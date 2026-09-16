Carson Football Takes Down Long Beach Poly 17-14 for Another Statement Win

Carson has spent the opening month of the 2026 high school football season showing it can compete with some of Southern California's most established programs.

Now the Colts are beating them.

Carson earned its second notable nonleague victory of the season with a 17-14 win over Long Beach Poly at Cabrillo High School, adding another impressive result to a résumé that already includes a 35-34 victory over Lincoln of San Diego.

The Colts did it differently this time.

Known for their athleticism on the perimeter and the playmaking ability of senior quarterback Chris Fields, the Colts leaned heavily on their running game against Poly. Carson controlled the line of scrimmage, got a touchdown from its defense and survived a late field-goal attempt by the Jackrabbits to secure the victory.

Carson Turns to the Running Game

Carson is known for the athletes they possess on the outside and a Quarterback, Senior Chris Fields, that can get them the ball. However, The Colts showed just how much dynamism they have with their Offensive approach against the Jackrabbits.

Carson entered the game with plenty of offensive weapons, but it didn't take long for the Colts' coaching staff to recognize where it had an advantage.

"We saw early that we were more physical and they could not stop the run," Carson offensive coordinator Edward Humphreys said.

The Colts ran the ball on eight consecutive plays during their opening possession, eventually finishing the drive with a touchdown and establishing the approach they would use for much of the night.

Fields was at the center of it.

The senior quarterback carried 26 times for 153 yards and a touchdown, giving Carson a consistent threat on the ground while still making enough plays through the air when the Colts needed them.

"We didn't have to go into many personnel changes because we had a lot of success on the ground, and Chris did a great job putting it in the air in critical moments," Humphreys said.

Carson also received an important contribution from junior Tytus Salagi, normally a defensive back, who filled in at running back with Eric "Speedy" Meyers sidelined by injury. Salagi contributed on both sides of the ball.

Carson Defense Sets the Tone

The Colts' defense provided one of the game's biggest plays almost immediately.

On Long Beach Poly's opening possession, senior Preston Leomiti forced a fumble on a sack and returned it for a touchdown, helping Carson build an early 14-0 lead.

Q1 06:01 Carson - 14 Long Beach Poly - 0

BIG PLAY by Carson as they force the fumble on the sack and ‘27 LB Preston Leomiti runs it in for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Z0yXU9MfWv — City Section News (@LACitySection) September 12, 2026

Leomiti and senior linebacker Jayden Tuioti helped anchor a Carson defense that prevented the Jackrabbits from establishing a consistent offensive rhythm.

Poly eventually cut the deficit to 14-7 before halftime, but Humphreys said Carson's message at the break was straightforward.

"The message was simple: Finish," Humphreys said. "We have to learn how to win close games with great defense and control of the line of scrimmage, and I believe we did just that."

Field Goal Proves Crucial for Carson

Kicker Monico Flores-Segovia extended Carson's lead to 17-7 with a third-quarter field goal.

Those three points ultimately proved to be the difference.

Long Beach Poly found some offensive momentum late and pulled within 17-14 with about nine minutes remaining.

Q4 09:22 Carson - 17 Long Beach Poly - 14

Poly runs the ball in@latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal pic.twitter.com/0aQbw36HLk — City Section News (@LACitySection) September 12, 2026

From there, Carson tried to control possession and drain the clock while Poly searched for an opportunity to tie the game.

The Jackrabbits eventually drove to approximately the Carson 20-yard line and attempted a potential game-tying field goal. The kick missed to the left.

Carson then ran out the remaining time to secure the 17-14 victory.

Q4 01:13 Carson - 17 Long Beach Poly - 14

POLY MISSES THE FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT TO TIE THE GAME. A BIG WIN IS IN REACHING HANDS FOR THE CARSON COURTS.@latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal pic.twitter.com/Z2GSAmq11T — City Section News (@LACitySection) September 12, 2026

Poly missed both of its field-goal attempts in the game, while Flores-Segovia converted Carson's lone attempt. In a three-point game, that special-teams advantage proved significant.

Carson Adds Another Big Nonleague Victory

The win gives Carson another significant result against a Southern Section opponent.

The Colts opened their season by traveling to San Diego and defeating Lincoln 35-34. Three weeks later, they added Long Beach Poly to their list of nonleague victories.

For a Carson team that won the City Section Open Division championship last season and came within two points of reaching a state championship game, victories like these are part of an effort to establish the program beyond the City Section.

"Last year we were Open Division City Section champions and two points away from a state championship game," Humphreys said. "We needed to take it up a notch, and wins like this and the early success we have experienced show that Carson is a program to be reckoned with.

"We strive to be a top program not just in our section, but statewide."

Carson's next test comes against North Torrance.

The Colts are also expecting two transfers to become eligible following the North Torrance game, potentially adding more talent to a team that has already produced two of the City Section's most notable nonleague victories of the young season.