California High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
The 2026 California high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with hundreds of games played across the state.
Among the notable results, Folsom defeated Rocklin 29-23, Sierra Canyon rolled past Pacifica 42-10, Servite beat Damien 28-9 and San Clemente defeated Murrieta Valley 42-13. Junipero Serra topped Bellarmine College Prep 45-13, while Archbishop Riordan defeated Saint Francis 28-9.
Here are the final California high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Friday, Sept. 25
Acalanes 45, American Canyon 15
Adelanto 40, Knight 21
Adventure Christian 50, Encina 36
Alhambra 33, Glenn 0
Alpaugh 42, Legacy Christian Academy 0
Alta Loma 41, Silverado 3
American 18, Mt. Eden 16
Anaheim 21, Buena Park 7
Animo Robinson 42, Sherman Oaks CES 0
Antioch 24, Heritage 6
Aptos 60, Everett Alvarez 7
Arcadia 40, Temple City 7
Archbishop Riordan 28, Saint Francis 9
Argonaut 29, Bradshaw Christian 15
Arleta 48, Arroyo 19
Arrowhead Christian 44, Cathedral City 20
Ayala 42, Chino Hills 7
Bakersfield Christian 28, Tulare Union 6
Banning 55, West Valley 0
Bassett 31, Mountain View 0
Bell 36, Huntington Park 6
Bella Vista 34, Vista del Lago 21
Benicia 55, Rodriguez 20
Bishop O'Dowd 41, Menlo-Atherton 6
Bishop's 35, La Jolla Country Day 0
Boron 52, Beverly Hills 7
Branson 54, Round Valley 24
Brawley 36, Calexico 8
Brentwood School 42, Estancia 0
Burbank 23, Centennial 21
Burroughs 2, Pasadena 0, Forfeit
Cabrillo 58, Jordan 48
Calaveras 48, River Islands 6
California City 14, Arvin 7
California Lutheran 44, Hillcrest Christian 26
California School for the Deaf 52, Swett 22
Calvary Chapel 29, Carpinteria 13
Campolindo 38, James Logan 14
Carlmont 49, Terra Nova 28
Cathedral Catholic 42, Granite Hills 21
Centennial 56, Manual Arts 0
Central 28, Rancho Christian 12
Central Catholic 56, Mountain House 0
Central Valley 54, Live Oak 12
Central Valley 56, Beyer 16
Charter Oak 20, St. Francis 16
Chatsworth 22, Santee 21
Chavez 43, Bear Creek 12
Christian 62, Monte Vista 27
Christian Brothers 27, Rio Americano 24
Chula Vista 27, Crawford 12
Citrus Valley 24, Upland 7
Clairemont 56, Calipatria 0
Cleveland 24, Crenshaw 18
Cloverdale 35, Fort Bragg 8
Coachella Valley 28, Indio 7
Coalinga 48, Avenal 8
Colfax 35, Gridley 28
Colton 34, Jurupa Hills 15
Compton Early College 21, Locke 14
Concord 42, Castro Valley 29
Cordova 28, Pinole Valley 13
Corning 28, University Prep 20
Crescenta Valley 58, Gabrielino 12
De Anza 38, Albany 8
Deer Valley 14, Granada 13
Del Norte 50, Arcata 7
Denair 28, Stone Ridge Christian 14
Desert Hot Springs 48, Miller 0
Desert Mirage 42, San Gorgonio 18
Diamond Bar 35, Rowland 11
Dominguez 19, Hamilton 12
Dougherty Valley 21, Emerald 14
East Nicolaus 54, Willows 7
East Valley 54, New Designs University Park 8
Eastlake 17, Madison 11
Edison 26, Tennyson 14
Edison 36, Summit 0
El Camino 31, Mills 7
El Capitan 42, Modesto 15
El Cerrito 20, California 16
El Dorado 21, Amador 14
El Dorado 26, Troy 12
El Modena 20, Trabuco Hills 17
Enterprise 51, West Valley 21
Escalon 38, Ripon Christian 7
Etiwanda 28, Barstow 20
Etna 67, Esparto 0
Faith Baptist 34, Trinity Classical Academy 0
Fall River 20, Mt. Shasta 6
Fallbrook 31, Santana 21
Ferndale 48, Eureka 12
Florin 44, Delta 6
Folsom 29, Rocklin 23
Foothill 48, Davis Sr. 7
Foothill 50, Lassen 33
Fortuna 40, McKinleyville 27
Franklin 50, Cosumnes Oaks 7
Fremont 30, Dymally 0
Fremont 33, Ygnacio Valley 12
Fresno Christian 36, Parlier 0
Garfield 42, Legacy 24
George Washington Prep 44, Rancho Dominguez 6
Golden Sierra 53, San Juan 0
Golden Valley 49, Canyon 10
Golden Valley 49, Kimball 14
Grace Davis 46, Ceres 28
Grand Terrace 22, Rim of the World 21
Grant 35, Mater Academy East Las Vegas 28
Greenfield 33, Gonzales 0
Grossmont 40, West Hills 33
Hanford 64, Golden West 7
Hart 34, Saugus 17
Harvard-Westlake 21, Birmingham 7
Hayfork 36, Chester 16
Helix 49, Mater Dei Catholic 14
Highland 21, Temescal Canyon 13
Hill 44, Evergreen Valley 6
Hillsdale 48, Jefferson 26
Hilmar 28, Ripon 14
Holtville 68, Escondido 0
Hoover 21, Rosemead 10
Hoover 54, Madera South 14
Immanuel 51, Reedley 6
Immanuel Christian 74, Desert 6
Independence 19, Bakersfield 7
Independence 31, Mt. Pleasant 7
Inderkum 48, Ponderosa 13
Inglewood 35, Downey 7
Jesuit 35, Granite Bay 0
Johansen 24, Lathrop 7
Johnson 31, Fairfield 0
Junipero Serra 45, Bellarmine College Prep 13
Justin Garza 33, Sunnyside 14
King City 34, Monte Vista Christian 14
Kings Christian 57, Anzar 20
Laguna Beach 21, San Pedro 7
Laguna Blanca 50, Valley Oaks CES 6
Laguna Hills 23, St. Margaret's 15
Lake Mead Christian Academy 40, Foothills Christian 0
Lancaster Baptist 41, Hesperia Christian 14
Las Lomas 2, Mount Diablo 0, Forfeit
Lawndale 37, Banning 7
Le Grand 29, Delhi 0
Lemoore 19, Mt. Whitney 13
Leuzinger 42, Hawthorne 6
Liberty 61, Freedom 6
Liberty Ranch 42, Rosemont 0
Lincoln 42, Downey 36
Lincoln 46, Marysville 0
Linden 35, Riverbank 7
Lindhurst 56, Mesa Verde 14
Lindsay 31, Farmersville 0
Live Oak 54, Branham 15
Livermore 23, Hayward 20
Loara 43, Magnolia 8
Lodi 43, Buhach Colony 25
Lompoc 47, Morro Bay 0
Los Altos 21, El Rancho 18
Los Altos 28, Aragon 21
Los Amigos 23, Eisenhower 20
Los Banos 43, Gregori 28
Lucerne 2, Warner 0, Forfeit
MacDonald 41, Cupertino 0
Manteca 47, Patterson 7
Mar Vista 34, Coronado 27
Maricopa 44, Tehillah Christian Academy 36
Mariposa County 50, Gustine 6
Marshall 57, Jefferson 6
Mary Star of the Sea 49, St. Genevieve 7
Maxwell 21, Quincy 6
Mazama 35, Yreka 0
McLane 49, Fresno 0
Mendez 26, Torres 0
Merced 63, Enochs 0
Middletown 48, Upper Lake 6
Millennium 48, Kairos Public 22
Minarets 34, Riverdale 6
Mira Costa 28, Culver City 21
Mira Loma 64, Futures 0
Mira Monte 29, Village Christian 14
Mission Bay 54, Montgomery 0
Mission Oak 46, El Diamante 7
Modesto Christian 32, Waterford 21
Mojave 84, Lone Pine 36
Monache 41, Strathmore 13
Monroe 21, Fulton 14
Monte Vista 37, Dublin 14
Monterey 42, Carmel 41
Monterey Trail 55, Elk Grove 32
Montgomery 26, Justin-Siena 0
Moreau Catholic 31, Piedmont 17
Mountain Empire 42, Victory Christian Academy 0
Mountain View 55, Sacred Heart Prep 48
Muir 8, Redondo Union 7
Newark Memorial 21, Washington 14
Nipomo 56, Santa Maria 0
North Hollywood 43, Verdugo Hills 7
Northgate 56, College Park 14
Northview 21, Covina 0
Notre Dame (SO) 30, Millikan 0
Novato 40, Healdsburg 0
O'Farrell Charter 49, Orange Glen 0
Oak Grove 39, Gunderson 0
Oak Ridge 26, Del Oro 20
Oakdale 42, Sierra 5
Oakmont 32, Wheatland 21
Olympian 35, Hoover 29
Ontario Christian 42, Vasquez 0
Otay Ranch 21, Bonita Vista 9
Pacheco 22, Livingston 17
Paloma Valley 17, Liberty 7
Panorama 45, Reseda 0
Paso Robles 42, Cabrillo 12
Patrick Henry 20, Mt. Carmel 16
Peninsula 35, Narbonne 28
Pierce 20, Paradise 17
Pioneer 14, Silver Creek 0
Pitman 24, Atwater 17
Placer 47, East Union 28
Pleasant Grove 28, Laguna Creek 21
Point Loma 17, Ramona 12
Poly 61, Grant 6
Pomona 42, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 25
Priory 2, Potter Valley 0, Forfeit
Prospect 32, Yerba Buena 26
Rancho Alamitos 38, La Quinta 7
Rancho Buena Vista 38, Canyon Hills 12
Rancho Cotate 56, Maria Carrillo 25
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Long Beach Poly 7
Red Bluff 14, Orland 0
Redding Christian 2, Weed 0, Forfeit
Redwood 50, Central Valley Christian 23
Ridgeview 38, Bishop Union 7
Rio Hondo Prep 42, St. Anthony 20
Rio Linda 35, Dixon 0
Rio Mesa 72, Oxnard 7
Rio Vista 49, Yosemite 7
River City 52, Sacramento 0
River Valley 47, Armijo 12
Roosevelt 45, La Quinta 13
Royal 49, Glendale 12
Rubidoux 49, Jurupa Valley 13
Sage Hill 42, Chadwick 36
San Clemente 42, Murrieta Valley 13
San Fernando 32, Van Nuys 6
San Gabriel 99, Garey 90
San Jacinto 20, Aquinas 10
San Jacinto Valley Academy 31, California Military Institute 8
San Lorenzo 49, Encinal 14
San Marcos 7, Lincoln 6
San Marin 26, Amador Valley 19
San Mateo 42, Sequoia 31
San Pasqual 41, Westview 21
San Rafael 35, Jesse M. Bethel 12
Santa Ana 51, Ganesha 0
Santa Fe Christian 52, Coastal Academy 7
Santa Rosa 42, Vallejo 10
Santa Teresa 41, Lincoln 21
Santa Ynez 24, Atascadero 18
Santiago 33, Elsinore 26
Schurr 34, Montebello 12
Seaside 62, Santa Cruz 51
Servite 28, Damien 9
Shasta 35, Las Plumas 21
SICP 24, SHCP 7
Sierra Canyon 42, Pacifica 10
Silver Valley 36, Temecula Prep 7
Soledad 21, Watsonville 14
Sonoma Valley 35, Piner 10
Sonora 53, Orestimba 18
South 49, Kern Valley 27
South El Monte 37, El Monte 0
South Gate 38, Roosevelt 0
Southwest SD 38, Kearny 7
SPXSMA 2, Valhall 0, Forfeit
St. Augustine 35, La Jolla 18
St. Helena 27, Kelseyville 24
St. Monica 62, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 21
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 54, Berean Christian 0
Stagg 47, Franklin 0
Steele Canyon 28, Dorsey 26
Summerville 36, Big Valley Christian 28
Sutter 42, Casa Roble 0
Tahquitz 35, Rialto 13
TEACH Tech Charter 38, Stella High Charter Academy 14
Templeton 50, Pioneer Valley 13
Tokay 42, McNair 14
Torres 35, Sanger West 12
Tracy 42, Turlock 7
Trinity 21, Modoc 12
Twelve Bridges 42, Pleasant Valley 0
Ukiah 24, Casa Grande 22
Union Mine 56, Galt 6
University 41, Franklin 6
Vacaville 45, Wood 0
Valencia 42, West Ranch 0
Valley Center 47, Vista 0
Valley Christian 7, Archbishop Mitty 3
Valley View 42, Shadow Hills 6
Vanden 42, Pioneer 0
Ventura 48, Calabasas 17
Verbum Dei Jesuit 56, Jordan 0
Victor Valley 34, Lancaster 14
Viewpoint 49, Bernstein 8
Vincent Memorial 34, Southwest EC 6
Vintage 28, Napa 7
Vista del Lago 48, Granite Hills 7
Vista Murrieta 24, El Camino 21
West 42, South 14
West 43, Weston Ranch 6
West Covina 51, Norwalk 23
Whitney 55, Roseville 0
Williams 38, Portola 28
Willow Glen 28, Leigh 13
Wilson 38, Los Angeles 0
Windsor 21, Miramonte 13
Winters 45, Colusa 7
Woodcreek 41, West Park 0
Woodland 28, El Camino 24
Woodland Christian 34, Highlands 19
Woodrow Wilson 41, Compton 7
Woodside 28, Wilcox 26
Workman 23, West Adams 0
Yuba City 62, Del Campo 7
Yucca Valley 63, Twentynine Palms 3
Scores Not Reported
Avalon vs. Vista Meridian
Arroyo vs. Berkeley
Big Bear vs. Norte Vista
Center vs. Bear River
El Segundo vs. Santa Rosa Academy
Elite vs. Valley
Foothill vs. San Ramon Valley
Herlong vs. Happy Camp
Legacy College Prep vs. Southlands Christian
Los Molinos vs. Biggs
Milpitas vs. Fremont
Moreno Valley vs. Rancho Verde
Plumas Charter vs. Burney
San Diego vs. Scripps Ranch
San Jacinto Leadership Academy vs. Borrego Springs
Santa Ana Valley vs. Godinez Fundamental
Sweetwater vs. University City
Villanova Prep vs. USC Hybrid
West Campus vs. Valley Christian
Westwood vs. Butte Valley
Willits vs. Lower Lake
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.