CIF Southern Section Girls Flag Football Playoff Computer Rankings, Oct. 6 (#2)

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball. So, it's no surprise to see the section will use it for flag football.

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

Below is the second edition of the 2026 girls flag football computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.

The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 7. There were six playoff divisions in 2025.

Here are the latest computer rankings published on October 6, which includes 360 teams.

COMPUTER RANKINGS #2

(Rank, School, Record, Power Rating)

1 | JSerra Catholic | 21-0 | 9.88 | 41.524

2 | Huntington Beach | 20-3 | 8.963 | 35.392

3 | Newport Harbor | 17-4 | 8.949 | 37.251

4 | Lutheran/Orange | 15-3 | 8.942 | 36.428

5 | Westlake | 18-3 | 8.674 | 31.075

6 | Mater Dei | 17-5 | 8.662 | 34.41

7 | Woodbridge | 19-4 | 8.62 | 33.48

8 | St Joseph/Lakewood | 15-1 | 8.592 | 25.1

9 | Downey | 20-4 | 8.581 | 29.852

10 | Edison/HB | 17-6 | 8.561 | 34.4

11 | Dos Pueblos | 17-3 | 8.507 | 27.198

12 | Sierra Canyon | 16-5 | 8.334 | 28.279

13 | Redondo Union | 14-4 | 8.327 | 29.235

14 | Corona Del Mar | 13-5 | 8.299 | 28.509

15 | Oxnard | 16-5 | 8.242 | 26.363

16 | Western Christian | 19-4 | 8.192 | 21.164

17 | Beckman Arnold | 17-7 | 8.123 | 26.498

18 | Yorba Linda | 13-2 | 8.044 | 19.281

19 | Camarillo | 17-4 | 8.014 | 20.595

20 | Beaumont | 12-6 | 8.004 | 27.244

21 | Tesoro | 17-7 | 7.956 | 24.357

22 | Palos Verdes | 14-3 | 7.88 | 20.106

23 | Bonita | 22-3 | 7.872 | 13.261

24 | Sage Hill | 13-2 | 7.855 | 18.556

25 | Mission Viejo | 13-3 | 7.85 | 18.664

26 | Warren | 18-6 | 7.836 | 20.657

27 | St Margarets Episcopal | 16-5 | 7.818 | 19.446

28 | Cypress | 14-5 | 7.81 | 18.339

29 | Santa Margarita | 8-12 | 7.8 | 32.302

30 | Redlands East Valley | 13-3 | 7.778 | 16.412

31 | Ayala Ruben | 18-4 | 7.756 | 14.934

32 | Los Alamitos | 14-9 | 7.755 | 21.521

33 | Chaparral | 15-3 | 7.754 | 16.49

34 | Ventura | 16-9 | 7.74 | 20.034

35 | El Modena | 14-4 | 7.738 | 18.147

36 | Linfield Christian | 12-3 | 7.73 | 16.808

37 | Poly/Long Beach | 9-8 | 7.714 | 26.921

38 | Etiwanda | 15-7 | 7.713 | 20.267

39 | Agoura | 15-6 | 7.707 | 19.899

40 | La Serna | 14-9 | 7.667 | 22.356

41 | Aliso Niguel | 7-12 | 7.664 | 30.923

42 | Trabuco Hills | 10-9 | 7.649 | 25.255

43 | El Toro | 10-10 | 7.618 | 25.762

44 | Bishop Amat | 14-8 | 7.606 | 19.012

45 | Glendora | 13-2 | 7.603 | 9.302

46 | Mira Costa | 8-11 | 7.594 | 26.614

47 | Santiago/Corona | 8-5 | 7.571 | 22.875

48 | Sonora | 11-3 | 7.529 | 14.003

49 | King Martin Luther | 14-5 | 7.522 | 15.656

50 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | 12-8 | 7.515 | 18.847

51 | South Hills | 15-2 | 7.508 | 8.593

52 | Fountain Valley | 9-13 | 7.494 | 26.484

53 | Santa Barbara | 12-3 | 7.489 | 10.304

54 | Norco | 12-4 | 7.482 | 14.203

55 | Millikan | 11-5 | 7.439 | 16.385

56 | Santa Monica | 10-4 | 7.429 | 14.235

57 | Cajon | 12-8 | 7.407 | 19.029

58 | Upland | 13-5 | 7.396 | 11.996

59 | Compton | 16-0 | 7.36 | -6.788

60 | Chaminade | 11-5 | 7.355 | 13.849

61 | Pacifica/Oxnard | 14-7 | 7.352 | 12.776

62 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | 11-7 | 7.341 | 18.38

63 | Torrance | 13-7 | 7.34 | 13.436

64 | Oaks Christian | 12-6 | 7.335 | 14.393

65 | Gahr | 12-5 | 7.325 | 12.232

66 | University | 10-8 | 7.318 | 18.172

67 | Castaic | 14-3 | 7.314 | 8.37

68 | Centennial/Corona | 10-9 | 7.273 | 17.724

69 | Foothill/Santa Ana | 12-7 | 7.27 | 13.944

70 | Aquinas | 17-3 | 7.242 | 1.237

71 | Portola | 6-10 | 7.24 | 22.825

72 | Poly/Riverside | 14-8 | 7.238 | 11.738

73 | Murrieta Mesa | 14-6 | 7.237 | 9.802

74 | Canyon/Anaheim | 10-8 | 7.221 | 14.9

75 | Crean Lutheran | 11-9 | 7.213 | 14.995

76 | San Clemente | 7-8 | 7.191 | 23.564

77 | Simi Valley | 10-9 | 7.174 | 15.369

78 | Alta Loma | 11-4 | 7.17 | 7.676

79 | California Military Institute | 21-0 | 7.123 | -15.713

80 | Villa Park | 7-9 | 7.098 | 17.551

81 | Esperanza | 8-12 | 7.097 | 17.831

82 | Serra | 7-4 | 7.084 | 12.777

83 | Colony | 15-6 | 7.06 | 5.886

84 | Temescal Canyon | 13-2 | 7.052 | -2.9

85 | California | 8-7 | 7.032 | 14.837

86 | La Habra | 6-8 | 7 | 16.302

87 | Thousand Oaks | 8-7 | 6.995 | 12.221

88 | Quartz Hill | 13-1 | 6.978 | -0.945

89 | Hart High | 10-10 | 6.969 | 11.729

90 | Shadow Hills | 10-3 | 6.963 | 3.852

91 | El Dorado | 9-9 | 6.955 | 11.447

92 | Murrieta Valley | 8-6 | 6.948 | 10.473

93 | Moorpark | 4-4 | 6.937 | 15.957

94 | South Torrance | 11-3 | 6.937 | 2.179

95 | Wilson/Long Beach | 14-7 | 6.932 | 4.432

96 | Fullerton | 13-8 | 6.923 | 7.556

97 | Lawndale | 9-1 | 6.918 | -4.845

98 | Troy | 11-2 | 6.918 | -1.67

99 | Roosevelt Eleanor | 9-10 | 6.916 | 12.147

100 | Valencia/Valencia | 9-10 | 6.915 | 11.822

101 | Segerstrom | 12-7 | 6.91 | 7.059

102 | Vista Murrieta | 9-10 | 6.9 | 11.327

103 | Royal | 3-8 | 6.893 | 21.647

104 | Adelanto | 14-2 | 6.887 | -4.078

105 | Cerritos | 14-3 | 6.882 | -2.14

106 | Anaheim | 12-5 | 6.872 | 4.13

107 | Channel Islands | 7-10 | 6.87 | 11.08

108 | Notre Dame Academy | 1-2 | 6.863 | 25.985

109 | Inglewood | 8-6 | 6.854 | 8.827

110 | Patriot | 10-6 | 6.852 | 6.861

111 | St Paul | 13-4 | 6.835 | 1.437

112 | Baldwin Park | 15-1 | 6.83 | -9.896

113 | Santa Paula | 11-5 | 6.825 | 1.582

114 | Sunny Hills | 9-12 | 6.823 | 12.515

115 | Chino Hills | 10-6 | 6.821 | 5.334

116 | Godinez | 12-0 | 6.82 | -9.498

117 | Bishop Montgomery | 10-6 | 6.803 | 7.399

118 | San Juan Hills | 8-15 | 6.795 | 15.122

119 | Newbury Park | 8-11 | 6.786 | 12.893

120 | Rosary Academy | 7-9 | 6.786 | 11.822

121 | Chino | 13-4 | 6.785 | -1.696

122 | Great Oak | 9-10 | 6.784 | 9.821

123 | Ontario Christian | 15-8 | 6.78 | 2.031

124 | West Ranch | 6-7 | 6.767 | 10.811

125 | Covina | 11-6 | 6.75 | 4.007

126 | Laguna Beach | 6-10 | 6.702 | 12.389

127 | Highland | 12-4 | 6.698 | -2.357

128 | Harvard-Westlake | 9-6 | 6.692 | 5.404

129 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | 10-4 | 6.677 | -1.96

130 | Lakewood | 6-9 | 6.675 | 8.298

131 | Yucaipa | 10-3 | 6.671 | -2.484

132 | Marshall/Pasadena | 0-1 | 6.643 | 22.935

133 | West Covina | 10-7 | 6.637 | 3.515

134 | San Marino | 10-3 | 6.634 | -2.619

135 | Valencia/Placentia | 9-8 | 6.627 | 4.044

136 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | 8-13 | 6.627 | 9.933

137 | Moreno Valley | 13-6 | 6.627 | -1

138 | Westminster | 9-4 | 6.622 | 0.172

139 | Northwood | 1-14 | 6.611 | 25.07

140 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | 9-6 | 6.599 | 2.939

141 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | 5-6 | 6.596 | 7.672

142 | Capistrano Valley | 5-16 | 6.594 | 15.633

143 | Marina | 4-14 | 6.591 | 15.403

144 | Rancho Cucamonga | 6-14 | 6.583 | 12.072

145 | Burroughs/Burbank | 8-5 | 6.582 | 1.758

146 | Serrano | 8-5 | 6.575 | 1.667

147 | La Canada | 9-3 | 6.559 | -2.513

148 | Garden Grove | 9-7 | 6.549 | 2.232

149 | Windward | 6-2 | 6.544 | -0.862

150 | Schurr | 9-5 | 6.527 | -2.741

151 | Antelope Valley | 10-4 | 6.526 | -3.676

152 | Redlands Adventist | 12-4 | 6.524 | -7.224

153 | Hemet | 8-5 | 6.52 | -1.797

154 | Northview | 10-4 | 6.513 | -2.111

155 | Temecula Valley | 3-10 | 6.503 | 13.913

156 | Canyon/Canyon Country | 6-6 | 6.492 | 4.262

157 | Saugus | 8-8 | 6.482 | 2.71

158 | Monrovia | 11-5 | 6.479 | -4.601

159 | Ramona/Riverside | 10-8 | 6.479 | 0.667

160 | El Rancho | 11-2 | 6.461 | -11.141

161 | St Lucys | 11-7 | 6.447 | -4.449

162 | Hueneme | 8-5 | 6.446 | -2.766

163 | Mayfair | 2-16 | 6.445 | 17.253

164 | Redlands | 9-6 | 6.433 | -2.397

165 | Paloma Valley | 12-5 | 6.41 | -5.919

166 | Vasquez | 11-7 | 6.393 | -3.956

167 | Irvine | 5-9 | 6.368 | 5.445

168 | Gabrielino | 9-6 | 6.352 | -3.457

169 | Rancho Alamitos | 10-5 | 6.343 | -5.678

170 | Oak Park | 1-11 | 6.335 | 17.315

171 | Whittier | 14-3 | 6.318 | -14.051

172 | Loma Linda Academy | 8-4 | 6.317 | -6.011

173 | Laguna Hills | 5-9 | 6.27 | 3.689

174 | North Torrance | 5-5 | 6.256 | 1.39

175 | Paramount | 9-11 | 6.248 | 0.128

176 | Temecula Prep | 11-7 | 6.245 | -2.993

177 | Bellflower | 4-15 | 6.238 | 11.149

178 | Azusa | 12-5 | 6.233 | -10.864

179 | Rancho Verde | 10-1 | 6.232 | -16.004

180 | Kennedy/La Palma | 3-11 | 6.224 | 7.455

181 | Eastside | 8-7 | 6.22 | -3.406

182 | Claremont | 1-9 | 6.214 | 12.609

183 | Arlington | 12-8 | 6.211 | -6.872

184 | Indian Springs | 9-6 | 6.21 | -8.149

185 | El Segundo | 5-7 | 6.2 | 1.652

186 | Montebello | 10-5 | 6.199 | -9.965

187 | Palm Desert | 8-8 | 6.192 | -2.788

188 | Westridge | 7-4 | 6.181 | -6.083

189 | Kaiser | 8-9 | 6.181 | -1.682

190 | Culver City | 8-9 | 6.178 | -2.913

191 | Tustin | 10-6 | 6.171 | -7.446

192 | La Mirada | 5-6 | 6.168 | -1.072

193 | Santiago/Garden Grove | 11-5 | 6.164 | -10.401

194 | San Gorgonio | 10-8 | 6.156 | -5.619

195 | La Quinta/La Quinta | 8-6 | 6.154 | -6.14

196 | Palmdale | 6-5 | 6.134 | -2.84

197 | Rialto | 8-10 | 6.128 | -2.424

198 | Orange | 9-9 | 6.128 | -5.014

199 | Buena | 3-9 | 6.122 | 4.844

200 | Santa Fe | 5-10 | 6.122 | 1.388

201 | San Dimas | 5-17 | 6.106 | 5.365

202 | Nogales | 15-9 | 6.106 | -10.48

203 | Lancaster | 6-11 | 6.1 | 0.229

204 | Estancia | 6-10 | 6.09 | -0.743

205 | Village Christian | 6-7 | 6.089 | -1.386

206 | Brentwood | 4-5 | 6.084 | 0.73

207 | West Torrance | 4-6 | 6.083 | -1.528

208 | Charter Oak | 5-9 | 6.075 | 0.283

209 | Desert Hot Springs | 7-10 | 6.064 | -2.197

210 | La Sierra | 8-9 | 6.059 | -4.564

211 | La Quinta/Westminster | 6-6 | 6.05 | -5.999

212 | Don Lugo | 4-13 | 6.049 | 4.545

213 | Sierra Vista | 7-11 | 6.046 | -1.832

214 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | 5-14 | 6.045 | 1.858

215 | Saddleback | 9-6 | 6.032 | -9.396

216 | Grand Terrace | 9-2 | 6.028 | -16.759

217 | Corona | 4-19 | 6.025 | 9.555

218 | Rowland | 6-9 | 6.025 | -3.6

219 | Citrus Valley | 6-6 | 6.022 | -3.674

220 | Alhambra/Alhambra | 9-6 | 6.022 | -11.858

221 | Dana Hills | 1-18 | 6.018 | 13.184

222 | North JW | 7-7 | 5.987 | -8.862

223 | Vistamar | 5-3 | 5.966 | -9.581

224 | Indio | 7-7 | 5.955 | -6.587

225 | Rio Mesa | 2-15 | 5.954 | 8.72

226 | Alemany | 4-10 | 5.947 | 2.089

227 | Costa Mesa | 6-7 | 5.936 | -7.217

228 | Peninsula | 2-9 | 5.922 | 4.662

229 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | 4-13 | 5.919 | 2.765

230 | Los Osos | 5-16 | 5.908 | 0.045

231 | Ontario | 5-7 | 5.894 | -4.856

232 | Rim of the World | 9-3 | 5.889 | -17.905

233 | Chaffey | 6-8 | 5.887 | -7.091

234 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | 3-5 | 5.886 | -5.442

235 | Hillcrest | 8-8 | 5.877 | -9.588

236 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | 4-15 | 5.87 | 1.033

237 | St Marys Academy | 3-6 | 5.858 | -5.668

238 | Valley View | 7-13 | 5.856 | -5.39

239 | Elsinore | 8-9 | 5.847 | -8.675

240 | Compton Early College | 11-7 | 5.834 | -15.004

241 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | 6-4 | 5.833 | -11.643

242 | St Bonaventure | 5-10 | 5.82 | -3.872

243 | Brea Olinda | 1-15 | 5.814 | 8.104

244 | South El Monte | 8-7 | 5.808 | -9.69

245 | Poly/Pasadena | 4-5 | 5.802 | -5.14

246 | Knight Pete | 4-7 | 5.794 | -5.801

247 | Garey | 7-12 | 5.778 | -7.534

248 | Canyon Springs | 6-15 | 5.768 | -3.101

249 | Victor Valley | 5-6 | 5.764 | -9.035

250 | Fillmore | 7-11 | 5.763 | -6.266

251 | Ocean View | 6-10 | 5.758 | -7.756

252 | Glenn | 8-5 | 5.75 | -15.615

253 | Heritage/Menifee | 9-8 | 5.739 | -15.33

254 | Summit | 4-11 | 5.727 | -2.673

255 | Buena Park | 3-12 | 5.714 | -1.369

256 | Arrowhead Christian | 4-9 | 5.711 | -5.658

257 | Montclair | 4-8 | 5.707 | -6.346

258 | San Gabriel | 7-11 | 5.698 | -10.529

259 | St Monica Preparatory | 3-4 | 5.696 | -6.734

260 | Arroyo Valley | 7-10 | 5.696 | -10.39

261 | Jurupa Hills | 4-11 | 5.679 | -5.73

262 | Ramona Convent | 6-11 | 5.677 | -7.705

263 | Santa Ana Valley | 7-6 | 5.673 | -13.641

264 | Palm Springs | 6-8 | 5.67 | -10.851

265 | Eisenhower | 7-3 | 5.658 | -19.196

266 | Liberty/Winchester | 6-7 | 5.646 | -10.628

267 | Temple City | 3-12 | 5.643 | -2.453

268 | Artesia | 3-9 | 5.63 | -3.133

269 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | 6-6 | 5.62 | -15.067

270 | Rio Hondo Prep | 6-6 | 5.618 | -13.874

271 | Cathedral City | 6-7 | 5.617 | -12.311

272 | St Bernard | 1-3 | 5.596 | -3.153

273 | St Anthony | 0-8 | 5.593 | 6.747

274 | Dominguez | 3-11 | 5.561 | -3.571

275 | Fairmont Prep | 3-9 | 5.542 | -7.889

276 | Katella | 3-12 | 5.539 | -5.118

277 | Jordan | 0-8 | 5.501 | 5.542

278 | Banning | 3-6 | 5.48 | -11.409

279 | Miller AB | 3-6 | 5.467 | -9.109

280 | Mountain View | 9-6 | 5.454 | -21.971

281 | Hawthorne | 2-11 | 5.449 | -1.953

282 | Century | 4-6 | 5.431 | -13.569

283 | Immaculate Heart | 4-14 | 5.413 | -8.801

284 | Tahquitz | 3-5 | 5.412 | -13.355

285 | Los Amigos | 3-8 | 5.404 | -11.119

286 | South Pasadena | 0-10 | 5.399 | 4.03

287 | Woodcrest Christian | 2-10 | 5.393 | -4.827

288 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | 4-10 | 5.389 | -11.282

289 | Magnolia | 4-6 | 5.38 | -14.984

290 | Shalhevet | 4-2 | 5.367 | -20.943

291 | Capistrano Valley Christian | 1-7 | 5.363 | -8.034

292 | Workman | 6-8 | 5.339 | -18.831

293 | Calabasas | 0-12 | 5.334 | 5.406

294 | Bell Gardens | 4-10 | 5.319 | -12.383

295 | Bolsa Grande | 5-10 | 5.313 | -14.487

296 | Loara | 3-13 | 5.306 | -8.316

297 | Pioneer | 5-10 | 5.306 | -15.041

298 | Orange Vista | 6-6 | 5.294 | -20.169

299 | Xavier Prep | 2-13 | 5.293 | -6.841

300 | United Christian Academy | 5-10 | 5.285 | -15.462

301 | Beverly Hills | 1-4 | 5.277 | -8.448

302 | Norte Vista | 1-13 | 5.272 | -3.652

303 | West Valley | 5-6 | 5.264 | -19.538

304 | Louisville | 1-9 | 5.263 | -4.556

305 | Providence/Burbank | 4-6 | 5.25 | -16.463

306 | Mary Star of the Sea | 2-3 | 5.181 | -15.896

307 | Pomona | 6-8 | 5.164 | -21.529

308 | Littlerock | 0-10 | 5.157 | -1.446

309 | Rancho Mirage | 2-10 | 5.151 | -11.632

310 | Colton | 3-11 | 5.149 | -11.742

311 | Notre Dame/Riverside | 1-12 | 5.102 | -5.044

312 | El Monte | 3-13 | 5.101 | -13.359

313 | The SEED School of LA | 4-6 | 5.098 | -21.645

314 | Norwalk | 3-13 | 5.088 | -12.837

315 | Rancho Christian | 3-13 | 5.083 | -13.461

316 | La Puente | 5-8 | 5.083 | -21.985

317 | Pacific | 6-2 | 5.071 | -30.271

318 | Valley School | 1-0 | 5.063 | -20.683

319 | Animo Leadership | 4-7 | 5.059 | -22.008

320 | Cate | 1-5 | 5.057 | -16.568

321 | Oxford Academy | 3-12 | 5.013 | -15.556

322 | Nuview Bridge | 4-10 | 5.013 | -19.844

323 | Del Sol | 0-11 | 4.993 | -5.394

324 | Savanna | 0-6 | 4.976 | -6.05

325 | Jurupa Valley | 6-8 | 4.974 | -25.17

326 | Leuzinger | 1-0 | 4.973 | -23.008

327 | Public Safety Academy | 2-5 | 4.954 | -17.449

328 | Palmdale Academy Charter | 1-8 | 4.939 | -14.915

329 | Carter | 1-12 | 4.929 | -11.559

330 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | 3-11 | 4.925 | -17.714

331 | Arroyo | 1-14 | 4.923 | -9.879

332 | Centennial/Compton | 0-11 | 4.905 | -5.268

333 | Rosemead | 1-14 | 4.901 | -10.489

334 | Duarte | 1-11 | 4.847 | -13.12

335 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | 1-2 | 4.817 | -24.742

336 | Chadwick | 1-5 | 4.78 | -19.782

337 | Calvary Baptist | 2-9 | 4.762 | -20.762

338 | Whitney | 3-16 | 4.726 | -20.556

339 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | 0-12 | 4.711 | -9.766

340 | Bloomington | 1-12 | 4.711 | -15.816

341 | Fontana | 0-13 | 4.665 | -12.337

342 | San Bernardino | 3-6 | 4.629 | -27.518

343 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | 1-14 | 4.613 | -13.79

344 | Desert Christian Academy | 1-6 | 4.577 | -21.036

345 | Perris | 1-9 | 4.576 | -18.762

346 | San Jacinto | 0-13 | 4.571 | -11.291

347 | Citrus Hill | 1-11 | 4.533 | -19.993

348 | Western | 1-10 | 4.511 | -18.869

349 | Bishop Diego | 0-7 | 4.486 | -17.817

350 | South Hills Academy | 1-0 | 4.456 | -24.043

351 | California School/Deaf CSDR | 0-3 | 4.406 | -21.202

352 | Environmental Charter | 0-4 | 4.353 | -23.26

353 | Mark Keppel | 0-11 | 4.348 | -17.069

354 | Entrepreneur/Highland | 1-5 | 4.346 | -30.062

355 | Edgewood | 1-4 | 4.24 | -31.218

356 | YULA Yeshiva | 0-6 | 4.232 | -23.209

357 | Legacy College Prep | 0-3 | 4.115 | -29.45

358 | Bassett | 0-7 | 4.035 | -26.339

359 | Rubidoux | 0-8 | 3.815 | -32.308

360 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | 0-5 | 3.697 | -35.951