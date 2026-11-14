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CIF Southern Section Football Quarterfinal Playoff Scores (Divisions 1-14)

A full page of quarterfinal scores from the CIF Southern Section football playoffs Friday night.
Tarek Fattal|
Corona Centennial stuns Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
Corona Centennial stuns Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals. | Peter Zhan

A score list by division of all the CIF Southern Section high school football quarterfinal games.

This page will continue to update throughout the night. Scores in BOLD are final.

Division 1

Centennial 45, Mater Dei 15

Santa Margarita 7, San Clemente 0

Sierra Canyon 21, Mission Viejo 7

St. John Bosco 38, Orange Lutheran 0

Division 2

Pacifica/Oxnard 37, Chaminade 9

Chaparral 63, Notre Dame 7

Palos Verdes 22, Inglewood 19

San Juan Hills 16, Rancho Cucamonga 12

Division 3

Great Oak 28, Murrieta Valley 24

San Jacinto 42, La Serna 7

Villa Park 17, Newport Harbor 14

LB Poly 31, Edison 21

Division 4

Chino Hills 31, Dana Hills 21

Downey 28, Cajon 26

La Habra 41, Cathedral 35

Quartz Hill 14, King 11

Division 5

Agoura 24, Charter Oak 14

Aquinas 34, Moorpark 28

Mary Star 27, Muir 26

Simi Valley 35, Temecula Valley 30

Division 6

Beaumont 42, Summit 22

Foothill 32, Laguna Beach 28

Santa Barbara 42, Baldwin Park 15

St. Francis 29, Calabasas 9

Division 7

Oak Park 30, Citrus Valley 27

La Mirada 34, Desert Christian Academy 21

Millikan 42, Barstow 35

Paramount 32, St. Monica 28

Division 8

Rancho Verde 20, Bellflower 13

Segerstrom 17, Fillmore 12

Rio Hondo Prep 41, El Rancho 14

Santiago 52, St. Monica 28

Division 9

Compton 53, San Marino 17

Moreno Valley 42, Northwood 23

North 41 , Fountain Valley 40

West Covina 48, Ocean View 27

Division 10

Dos Pueblos 17, Granite Hills 16

Nogales 30, Norte Vista 29

Rancho Mirage 41, Ontario Christian 21

Desert Hot Springs 41, South Hills 18

Division 11

Crescenta Valley 9, Schurr 7

South 29, Los Amigos 15

Dominguez 3, Montclair 0

Xavier Prep 16, Viewpoint 7

Division 12

Artesia 24, Loara 0

Carter 37, Big Bear 12

Costa Mesa 27, Arroyo Valley 20

Lakeside 24, Ontario 20

Division 13

Anaheim 15, Fontana 7

University 24, Montebello 3

Whittier 63, Whittier Christian 27

Wilson/HH 35, Rialto 33

Division 14

Bassett 20, Hamilton 19

Hoover, Valley

Knight, Centennial

San Gabriel 23, Silver Valley 20

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Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

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