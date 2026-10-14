CIF Los Angeles City Section Football Week 8: Top Games, Predictions and Players to Watch

The race for league championships and CIF Los Angeles City Section playoff positioning takes center stage in Week 8 of the California high school football season.

King/Drew visits Crenshaw in a matchup that could decide the Coliseum League championship, while Hamilton and Palisades put their unbeaten league records on the line in another important showdown.

San Fernando and Sylmar also renew their rivalry in the San Fernando Valley Classic, with both programs looking to strengthen their postseason positions.

Here is a closer look at three of the week's top matchups, followed by four additional predictions.

No. 5 King/Drew (4-3) at No. 6 Crenshaw (5-2)

What's at stake: Coliseum League championship race and potential City Section Open Division playoff positioning.

For the second consecutive season, King/Drew and Crenshaw meet in a game that could determine the Coliseum League championship.

Crenshaw won last year's matchup 6-2, helping the Cougars earn the No. 7 seed in the City Section Open Division playoffs. King/Drew received the No. 8 seed.

This season, King/Drew enters after a 35-0 shutout of Washington Prep, continuing its improvement since a 21-6 season-opening loss to San Pedro.

The Golden Eagles feature several offensive weapons, including senior Jemari Holt, junior Darr Muhammed and senior Damico Martin.

Sophomore defensive lineman Makeo Smith, listed at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, returns to bolster the defensive front. He could play an important role in pressuring Crenshaw quarterback Ethan Grant.

Grant, a junior transfer from Los Angeles High, has given the Cougars another offensive dimension. His arrival at quarterback has allowed senior Danniel Flowers, who began the season at the position, to move into a receiving role.

That change gives Crenshaw another dangerous option in an already athletic group of receivers.

The Cougars also have several defensive standouts.

Senior linebacker Deandre Kirkpatrick is committed to San Diego State, while freshman safety Jason Grant Jr. has reported offers from San Diego State and Sacramento State.

The most important matchup, however, could be along the line of scrimmage.

Crenshaw has talented skill-position players, but its defensive front has experienced difficulty stopping the run. King/Drew may have an advantage in size and depth up front, particularly with 6-foot-5, 280-pound sophomore offensive lineman Jerry Udeochu.

If the Golden Eagles control the line of scrimmage and limit Crenshaw's opportunities for explosive plays, they could take an important step toward their first Coliseum League championship.

The pick: King/Drew

No. 11 Hamilton (3-4) at No. 9 Palisades (3-3)

What's at stake: First place in the league standings, with both teams entering 2-0 in league play.

Hamilton and Palisades have experienced uneven overall seasons, but both remain unbeaten in league competition.

Friday's matchup gives one team an opportunity to take control of the league race.

Palisades is led by senior quarterback Robert Holohan, who has several productive offensive options.

Sophomore running back LJ Stephens is averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game, while senior receiver Malachi Ross has emerged as a primary target in the passing game.

The Dolphins' defense showed improvement in a 14-13 victory over University.

Freshman linebacker Silas Marucci has been a contributor, while senior cornerbacks Lamont Lewis and Aidan Wilson-Turner have provided experience in the secondary.

They'll face a difficult challenge against Hamilton sophomore quarterback Thaddues Breaux.

The four-star prospect leads an offense that also features senior Kristian Leslie and sophomore Le'Kai Morgan, who has reported two Division I offers.

Hamilton coach Elijah Asante has referred to Breaux as the program's franchise quarterback, reflecting the confidence the coaching staff has in the sophomore.

Defensively, Hamilton features several transfers who have become important contributors.

Junior edge rusher Lincoln Hackett arrived from Fairfax, defensive tackle Eli Martinez transferred from Animo Robinson, and safety Shelton Harrison joined the program from Knight.

Senior defensive tackle Micah Butler, a Sacramento State commit, adds size and experience to the front.

Both teams have shown they can produce offensively, but defensive consistency has been a concern.

Palisades' narrow victory over University suggests its defense is capable of making critical stops. Hamilton will need similar production from its defensive front and secondary.

The matchup could turn on which team limits big plays and finishes drives defensively.

The pick: Hamilton

San Fernando (5-2) at Sylmar (3-4)

What's at stake: Rivalry bragging rights and potential City Section playoff positioning.

The San Fernando Valley Classic returns Friday as San Fernando visits Sylmar in one of the area's established high school football rivalries.

San Fernando won last year's meeting 43-24 and enters this matchup with a 5-2 record.

Senior athlete Brandon Marshall leads a San Fernando offense that has helped the Tigers remain in contention for a favorable postseason position.

Sylmar enters at 3-4 behind senior quarterback Tim Tanner Jr.

The Spartans will be looking to reverse last season's result and strengthen their playoff résumé.

Both programs could find themselves competing for placement in the City Section's Division I or Division II playoff brackets, depending on how the remainder of the regular season unfolds.

The rivalry adds another element to a matchup with postseason implications.

The pick: Sylmar

More CIF LA City Section Week 8 Predictions

Carson (6-1) at Narbonne (3-4)

Carson enters with six victories in its first seven games and will look to maintain that momentum against Narbonne.

Prediction: Carson

Taft (4-3) at Cleveland (7-0)

Unbeaten Cleveland puts its perfect record on the line against Taft.

Prediction: Cleveland

Brentwood School (5-2) at Jefferson (5-2)

Both teams enter with identical 5-2 records in a matchup between programs looking to strengthen their postseason positions.

Prediction: Brentwood School

Manual Arts (1-7) at Fremont (3-4)

Fremont looks to move closer to the .500 mark against a Manual Arts team seeking its second victory.

Prediction: Fremont