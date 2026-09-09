Week 3 of the high school football season brings several intriguing matchups involving CIF LA City Section teams, led by Carson's trip to Long Beach to face one of Southern California's most recognizable programs.

Carson will take on Long Beach Poly in a matchup loaded with talent and personal connections, while San Pedro and Bell meet in a battle of 3-0 teams. Unbeaten Crenshaw hosts University, and Banning gets an opportunity to test itself against North Torrance.

Here is a look at four of the top games involving LA City Section teams in Week 3, along with a prediction for each matchup.

Carson (2-1) vs Long Beach Poly (1-2)

At Cabrillo High School

Carson suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling 35-20 to Southern Section power Palos Verdes, but the Colts showed enough in defeat to reinforce their status as one of the leading contenders for the City Section Open Division championship.

Now comes another major Southern Section test.

Carson's matchup with Long Beach Poly carries some additional meaning for members of the Colts' coaching staff who have ties to Long Beach, including co-defensive coordinator Jeff Johnson, who will face his alma mater.

"I'm really excited for this matchup," Johnson said. "Getting the chance to play against my alma mater makes it even more special, especially with my family and friends on the other side. But once we kick off, it's all business. I'm looking forward to getting this big win."

Carson's athleticism and improvement along the offensive line have stood out during its 2-1 start. Senior quarterback Chris Fields has multiple weapons at his disposal, including senior athlete Darren Panton.

The Colts also feature sophomore defensive back Bennie Saulter, who already has multiple Division I offers.

Long Beach Poly counters with an elite secondary of its own, headlined by five-star Miami commit Donte Wright and five-star UCLA athlete commit JuJu Johnson.

The Jackrabbits enter the matchup looking to rebound from a 16-13 loss to Tustin. Poly might not currently occupy the place it once did among California's most dominant programs, but its talent and tradition make this another significant measuring stick for Carson.

A victory would give the Colts an impressive Southern Section win and provide momentum heading deeper into their City Section schedule.

The pick: Carson

University (2-1) at Crenshaw (3-0)

University is coming off a 40-14 victory over Santee and now gets an opportunity to establish itself as a serious City Section playoff contender.

The Wildcats' ability to run the football could be critical. Establishing the ground game and getting strong play from the offensive line would allow University to control possession and keep Crenshaw's playmakers off the field.

That won't be easy against a Cougars team that has won 13 of its past 15 games.

Crenshaw is led defensively by senior linebacker Deandre Kirkpatrick, a San Diego State commit, while junior Jovan Clark-Saia, a transfer from Culver City, has also emerged as an important contributor.

The Cougars have an opportunity to improve to 4-0 before another significant test next week against Southern Section opponent Paraclete.

University should provide a challenge, but Crenshaw gets the edge at home.

The pick: Crenshaw

San Pedro (3-0) at Bell (3-0)

Something has to give when two unbeaten City Section teams meet Friday.

San Pedro has been one of the section's most impressive teams through three games. Senior quarterback Seth Solorio delivered a record-setting performance last week, throwing seven touchdown passes in three quarters.

The Pirates enter Friday as the more established program, but Bell has provided plenty of reasons not to overlook it.

The Eagles opened their season with a 28-27 upset of Bell Gardens and followed with a 26-12 victory over Marquez. Now comes their biggest opportunity yet.

An upset of San Pedro would dramatically strengthen Bell's case as a potential Open Division playoff team. Even a highly competitive performance against the Pirates could demonstrate that Bell belongs among the better teams in the City Section.

San Pedro's experience and explosive offense, however, give the Pirates the advantage in this matchup.

The pick: San Pedro

Banning (2-1) at North Torrance (2-1)

Banning's record comes with an unusual footnote.The Pilots won their game against South East 31-6 on the field before later being forced to forfeit the victory. That leaves Banning officially at 2-1 despite not losing a game in regulation this season.

Friday's matchup with North Torrance should provide the Pilots with their most significant test so far.

Senior quarterback Noa Tuvalu enters the week as the City Section's leading passer and has been one of the keys to Banning's strong start.

North Torrance might not be as formidable as some of its teams from recent seasons, but the Saxons still present a step up in competition. Junior wide receiver Robby Hines gives North Torrance a playmaker whom the Banning defense will need to account for throughout the game.

This should provide a better indication of where the Pilots stand before the heart of their City Section schedule arrives.

The pick: Banning