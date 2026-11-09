CIF Southern Section Football Division 1 Playoff Predictions

The CIF Southern Section Division 1 high school football playoffs are here. After a first-round bye for the entire 8-team field, the journey for the most coveted prep football championship will start Friday night.

The Division 1 field includes Santa Margarita, Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Corona Centennial, Orange Lutheran, Mission Viejo and San Clemente.

Here is a look at each game and a predicted winner.

Division 1 Predictions

Santa Margarita (10-0) vs. San Clemente (8-1)

It's been a storybook season for Santa Margarita. The Eagles clinched their first outright Trinity League title in program history and went 10-0 for the first time since 1997.

Here's why its storybook: now-head coach Carson Palmer was the quarterback on that 1997 team. His junior son Fletch Palmer is the quarterback on this year's squad. It's hard to see the story ending Friday night against San Clemente, but funkier things have happened.

San Clemente's toughest test of the year will come Friday night at Saddleback College, especially when considering its starting QB Preston Beck hasn't played since Octobter 9. The Tritons have had to play freshman Koston James under center.

STAT LEADERS

Santa Margarita: RB Adrian Petero (83.3 rushing yards per game, 15 rushing TDs); WR Kiyan Callis (63.3 receiving yards per game); QB Fletch Palmer (10 passing TDs); DL Kingston Jimmerson (8 sacks).



San Clemente: WR Ryan Matheson (86.7 receiving yards per game); RB Matthew Norman (87.3 rushing yards per game); ATH Jaxson Rex (12 total TDs, 3 interceptions); DE Payton Proffitt (5 sacks).

The pick: Santa Margarita

Sierra Canyon (10-0) vs. Mission Viejo (8-1)

This one is interesting because there's a psychological ceiling Sierra Canyon will be looking to break through Friday night that the players don't know about, and probably won't pay much attention to, but coach Jon Ellinghouse is well aware of it.

Sierra Canyon has never beaten Mission Viejo in its program's history. The two teams have only played twice, but both matchups weren't close. Mission Viejo won 27-10 in 2021 and 41-0 in 2022.

Things have certainly changed since then. Sierra Canyon is the juggernaut that will host this matchup in a game the Trailblazers are expected to win.

STAT LEADERS

Sierra Canyon: QB Demarco Hernandez (18 passing TDs); RB Jaxsen Stokes (75.9 rushing yards per game, 10 total TDs); WR Micah Slade (46.5 receiving yards per game); DL Brayden Tautolo (6 sacks).



Mission Viejo: QB Brett Burnor (19 passing TDs); RB Carson Vandermade (95.4 rushing yards per game); WR Luke Karby (82 receiving yards per game, 8 receiving TDs); DE Maddox Mataele (12 sacks).

The pick: Sierra Canyon

Mater Dei (8-2) vs. Corona Centennial (7-3)

This will be the fourth time in two seasons the two teams have met, and Centennial has won two of the last three, but not the most recent matchup. The Huskies beat Mater Dei twice last fall, 43-36 in the regular season, and 28-27 in the D1 semifinals. This year, Mater Dei beat Centennial 10-9.

Injuries and availability could be the key storyline to this game. Centennial's star wideout Quentin Hale has been out with an injury, but is expected to play. And Mater Dei freshman QB Paytyn Guess is dealing with a non-throwing hand injury, according to a source close to the program.

The x-factor in this game will be Mater Dei's elite defense.

STAT LEADERS

Mater Dei: RB Asir Nembhard (109.3 rushing yards per game, 12 total TDs); WR Gavin Honore (55.8 receiving yards per game); QB Paytyn Guess (10 passing TDs); LB Dailon Clanton (7.7 tackles per game, 10 sacks).



Centennial: QB Jaden Jefferson (2,250 passing yards, 18 passing TDs); RB Braylin Drake (57.7 rushing yards per game, 10 total TDs); WR Quentin Hale (70.9 receiving yards per game); LB Matt Salmeron (9.6 tackles per game).

The pick: Mater Dei

St. John Bosco (7-3) vs. Orange Lutheran (5-5)

De ja vu?

Last fall, these two teams met in the same quarterfinal game on a wild, stormy and rainy night. Orange Lutheran stunned St. John Bosco in Bellflower 20-19. Santa Margarita coach Carson Palmer went viral for his reaction when he was told his semifinal opponent would be the Lancers and not St. John Bosco.

Postgame interview with Santa Margarita coach Carson Palmer after beating Sierra Canyon 21-9 on the road.



He didn’t know Orange Lutheran had beaten St. John Bosco and would be SM’s next opponent. He was shocked. His face shows it. pic.twitter.com/WOsULdXIAf — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 15, 2025

St. John Bosco has not been playing its best ball as of late, losing its regular-season finale to Mater Dei 36-35, but with a bye week and a chance to get back on track against an OLu team that the Braves beat 28-14 earlier in the year, coach Jason Negro is unlikely to let his team get blindsided again.

STAT LEADERS

St. John Bosco: QB Koa Malau'ulu (25 passing TDs); RB Maliq Allen (106.3 rushing yards per game, 17 total TDs); WR Kuika Moaalii (76.7 receiving yards per game, 9 total TDs); DL Simote Tupou (4.5 sacks).



Orange Lutheran: RB Ryan Christianson (101.1 rushing yards per game, 9 total TDs); WR Chris Flores Jr. (66.9 receiving yards per game, 6 total TDs); QB Reagan Toki (8 passing TDs); DB Chauncey Washington II and DB King Rich Johnson (4 interceptions each).

The pick: St. John Bosco