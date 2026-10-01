CIF LA City Section Football Week 6: Top Games and Predictions

League races move to the forefront across the CIF LA City Section in Week 6 of the football season, and one of the biggest questions is whether Cleveland can do something no West Valley League team has done in years.

The unbeaten Cavaliers visit Birmingham on Friday looking to challenge the Patriots' long run atop the league. In the Eastern League, Bell and Garfield meet with matching 2-0 league records.

King/Drew also returns to the field after last week's scheduled game against St. Frances Academy was canceled, traveling to San Diego County for a late addition against unbeaten Santa Fe Christian.

Here are three CIF LA City Section games to watch in Week 6.

No. 6 Cleveland (5-0) at No. 5 Birmingham (1-4)

Cleveland's unbeaten start gets its biggest league test Friday against the program that has controlled the West Valley League since 2018.

The Cavaliers haven't won the league since 1999, but they enter Friday's game 5-0 after beating Crenshaw 24-18 last week. Running back Moyo Odebunmi rushed for 205 yards in that victory as Cleveland continued its best start in years.

Birmingham's 1-4 record tells a different story, but all four losses have come against Southern Section opponents. The Patriots opened West Valley League play with a victory and remain the team Cleveland must get through if it hopes to change the balance of power in the league.

The matchup could be decided on the ground.

Odebunmi has emerged as the centerpiece of Cleveland's offense, while senior Braylen Morgan gives Birmingham a proven option in its running game.

Cleveland has the better record and enters with confidence after beating Crenshaw. Birmingham has years of experience winning these games.

The pick: Cleveland

No. 13 Bell (5-1) at No. 4 Garfield (4-1)

Two teams with 2-0 Eastern League records meet Friday with an early edge in the league race at stake.

Garfield enters after a 42-24 victory over Legacy in which the Bulldogs rushed for more than 400 yards. Senior running back Ceasar Reyes is one of the key pieces in an offense built around a physical running game.

Bell has quietly put together a 5-1 start.

The Eagles own victories over Bell Gardens and Marquez and opened Eastern League play with consecutive wins, including last week's 36-6 victory over Huntington Park.

Garfield has been the standard in the Eastern League in recent seasons, making Friday an opportunity for Bell to show how close it is to challenging the Bulldogs.

Both teams prefer to establish the run, so the team that controls the line of scrimmage should have the advantage.

The pick: Garfield

No. 3 King/Drew (3-2) at Santa Fe Christian (6-0)

King/Drew expected to spend last weekend in Baltimore facing nationally ranked St. Frances Academy.

Instead, the Golden Eagles had an unexpected week off after the trip was canceled when sponsors and donors withdrew financial support, according to coach Joe Torres.

King/Drew was able to add another significant road test to its schedule, agreeing to travel to San Diego County to face unbeaten Santa Fe Christian.

The Eagles are 6-0 after beating Coastal Academy 52-7 last week and have scored at least 40 points in five of their six games. Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees serves as Santa Fe Christian's passing game coordinator.

King/Drew enters on a three-game winning streak. The Golden Eagles' most recent game was a 70-0 victory over Westchester.

The matchup gives King/Drew a chance to test itself against an unbeaten opponent before returning to City Section competition.

The pick: Santa Fe Christian

Santa Fe Christian has been dominant through six games and gets this one at home.

The pick: Santa Fe Christian

🚨 BREAKING: King/Drew will no longer play National Powerhouse, St, Frances.



The Golden Eagles will now play 5-0 Sante Fe Christian in San Diego Next Thursday.



Read Below for Coach Joe Torres’ statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/m1lI6aVM7q — City Section News (@LACitySection) September 21, 2026