Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 3

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the second week of competition in the CIF Southern Section, which is Week 3.

The big result from Week 3 was Mater Dei taking down Corona Centennial at home by a narrow margin thank to its defense. Freshman QB Paytyn Guess was terrific off the bench and may have solidified himself as the team's starter.

The Trinity League went unbeaten — St. John Bosco, JSerra, Servite and Orange Lutheran won Friday night, too. Santa Margarita plays Saturday.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10

Sierra Canyon 52, Saint Louis (HI) 0: The Trailblazers had three interceptions returned for touchdowns in the blowout victory.

JSerra 63, Oak Hills 0: The Lions have won three straight, with their only loss coming to Sierra Canyon.

Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor 6: John David Annett was 14 of 17 with a passing TD for 148 yards. Trejan Nixon ran for 98 yards and a TD.

Norco 56, Etiwanda 26: QB Julian Medina had five TDs (four passing) to keep the Cougars unbeaten.

Tustin 21, Damien 10: Hayden Koo is 2-0 as the starting quarterback for the Tillers. He's a wide receiver ...

Westlake 28, Laguna Beach 23: Warriors are 4-0 with a big test against Tustin at home next week.

Huntington Beach 28, Redondo Union 14: The Oilers stay unbeaten at 4-0 and gives Redondo Union its first loss of the season.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11

Mater Dei 10, Corona Centennial 9: The Monarch's defense forced two fourth-quarter turnovers to anchor the narrow comeback victory.

St. John Bosco 49, Kahuku 13: The Braves take care of business at home.

Orange Lutheran 35, Gardena Serra 0: The Lancers are playing good ball ahead of its showdown with Sierra Canyon.

Mission Viejo 56, San Diego Lincoln 0: The Diablos thump the Hornets.

San Clemente 31, La Costa Canyon 21: The Tritons are 4-0.

Pacifica/Oxnard 35, Highland 7: The Tritons have outscored their opponents 178-60.

Palos Verdes 28, Edison 3: QB Ryan Rakowski has the Sea Kings 4-0.

Chaparral 20, Rancho Cucamonga 13: Big win for the Pumas without star QB Dane Weber.

Chaminade 42, Beaumont 24: The Eagles move to 4-0.

Oak Ridge 28, Crean Lutheran 21: The Saints have dropped two straight.

Bishop Amat 65, Culver City 13: Lancers defense had six sacks. QB Domenico Doran threw three TDs.

Servite 69, St. Paul 14: The Friars move back to .500 with a lopsided win.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

Santa Margarita, Sacramento Inderkum