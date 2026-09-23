CIF LA City Section Football Transfers Set to Become Eligible After Sit-Out Period

The complexion of the CIF LA City Section football season could change this week.The transfer sit-out period ends Thursday, Sept. 24, potentially making a group of players eligible for their new teams heading into Friday night's games and the heart of the league schedule.

Some will provide additional depth. Others could immediately move into significant roles for teams with postseason aspirations.

Defending Open Division champion Carson is among the programs expecting reinforcements, while undefeated Kennedy, Palisades, Dorsey and several others could also have transfers available for the first time this season.

Here are some of the notable City Section players expected to become eligible following the sit-out period.

Carson Adds Three Potential Impact Players

Carson already has one of the City Section's deepest rosters, and the defending Open Division champions could be getting even stronger.

Senior defensive tackle Jaylen Cox and senior wide receiver Nick Sandoval both transferred from Leuzinger after playing significant roles for the Olympians last season.

Sandoval gives Carson another option in its passing game, while Cox provides additional size and experience along the defensive front.

The Colts could also add junior defensive end Kaylen Capers, who transferred from San Pedro after starting for the Pirates last season.

Carson has already established itself as one of the leading contenders in the City Section. Adding three experienced players provides even more depth as the Colts move toward league play and eventually their Open Division title defense.

Notable Carson Transfers:

Senior WR Nicholas Sandoval – Leuzinger

Senior DT Jaylen Cox – Leuzinger

Junior DE End Kaylen Capers – San Pedro

Unbeaten Kennedy Gets Additional Help

Kennedy has reached 5-0 without two transfers who could strengthen its roster for the second half of the season.

Senior wide receiver Kai Montgomery arrives from Birmingham, while sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Birk transferred from St. Genevieve.

Montgomery gives the Cougars another experienced option at receiver, while Birk adds size and depth to the offensive line.

Kennedy's undefeated start has already put the Cougars in position to contend for a high-level postseason opportunity. The addition of Montgomery and Birk gives them two more pieces as the competition becomes more difficult.

Notable Kennedy Transfers:

Senior WR Kai Montgomery — Birmingham

Sophomore OL Marcus Birk — St. Genevieve

Palisades Adds Size on Both Sides of the Ball

Palisades' record doesn't tell the entire story of its season.

The Dolphins are 1-3, but each of their three losses has come by seven points or fewer. Their Sept. 18 game against San Pedro was not played following a COVID-19 outbreak within the Palisades program.

🚨 BREAKING: Tomorrow’s Palisades vs. San Pedro game has been cancelled due to health concerns within the Palisades program. — City Section News (@LACitySection) September 17, 2026

Now the Dolphins could add two experienced transfers.

Senior Evan Bart-Plange, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound athlete from Granada Hills, gives Palisades additional size and versatility in the secondary.

Senior tight end Aiden Gecovich, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound transfer from Beverly Hills, provides another big target on offense.

Both played significant roles at their previous schools and could provide immediate help as Palisades enters the next portion of its schedule.

Notable Palisades Transfers:

Senior ATH Evan Bart-Plange — Granada Hills

Senior TE Aiden Gecovich — Beverly Hills

Other Notable City Section Transfers

Several other programs across the CIF LA City Section have players expected to become eligible following the sit-out period.

Banning

Junior QB Elijah Juarez — King/Drew

Birmingham

Junior LB Jacob Qubadi — Chaminade

Chatsworth

Junior OL Ethan Zenetzis — Granada Hills Charter

Dorsey

Sophomore CB Jayron Hailey — Gardena

Sophomore OT Aukeem Smith — Gardena

El Camino Real

Senior ATH Devin Del Toro — Chatsworth

Hamilton

Junior EDGE Lincoln Hackett — Fairfax

King/Drew

Senior ATH Kanwai Gillet — Hawkins

Junior OT Jayson Jones — Lynwood

Monroe

Sophomore OL Travis Loperena — Granada Hills

San Pedro

Junior RB Johnny Rivera — Mary Star

Senior LB Ricardo Rivera — Mary Star

South Gate

Sophomore LB David Duarte — Manual Arts

University

Junior QB Nick Schmidt — Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)

Venice

Junior ATH Elijah Bernard — Fairfax

Junior LB Keiton Castillo — Fairfax

The end of the sit-out period won't determine the City Section championship race by itself. Players still have to earn roles, adjust to new teammates and produce once they're eligible.

But with league play approaching and postseason races beginning to take shape, several City Section programs are about to have more options than they had during the opening weeks of the season.