Prep | 9.2854

7 | Newport Harbor | Sunset | 9.2466

8 | Poly/Long Beach | Moore | 9.1746

9 | Santa Margarita | Trinity | 9.1052

10 | Murrieta Valley | Southwestern | 9.0928

11 | Harvard-Westlake | Mission Gold | 9.0722

12 | Lutheran/Orange | Trinity | 9.0508

13 | Redondo Union | Bay | 8.9854

14 | West Ranch | Foothill | 8.8942

15 | Crean Lutheran | Crestview | 8.858

16 | Alemany | Mission Silver | 8.8482

17 | Roosevelt, Eleanor | Big VIII | 8.7884

18 | Oaks Christian | Marmonte | 8.7856

19 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | Mission Gold | 8.7362

20 | Bishop Montgomery | Del Rey | 8.7314

21 | Los Osos | Baseline | 8.6926

22 | San Juan Hills | South Coast | 8.6834

23 | JSerra Catholic | Trinity | 8.6702

24 | Campbell Hall | Gold Coast | 8.6442

25 | St. Margarets Episcopal | Pacific Coast | 8.6432

26 | Palos Verdes | Bay | 8.6402

27 | Crescenta Valley | Arroyo | 8.6284

28 | Centennial/Corona | Big VIII | 8.5962

29 | Corona Del Mar | Sunset | 8.5126

30 | Huntington Beach | Sunset | 8.5014

31 | Sunny Hills | Crestview | 8.4806

32 | Windward | Gold Coast | 8.4548

33 | Chaparral | Southwestern | 8.4544

34 | Millikan | Moore | 8.4228

35 | Edison/HB | Sunset | 8.3932

36 | Santiago/Corona | Big VIII | 8.3528

37 | South Torrance | Bay | 8.3516

38 | Murrieta Mesa | Southwestern | 8.3296

39 | Rosary Academy | Pacific Coast | 8.3162

40 | Beckman, Arnold | South Coast | 8.3098

41 | Great Oak | Southwestern | 8.3024

42 | Bishop Amat | Del Rey | 8.2536

43 | Etiwanda | Baseline | 8.2438

44 | Marina | Sunset | 8.242

45 | Temecula Valley | Southwestern | 8.2378

46 | Chaminade | Mission Gold | 8.2354

47 | Flintridge Prep | Prep | 8.2298

48 | Crossroads | Gold Coast | 8.2248

49 | Dana Hills | South Coast | 8.1924

50 | Ayala, Ruben | Palomares | 8.19

51 | Thousand Oaks | Marmonte | 8.1748

52 | Chino Hills | Baseline | 8.1666

53 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | Olympic | 8.1536

54 | Newbury Park | Marmonte | 8.1528

55 | Foothill/Santa Ana | Freeway | 8.1428

56 | Redlands | Citrus Belt | 8.1322

57 | La Canada | Arroyo | 8.0886

58 | Claremont | Palomares | 8.0804

59 | Royal | Coastal Canyon | 8.0798

60 | Arcadia | Arroyo | 8.0754

61 | Oak Park | Coastal Canyon | 8.0248

62 | Aliso Niguel | South Coast | 7.997

63 | Notre Dame Academy | Mission Silver | 7.9896

64 | Portola | Pacific Coast | 7.9812

65 | Vista Murrieta | Southwestern | 7.9786

66 | St. Joseph/Lakewood | Del Rey | 7.9698

67 | Xavier Prep | Desert Empire | 7.9148

68 | Cerritos | Gateway | 7.9106

69 | Yorba Linda | Crestview | 7.8814

70 | San Clemente | South Coast | 7.8746

71 | Poly/Pasadena | Prep | 7.873

72 | La Salle | Del Rey | 7.8632

73 | Saugus | Foothill | 7.82

74 | San Marino | Boulder | 7.8168

75 | El Dorado | Freeway | 7.8114

76 | North Torrance | Pioneer | 7.795

77 | Hemet | Ivy | 7.7862

78 | Oak Hills | Mojave River | 7.7588

79 | Fountain Valley | Sunset | 7.7374

80 | Canyon/Anaheim | Crestview | 7.7226

81 | Bonita | Palomares | 7.7162

82 | Chadwick | Prep | 7.7124

83 | San Dimas | Hacienda | 7.699

84 | Burroughs/Burbank | Arroyo | 7.6722

85 | Trabuco Hills | Sea View | 7.6486

86 | Linfield Christian | Ambassador | 7.6426

87 | El Toro | Sea View | 7.6382

88 | Summit | Sunkist | 7.6382

89 | Rancho Cucamonga | Baseline | 7.6354

90 | Whitney | Mid-Cities | 7.6218

91 | Westridge | Prep | 7.6166

92 | Ventura | Channel | 7.6142

93 | El Segundo | Bay | 7.6046

94 | Northwood | Pacific Coast | 7.5986

95 | Peninsula | Pioneer | 7.5974

96 | Louisville | Mission Silver | 7.5954

97 | Kennedy/La Palma | Empire | 7.5938

98 | Capistrano Valley | Sea View | 7.5906

99 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | Mission Silver | 7.5874

100 | Viewpoint | Gold Coast | 7.575

101 | Marlborough | Mission Silver | 7.5672

102 | San Jacinto | Mountain Pass | 7.5672

103 | Upland | Baseline | 7.5662

104 | King, Martin Luther | Big VIII | 7.5354

105 | Sage Hill | Pacific Coast | 7.5322

106 | Ontario Christian | Ambassador | 7.5248

107 | Santa Barbara | Channel | 7.5242

108 | Arrowhead Christian | Ambassador | 7.5208

109 | Temple City | Boulder | 7.4962

110 | Woodcrest Christian | Ambassador | 7.4676

111 | Laguna Beach | Pacific Hills | 7.4626

112 | Paraclete | Camino Real | 7.448

113 | Sonora | Freeway | 7.4278

114 | Liberty/Winchester | Ivy | 7.4214

115 | St. Anthony | Del Rey | 7.4184

116 | South Pasadena | Arroyo | 7.407

117 | Glendora | Palomares | 7.4022

118 | Quartz Hill | Golden | 7.3924

119 | Camarillo | Coastal Canyon | 7.3888

120 | Palm Desert | Desert Empire | 7.3714

121 | Sultana | Mojave River | 7.3712

122 | Tesoro | Sea View | 7.3666

123 | Temescal Canyon | Mountain Pass | 7.3634

124 | Canyon/Canyon Country | Foothill | 7.361

125 | Immaculate Heart | Mission Silver | 7.3548

126 | Diamond Bar | Palomares | 7.3478

127 | Maranatha | Olympic | 7.339

128 | Moorpark | Coastal Canyon | 7.3328

129 | La Serna | Gateway | 7.3324

130 | Lighthouse | #N/A | 7.331

131 | Western Christian | San Joaquin | 7.3226

132 | Culver City | Ocean | 7.3214

133 | Academy/Academic Excellence | Cross Valley | 7.3172

134 | Temecula Prep | South Valley | 7.3156

135 | Gahr | Gateway | 7.3074

136 | Village Christian | Olympic | 7.2996

137 | Beaumont | Citrus Belt | 7.2906

138 | Westlake | Marmonte | 7.2602

139 | Poly/Riverside | Ivy | 7.257

140 | Lakewood | Moore | 7.2472

141 | Southlands Christian | San Joaquin | 7.231

142 | Santa Monica | Ocean | 7.2252

143 | Calabasas | Marmonte | 7.2204

144 | West Torrance | Pioneer | 7.2004

145 | Hesperia | Mojave River | 7.1942

146 | Oakwood | Prep | 7.1904

147 | Hesperia Christian | Agape | 7.1902

148 | Rancho Christian | Ivy | 7.1842

149 | Irvine | Pacific Hills | 7.158

150 | Brentwood | Gold Coast | 7.1476

151 | Beverly Hills | Ocean | 7.1284

152 | Castaic | Foothill | 7.1166

153 | The Archer School for Girls | Gold Coast | 7.1166

154 | Agoura | Marmonte | 7.1156

155 | Troy | Freeway | 7.1152

156 | Vistamar | Coastal | 7.104

157 | Providence/Burbank | Independence | 7.0972

158 | Hart High | Foothill | 7.0928

159 | Norco | Big VIII | 7.0718

160 | Le Lycee | Liberty | 7.0696

161 | Wilson/Long Beach | Moore | 7.0538

162 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | Pioneer | 7.0516

163 | Mary Star of the Sea | Camino Real | 7.0498

164 | Granite Hills/Apple Valley | Desert Sky | 7.031

165 | Holy Martyrs | Liberty | 7.0272

166 | Yucaipa | Citrus Belt | 7.0006

167 | Bishop Diego | Tri-Valley | 6.9996

168 | Valencia/Valencia | Foothill | 6.9984

169 | Schurr | Metro | 6.9846

170 | Norwalk | Mid-Cities | 6.9824

171 | Capistrano Valley Christian | San Joaquin | 6.975

172 | Downey | Gateway | 6.9702

173 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | Pacific Hills | 6.9574

174 | Alta Loma | Hacienda | 6.9504

175 | Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana | Golden West | 6.943

176 | Mayfair | Rio Vista | 6.9264

177 | Rowland | Valle Vista | 6.9244

178 | Covina | Valle Vista | 6.9204

179 | Santa Fe | Mid-Cities | 6.9178

180 | Walnut | Palomares | 6.9146

181 | Oxnard | Channel | 6.9022

182 | Torrance | Pioneer | 6.881

183 | Heritage Christian | Olympic | 6.8806

184 | Burroughs/Ridgecrest | Mojave River | 6.8748

185 | Webb | San Joaquin | 6.872

186 | Rim of the World | San Andreas | 6.8672

187 | California Academy Math/Science | Coastal | 6.8432

188 | Corona | Big VIII | 6.84

189 | Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica | Liberty | 6.8394

190 | Monrovia | Boulder | 6.8378

191 | Loma Linda Academy | Summit | 6.8368

192 | Laguna Blanca | Tri-Valley | 6.8232

193 | Valencia/Placentia | Empire | 6.8124

194 | Palm Springs | Desert Empire | 6.8122

195 | Laguna Hills | Golden West | 6.7986

196 | Oxford Academy | Mid-Cities | 6.7936

197 | St. Bonaventure | Tri-Valley | 6.7918

198 | University | Pacific Hills | 6.791

199 | Tustin | Golden West | 6.79

200 | Norte Vista | River Valley | 6.787

201 | Marshall/Pasadena | Boulder | 6.783

202 | Grand Terrace | Sunkist | 6.762

203 | Indio | Desert Empire | 6.7482

204 | Notre Dame/Riverside | Ambassador | 6.7476

205 | Apple Valley | Mojave River | 6.7464

206 | St. Lucys | Baseline | 6.7368

207 | Chino | Mt. Baldy | 6.7348

208 | Pasadena | Crest | 6.7192

209 | Dos Pueblos | Pacific View | 6.7162

210 | Aquinas | Ambassador | 6.711

211 | Buckley | Independence | 6.708

212 | Eisenhower | Sunkist | 6.6966

213 | Bell Gardens | Metro | 6.6914

214 | Rio Hondo Prep | Prep | 6.6868

215 | Arlington | Sunbelt | 6.6828

216 | Gabrielino | Boulder | 6.6824

217 | Burbank | Crest | 6.6804

218 | Rialto | San Andreas | 6.6792

219 | Fullerton | Empire | 6.6774

220 | Bolsa Grande | Grove | 6.663

221 | Fairmont Prep | Academy | 6.6622

222 | Villa Park | North Hills | 6.6534

223 | St. Genevieve | Santa Fe | 6.6516

224 | Barstow | Desert Sky | 6.64

225 | Geffen Academy at UCLA | Coastal | 6.6258

226 | Cypress | Crestview | 6.6238

227 | Calvary Baptist | Summit | 6.6226

228 | South Hills | Hacienda | 6.6096

229 | Warren | Gateway | 6.6004

230 | Woodbridge | Pacific Hills | 6.5934

231 | Paloma Valley | Ivy | 6.5918

232 | Samueli Academy | Academy | 6.5894

233 | Tahquitz | Mountain Pass | 6.5836

234 | Whittier | Rio Vista | 6.5634

235 | Trinity Classical Academy | Heritage | 6.5582

236 | Foothill Technology | Tri-Valley | 6.5528

237 | San Gabriel | Metro | 6.5262

238 | Riverside Prep | Agape | 6.523

239 | Redlands East Valley | Citrus Belt | 6.498

240 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | South Valley | 6.4928

241 | Pomona Catholic | Camino Real | 6.4906

242 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | Camino Real | 6.4786

243 | Brea Olinda | North Hills | 6.4392

244 | Highland | Golden | 6.4376

245 | St. Monica Preparatory | Camino Real | 6.4346

246 | Whittier Christian | Olympic | 6.4272

247 | Northview | Valle Vista | 6.4244

248 | Wildwood | Coastal | 6.418

249 | Big Bear | River Valley | 6.4118

250 | Lighthouse Christian | Omega | 6.4048

251 | Segerstrom | Empire | 6.3786

252 | El Modena | North Hills | 6.3728

253 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | Channel | 6.3532

254 | Rio Mesa | Pacific View | 6.3486

255 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | North Hills | 6.3482

256 | Cajon | Citrus Belt | 6.3442

257 | Ramona Convent | Santa Fe | 6.332

258 | Colony | Hacienda | 6.3272

259 | Ocean View | Golden West | 6.3252

260 | Costa Mesa | Empire | 6.3198

261 | Kaiser | Sunkist | 6.3174

262 | Esperanza | Freeway | 6.3162

263 | St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy | Santa Fe | 6.3004

264 | Valley View | Ivy | 6.2982

265 | Elsinore | Mountain Pass | 6.2912

266 | Mission Viejo | Sea View | 6.2654

267 | Bellflower | 605 | 6.2464

268 | Century | Coast | 6.2398

269 | Montclair | Mt. Baldy | 6.2346

270 | Citrus Valley | Citrus Belt | 6.2172

271 | Nordhoff | Citrus Coast | 6.2144

272 | San Gabriel Academy | Academy | 6.204

273 | West Valley | Mountain Pass | 6.1898

274 | Coachella Valley | Desert Empire | 6.187

275 | de Toledo | Liberty | 6.1864

276 | Compton | HUB City | 6.1818

277 | Serrano | Mojave River | 6.177

278 | Orange Vista | Inland Valley | 6.1724

279 | University Prep | Cross Valley | 6.1586

280 | Hillcrest | Sunbelt | 6.1476

281 | Desert Christian Academy | South Valley | 6.1436

282 | Charter Oak | Valle Vista | 6.1404

283 | Pacifica/Oxnard | Pacific View | 6.1368

284 | St. Paul | Camino Real | 6.1294

285 | Simi Valley | Coastal Canyon | 6.1178

286 | San Jacinto Leadership Academy | South Valley | 6.1156

287 | Nogales | Montview | 6.1112

288 | Santa Rosa Academy | South Valley | 6.1098

289 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | Camino Real | 6.0818

290 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | Hacienda | 6.0664

291 | San Gorgonio | Sunkist | 6.06

292 | AGBU/Canoga Park | Independence | 6.0572

293 | Milken Community | Liberty | 6.0544

294 | Garden Grove | Orange Coast | 6.053

295 | Sierra Vista | Montview | 6.0438

296 | Jurupa Valley | River Valley | 6.0424

297 | La Quinta/Westminster | Coast | 6.0286

298 | Shadow Hills | Desert Valley | 6.0194

299 | Desert Christian/Lancaster | Heritage | 6.0182

300 | Artesia | Rio Vista | 6.0016

301 | Leuzinger | Ocean | 5.9968

302 | Twentynine Palms | Sun Valley | 5.996

303 | El Rancho | Metro | 5.995

304 | Ganesha | Miramonte | 5.9924

305 | Jurupa Hills | San Andreas | 5.9876

306 | Eastside | Golden | 5.985

307 | Inglewood | Ocean | 5.9846

308 | Moreno Valley | Sunbelt | 5.9744

309 | Cobalt Institute | Cross Valley | 5.9602

310 | Buena Park | Orange Coast | 5.9584

311 | Compton Early College | HUB City | 5.9554

312 | Westmark | Omega | 5.9524

313 | Pilibos | Independence | 5.948

314 | Rancho Mirage | Desert Valley | 5.9446

315 | Excelsior Charter | Agape | 5.9392

316 | Fontana | San Andreas | 5.936

317 | Paramount | Mid-Cities | 5.929

318 | California | 605 | 5.9064

319 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | Foothill | 5.9022

320 | Western | Coast | 5.892

321 | St. Jeanne de Lestonnac | South Valley | 5.8886

322 | Indian Springs | Skyline | 5.8754

323 | Hawthorne | Ocean | 5.8748

324 | La Quinta/La Quinta | Desert Valley | 5.8654

325 | Patriot | River Valley | 5.864

326 | Garey | Montview | 5.861

327 | St. Monica Academy | Heritage | 5.8606

328 | West Covina | Valle Vista | 5.859

329 | Santa Clarita Christian | Heritage | 5.8516

330 | Vasquez | Heritage | 5.8504

331 | Bishop Conaty-Loretto | Santa Fe | 5.831

332 | Carpinteria | Citrus Coast | 5.8276

333 | Victor Valley | Desert Sky | 5.8266

334 | Santa Paula | Citrus Coast | 5.8204

335 | Katella | Orange Coast | 5.808

336 | Bloomington | Skyline | 5.8062

337 | St. Marys Academy | Santa Fe | 5.7948

338 | Rancho Alamitos | Coast | 5.785

339 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | Valle Vista | 5.7684

340 | Buena | Channel | 5.7662

341 | Cornerstone Chr./Wildomar | Summit | 5.7498

342 | North, J.W. | Sunbelt | 5.734

343 | Glendale Adventist | Omega | 5.7234

344 | Azusa | Montview | 5.7128

345 | New Roads | Coastal | 5.7112

346 | Godinez | Golden West | 5.6972

347 | San Fernando Valley Academy | Omega | 5.687

348 | Silverado | Desert Sky | 5.6868

349 | Mark Keppel | Metro | 5.6744

350 | Villanova Prep | Tri-Valley | 5.6724

351 | Beacon Hill | Omega | 5.664

352 | Chaffey | Mt. Baldy | 5.6596

353 | Firebaugh | Rio Vista | 5.653

354 | Diamond Ranch | Mt. Baldy | 5.653

355 | Loara | Grove | 5.6408

356 | Carter | Skyline | 5.6382

357 | Anaheim | Orange | 5.637

358 | Malibu | Tri-Valley | 5.6288

359 | Westminster | Orange Coast | 5.623

360 | Saddleback | Orange | 5.6196

361 | Rosemead | Alliance | 5.6128

362 | California School/Deaf (CSDR) | Arrowhead | 5.6038

363 | Adelanto | Desert Sky | 5.586

364 | Estancia | Coast | 5.582

365 | Miller, A.B. | Mountain Valley | 5.562

366 | Dominguez | HUB City | 5.5592

367 | Canyon Springs | Inland Valley | 5.549

368 | Heritage/Menifee | Sunbelt | 5.5482

369 | La Mirada | Rio Vista | 5.5478

370 | Duarte | Montview | 5.54

371 | La Habra | North Hills | 5.5348

372 | Redlands Adventist | Pinnacle | 5.5286

373 | Rancho Verde | Sunbelt | 5.5246

374 | Montebello | Alliance | 5.5244

375 | Academy Careers & Exploration | Cross Valley | 5.5128

376 | Crossroads Christian | Summit | 5.484

377 | River Springs Magnolia | Pinnacle | 5.4816

378 | United Christian Academy | Summit | 5.4754

379 | Arroyo Valley | San Andreas | 5.4688

380 | Avalon | Express | 5.464

381 | Rolling Hills Prep | Coastal | 5.4428

382 | Lancaster | Golden | 5.4376

383 | Jordan | Moore | 5.4094

384 | Yucca Valley | Desert Valley | 5.3968

385 | Cabrillo MS | #N/A | 5.3802

386 | Cathedral City | Sun Valley | 5.3774

387 | Lynwood | 605 | 5.3768

388 | Tarbut V Torah | Express | 5.3668

389 | Hawthorne MSA | Coastal | 5.352

390 | Knight, Pete | Golden | 5.342

391 | Pacific Lutheran | Mulholland | 5.3286

392 | Fillmore | Citrus Coast | 5.3156

393 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | Inland Valley | 5.2856

394 | Ambassador Christian | Mulholland | 5.2838

395 | Bassett | Miramonte | 5.2754

396 | Perris | Inland Valley | 5.2734

397 | YULA (Yeshiva) | Independence | 5.2692

398 | Banning | Desert Valley | 5.267

399 | Acaciawood Academy | Express | 5.2626

400 | Ojai Valley | Omega | 5.256

401 | Ramona/Riverside | Mountain Valley | 5.2326

402 | California Military Institute | South Valley | 5.2244

403 | Muir | Crest | 5.2242

404 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | Inland Valley | 5.2156

405 | Glendale | Crest | 5.1962

406 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | HUB City | 5.1952

407 | Sequoyah | Omega | 5.1668

408 | La Sierra | River Valley | 5.1488

409 | Lawndale | Ocean | 5.1454

410 | Cate | Tri-Valley | 5.1432

411 | Don Lugo | Mt. Baldy | 5.14

412 | River Springs Charter/Hemet | Pinnacle | 5.1336

413 | Cathedral | #N/A | 5.1174

414 | Citrus Hill | Inland Valley | 5.1168

415 | Pioneer | 605 | 5.1018

416 | Palmdale Academy Charter | Heritage | 5.1008

417 | Shalhevet | Mulholland | 5.0932

418 | San Gabriel Mission | Santa Fe | 5.084

419 | Los Amigos | Grove | 5.0758

420 | Oak Grove | Condor | 5.0672

421 | Nuview Bridge | South Valley | 5.0522

422 | Delphi Academy | Omega | 5.0484

423 | Mesrobian | International | 5.0452

424 | Palmdale Aerospace Academy | Heritage | 5.042

425 | Del Sol | Pacific View | 5.0128

426 | Orange County Classical Academy | Express | 5.0074

427 | Silver Valley | Cross Valley | 4.9884

428 | Newbury Park Adventist | Omega | 4.9824

429 | La Sierra Academy | Arrowhead | 4.9798

430 | Centennial/Compton | HUB City | 4.97

431 | Newport Christian | Academy | 4.958

432 | Joshua Springs Christian | Victory | 4.9576

433 | Hamilton | Arrowhead | 4.9548

434 | Victor Valley Christian | Agape | 4.947

435 | Legacy Christian Academy | Condor | 4.938

436 | South El Monte | Metro | 4.916

437 | Hoover/Glendale | Crest | 4.9134

438 | Liberty Christian | San Joaquin | 4.8964

439 | Orange | Orange | 4.888

440 | Animo Leadership | Mulholland | 4.8834

441 | Santa Clara | Frontier | 4.8696

442 | Arroyo | Alliance | 4.8448

443 | Pilgrim | Omega | 4.8418

444 | Calvary Chapel/Downey | Academy | 4.8376

445 | Channel Islands | Pacific View | 4.818

446 | Hueneme | Citrus Coast | 4.7984

447 | Lancaster Baptist | Heritage | 4.7906

448 | Mesa Grande | Pinnacle | 4.7772

449 | Desert Chapel | Victory | 4.7678

450 | Santa Ana Valley | Grove | 4.7532

451 | Santiago/Garden Grove | Grove | 4.7448

452 | Desert Hot Springs | Sun Valley | 4.7298

453 | Mountain View | Alliance | 4.7156

454 | International School of Los Angeles | Independence | 4.7018

455 | Gorman LC/Santa Clarita | Omega | 4.7006

456 | St. Bernard | Santa Fe | 4.6764

457 | Midland | Condor | 4.6652

458 | Savanna | Orange | 4.6558

459 | California Lutheran Academy | Arrowhead | 4.638

460 | Ontario | Mt. Baldy | 4.6262

461 | Rubidoux | Mountain Valley | 4.6016

462 | Workman | Miramonte | 4.6

463 | Entrepreneur/Highland | Arrowhead | 4.5912

464 | Palmdale | Golden | 4.582

465 | Littlerock | Golden | 4.5474

466 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | #N/A | 4.5468

467 | Pomona | Miramonte | 4.543

468 | EF Academy | International | 4.534

469 | Glenn | 605 | 4.529

470 | Desert Mirage | Sun Valley | 4.5196

471 | Lucerne Valley | Agape | 4.5084

472 | Norton Science/Language Academy | Majestic | 4.4952

473 | El Monte | Alliance | 4.4936

474 | Noli Indian | Victory | 4.4818

475 | Serra | Santa Fe | 4.429

476 | Legacy College Prep | Express | 4.3984

477 | Colton | Skyline | 4.3896

478 | Lakeview Leadership Academy | Cross Valley | 4.372

479 | Blair | Crest | 4.3308

480 | Highland Hall | Omega | 4.3172

481 | Eastside Christian | San Joaquin | 4.3172

482 | First Baptist/Long Beach | Academy | 4.3066

483 | Packinghouse Christian | Pinnacle | 4.2958

484 | Magnolia | Orange | 4.291

485 | Bethel Baptist | San Joaquin | 4.2872

486 | The SEED School of LA | Mulholland | 4.2208

487 | Cristo Rey OC | Academy | 4.1874

488 | Summit Leadership | Agape | 4.1676

489 | Summit View West | Mulholland | 4.1674

490 | Summit View | Omega | 4.1634

491 | Antelope Valley | Golden | 4.1334

492 | Santa Ana | Orange Coast | 4.1238

493 | Thacher | Frontier | 4.1072

494 | Grace | Frontier | 4.1044

495 | Dunn | Frontier | 4.1036

496 | Hillcrest Chr./Thousand Oaks | Omega | 4.0326

497 | Weaver, Jack | Victory | 4.0282

498 | Baldwin Park | Montview | 4.0042

499 | PAL Charter Academy | Cross Valley | 4.0026

500 | San Bernardino | Mountain Valley | 3.9688

501 | Alhambra/Alhambra | Alliance | 3.9078

502 | Waverly | International | 3.885

503 | Southwestern Academy | International | 3.865

504 | Orange County Christian | Academy | 3.8448

505 | Faith Baptist | Heritage | 3.788

506 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | San Joaquin | 3.7618

507 | Pacific | Mountain Valley | 3.731

508 | Providence/Santa Barbara | Frontier | 3.7258

509 | Edgewood | Miramonte | 3.6256

510 | New Covenant Academy | International | 3.6122

511 | Animo City of Champions | Mulholland | 3.6102

512 | Sherman Indian | Arrowhead | 3.581

513 | Public Safety Academy | Majestic | 3.5018

514 | BYE | #N/A | 3.492

515 | Magnolia Science Acad/Santa Ana | Academy | 3.4236

516 | La Puente | Miramonte | 3.2722

517 | Grove | Majestic | 3.1226

518 | NOVA Academy Early College | San Joaquin | 3.03

519 | Bethel Christian/Riverside | Majestic | 2.9686

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Share on XFollow tarek_fattal
Home/California