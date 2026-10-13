Week 7 of the Southern California High School football season has brought a lot of movement to the LA City Section Top 15 Rankings, particularly in bottom half of the Top 15.

The first nine stayed the same while the rest of the list saw movement. Dorsey moves up to the 10th seed and Hamilton moves up two seeds.

Bell returns to the Top 15 after a win over South Gate, while Poly makes its debut after a 6-game winning streak.

Here are the latest High School On SI CIF LA City Section high school football Top 15 rankings:

1. Carson (6-1)

Carson has looked dominant in Marine League play. The Colts defeated their rivals, Banning, 41-3.

Next: at Narbonne

2. San Pedro (5-1)

San Pedro was on a bye week and did not play.

Next: vs Gardena

3. Cleveland (7-0)

Cleveland is now 7-0 after a 28-10 victory over El Camino Real. The Cavaliers are experiencing a historic season that has seen them take down some of the teams in the City Section Elite such as Birmingham 14-9 and Crenshaw 24-18.

Next: vs Taft

4. Garfield (6-1)

Garfield was able to take care of business against South East 54-34. The rushing attack was relentless once again for the Bulldogs.

Next: vs South Gate

5. King/Drew (4-3)

The Golden Eagles start off league 1-0 after a 35-0 victory over Washington Prep. A big matchup awaits them.

Next: at No.6 Crenshaw

6. Crenshaw (5-2)

Crenshaw was on a bye week and did not play.

Next: at No.5 King Drew

7. Birmingham (2-5)

Birmingham defeats cross-town rival Taft 56-19. The Patriots will likely course correct to finish out league play.

Next: vs Granada Hills Charter

8. Kennedy (7-0)

Kennedy’s potent offense was too much for Sylmar as they defeated the Spartans 56-22. The Golden Cougars are on track to make the City Section Open Division for the second year in a row.

Next: at Canoga Park

9. Palisades (3-3)

Palisades is 2-0 in league now after a 14-3 victory over, then No.13 ranked, University. There will be more clarity on the potential Western League Champion after Palisades’ big matchup this week.

Next: vs No. 11 Hamilton

10. Dorsey (5-3)

Dorsey triumphs over Marquez 41-21. The Dons will have bye week and then close out the season with two big matchups.

Next: vs Crenshaw

11. Hamilton (3-4)

The Yankees have seemed to course correct in league play after a 1-4 start to the season. The Yankees will travel to Palisades for a big Western League matchup that could have league champion implications.

Next: at No.9 Palisades

12. Marshall (7-0)

Marshall had a bye week and did not play.

Next: at LA Lincoln

13. Venice (3-4)

Venice is back in the win column after a 35-28 victory over Fairfax. Depending on the result of the No.9 Palisades v No.11 Hamilton matchup, the Gondoliers could still have an outside chance to win the western league.

Next: vs Westchester

14. Bell (6-2)

Bell returns to the top 15 after a 31-26 victory over South Gate. This win puts Bell in a good position to come 2nd in the Eastern League and clinch a high seed in City Section Division 1 Playoffs.

Next: at Legacy

15. Sun Valley Poly (6-1)

Sun Valley Poly makes their debut in the top 15 as Head Coach Boo Williams has the Parrots rolling on a 6-game win streak after a 26-15 victory over North Hollywood. Senior Athlete King Exusdus, a Birmingham transfer, has been vital for the Parrots all season.

Next: vs Monroe

DROPPED: University (Lost 14-13 to No.9 Palisades) and Granada Hills Charter (Lost 27-24 to Chatsworth)

NEW: Bell (Beat South Gate 29-26) and Sun Valley Poly (Beat North Hollywood 26-15)