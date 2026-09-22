CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoff Computer Rankings, Sept. 22 (#2)
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball.
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
Below is the second published edition of the 2026 girls volleyball computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.
The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 5-7. There were 10 playoff divisions in 2025.
Here are the latest computer rankings published on September 22.
NOTE: The CIF Southern Section produced the second edition of the computer rankings without win-loss records.
COMPUTER RANKINGS #2
(Rank, School, League, Record, Power Rating)
1 | Mater Dei | Trinity | 10.4006
2 | Sierra Canyon | Mission Gold | 10.2262
3 | Mira Costa | Bay | 9.4068
4 | Los Alamitos | Sunset | 9.3842
5 | Marymount | Mission Gold | 9.3424
6 | Mayfield | Prep | 9.2854
7 | Newport Harbor | Sunset | 9.2466
8 | Poly/Long Beach | Moore | 9.1746
9 | Santa Margarita | Trinity | 9.1052
10 | Murrieta Valley | Southwestern | 9.0928
11 | Harvard-Westlake | Mission Gold | 9.0722
12 | Lutheran/Orange | Trinity | 9.0508
13 | Redondo Union | Bay | 8.9854
14 | West Ranch | Foothill | 8.8942
15 | Crean Lutheran | Crestview | 8.858
16 | Alemany | Mission Silver | 8.8482
17 | Roosevelt, Eleanor | Big VIII | 8.7884
18 | Oaks Christian | Marmonte | 8.7856
19 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | Mission Gold | 8.7362
20 | Bishop Montgomery | Del Rey | 8.7314
21 | Los Osos | Baseline | 8.6926
22 | San Juan Hills | South Coast | 8.6834
23 | JSerra Catholic | Trinity | 8.6702
24 | Campbell Hall | Gold Coast | 8.6442
25 | St. Margarets Episcopal | Pacific Coast | 8.6432
26 | Palos Verdes | Bay | 8.6402
27 | Crescenta Valley | Arroyo | 8.6284
28 | Centennial/Corona | Big VIII | 8.5962
29 | Corona Del Mar | Sunset | 8.5126
30 | Huntington Beach | Sunset | 8.5014
31 | Sunny Hills | Crestview | 8.4806
32 | Windward | Gold Coast | 8.4548
33 | Chaparral | Southwestern | 8.4544
34 | Millikan | Moore | 8.4228
35 | Edison/HB | Sunset | 8.3932
36 | Santiago/Corona | Big VIII | 8.3528
37 | South Torrance | Bay | 8.3516
38 | Murrieta Mesa | Southwestern | 8.3296
39 | Rosary Academy | Pacific Coast | 8.3162
40 | Beckman, Arnold | South Coast | 8.3098
41 | Great Oak | Southwestern | 8.3024
42 | Bishop Amat | Del Rey | 8.2536
43 | Etiwanda | Baseline | 8.2438
44 | Marina | Sunset | 8.242
45 | Temecula Valley | Southwestern | 8.2378
46 | Chaminade | Mission Gold | 8.2354
47 | Flintridge Prep | Prep | 8.2298
48 | Crossroads | Gold Coast | 8.2248
49 | Dana Hills | South Coast | 8.1924
50 | Ayala, Ruben | Palomares | 8.19
51 | Thousand Oaks | Marmonte | 8.1748
52 | Chino Hills | Baseline | 8.1666
53 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | Olympic | 8.1536
54 | Newbury Park | Marmonte | 8.1528
55 | Foothill/Santa Ana | Freeway | 8.1428
56 | Redlands | Citrus Belt | 8.1322
57 | La Canada | Arroyo | 8.0886
58 | Claremont | Palomares | 8.0804
59 | Royal | Coastal Canyon | 8.0798
60 | Arcadia | Arroyo | 8.0754
61 | Oak Park | Coastal Canyon | 8.0248
62 | Aliso Niguel | South Coast | 7.997
63 | Notre Dame Academy | Mission Silver | 7.9896
64 | Portola | Pacific Coast | 7.9812
65 | Vista Murrieta | Southwestern | 7.9786
66 | St. Joseph/Lakewood | Del Rey | 7.9698
67 | Xavier Prep | Desert Empire | 7.9148
68 | Cerritos | Gateway | 7.9106
69 | Yorba Linda | Crestview | 7.8814
70 | San Clemente | South Coast | 7.8746
71 | Poly/Pasadena | Prep | 7.873
72 | La Salle | Del Rey | 7.8632
73 | Saugus | Foothill | 7.82
74 | San Marino | Boulder | 7.8168
75 | El Dorado | Freeway | 7.8114
76 | North Torrance | Pioneer | 7.795
77 | Hemet | Ivy | 7.7862
78 | Oak Hills | Mojave River | 7.7588
79 | Fountain Valley | Sunset | 7.7374
80 | Canyon/Anaheim | Crestview | 7.7226
81 | Bonita | Palomares | 7.7162
82 | Chadwick | Prep | 7.7124
83 | San Dimas | Hacienda | 7.699
84 | Burroughs/Burbank | Arroyo | 7.6722
85 | Trabuco Hills | Sea View | 7.6486
86 | Linfield Christian | Ambassador | 7.6426
87 | El Toro | Sea View | 7.6382
88 | Summit | Sunkist | 7.6382
89 | Rancho Cucamonga | Baseline | 7.6354
90 | Whitney | Mid-Cities | 7.6218
91 | Westridge | Prep | 7.6166
92 | Ventura | Channel | 7.6142
93 | El Segundo | Bay | 7.6046
94 | Northwood | Pacific Coast | 7.5986
95 | Peninsula | Pioneer | 7.5974
96 | Louisville | Mission Silver | 7.5954
97 | Kennedy/La Palma | Empire | 7.5938
98 | Capistrano Valley | Sea View | 7.5906
99 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | Mission Silver | 7.5874
100 | Viewpoint | Gold Coast | 7.575
101 | Marlborough | Mission Silver | 7.5672
102 | San Jacinto | Mountain Pass | 7.5672
103 | Upland | Baseline | 7.5662
104 | King, Martin Luther | Big VIII | 7.5354
105 | Sage Hill | Pacific Coast | 7.5322
106 | Ontario Christian | Ambassador | 7.5248
107 | Santa Barbara | Channel | 7.5242
108 | Arrowhead Christian | Ambassador | 7.5208
109 | Temple City | Boulder | 7.4962
110 | Woodcrest Christian | Ambassador | 7.4676
111 | Laguna Beach | Pacific Hills | 7.4626
112 | Paraclete | Camino Real | 7.448
113 | Sonora | Freeway | 7.4278
114 | Liberty/Winchester | Ivy | 7.4214
115 | St. Anthony | Del Rey | 7.4184
116 | South Pasadena | Arroyo | 7.407
117 | Glendora | Palomares | 7.4022
118 | Quartz Hill | Golden | 7.3924
119 | Camarillo | Coastal Canyon | 7.3888
120 | Palm Desert | Desert Empire | 7.3714
121 | Sultana | Mojave River | 7.3712
122 | Tesoro | Sea View | 7.3666
123 | Temescal Canyon | Mountain Pass | 7.3634
124 | Canyon/Canyon Country | Foothill | 7.361
125 | Immaculate Heart | Mission Silver | 7.3548
126 | Diamond Bar | Palomares | 7.3478
127 | Maranatha | Olympic | 7.339
128 | Moorpark | Coastal Canyon | 7.3328
129 | La Serna | Gateway | 7.3324
130 | Lighthouse | #N/A | 7.331
131 | Western Christian | San Joaquin | 7.3226
132 | Culver City | Ocean | 7.3214
133 | Academy/Academic Excellence | Cross Valley | 7.3172
134 | Temecula Prep | South Valley | 7.3156
135 | Gahr | Gateway | 7.3074
136 | Village Christian | Olympic | 7.2996
137 | Beaumont | Citrus Belt | 7.2906
138 | Westlake | Marmonte | 7.2602
139 | Poly/Riverside | Ivy | 7.257
140 | Lakewood | Moore | 7.2472
141 | Southlands Christian | San Joaquin | 7.231
142 | Santa Monica | Ocean | 7.2252
143 | Calabasas | Marmonte | 7.2204
144 | West Torrance | Pioneer | 7.2004
145 | Hesperia | Mojave River | 7.1942
146 | Oakwood | Prep | 7.1904
147 | Hesperia Christian | Agape | 7.1902
148 | Rancho Christian | Ivy | 7.1842
149 | Irvine | Pacific Hills | 7.158
150 | Brentwood | Gold Coast | 7.1476
151 | Beverly Hills | Ocean | 7.1284
152 | Castaic | Foothill | 7.1166
153 | The Archer School for Girls | Gold Coast | 7.1166
154 | Agoura | Marmonte | 7.1156
155 | Troy | Freeway | 7.1152
156 | Vistamar | Coastal | 7.104
157 | Providence/Burbank | Independence | 7.0972
158 | Hart High | Foothill | 7.0928
159 | Norco | Big VIII | 7.0718
160 | Le Lycee | Liberty | 7.0696
161 | Wilson/Long Beach | Moore | 7.0538
162 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | Pioneer | 7.0516
163 | Mary Star of the Sea | Camino Real | 7.0498
164 | Granite Hills/Apple Valley | Desert Sky | 7.031
165 | Holy Martyrs | Liberty | 7.0272
166 | Yucaipa | Citrus Belt | 7.0006
167 | Bishop Diego | Tri-Valley | 6.9996
168 | Valencia/Valencia | Foothill | 6.9984
169 | Schurr | Metro | 6.9846
170 | Norwalk | Mid-Cities | 6.9824
171 | Capistrano Valley Christian | San Joaquin | 6.975
172 | Downey | Gateway | 6.9702
173 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | Pacific Hills | 6.9574
174 | Alta Loma | Hacienda | 6.9504
175 | Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana | Golden West | 6.943
176 | Mayfair | Rio Vista | 6.9264
177 | Rowland | Valle Vista | 6.9244
178 | Covina | Valle Vista | 6.9204
179 | Santa Fe | Mid-Cities | 6.9178
180 | Walnut | Palomares | 6.9146
181 | Oxnard | Channel | 6.9022
182 | Torrance | Pioneer | 6.881
183 | Heritage Christian | Olympic | 6.8806
184 | Burroughs/Ridgecrest | Mojave River | 6.8748
185 | Webb | San Joaquin | 6.872
186 | Rim of the World | San Andreas | 6.8672
187 | California Academy Math/Science | Coastal | 6.8432
188 | Corona | Big VIII | 6.84
189 | Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica | Liberty | 6.8394
190 | Monrovia | Boulder | 6.8378
191 | Loma Linda Academy | Summit | 6.8368
192 | Laguna Blanca | Tri-Valley | 6.8232
193 | Valencia/Placentia | Empire | 6.8124
194 | Palm Springs | Desert Empire | 6.8122
195 | Laguna Hills | Golden West | 6.7986
196 | Oxford Academy | Mid-Cities | 6.7936
197 | St. Bonaventure | Tri-Valley | 6.7918
198 | University | Pacific Hills | 6.791
199 | Tustin | Golden West | 6.79
200 | Norte Vista | River Valley | 6.787
201 | Marshall/Pasadena | Boulder | 6.783
202 | Grand Terrace | Sunkist | 6.762
203 | Indio | Desert Empire | 6.7482
204 | Notre Dame/Riverside | Ambassador | 6.7476
205 | Apple Valley | Mojave River | 6.7464
206 | St. Lucys | Baseline | 6.7368
207 | Chino | Mt. Baldy | 6.7348
208 | Pasadena | Crest | 6.7192
209 | Dos Pueblos | Pacific View | 6.7162
210 | Aquinas | Ambassador | 6.711
211 | Buckley | Independence | 6.708
212 | Eisenhower | Sunkist | 6.6966
213 | Bell Gardens | Metro | 6.6914
214 | Rio Hondo Prep | Prep | 6.6868
215 | Arlington | Sunbelt | 6.6828
216 | Gabrielino | Boulder | 6.6824
217 | Burbank | Crest | 6.6804
218 | Rialto | San Andreas | 6.6792
219 | Fullerton | Empire | 6.6774
220 | Bolsa Grande | Grove | 6.663
221 | Fairmont Prep | Academy | 6.6622
222 | Villa Park | North Hills | 6.6534
223 | St. Genevieve | Santa Fe | 6.6516
224 | Barstow | Desert Sky | 6.64
225 | Geffen Academy at UCLA | Coastal | 6.6258
226 | Cypress | Crestview | 6.6238
227 | Calvary Baptist | Summit | 6.6226
228 | South Hills | Hacienda | 6.6096
229 | Warren | Gateway | 6.6004
230 | Woodbridge | Pacific Hills | 6.5934
231 | Paloma Valley | Ivy | 6.5918
232 | Samueli Academy | Academy | 6.5894
233 | Tahquitz | Mountain Pass | 6.5836
234 | Whittier | Rio Vista | 6.5634
235 | Trinity Classical Academy | Heritage | 6.5582
236 | Foothill Technology | Tri-Valley | 6.5528
237 | San Gabriel | Metro | 6.5262
238 | Riverside Prep | Agape | 6.523
239 | Redlands East Valley | Citrus Belt | 6.498
240 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | South Valley | 6.4928
241 | Pomona Catholic | Camino Real | 6.4906
242 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | Camino Real | 6.4786
243 | Brea Olinda | North Hills | 6.4392
244 | Highland | Golden | 6.4376
245 | St. Monica Preparatory | Camino Real | 6.4346
246 | Whittier Christian | Olympic | 6.4272
247 | Northview | Valle Vista | 6.4244
248 | Wildwood | Coastal | 6.418
249 | Big Bear | River Valley | 6.4118
250 | Lighthouse Christian | Omega | 6.4048
251 | Segerstrom | Empire | 6.3786
252 | El Modena | North Hills | 6.3728
253 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | Channel | 6.3532
254 | Rio Mesa | Pacific View | 6.3486
255 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | North Hills | 6.3482
256 | Cajon | Citrus Belt | 6.3442
257 | Ramona Convent | Santa Fe | 6.332
258 | Colony | Hacienda | 6.3272
259 | Ocean View | Golden West | 6.3252
260 | Costa Mesa | Empire | 6.3198
261 | Kaiser | Sunkist | 6.3174
262 | Esperanza | Freeway | 6.3162
263 | St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy | Santa Fe | 6.3004
264 | Valley View | Ivy | 6.2982
265 | Elsinore | Mountain Pass | 6.2912
266 | Mission Viejo | Sea View | 6.2654
267 | Bellflower | 605 | 6.2464
268 | Century | Coast | 6.2398
269 | Montclair | Mt. Baldy | 6.2346
270 | Citrus Valley | Citrus Belt | 6.2172
271 | Nordhoff | Citrus Coast | 6.2144
272 | San Gabriel Academy | Academy | 6.204
273 | West Valley | Mountain Pass | 6.1898
274 | Coachella Valley | Desert Empire | 6.187
275 | de Toledo | Liberty | 6.1864
276 | Compton | HUB City | 6.1818
277 | Serrano | Mojave River | 6.177
278 | Orange Vista | Inland Valley | 6.1724
279 | University Prep | Cross Valley | 6.1586
280 | Hillcrest | Sunbelt | 6.1476
281 | Desert Christian Academy | South Valley | 6.1436
282 | Charter Oak | Valle Vista | 6.1404
283 | Pacifica/Oxnard | Pacific View | 6.1368
284 | St. Paul | Camino Real | 6.1294
285 | Simi Valley | Coastal Canyon | 6.1178
286 | San Jacinto Leadership Academy | South Valley | 6.1156
287 | Nogales | Montview | 6.1112
288 | Santa Rosa Academy | South Valley | 6.1098
289 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | Camino Real | 6.0818
290 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | Hacienda | 6.0664
291 | San Gorgonio | Sunkist | 6.06
292 | AGBU/Canoga Park | Independence | 6.0572
293 | Milken Community | Liberty | 6.0544
294 | Garden Grove | Orange Coast | 6.053
295 | Sierra Vista | Montview | 6.0438
296 | Jurupa Valley | River Valley | 6.0424
297 | La Quinta/Westminster | Coast | 6.0286
298 | Shadow Hills | Desert Valley | 6.0194
299 | Desert Christian/Lancaster | Heritage | 6.0182
300 | Artesia | Rio Vista | 6.0016
301 | Leuzinger | Ocean | 5.9968
302 | Twentynine Palms | Sun Valley | 5.996
303 | El Rancho | Metro | 5.995
304 | Ganesha | Miramonte | 5.9924
305 | Jurupa Hills | San Andreas | 5.9876
306 | Eastside | Golden | 5.985
307 | Inglewood | Ocean | 5.9846
308 | Moreno Valley | Sunbelt | 5.9744
309 | Cobalt Institute | Cross Valley | 5.9602
310 | Buena Park | Orange Coast | 5.9584
311 | Compton Early College | HUB City | 5.9554
312 | Westmark | Omega | 5.9524
313 | Pilibos | Independence | 5.948
314 | Rancho Mirage | Desert Valley | 5.9446
315 | Excelsior Charter | Agape | 5.9392
316 | Fontana | San Andreas | 5.936
317 | Paramount | Mid-Cities | 5.929
318 | California | 605 | 5.9064
319 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | Foothill | 5.9022
320 | Western | Coast | 5.892
321 | St. Jeanne de Lestonnac | South Valley | 5.8886
322 | Indian Springs | Skyline | 5.8754
323 | Hawthorne | Ocean | 5.8748
324 | La Quinta/La Quinta | Desert Valley | 5.8654
325 | Patriot | River Valley | 5.864
326 | Garey | Montview | 5.861
327 | St. Monica Academy | Heritage | 5.8606
328 | West Covina | Valle Vista | 5.859
329 | Santa Clarita Christian | Heritage | 5.8516
330 | Vasquez | Heritage | 5.8504
331 | Bishop Conaty-Loretto | Santa Fe | 5.831
332 | Carpinteria | Citrus Coast | 5.8276
333 | Victor Valley | Desert Sky | 5.8266
334 | Santa Paula | Citrus Coast | 5.8204
335 | Katella | Orange Coast | 5.808
336 | Bloomington | Skyline | 5.8062
337 | St. Marys Academy | Santa Fe | 5.7948
338 | Rancho Alamitos | Coast | 5.785
339 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | Valle Vista | 5.7684
340 | Buena | Channel | 5.7662
341 | Cornerstone Chr./Wildomar | Summit | 5.7498
342 | North, J.W. | Sunbelt | 5.734
343 | Glendale Adventist | Omega | 5.7234
344 | Azusa | Montview | 5.7128
345 | New Roads | Coastal | 5.7112
346 | Godinez | Golden West | 5.6972
347 | San Fernando Valley Academy | Omega | 5.687
348 | Silverado | Desert Sky | 5.6868
349 | Mark Keppel | Metro | 5.6744
350 | Villanova Prep | Tri-Valley | 5.6724
351 | Beacon Hill | Omega | 5.664
352 | Chaffey | Mt. Baldy | 5.6596
353 | Firebaugh | Rio Vista | 5.653
354 | Diamond Ranch | Mt. Baldy | 5.653
355 | Loara | Grove | 5.6408
356 | Carter | Skyline | 5.6382
357 | Anaheim | Orange | 5.637
358 | Malibu | Tri-Valley | 5.6288
359 | Westminster | Orange Coast | 5.623
360 | Saddleback | Orange | 5.6196
361 | Rosemead | Alliance | 5.6128
362 | California School/Deaf (CSDR) | Arrowhead | 5.6038
363 | Adelanto | Desert Sky | 5.586
364 | Estancia | Coast | 5.582
365 | Miller, A.B. | Mountain Valley | 5.562
366 | Dominguez | HUB City | 5.5592
367 | Canyon Springs | Inland Valley | 5.549
368 | Heritage/Menifee | Sunbelt | 5.5482
369 | La Mirada | Rio Vista | 5.5478
370 | Duarte | Montview | 5.54
371 | La Habra | North Hills | 5.5348
372 | Redlands Adventist | Pinnacle | 5.5286
373 | Rancho Verde | Sunbelt | 5.5246
374 | Montebello | Alliance | 5.5244
375 | Academy Careers & Exploration | Cross Valley | 5.5128
376 | Crossroads Christian | Summit | 5.484
377 | River Springs Magnolia | Pinnacle | 5.4816
378 | United Christian Academy | Summit | 5.4754
379 | Arroyo Valley | San Andreas | 5.4688
380 | Avalon | Express | 5.464
381 | Rolling Hills Prep | Coastal | 5.4428
382 | Lancaster | Golden | 5.4376
383 | Jordan | Moore | 5.4094
384 | Yucca Valley | Desert Valley | 5.3968
385 | Cabrillo MS | #N/A | 5.3802
386 | Cathedral City | Sun Valley | 5.3774
387 | Lynwood | 605 | 5.3768
388 | Tarbut V Torah | Express | 5.3668
389 | Hawthorne MSA | Coastal | 5.352
390 | Knight, Pete | Golden | 5.342
391 | Pacific Lutheran | Mulholland | 5.3286
392 | Fillmore | Citrus Coast | 5.3156
393 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | Inland Valley | 5.2856
394 | Ambassador Christian | Mulholland | 5.2838
395 | Bassett | Miramonte | 5.2754
396 | Perris | Inland Valley | 5.2734
397 | YULA (Yeshiva) | Independence | 5.2692
398 | Banning | Desert Valley | 5.267
399 | Acaciawood Academy | Express | 5.2626
400 | Ojai Valley | Omega | 5.256
401 | Ramona/Riverside | Mountain Valley | 5.2326
402 | California Military Institute | South Valley | 5.2244
403 | Muir | Crest | 5.2242
404 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | Inland Valley | 5.2156
405 | Glendale | Crest | 5.1962
406 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | HUB City | 5.1952
407 | Sequoyah | Omega | 5.1668
408 | La Sierra | River Valley | 5.1488
409 | Lawndale | Ocean | 5.1454
410 | Cate | Tri-Valley | 5.1432
411 | Don Lugo | Mt. Baldy | 5.14
412 | River Springs Charter/Hemet | Pinnacle | 5.1336
413 | Cathedral | #N/A | 5.1174
414 | Citrus Hill | Inland Valley | 5.1168
415 | Pioneer | 605 | 5.1018
416 | Palmdale Academy Charter | Heritage | 5.1008
417 | Shalhevet | Mulholland | 5.0932
418 | San Gabriel Mission | Santa Fe | 5.084
419 | Los Amigos | Grove | 5.0758
420 | Oak Grove | Condor | 5.0672
421 | Nuview Bridge | South Valley | 5.0522
422 | Delphi Academy | Omega | 5.0484
423 | Mesrobian | International | 5.0452
424 | Palmdale Aerospace Academy | Heritage | 5.042
425 | Del Sol | Pacific View | 5.0128
426 | Orange County Classical Academy | Express | 5.0074
427 | Silver Valley | Cross Valley | 4.9884
428 | Newbury Park Adventist | Omega | 4.9824
429 | La Sierra Academy | Arrowhead | 4.9798
430 | Centennial/Compton | HUB City | 4.97
431 | Newport Christian | Academy | 4.958
432 | Joshua Springs Christian | Victory | 4.9576
433 | Hamilton | Arrowhead | 4.9548
434 | Victor Valley Christian | Agape | 4.947
435 | Legacy Christian Academy | Condor | 4.938
436 | South El Monte | Metro | 4.916
437 | Hoover/Glendale | Crest | 4.9134
438 | Liberty Christian | San Joaquin | 4.8964
439 | Orange | Orange | 4.888
440 | Animo Leadership | Mulholland | 4.8834
441 | Santa Clara | Frontier | 4.8696
442 | Arroyo | Alliance | 4.8448
443 | Pilgrim | Omega | 4.8418
444 | Calvary Chapel/Downey | Academy | 4.8376
445 | Channel Islands | Pacific View | 4.818
446 | Hueneme | Citrus Coast | 4.7984
447 | Lancaster Baptist | Heritage | 4.7906
448 | Mesa Grande | Pinnacle | 4.7772
449 | Desert Chapel | Victory | 4.7678
450 | Santa Ana Valley | Grove | 4.7532
451 | Santiago/Garden Grove | Grove | 4.7448
452 | Desert Hot Springs | Sun Valley | 4.7298
453 | Mountain View | Alliance | 4.7156
454 | International School of Los Angeles | Independence | 4.7018
455 | Gorman LC/Santa Clarita | Omega | 4.7006
456 | St. Bernard | Santa Fe | 4.6764
457 | Midland | Condor | 4.6652
458 | Savanna | Orange | 4.6558
459 | California Lutheran Academy | Arrowhead | 4.638
460 | Ontario | Mt. Baldy | 4.6262
461 | Rubidoux | Mountain Valley | 4.6016
462 | Workman | Miramonte | 4.6
463 | Entrepreneur/Highland | Arrowhead | 4.5912
464 | Palmdale | Golden | 4.582
465 | Littlerock | Golden | 4.5474
466 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | #N/A | 4.5468
467 | Pomona | Miramonte | 4.543
468 | EF Academy | International | 4.534
469 | Glenn | 605 | 4.529
470 | Desert Mirage | Sun Valley | 4.5196
471 | Lucerne Valley | Agape | 4.5084
472 | Norton Science/Language Academy | Majestic | 4.4952
473 | El Monte | Alliance | 4.4936
474 | Noli Indian | Victory | 4.4818
475 | Serra | Santa Fe | 4.429
476 | Legacy College Prep | Express | 4.3984
477 | Colton | Skyline | 4.3896
478 | Lakeview Leadership Academy | Cross Valley | 4.372
479 | Blair | Crest | 4.3308
480 | Highland Hall | Omega | 4.3172
481 | Eastside Christian | San Joaquin | 4.3172
482 | First Baptist/Long Beach | Academy | 4.3066
483 | Packinghouse Christian | Pinnacle | 4.2958
484 | Magnolia | Orange | 4.291
485 | Bethel Baptist | San Joaquin | 4.2872
486 | The SEED School of LA | Mulholland | 4.2208
487 | Cristo Rey OC | Academy | 4.1874
488 | Summit Leadership | Agape | 4.1676
489 | Summit View West | Mulholland | 4.1674
490 | Summit View | Omega | 4.1634
491 | Antelope Valley | Golden | 4.1334
492 | Santa Ana | Orange Coast | 4.1238
493 | Thacher | Frontier | 4.1072
494 | Grace | Frontier | 4.1044
495 | Dunn | Frontier | 4.1036
496 | Hillcrest Chr./Thousand Oaks | Omega | 4.0326
497 | Weaver, Jack | Victory | 4.0282
498 | Baldwin Park | Montview | 4.0042
499 | PAL Charter Academy | Cross Valley | 4.0026
500 | San Bernardino | Mountain Valley | 3.9688
501 | Alhambra/Alhambra | Alliance | 3.9078
502 | Waverly | International | 3.885
503 | Southwestern Academy | International | 3.865
504 | Orange County Christian | Academy | 3.8448
505 | Faith Baptist | Heritage | 3.788
506 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | San Joaquin | 3.7618
507 | Pacific | Mountain Valley | 3.731
508 | Providence/Santa Barbara | Frontier | 3.7258
509 | Edgewood | Miramonte | 3.6256
510 | New Covenant Academy | International | 3.6122
511 | Animo City of Champions | Mulholland | 3.6102
512 | Sherman Indian | Arrowhead | 3.581
513 | Public Safety Academy | Majestic | 3.5018
514 | BYE | #N/A | 3.492
515 | Magnolia Science Acad/Santa Ana | Academy | 3.4236
516 | La Puente | Miramonte | 3.2722
517 | Grove | Majestic | 3.1226
518 | NOVA Academy Early College | San Joaquin | 3.03
519 | Bethel Christian/Riverside | Majestic | 2.9686
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal