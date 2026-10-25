Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 25
Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 25
1. Santa Margarita (9-0)
Eagles have share of Trinity League title locked up. | at Orange Lutheran
2. Sierra Canyon (9-0)
Trailblazers haven't been tested in weeks. They need a test ... | vs. Bishop Amat
3. St. John Bosco (7-2)
The Braves take down Servite. | vs. Mater Dei
4. Mater Dei (7-2)
The Monarchs drop 52 in a win over Orange Lutheran. | vs. St. John Bosco
5. Corona Centennial (6-3)
The Huskies pulled away from Chaparral for victory. | at Murrieta Mesa, Thursday
6. Orange Lutheran (5-4)
The Lancers have proven to be a tough out. Things are trending in the right direction under new coach Ray Fenton. | vs. Santa Margarita
7. Mission Viejo (7-1)
Diablos have a winner-takes-all Alpha League championship game this week. | vs. San Juan Hills
8. JSerra (4-5)
The Lions are in no-man's land when it comes to where they belong. Likely a D1 playoff team, unless they drop far enough to be in D2. | vs. Servite
9. Chaparral (5-4)
The Pumas are dangerous and a legit D2 contender. | at Vista Murrieta
10. Bishop Amat (8-1)
The Lancers will get a great litmus test before the postseason against Sierra Canyon. | at Sierra Canyon
11. Crean Lutheran (7-2)
The Saints are playing their best ball; beat Corona del Mar this past week. | vs. Villa Park
12. Inglewood (9-1)
The Sentinels' season is over. They'll take a bye in Week 10. | BYE
13. San Juan Hills (8-1)
The Stallions stun San Clemente in a shutout victory. | at Mission Viejo
14. San Clemente (7-1)
The Tritons fall to San Juan Hills and will look to get back on track before the playoffs. | vs. Edison
15. Palos Verdes (8-1)
PV topped Redondo Union 28-7. | vs. Leuzinger
16. Pacifica/Oxnard (7-2)
Pacifica has a chance at the Marmonte League title after Oaks Christian stunned Newbury Park. | vs. Simi Valley
17. Chaminade (6-3)
The Eagles return QB Jeremy Mallalieu from injury and pick up where they left off in the win column. | at Loyola
18. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (7-2)
Knights fall to Sierra Canyon. | vs. Gardena Serra
19. Norco (6-3)
Big game for Norco this week; an automatic playoff berth on the line. | at Murrieta Valley
20. Capo Valley (8-1)
CV beat Villa Park 30-18. | at Tustin, Thursday
21. Corona del Mar (7-2)
Monster game in the Bravo League for CdM this Friday to lock up playoff berth. | at La Habra
22. Huntington Beach (9-0)
The Oilers are one win away from an undefeated season. | vs. Laguna Beach
23. Orange (9-0)
What can't Star Thomas do? | at El Toro
24. La Serna (7-1)
THe Lancers take down Mayfair. Now it's a winner-takes-all league title game against Downey. | at Downey
25. Rancho Cucamonga (6-3)
The Cougars have won four straight and are 3-0 in the Baseline League. | vs. Damien
NEW: Rancho Cucamonga
DROPPED: Westlake
- TOP 25 PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 30
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal