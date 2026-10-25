Skip to main content
High School

Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 25

The latest Top 25 rankings after Week 9 action in the CIF Southern Section.
Tarek Fattal|
San Juan Hills takes on San Clemente in an Alpha League showdown on Friday, October 23, 2026.
San Juan Hills takes on San Clemente in an Alpha League showdown on Friday, October 23, 2026. | Joe Duncan

Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 25

1. Santa Margarita (9-0)

Eagles have share of Trinity League title locked up. | at Orange Lutheran

2. Sierra Canyon (9-0)

Trailblazers haven't been tested in weeks. They need a test ... | vs. Bishop Amat

3. St. John Bosco (7-2)

The Braves take down Servite. | vs. Mater Dei

4. Mater Dei (7-2)

The Monarchs drop 52 in a win over Orange Lutheran. | vs. St. John Bosco

5. Corona Centennial (6-3)

The Huskies pulled away from Chaparral for victory. | at Murrieta Mesa, Thursday

6. Orange Lutheran (5-4)

The Lancers have proven to be a tough out. Things are trending in the right direction under new coach Ray Fenton. | vs. Santa Margarita

7. Mission Viejo (7-1)

Diablos have a winner-takes-all Alpha League championship game this week. | vs. San Juan Hills

8. JSerra (4-5)

The Lions are in no-man's land when it comes to where they belong. Likely a D1 playoff team, unless they drop far enough to be in D2. | vs. Servite

9. Chaparral (5-4)

The Pumas are dangerous and a legit D2 contender. | at Vista Murrieta

10. Bishop Amat (8-1)

The Lancers will get a great litmus test before the postseason against Sierra Canyon. | at Sierra Canyon

11. Crean Lutheran (7-2)

The Saints are playing their best ball; beat Corona del Mar this past week. | vs. Villa Park

12. Inglewood (9-1)

The Sentinels' season is over. They'll take a bye in Week 10. | BYE

13. San Juan Hills (8-1)

The Stallions stun San Clemente in a shutout victory. | at Mission Viejo

14. San Clemente (7-1)

The Tritons fall to San Juan Hills and will look to get back on track before the playoffs. | vs. Edison

15. Palos Verdes (8-1)

PV topped Redondo Union 28-7. | vs. Leuzinger

16. Pacifica/Oxnard (7-2)

Pacifica has a chance at the Marmonte League title after Oaks Christian stunned Newbury Park. | vs. Simi Valley

17. Chaminade (6-3)

The Eagles return QB Jeremy Mallalieu from injury and pick up where they left off in the win column. | at Loyola

18. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (7-2)

Knights fall to Sierra Canyon. | vs. Gardena Serra

19. Norco (6-3)

Big game for Norco this week; an automatic playoff berth on the line. | at Murrieta Valley

20. Capo Valley (8-1)

CV beat Villa Park 30-18. | at Tustin, Thursday

21. Corona del Mar (7-2)

Monster game in the Bravo League for CdM this Friday to lock up playoff berth. | at La Habra

22. Huntington Beach (9-0)

The Oilers are one win away from an undefeated season. | vs. Laguna Beach

23. Orange (9-0)

What can't Star Thomas do? | at El Toro

24. La Serna (7-1)

THe Lancers take down Mayfair. Now it's a winner-takes-all league title game against Downey. | at Downey

25. Rancho Cucamonga (6-3)

The Cougars have won four straight and are 3-0 in the Baseline League. | vs. Damien

NEW: Rancho Cucamonga
DROPPED: Westlake

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Share on XFollow tarek_fattal
Home/California