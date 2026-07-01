World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for England-DR Congo, Belgium-Senegal, and USA-Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Seven teams have punched their ticket to the Round of 16, and there are nine spots left. Three more will be decided today,

The action will start with an interesting showdown between England and DR Congo. Belgium will then face Senegal in the afternoon slot. The prime time showdown will feature a match between the United States and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Let's dive into my best bet for each match.

World Cup Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

England -1.5 (-104) vs. DR Congo

Belgium +115 (3-Way Moneyline) vs. Senegal

USA -1.5 (+104) vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

England vs. DR Congo Best Bet

Heading into the knockout stage, England ranks fifth amongst all teams in the tournament in expected goal differential per 90 minutes at +1.24. They are a step above DR Congo, which has done well to make it this far, but the African team has an expected goal differential of -0.12 per 90 minutes heading into the Round of 32. DR Congo may park the bus to force a defensive, low-scoring game, but that's going to be a tough task against Harry Kane and the rest of the English attacking front.

I'll bet England to run away with it.

Pick: England -1.5 (-104)

Belgium vs. Senegal Best Bet

Belgium played to two draws in the group stage, which has led them to now fly under the radar heading into the knockout stage. You might be surprised to find out that this team leads the entire tournament in expected goals for per 90 minutes of play, 2.55. Their offense has been strong so far in the tournament, and they're going to start burying their chances sooner rather than later. I think they're in a great buy-low spot in the Round of 32 team against a Senegal team that has allowed 1.20 expected goals against per 90 minutes.

Pick: Belgium +115 (3-Way Moneyline)

USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Best Bet

Bosnia & Herzegovina played in one of the weakest groups in the tournament, and while four points were enough for them to advance, a -0.45 expected goal differential per 90 minutes after games against Switzerland, Canada, and Qatar. Now, they have to face arguably the best team they've had to play against yet. The United States is going to come out firing, and currently have an expected goal differential of +0.86 per 90 minutes. I'm willing to bet on the United States proving they're a step above Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Pick: USA -1.5 (+104)

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