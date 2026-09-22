CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoff Computer Rankings, Sept. 22 (#2)

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball.

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

Below is the second published edition of the 2026 girls volleyball computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.

The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 5-7. There were 10 playoff divisions in 2025.

Here are the latest computer rankings published on September 22.

NOTE: The CIF Southern Section produced the second edition of the computer rankings without win-loss records.

COMPUTER RANKINGS #2

(Rank, School, League, Record, Power Rating)

1 | Mater Dei | Trinity | 10.4006



2 | Sierra Canyon | Mission Gold | 10.2262



3 | Mira Costa | Bay | 9.4068



4 | Los Alamitos | Sunset | 9.3842



5 | Marymount | Mission Gold | 9.3424



6 | Mayfield | Prep | 9.2854



7 | Newport Harbor | Sunset | 9.2466



8 | Poly/Long Beach | Moore | 9.1746



9 | Santa Margarita | Trinity | 9.1052



10 | Murrieta Valley | Southwestern | 9.0928



11 | Harvard-Westlake | Mission Gold | 9.0722



12 | Lutheran/Orange | Trinity | 9.0508



13 | Redondo Union | Bay | 8.9854



14 | West Ranch | Foothill | 8.8942



15 | Crean Lutheran | Crestview | 8.858



16 | Alemany | Mission Silver | 8.8482



17 | Roosevelt, Eleanor | Big VIII | 8.7884



18 | Oaks Christian | Marmonte | 8.7856



19 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | Mission Gold | 8.7362



20 | Bishop Montgomery | Del Rey | 8.7314



21 | Los Osos | Baseline | 8.6926



22 | San Juan Hills | South Coast | 8.6834



23 | JSerra Catholic | Trinity | 8.6702



24 | Campbell Hall | Gold Coast | 8.6442



25 | St. Margarets Episcopal | Pacific Coast | 8.6432

26 | Palos Verdes | Bay | 8.6402



27 | Crescenta Valley | Arroyo | 8.6284



28 | Centennial/Corona | Big VIII | 8.5962



29 | Corona Del Mar | Sunset | 8.5126



30 | Huntington Beach | Sunset | 8.5014



31 | Sunny Hills | Crestview | 8.4806



32 | Windward | Gold Coast | 8.4548



33 | Chaparral | Southwestern | 8.4544



34 | Millikan | Moore | 8.4228



35 | Edison/HB | Sunset | 8.3932



36 | Santiago/Corona | Big VIII | 8.3528



37 | South Torrance | Bay | 8.3516



38 | Murrieta Mesa | Southwestern | 8.3296



39 | Rosary Academy | Pacific Coast | 8.3162



40 | Beckman, Arnold | South Coast | 8.3098



41 | Great Oak | Southwestern | 8.3024



42 | Bishop Amat | Del Rey | 8.2536



43 | Etiwanda | Baseline | 8.2438



44 | Marina | Sunset | 8.242



45 | Temecula Valley | Southwestern | 8.2378



46 | Chaminade | Mission Gold | 8.2354



47 | Flintridge Prep | Prep | 8.2298



48 | Crossroads | Gold Coast | 8.2248



49 | Dana Hills | South Coast | 8.1924



50 | Ayala, Ruben | Palomares | 8.19

51 | Thousand Oaks | Marmonte | 8.1748



52 | Chino Hills | Baseline | 8.1666



53 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | Olympic | 8.1536



54 | Newbury Park | Marmonte | 8.1528



55 | Foothill/Santa Ana | Freeway | 8.1428



56 | Redlands | Citrus Belt | 8.1322



57 | La Canada | Arroyo | 8.0886



58 | Claremont | Palomares | 8.0804



59 | Royal | Coastal Canyon | 8.0798



60 | Arcadia | Arroyo | 8.0754



61 | Oak Park | Coastal Canyon | 8.0248



62 | Aliso Niguel | South Coast | 7.997



63 | Notre Dame Academy | Mission Silver | 7.9896



64 | Portola | Pacific Coast | 7.9812



65 | Vista Murrieta | Southwestern | 7.9786



66 | St. Joseph/Lakewood | Del Rey | 7.9698



67 | Xavier Prep | Desert Empire | 7.9148



68 | Cerritos | Gateway | 7.9106



69 | Yorba Linda | Crestview | 7.8814



70 | San Clemente | South Coast | 7.8746



71 | Poly/Pasadena | Prep | 7.873



72 | La Salle | Del Rey | 7.8632



73 | Saugus | Foothill | 7.82



74 | San Marino | Boulder | 7.8168



75 | El Dorado | Freeway | 7.8114

76 | North Torrance | Pioneer | 7.795



77 | Hemet | Ivy | 7.7862



78 | Oak Hills | Mojave River | 7.7588



79 | Fountain Valley | Sunset | 7.7374



80 | Canyon/Anaheim | Crestview | 7.7226



81 | Bonita | Palomares | 7.7162



82 | Chadwick | Prep | 7.7124



83 | San Dimas | Hacienda | 7.699



84 | Burroughs/Burbank | Arroyo | 7.6722



85 | Trabuco Hills | Sea View | 7.6486



86 | Linfield Christian | Ambassador | 7.6426



87 | El Toro | Sea View | 7.6382



88 | Summit | Sunkist | 7.6382



89 | Rancho Cucamonga | Baseline | 7.6354



90 | Whitney | Mid-Cities | 7.6218



91 | Westridge | Prep | 7.6166



92 | Ventura | Channel | 7.6142



93 | El Segundo | Bay | 7.6046



94 | Northwood | Pacific Coast | 7.5986



95 | Peninsula | Pioneer | 7.5974



96 | Louisville | Mission Silver | 7.5954



97 | Kennedy/La Palma | Empire | 7.5938



98 | Capistrano Valley | Sea View | 7.5906



99 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | Mission Silver | 7.5874



100 | Viewpoint | Gold Coast | 7.575

101 | Marlborough | Mission Silver | 7.5672



102 | San Jacinto | Mountain Pass | 7.5672



103 | Upland | Baseline | 7.5662



104 | King, Martin Luther | Big VIII | 7.5354



105 | Sage Hill | Pacific Coast | 7.5322



106 | Ontario Christian | Ambassador | 7.5248



107 | Santa Barbara | Channel | 7.5242



108 | Arrowhead Christian | Ambassador | 7.5208



109 | Temple City | Boulder | 7.4962



110 | Woodcrest Christian | Ambassador | 7.4676



111 | Laguna Beach | Pacific Hills | 7.4626



112 | Paraclete | Camino Real | 7.448



113 | Sonora | Freeway | 7.4278



114 | Liberty/Winchester | Ivy | 7.4214



115 | St. Anthony | Del Rey | 7.4184



116 | South Pasadena | Arroyo | 7.407



117 | Glendora | Palomares | 7.4022



118 | Quartz Hill | Golden | 7.3924



119 | Camarillo | Coastal Canyon | 7.3888



120 | Palm Desert | Desert Empire | 7.3714



121 | Sultana | Mojave River | 7.3712



122 | Tesoro | Sea View | 7.3666



123 | Temescal Canyon | Mountain Pass | 7.3634



124 | Canyon/Canyon Country | Foothill | 7.361



125 | Immaculate Heart | Mission Silver | 7.3548

126 | Diamond Bar | Palomares | 7.3478



127 | Maranatha | Olympic | 7.339



128 | Moorpark | Coastal Canyon | 7.3328



129 | La Serna | Gateway | 7.3324



130 | Lighthouse | #N/A | 7.331



131 | Western Christian | San Joaquin | 7.3226



132 | Culver City | Ocean | 7.3214



133 | Academy/Academic Excellence | Cross Valley | 7.3172



134 | Temecula Prep | South Valley | 7.3156



135 | Gahr | Gateway | 7.3074



136 | Village Christian | Olympic | 7.2996



137 | Beaumont | Citrus Belt | 7.2906



138 | Westlake | Marmonte | 7.2602



139 | Poly/Riverside | Ivy | 7.257



140 | Lakewood | Moore | 7.2472



141 | Southlands Christian | San Joaquin | 7.231



142 | Santa Monica | Ocean | 7.2252



143 | Calabasas | Marmonte | 7.2204



144 | West Torrance | Pioneer | 7.2004



145 | Hesperia | Mojave River | 7.1942



146 | Oakwood | Prep | 7.1904



147 | Hesperia Christian | Agape | 7.1902



148 | Rancho Christian | Ivy | 7.1842



149 | Irvine | Pacific Hills | 7.158



150 | Brentwood | Gold Coast | 7.1476

151 | Beverly Hills | Ocean | 7.1284



152 | Castaic | Foothill | 7.1166



153 | The Archer School for Girls | Gold Coast | 7.1166



154 | Agoura | Marmonte | 7.1156



155 | Troy | Freeway | 7.1152



156 | Vistamar | Coastal | 7.104



157 | Providence/Burbank | Independence | 7.0972



158 | Hart High | Foothill | 7.0928



159 | Norco | Big VIII | 7.0718



160 | Le Lycee | Liberty | 7.0696



161 | Wilson/Long Beach | Moore | 7.0538



162 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | Pioneer | 7.0516



163 | Mary Star of the Sea | Camino Real | 7.0498



164 | Granite Hills/Apple Valley | Desert Sky | 7.031



165 | Holy Martyrs | Liberty | 7.0272



166 | Yucaipa | Citrus Belt | 7.0006



167 | Bishop Diego | Tri-Valley | 6.9996



168 | Valencia/Valencia | Foothill | 6.9984



169 | Schurr | Metro | 6.9846



170 | Norwalk | Mid-Cities | 6.9824



171 | Capistrano Valley Christian | San Joaquin | 6.975



172 | Downey | Gateway | 6.9702



173 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | Pacific Hills | 6.9574



174 | Alta Loma | Hacienda | 6.9504



175 | Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana | Golden West | 6.943

176 | Mayfair | Rio Vista | 6.9264



177 | Rowland | Valle Vista | 6.9244



178 | Covina | Valle Vista | 6.9204



179 | Santa Fe | Mid-Cities | 6.9178



180 | Walnut | Palomares | 6.9146



181 | Oxnard | Channel | 6.9022



182 | Torrance | Pioneer | 6.881



183 | Heritage Christian | Olympic | 6.8806



184 | Burroughs/Ridgecrest | Mojave River | 6.8748



185 | Webb | San Joaquin | 6.872



186 | Rim of the World | San Andreas | 6.8672



187 | California Academy Math/Science | Coastal | 6.8432



188 | Corona | Big VIII | 6.84



189 | Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica | Liberty | 6.8394



190 | Monrovia | Boulder | 6.8378



191 | Loma Linda Academy | Summit | 6.8368



192 | Laguna Blanca | Tri-Valley | 6.8232



193 | Valencia/Placentia | Empire | 6.8124



194 | Palm Springs | Desert Empire | 6.8122



195 | Laguna Hills | Golden West | 6.7986



196 | Oxford Academy | Mid-Cities | 6.7936



197 | St. Bonaventure | Tri-Valley | 6.7918



198 | University | Pacific Hills | 6.791



199 | Tustin | Golden West | 6.79



200 | Norte Vista | River Valley | 6.787

201 | Marshall/Pasadena | Boulder | 6.783



202 | Grand Terrace | Sunkist | 6.762



203 | Indio | Desert Empire | 6.7482



204 | Notre Dame/Riverside | Ambassador | 6.7476



205 | Apple Valley | Mojave River | 6.7464



206 | St. Lucys | Baseline | 6.7368



207 | Chino | Mt. Baldy | 6.7348



208 | Pasadena | Crest | 6.7192



209 | Dos Pueblos | Pacific View | 6.7162



210 | Aquinas | Ambassador | 6.711



211 | Buckley | Independence | 6.708



212 | Eisenhower | Sunkist | 6.6966



213 | Bell Gardens | Metro | 6.6914



214 | Rio Hondo Prep | Prep | 6.6868



215 | Arlington | Sunbelt | 6.6828



216 | Gabrielino | Boulder | 6.6824



217 | Burbank | Crest | 6.6804



218 | Rialto | San Andreas | 6.6792



219 | Fullerton | Empire | 6.6774



220 | Bolsa Grande | Grove | 6.663



221 | Fairmont Prep | Academy | 6.6622



222 | Villa Park | North Hills | 6.6534



223 | St. Genevieve | Santa Fe | 6.6516



224 | Barstow | Desert Sky | 6.64



225 | Geffen Academy at UCLA | Coastal | 6.6258

226 | Cypress | Crestview | 6.6238



227 | Calvary Baptist | Summit | 6.6226



228 | South Hills | Hacienda | 6.6096



229 | Warren | Gateway | 6.6004



230 | Woodbridge | Pacific Hills | 6.5934



231 | Paloma Valley | Ivy | 6.5918



232 | Samueli Academy | Academy | 6.5894



233 | Tahquitz | Mountain Pass | 6.5836



234 | Whittier | Rio Vista | 6.5634



235 | Trinity Classical Academy | Heritage | 6.5582



236 | Foothill Technology | Tri-Valley | 6.5528



237 | San Gabriel | Metro | 6.5262



238 | Riverside Prep | Agape | 6.523



239 | Redlands East Valley | Citrus Belt | 6.498



240 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | South Valley | 6.4928



241 | Pomona Catholic | Camino Real | 6.4906



242 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | Camino Real | 6.4786



243 | Brea Olinda | North Hills | 6.4392



244 | Highland | Golden | 6.4376



245 | St. Monica Preparatory | Camino Real | 6.4346



246 | Whittier Christian | Olympic | 6.4272



247 | Northview | Valle Vista | 6.4244



248 | Wildwood | Coastal | 6.418



249 | Big Bear | River Valley | 6.4118



250 | Lighthouse Christian | Omega | 6.4048

251 | Segerstrom | Empire | 6.3786



252 | El Modena | North Hills | 6.3728



253 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | Channel | 6.3532



254 | Rio Mesa | Pacific View | 6.3486



255 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | North Hills | 6.3482



256 | Cajon | Citrus Belt | 6.3442



257 | Ramona Convent | Santa Fe | 6.332



258 | Colony | Hacienda | 6.3272



259 | Ocean View | Golden West | 6.3252



260 | Costa Mesa | Empire | 6.3198



261 | Kaiser | Sunkist | 6.3174



262 | Esperanza | Freeway | 6.3162



263 | St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy | Santa Fe | 6.3004



264 | Valley View | Ivy | 6.2982



265 | Elsinore | Mountain Pass | 6.2912



266 | Mission Viejo | Sea View | 6.2654



267 | Bellflower | 605 | 6.2464



268 | Century | Coast | 6.2398



269 | Montclair | Mt. Baldy | 6.2346



270 | Citrus Valley | Citrus Belt | 6.2172



271 | Nordhoff | Citrus Coast | 6.2144



272 | San Gabriel Academy | Academy | 6.204



273 | West Valley | Mountain Pass | 6.1898



274 | Coachella Valley | Desert Empire | 6.187



275 | de Toledo | Liberty | 6.1864

276 | Compton | HUB City | 6.1818



277 | Serrano | Mojave River | 6.177



278 | Orange Vista | Inland Valley | 6.1724



279 | University Prep | Cross Valley | 6.1586



280 | Hillcrest | Sunbelt | 6.1476



281 | Desert Christian Academy | South Valley | 6.1436



282 | Charter Oak | Valle Vista | 6.1404



283 | Pacifica/Oxnard | Pacific View | 6.1368



284 | St. Paul | Camino Real | 6.1294



285 | Simi Valley | Coastal Canyon | 6.1178



286 | San Jacinto Leadership Academy | South Valley | 6.1156



287 | Nogales | Montview | 6.1112



288 | Santa Rosa Academy | South Valley | 6.1098



289 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | Camino Real | 6.0818



290 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | Hacienda | 6.0664



291 | San Gorgonio | Sunkist | 6.06



292 | AGBU/Canoga Park | Independence | 6.0572



293 | Milken Community | Liberty | 6.0544



294 | Garden Grove | Orange Coast | 6.053



295 | Sierra Vista | Montview | 6.0438



296 | Jurupa Valley | River Valley | 6.0424



297 | La Quinta/Westminster | Coast | 6.0286



298 | Shadow Hills | Desert Valley | 6.0194



299 | Desert Christian/Lancaster | Heritage | 6.0182



300 | Artesia | Rio Vista | 6.0016

301 | Leuzinger | Ocean | 5.9968



302 | Twentynine Palms | Sun Valley | 5.996



303 | El Rancho | Metro | 5.995



304 | Ganesha | Miramonte | 5.9924



305 | Jurupa Hills | San Andreas | 5.9876



306 | Eastside | Golden | 5.985



307 | Inglewood | Ocean | 5.9846



308 | Moreno Valley | Sunbelt | 5.9744



309 | Cobalt Institute | Cross Valley | 5.9602



310 | Buena Park | Orange Coast | 5.9584



311 | Compton Early College | HUB City | 5.9554



312 | Westmark | Omega | 5.9524



313 | Pilibos | Independence | 5.948



314 | Rancho Mirage | Desert Valley | 5.9446



315 | Excelsior Charter | Agape | 5.9392



316 | Fontana | San Andreas | 5.936



317 | Paramount | Mid-Cities | 5.929



318 | California | 605 | 5.9064



319 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | Foothill | 5.9022



320 | Western | Coast | 5.892



321 | St. Jeanne de Lestonnac | South Valley | 5.8886



322 | Indian Springs | Skyline | 5.8754



323 | Hawthorne | Ocean | 5.8748



324 | La Quinta/La Quinta | Desert Valley | 5.8654



325 | Patriot | River Valley | 5.864

326 | Garey | Montview | 5.861



327 | St. Monica Academy | Heritage | 5.8606



328 | West Covina | Valle Vista | 5.859



329 | Santa Clarita Christian | Heritage | 5.8516



330 | Vasquez | Heritage | 5.8504



331 | Bishop Conaty-Loretto | Santa Fe | 5.831



332 | Carpinteria | Citrus Coast | 5.8276



333 | Victor Valley | Desert Sky | 5.8266



334 | Santa Paula | Citrus Coast | 5.8204



335 | Katella | Orange Coast | 5.808



336 | Bloomington | Skyline | 5.8062



337 | St. Marys Academy | Santa Fe | 5.7948



338 | Rancho Alamitos | Coast | 5.785



339 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | Valle Vista | 5.7684



340 | Buena | Channel | 5.7662



341 | Cornerstone Chr./Wildomar | Summit | 5.7498



342 | North, J.W. | Sunbelt | 5.734



343 | Glendale Adventist | Omega | 5.7234



344 | Azusa | Montview | 5.7128



345 | New Roads | Coastal | 5.7112



346 | Godinez | Golden West | 5.6972



347 | San Fernando Valley Academy | Omega | 5.687



348 | Silverado | Desert Sky | 5.6868



349 | Mark Keppel | Metro | 5.6744



350 | Villanova Prep | Tri-Valley | 5.6724

351 | Beacon Hill | Omega | 5.664



352 | Chaffey | Mt. Baldy | 5.6596



353 | Firebaugh | Rio Vista | 5.653



354 | Diamond Ranch | Mt. Baldy | 5.653



355 | Loara | Grove | 5.6408



356 | Carter | Skyline | 5.6382



357 | Anaheim | Orange | 5.637



358 | Malibu | Tri-Valley | 5.6288



359 | Westminster | Orange Coast | 5.623



360 | Saddleback | Orange | 5.6196



361 | Rosemead | Alliance | 5.6128



362 | California School/Deaf (CSDR) | Arrowhead | 5.6038



363 | Adelanto | Desert Sky | 5.586



364 | Estancia | Coast | 5.582



365 | Miller, A.B. | Mountain Valley | 5.562



366 | Dominguez | HUB City | 5.5592



367 | Canyon Springs | Inland Valley | 5.549



368 | Heritage/Menifee | Sunbelt | 5.5482



369 | La Mirada | Rio Vista | 5.5478



370 | Duarte | Montview | 5.54



371 | La Habra | North Hills | 5.5348



372 | Redlands Adventist | Pinnacle | 5.5286



373 | Rancho Verde | Sunbelt | 5.5246



374 | Montebello | Alliance | 5.5244



375 | Academy Careers & Exploration | Cross Valley | 5.5128

376 | Crossroads Christian | Summit | 5.484



377 | River Springs Magnolia | Pinnacle | 5.4816



378 | United Christian Academy | Summit | 5.4754



379 | Arroyo Valley | San Andreas | 5.4688



380 | Avalon | Express | 5.464



381 | Rolling Hills Prep | Coastal | 5.4428



382 | Lancaster | Golden | 5.4376



383 | Jordan | Moore | 5.4094



384 | Yucca Valley | Desert Valley | 5.3968



385 | Cabrillo MS | #N/A | 5.3802



386 | Cathedral City | Sun Valley | 5.3774



387 | Lynwood | 605 | 5.3768



388 | Tarbut V Torah | Express | 5.3668



389 | Hawthorne MSA | Coastal | 5.352



390 | Knight, Pete | Golden | 5.342



391 | Pacific Lutheran | Mulholland | 5.3286



392 | Fillmore | Citrus Coast | 5.3156



393 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | Inland Valley | 5.2856



394 | Ambassador Christian | Mulholland | 5.2838



395 | Bassett | Miramonte | 5.2754



396 | Perris | Inland Valley | 5.2734



397 | YULA (Yeshiva) | Independence | 5.2692



398 | Banning | Desert Valley | 5.267



399 | Acaciawood Academy | Express | 5.2626



400 | Ojai Valley | Omega | 5.256

401 | Ramona/Riverside | Mountain Valley | 5.2326



402 | California Military Institute | South Valley | 5.2244



403 | Muir | Crest | 5.2242



404 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | Inland Valley | 5.2156



405 | Glendale | Crest | 5.1962



406 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | HUB City | 5.1952



407 | Sequoyah | Omega | 5.1668



408 | La Sierra | River Valley | 5.1488



409 | Lawndale | Ocean | 5.1454



410 | Cate | Tri-Valley | 5.1432



411 | Don Lugo | Mt. Baldy | 5.14



412 | River Springs Charter/Hemet | Pinnacle | 5.1336



413 | Cathedral | #N/A | 5.1174



414 | Citrus Hill | Inland Valley | 5.1168



415 | Pioneer | 605 | 5.1018



416 | Palmdale Academy Charter | Heritage | 5.1008



417 | Shalhevet | Mulholland | 5.0932



418 | San Gabriel Mission | Santa Fe | 5.084



419 | Los Amigos | Grove | 5.0758



420 | Oak Grove | Condor | 5.0672



421 | Nuview Bridge | South Valley | 5.0522



422 | Delphi Academy | Omega | 5.0484



423 | Mesrobian | International | 5.0452



424 | Palmdale Aerospace Academy | Heritage | 5.042



425 | Del Sol | Pacific View | 5.0128

426 | Orange County Classical Academy | Express | 5.0074



427 | Silver Valley | Cross Valley | 4.9884



428 | Newbury Park Adventist | Omega | 4.9824



429 | La Sierra Academy | Arrowhead | 4.9798



430 | Centennial/Compton | HUB City | 4.97



431 | Newport Christian | Academy | 4.958



432 | Joshua Springs Christian | Victory | 4.9576



433 | Hamilton | Arrowhead | 4.9548



434 | Victor Valley Christian | Agape | 4.947



435 | Legacy Christian Academy | Condor | 4.938



436 | South El Monte | Metro | 4.916



437 | Hoover/Glendale | Crest | 4.9134



438 | Liberty Christian | San Joaquin | 4.8964



439 | Orange | Orange | 4.888



440 | Animo Leadership | Mulholland | 4.8834



441 | Santa Clara | Frontier | 4.8696



442 | Arroyo | Alliance | 4.8448



443 | Pilgrim | Omega | 4.8418



444 | Calvary Chapel/Downey | Academy | 4.8376



445 | Channel Islands | Pacific View | 4.818



446 | Hueneme | Citrus Coast | 4.7984



447 | Lancaster Baptist | Heritage | 4.7906



448 | Mesa Grande | Pinnacle | 4.7772



449 | Desert Chapel | Victory | 4.7678



450 | Santa Ana Valley | Grove | 4.7532

451 | Santiago/Garden Grove | Grove | 4.7448



452 | Desert Hot Springs | Sun Valley | 4.7298



453 | Mountain View | Alliance | 4.7156



454 | International School of Los Angeles | Independence | 4.7018



455 | Gorman LC/Santa Clarita | Omega | 4.7006



456 | St. Bernard | Santa Fe | 4.6764



457 | Midland | Condor | 4.6652



458 | Savanna | Orange | 4.6558



459 | California Lutheran Academy | Arrowhead | 4.638



460 | Ontario | Mt. Baldy | 4.6262



461 | Rubidoux | Mountain Valley | 4.6016



462 | Workman | Miramonte | 4.6



463 | Entrepreneur/Highland | Arrowhead | 4.5912



464 | Palmdale | Golden | 4.582



465 | Littlerock | Golden | 4.5474



466 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | #N/A | 4.5468



467 | Pomona | Miramonte | 4.543



468 | EF Academy | International | 4.534



469 | Glenn | 605 | 4.529



470 | Desert Mirage | Sun Valley | 4.5196



471 | Lucerne Valley | Agape | 4.5084



472 | Norton Science/Language Academy | Majestic | 4.4952



473 | El Monte | Alliance | 4.4936



474 | Noli Indian | Victory | 4.4818



475 | Serra | Santa Fe | 4.429

476 | Legacy College Prep | Express | 4.3984



477 | Colton | Skyline | 4.3896



478 | Lakeview Leadership Academy | Cross Valley | 4.372



479 | Blair | Crest | 4.3308



480 | Highland Hall | Omega | 4.3172



481 | Eastside Christian | San Joaquin | 4.3172



482 | First Baptist/Long Beach | Academy | 4.3066



483 | Packinghouse Christian | Pinnacle | 4.2958



484 | Magnolia | Orange | 4.291



485 | Bethel Baptist | San Joaquin | 4.2872



486 | The SEED School of LA | Mulholland | 4.2208



487 | Cristo Rey OC | Academy | 4.1874



488 | Summit Leadership | Agape | 4.1676



489 | Summit View West | Mulholland | 4.1674



490 | Summit View | Omega | 4.1634



491 | Antelope Valley | Golden | 4.1334



492 | Santa Ana | Orange Coast | 4.1238



493 | Thacher | Frontier | 4.1072



494 | Grace | Frontier | 4.1044



495 | Dunn | Frontier | 4.1036



496 | Hillcrest Chr./Thousand Oaks | Omega | 4.0326



497 | Weaver, Jack | Victory | 4.0282



498 | Baldwin Park | Montview | 4.0042



499 | PAL Charter Academy | Cross Valley | 4.0026



500 | San Bernardino | Mountain Valley | 3.9688

501 | Alhambra/Alhambra | Alliance | 3.9078



502 | Waverly | International | 3.885



503 | Southwestern Academy | International | 3.865



504 | Orange County Christian | Academy | 3.8448



505 | Faith Baptist | Heritage | 3.788



506 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | San Joaquin | 3.7618



507 | Pacific | Mountain Valley | 3.731



508 | Providence/Santa Barbara | Frontier | 3.7258



509 | Edgewood | Miramonte | 3.6256



510 | New Covenant Academy | International | 3.6122



511 | Animo City of Champions | Mulholland | 3.6102



512 | Sherman Indian | Arrowhead | 3.581



513 | Public Safety Academy | Majestic | 3.5018



514 | BYE | #N/A | 3.492



515 | Magnolia Science Acad/Santa Ana | Academy | 3.4236



516 | La Puente | Miramonte | 3.2722



517 | Grove | Majestic | 3.1226



518 | NOVA Academy Early College | San Joaquin | 3.03



519 | Bethel Christian/Riverside | Majestic | 2.9686