CIF Southern Section Football Quarterfinal Playoff Scores (Divisions 1-14)
A score list by division of all the CIF Southern Section high school football quarterfinal games.
This page will continue to update throughout the night. Scores in BOLD are final.
Division 1
Centennial 45, Mater Dei 15
Santa Margarita 7, San Clemente 0
Sierra Canyon 21, Mission Viejo 7
St. John Bosco 38, Orange Lutheran 0
Division 2
Pacifica/Oxnard 37, Chaminade 9
Chaparral 63, Notre Dame 7
Palos Verdes 22, Inglewood 19
San Juan Hills 16, Rancho Cucamonga 12
Division 3
Great Oak 28, Murrieta Valley 24
San Jacinto 42, La Serna 7
Villa Park 17, Newport Harbor 14
LB Poly 31, Edison 21
Division 4
Chino Hills 31, Dana Hills 21
Downey 28, Cajon 26
La Habra 41, Cathedral 35
Quartz Hill 14, King 11
Division 5
Agoura 24, Charter Oak 14
Aquinas 34, Moorpark 28
Mary Star 27, Muir 26
Simi Valley 35, Temecula Valley 30
Division 6
Beaumont 42, Summit 22
Foothill 32, Laguna Beach 28
Santa Barbara 42, Baldwin Park 15
St. Francis 29, Calabasas 9
Division 7
Oak Park 30, Citrus Valley 27
La Mirada 34, Desert Christian Academy 21
Millikan 42, Barstow 35
Paramount 32, St. Monica 28
Division 8
Rancho Verde 20, Bellflower 13
Segerstrom 17, Fillmore 12
Rio Hondo Prep 41, El Rancho 14
Santiago 52, St. Monica 28
Division 9
Compton 53, San Marino 17
Moreno Valley 42, Northwood 23
North 41 , Fountain Valley 40
West Covina 48, Ocean View 27
Division 10
Dos Pueblos 17, Granite Hills 16
Nogales 30, Norte Vista 29
Rancho Mirage 41, Ontario Christian 21
Desert Hot Springs 41, South Hills 18
Division 11
Crescenta Valley 9, Schurr 7
South 29, Los Amigos 15
Dominguez 3, Montclair 0
Xavier Prep 16, Viewpoint 7
Division 12
Artesia 24, Loara 0
Carter 37, Big Bear 12
Costa Mesa 27, Arroyo Valley 20
Lakeside 24, Ontario 20
Division 13
Anaheim 15, Fontana 7
University 24, Montebello 3
Whittier 63, Whittier Christian 27
Wilson/HH 35, Rialto 33
Division 14
Bassett 20, Hamilton 19
Hoover, Valley
Knight, Centennial
San Gabriel 23, Silver Valley 20
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal