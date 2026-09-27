CIF Football Midseason Report: 2026 Offensive Player of the Year Watchlist

It's the midway point of the high school football season in the CIF Southern Section. Many teams are on a bye this week as they prepare for league play to begin in October. As we all know, league play is where teams compete against rival programs for what will eventually decide their playoff fate.

In league play, opponents know each other better. The wins and losses mean more. Big plays are magnified and blown plays standout more, too. It's also where players can campaign themselves for big-time yearly awards. During nonleague play, a standout player might rise to be a Player of the Year candidate, but its during league play and the postseason where that same player separate themselves in the race for a yearly award.

Here is High School On SI's mid-season watchlist for the Offensive Player of the Year in the CIF Southern Section.

NOTE: Players not named on lists below can win an award. These lists are NOT final candidate lists, only a watchlist of players that are likely considered for a yearly award.

Offensive Player of the Year Watchlist

(players are listed in alphabetical order)

QB - Jacob Anzaldua, Banning, Sr.: Anzaldua has completed 109 of 180 passes for 2,049 yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Banning is 4-1 this season.

QB - Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, Sr.: Edmunds has completed 82 of 115 passes for 1,137 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 71 yards and one touchdown. The Oilers are 5-0.

QB - Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial, Sr.: Jefferson has completed 63 of 94 passes for 852 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 256 yards and two touchdowns for Corona Centennial, which is 2-2.

WR - Hayden Koo, Tustin, Jr.: Koo is doing everything for the Tiller on offense, literally. The team won three straight when he had to slide over to play QB. He's tallied 196 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground; five receptions for 61 yards; and he's passed for 212 yards with two touchdowns.

QB - Julian Medina, Norco, Sr.: Medina has completed 97 of 121 passes for 1,462 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars (4-1).

RB - Adrian Petero, Santa Margarita, So.: Petero has rushed for 443 yards and 10 touchdowns on 78 carries, which has been pivotal to the Eagles' 5-0 start.

QB - Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, Sr.: Rakowski has completed 60 of 82 passes for 1,052 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns. The Sea Kings are 5-0.

QB - Star Thomas, Orange, Jr.: Thomas has completed 80 of 107 passes for 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 295 yards. The Panthers are 5-0.