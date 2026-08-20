California School District Mandates National Anthem Before All Athletic Events

God bless America.

Patriotism was atop the minds of school board members at the Temecula Valley Unified School District in California Tuesday night. The members voted 5-0 in favor of adding language to its policy which requires the U.S. national anthem be played or performed before all varsity and junior varsity athletic events, according to a report from the Riverside Press Enterprise.

The report says the mandate affirms the school district's "commitment to patriotism, respect for our nation's traditions, sportsmanship and school pride by establishing a consistent patriotic observance."

OFFICIAL DOCUMENTATION

Here is a copy of the official amendment, labeled: Policy 6115 Ceremonies And Observances

The Board of Trustees recognizes the importance of having students observe holidays,

celebrate events of cultural or historical significance, and acknowledge the contributions of

outstanding individuals in society. On days designated by the Board, staff shall provide

students with appropriate commemorative exercises so that they may acquire the knowledge,

skills, and principles essential for informed, responsible citizenship in a democratic society.

National Anthem at Athletic Events

The National Anthem of the United States shall be played or performed immediately prior to the

start of each home junior varsity and varsity interscholastic athletic contest hosted by the Temecula

Valley Unified School District.

The National Anthem may be performed live or played using a recorded version that is respectful and

appropriate for the occasion.

Participation

The District encourages attendees to observe the National Anthem with appropriate respect and

decorum. Participation in the National Anthem is voluntary. No student, employee, spectator, or

other individual shall be compelled to sing, stand, salute, place a hand over the heart, or otherwise

participate.

No disciplinary or adverse action shall be taken against an individual for choosing not to participate,

provided the individual does not materially disrupt the event or interfere with the rights of others.

Implementation

The Superintendent or designee shall establish any administrative procedures necessary to

implement this policy, including:

1. Providing for a live or recorded performance of the National Anthem before each applicable

athletic contest.

2. Ensuring that athletic directors, site administrators, coaches, and event staff are informed of

and comply with this policy.

3. Ensuring that appropriate recordings and functioning audio equipment are reasonably

available at District athletic venues.

4. Establishing procedures for circumstances in which technical failures, weather conditions,

emergencies, safety concerns, or other unforeseen circumstances prevent the National

Anthem from being played or performed.

Exceptions

The National Anthem shall not be required when:

1. An emergency or safety concern requires the immediate commencement, suspension,

postponement, relocation, or cancellation of an event.

2. Equipment failure, power failure, severe weather, or another unforeseen circumstance makes

playing or performing the National Anthem impracticable.

3. The District does not control the event’s opening program or a CIF championship,

tournament, or other governing body’s event protocol establishes a different opening or

patriotic observance.

The Superintendent or designee may authorize a temporary exception when necessary to address an unforeseen operational, safety, or legal concern.

WHY IS NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSIAL?

Back in 2016, many professional athletes were either taking a knee or deciding not to be present during the playing of the national anthem. Athletes at the college and high school levels were doing it, too.

But of course, protests of that ilk have been going on in sports for decades. One of the most notable came in 1968 when track stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised black-gloved fists and bowed their heads during the medal ceremony while the national anthem played.

The CIF Southern Section, which is the governing body of education-based athletics in Southern California oversees the high school athletics in the Temecula Valley Unified School District. The CIF Southern Section does not require schools to play the national anthem before athletic contests, but does require it be played before each playoff or championship contest.

Temecula Valley board member Melinda Anderson, who made the proposal, told the Press Enterprise that a community member approached her about having the anthem played before home games.

“I think we play the national anthem a majority of the time,” Anderson told The PE. “Sometimes it’s been missed. I don’t think it’s being missed on purpose or out of disrespect. So I told the community member that I support this and I would put it on the agenda.”