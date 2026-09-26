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California High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

Check out the final scores from Friday night's California high school football action across the state.
Gary Adornato|
Folsom improved to 5-0 with a 29-23 victory over Rocklin.
Folsom improved to 5-0 with a 29-23 victory over Rocklin. | Photo by Dennis Lee

The 2026 California high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with hundreds of games played across the state.

Among the notable results, Folsom defeated Rocklin 29-23, Sierra Canyon rolled past Pacifica 42-10, Servite beat Damien 28-9 and San Clemente defeated Murrieta Valley 42-13. Junipero Serra topped Bellarmine College Prep 45-13, while Archbishop Riordan defeated Saint Francis 28-9.

Here are the final California high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

Acalanes 45, American Canyon 15

Adelanto 40, Knight 21

Adventure Christian 50, Encina 36

Alhambra 33, Glenn 0

Alpaugh 42, Legacy Christian Academy 0

Alta Loma 41, Silverado 3

American 18, Mt. Eden 16

Anaheim 21, Buena Park 7

Animo Robinson 42, Sherman Oaks CES 0

Antioch 24, Heritage 6

Aptos 60, Everett Alvarez 7

Arcadia 40, Temple City 7

Archbishop Riordan 28, Saint Francis 9

Argonaut 29, Bradshaw Christian 15

Arleta 48, Arroyo 19

Arrowhead Christian 44, Cathedral City 20

Ayala 42, Chino Hills 7

Bakersfield Christian 28, Tulare Union 6

Banning 55, West Valley 0

Bassett 31, Mountain View 0

Bell 36, Huntington Park 6

Bella Vista 34, Vista del Lago 21

Benicia 55, Rodriguez 20

Bishop O'Dowd 41, Menlo-Atherton 6

Bishop's 35, La Jolla Country Day 0

Boron 52, Beverly Hills 7

Branson 54, Round Valley 24

Brawley 36, Calexico 8

Brentwood School 42, Estancia 0

Burbank 23, Centennial 21

Burroughs 2, Pasadena 0, Forfeit

Cabrillo 58, Jordan 48

Calaveras 48, River Islands 6

California City 14, Arvin 7

California Lutheran 44, Hillcrest Christian 26

California School for the Deaf 52, Swett 22

Calvary Chapel 29, Carpinteria 13

Campolindo 38, James Logan 14

Carlmont 49, Terra Nova 28

Cathedral Catholic 42, Granite Hills 21

Centennial 56, Manual Arts 0

Central 28, Rancho Christian 12

Central Catholic 56, Mountain House 0

Central Valley 54, Live Oak 12

Central Valley 56, Beyer 16

Charter Oak 20, St. Francis 16

Chatsworth 22, Santee 21

Chavez 43, Bear Creek 12

Christian 62, Monte Vista 27

Christian Brothers 27, Rio Americano 24

Chula Vista 27, Crawford 12

Citrus Valley 24, Upland 7

Clairemont 56, Calipatria 0

Cleveland 24, Crenshaw 18

Cloverdale 35, Fort Bragg 8

Coachella Valley 28, Indio 7

Coalinga 48, Avenal 8

Colfax 35, Gridley 28

Colton 34, Jurupa Hills 15

Compton Early College 21, Locke 14

Concord 42, Castro Valley 29

Cordova 28, Pinole Valley 13

Corning 28, University Prep 20

Crescenta Valley 58, Gabrielino 12

De Anza 38, Albany 8

Deer Valley 14, Granada 13

Del Norte 50, Arcata 7

Denair 28, Stone Ridge Christian 14

Desert Hot Springs 48, Miller 0

Desert Mirage 42, San Gorgonio 18

Diamond Bar 35, Rowland 11

Dominguez 19, Hamilton 12

Dougherty Valley 21, Emerald 14

East Nicolaus 54, Willows 7

East Valley 54, New Designs University Park 8

Eastlake 17, Madison 11

Edison 26, Tennyson 14

Edison 36, Summit 0

El Camino 31, Mills 7

El Capitan 42, Modesto 15

El Cerrito 20, California 16

El Dorado 21, Amador 14

El Dorado 26, Troy 12

El Modena 20, Trabuco Hills 17

Enterprise 51, West Valley 21

Escalon 38, Ripon Christian 7

Etiwanda 28, Barstow 20

Etna 67, Esparto 0

Faith Baptist 34, Trinity Classical Academy 0

Fall River 20, Mt. Shasta 6

Fallbrook 31, Santana 21

Ferndale 48, Eureka 12

Florin 44, Delta 6

Folsom 29, Rocklin 23

Foothill 48, Davis Sr. 7

Foothill 50, Lassen 33

Fortuna 40, McKinleyville 27

Franklin 50, Cosumnes Oaks 7

Fremont 30, Dymally 0

Fremont 33, Ygnacio Valley 12

Fresno Christian 36, Parlier 0

Garfield 42, Legacy 24

George Washington Prep 44, Rancho Dominguez 6

Golden Sierra 53, San Juan 0

Golden Valley 49, Canyon 10

Golden Valley 49, Kimball 14

Grace Davis 46, Ceres 28

Grand Terrace 22, Rim of the World 21

Grant 35, Mater Academy East Las Vegas 28

Greenfield 33, Gonzales 0

Grossmont 40, West Hills 33

Hanford 64, Golden West 7

Hart 34, Saugus 17

Harvard-Westlake 21, Birmingham 7

Hayfork 36, Chester 16

Helix 49, Mater Dei Catholic 14

Highland 21, Temescal Canyon 13

Hill 44, Evergreen Valley 6

Hillsdale 48, Jefferson 26

Hilmar 28, Ripon 14

Holtville 68, Escondido 0

Hoover 21, Rosemead 10

Hoover 54, Madera South 14

Immanuel 51, Reedley 6

Immanuel Christian 74, Desert 6

Independence 19, Bakersfield 7

Independence 31, Mt. Pleasant 7

Inderkum 48, Ponderosa 13

Inglewood 35, Downey 7

Jesuit 35, Granite Bay 0

Johansen 24, Lathrop 7

Johnson 31, Fairfield 0

Junipero Serra 45, Bellarmine College Prep 13

Justin Garza 33, Sunnyside 14

King City 34, Monte Vista Christian 14

Kings Christian 57, Anzar 20

Laguna Beach 21, San Pedro 7

Laguna Blanca 50, Valley Oaks CES 6

Laguna Hills 23, St. Margaret's 15

Lake Mead Christian Academy 40, Foothills Christian 0

Lancaster Baptist 41, Hesperia Christian 14

Las Lomas 2, Mount Diablo 0, Forfeit

Lawndale 37, Banning 7

Le Grand 29, Delhi 0

Lemoore 19, Mt. Whitney 13

Leuzinger 42, Hawthorne 6

Liberty 61, Freedom 6

Liberty Ranch 42, Rosemont 0

Lincoln 42, Downey 36

Lincoln 46, Marysville 0

Linden 35, Riverbank 7

Lindhurst 56, Mesa Verde 14

Lindsay 31, Farmersville 0

Live Oak 54, Branham 15

Livermore 23, Hayward 20

Loara 43, Magnolia 8

Lodi 43, Buhach Colony 25

Lompoc 47, Morro Bay 0

Los Altos 21, El Rancho 18

Los Altos 28, Aragon 21

Los Amigos 23, Eisenhower 20

Los Banos 43, Gregori 28

Lucerne 2, Warner 0, Forfeit

MacDonald 41, Cupertino 0

Manteca 47, Patterson 7

Mar Vista 34, Coronado 27

Maricopa 44, Tehillah Christian Academy 36

Mariposa County 50, Gustine 6

Marshall 57, Jefferson 6

Mary Star of the Sea 49, St. Genevieve 7

Maxwell 21, Quincy 6

Mazama 35, Yreka 0

McLane 49, Fresno 0

Mendez 26, Torres 0

Merced 63, Enochs 0

Middletown 48, Upper Lake 6

Millennium 48, Kairos Public 22

Minarets 34, Riverdale 6

Mira Costa 28, Culver City 21

Mira Loma 64, Futures 0

Mira Monte 29, Village Christian 14

Mission Bay 54, Montgomery 0

Mission Oak 46, El Diamante 7

Modesto Christian 32, Waterford 21

Mojave 84, Lone Pine 36

Monache 41, Strathmore 13

Monroe 21, Fulton 14

Monte Vista 37, Dublin 14

Monterey 42, Carmel 41

Monterey Trail 55, Elk Grove 32

Montgomery 26, Justin-Siena 0

Moreau Catholic 31, Piedmont 17

Mountain Empire 42, Victory Christian Academy 0

Mountain View 55, Sacred Heart Prep 48

Muir 8, Redondo Union 7

Newark Memorial 21, Washington 14

Nipomo 56, Santa Maria 0

North Hollywood 43, Verdugo Hills 7

Northgate 56, College Park 14

Northview 21, Covina 0

Notre Dame (SO) 30, Millikan 0

Novato 40, Healdsburg 0

O'Farrell Charter 49, Orange Glen 0

Oak Grove 39, Gunderson 0

Oak Ridge 26, Del Oro 20

Oakdale 42, Sierra 5

Oakmont 32, Wheatland 21

Olympian 35, Hoover 29

Ontario Christian 42, Vasquez 0

Otay Ranch 21, Bonita Vista 9

Pacheco 22, Livingston 17

Paloma Valley 17, Liberty 7

Panorama 45, Reseda 0

Paso Robles 42, Cabrillo 12

Patrick Henry 20, Mt. Carmel 16

Peninsula 35, Narbonne 28

Pierce 20, Paradise 17

Pioneer 14, Silver Creek 0

Pitman 24, Atwater 17

Placer 47, East Union 28

Pleasant Grove 28, Laguna Creek 21

Point Loma 17, Ramona 12

Poly 61, Grant 6

Pomona 42, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 25

Priory 2, Potter Valley 0, Forfeit

Prospect 32, Yerba Buena 26

Rancho Alamitos 38, La Quinta 7

Rancho Buena Vista 38, Canyon Hills 12

Rancho Cotate 56, Maria Carrillo 25

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Long Beach Poly 7

Red Bluff 14, Orland 0

Redding Christian 2, Weed 0, Forfeit

Redwood 50, Central Valley Christian 23

Ridgeview 38, Bishop Union 7

Rio Hondo Prep 42, St. Anthony 20

Rio Linda 35, Dixon 0

Rio Mesa 72, Oxnard 7

Rio Vista 49, Yosemite 7

River City 52, Sacramento 0

River Valley 47, Armijo 12

Roosevelt 45, La Quinta 13

Royal 49, Glendale 12

Rubidoux 49, Jurupa Valley 13

Sage Hill 42, Chadwick 36

San Clemente 42, Murrieta Valley 13

San Fernando 32, Van Nuys 6

San Gabriel 99, Garey 90

San Jacinto 20, Aquinas 10

San Jacinto Valley Academy 31, California Military Institute 8

San Lorenzo 49, Encinal 14

San Marcos 7, Lincoln 6

San Marin 26, Amador Valley 19

San Mateo 42, Sequoia 31

San Pasqual 41, Westview 21

San Rafael 35, Jesse M. Bethel 12

Santa Ana 51, Ganesha 0

Santa Fe Christian 52, Coastal Academy 7

Santa Rosa 42, Vallejo 10

Santa Teresa 41, Lincoln 21

Santa Ynez 24, Atascadero 18

Santiago 33, Elsinore 26

Schurr 34, Montebello 12

Seaside 62, Santa Cruz 51

Servite 28, Damien 9

Shasta 35, Las Plumas 21

SICP 24, SHCP 7

Sierra Canyon 42, Pacifica 10

Silver Valley 36, Temecula Prep 7

Soledad 21, Watsonville 14

Sonoma Valley 35, Piner 10

Sonora 53, Orestimba 18

South 49, Kern Valley 27

South El Monte 37, El Monte 0

South Gate 38, Roosevelt 0

Southwest SD 38, Kearny 7

SPXSMA 2, Valhall 0, Forfeit

St. Augustine 35, La Jolla 18

St. Helena 27, Kelseyville 24

St. Monica 62, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 21

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 54, Berean Christian 0

Stagg 47, Franklin 0

Steele Canyon 28, Dorsey 26

Summerville 36, Big Valley Christian 28

Sutter 42, Casa Roble 0

Tahquitz 35, Rialto 13

TEACH Tech Charter 38, Stella High Charter Academy 14

Templeton 50, Pioneer Valley 13

Tokay 42, McNair 14

Torres 35, Sanger West 12

Tracy 42, Turlock 7

Trinity 21, Modoc 12

Twelve Bridges 42, Pleasant Valley 0

Ukiah 24, Casa Grande 22

Union Mine 56, Galt 6

University 41, Franklin 6

Vacaville 45, Wood 0

Valencia 42, West Ranch 0

Valley Center 47, Vista 0

Valley Christian 7, Archbishop Mitty 3

Valley View 42, Shadow Hills 6

Vanden 42, Pioneer 0

Ventura 48, Calabasas 17

Verbum Dei Jesuit 56, Jordan 0

Victor Valley 34, Lancaster 14

Viewpoint 49, Bernstein 8

Vincent Memorial 34, Southwest EC 6

Vintage 28, Napa 7

Vista del Lago 48, Granite Hills 7

Vista Murrieta 24, El Camino 21

West 42, South 14

West 43, Weston Ranch 6

West Covina 51, Norwalk 23

Whitney 55, Roseville 0

Williams 38, Portola 28

Willow Glen 28, Leigh 13

Wilson 38, Los Angeles 0

Windsor 21, Miramonte 13

Winters 45, Colusa 7

Woodcreek 41, West Park 0

Woodland 28, El Camino 24

Woodland Christian 34, Highlands 19

Woodrow Wilson 41, Compton 7

Woodside 28, Wilcox 26

Workman 23, West Adams 0

Yuba City 62, Del Campo 7

Yucca Valley 63, Twentynine Palms 3

Scores Not Reported

Avalon vs. Vista Meridian

Arroyo vs. Berkeley

Big Bear vs. Norte Vista

Center vs. Bear River

El Segundo vs. Santa Rosa Academy

Elite vs. Valley

Foothill vs. San Ramon Valley

Herlong vs. Happy Camp

Legacy College Prep vs. Southlands Christian

Los Molinos vs. Biggs

Milpitas vs. Fremont

Moreno Valley vs. Rancho Verde

Plumas Charter vs. Burney

San Diego vs. Scripps Ranch

San Jacinto Leadership Academy vs. Borrego Springs

Santa Ana Valley vs. Godinez Fundamental

Sweetwater vs. University City

Villanova Prep vs. USC Hybrid

West Campus vs. Valley Christian

Westwood vs. Butte Valley

Willits vs. Lower Lake

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Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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