Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Boys Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 21-26)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for boys athlete of the week for action between Monday, September 21 though Saturday, September 26.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Vaughn Reinert of Torrance High. Reinert made an impact on both sides of the ball in Friday’s 38-13 win over Lakewood, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Defensively, he recorded nine tackles, four for loss, returned an interception for a TD and added a pass breakup.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 4. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Ryan Manning, Diamond Bar, Football

Manning threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-24 passing in Diamond Bar’s 35-11 win over Rowland, adding 48 rushing yards on six carries.

Landen Murray, Royal, Football

The senior helped Royal cap its nonleague schedule with a 5-0 record, rushing for 72 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries while adding two catches for 95 yards and a TD in a 49-12 win over Glendale.

Jemel Grigsby, Long Beach Wilson, Football

Grigsby scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — while totaling 211 yards in Wilson’s 41-7 win over Compton last week. The junior rushed for 139 yards as Wilson earned its first win of the season.

Chad Wakumoto Jr., Etiwanda, Football

Wakumoto continued his strong stretch with four catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns in Etiwanda’s 28-20 homecoming win over Barstow last week. It was his second straight game with at least 179 receiving yards after he set career highs with 10 catches for 180 yards against Orange, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Yohan Anderson, San Clemente, Cross Country

Anderson won the Laguna Hills Invitational championship race Saturday in 15:07.60, finishing 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up. His time was also 10 seconds faster than his winning mark at last year’s meet.

Wyatt Nucci, Mira Costa, Football

Nucci accounted for three touchdowns in Mira Costa’s 28-21 win over Culver City, throwing for 263 yards and two TDs while rushing for 92 yards and another score. It was the Mustangs’ first win of the season.

Max Bates, North Hollywood, Football

Bates made an impact on both sides of the ball in North Hollywood’s 43-7 win over Verdugo Hills, recording six tackles, intercepting a pass and rushing for a touchdown.

Koa Smith-Mayall, Cathedral Catholic, Football

Smith-Mayall completed 13 of 15 passes for 199 yards and five touchdowns for Cathedral Catholic in a win over Granite Hills.