CIF Southern Section Girls Flag Football Playoff Computer Rankings, Oct. 6 (#2)
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball. So, it's no surprise to see the section will use it for flag football.
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
Below is the second edition of the 2026 girls flag football computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.
The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 7. There were six playoff divisions in 2025.
Here are the latest computer rankings published on October 6, which includes 360 teams.
COMPUTER RANKINGS #2
(Rank, School, Record, Power Rating)
1 | JSerra Catholic | 21-0 | 9.88 | 41.524
2 | Huntington Beach | 20-3 | 8.963 | 35.392
3 | Newport Harbor | 17-4 | 8.949 | 37.251
4 | Lutheran/Orange | 15-3 | 8.942 | 36.428
5 | Westlake | 18-3 | 8.674 | 31.075
6 | Mater Dei | 17-5 | 8.662 | 34.41
7 | Woodbridge | 19-4 | 8.62 | 33.48
8 | St Joseph/Lakewood | 15-1 | 8.592 | 25.1
9 | Downey | 20-4 | 8.581 | 29.852
10 | Edison/HB | 17-6 | 8.561 | 34.4
11 | Dos Pueblos | 17-3 | 8.507 | 27.198
12 | Sierra Canyon | 16-5 | 8.334 | 28.279
13 | Redondo Union | 14-4 | 8.327 | 29.235
14 | Corona Del Mar | 13-5 | 8.299 | 28.509
15 | Oxnard | 16-5 | 8.242 | 26.363
16 | Western Christian | 19-4 | 8.192 | 21.164
17 | Beckman Arnold | 17-7 | 8.123 | 26.498
18 | Yorba Linda | 13-2 | 8.044 | 19.281
19 | Camarillo | 17-4 | 8.014 | 20.595
20 | Beaumont | 12-6 | 8.004 | 27.244
21 | Tesoro | 17-7 | 7.956 | 24.357
22 | Palos Verdes | 14-3 | 7.88 | 20.106
23 | Bonita | 22-3 | 7.872 | 13.261
24 | Sage Hill | 13-2 | 7.855 | 18.556
25 | Mission Viejo | 13-3 | 7.85 | 18.664
26 | Warren | 18-6 | 7.836 | 20.657
27 | St Margarets Episcopal | 16-5 | 7.818 | 19.446
28 | Cypress | 14-5 | 7.81 | 18.339
29 | Santa Margarita | 8-12 | 7.8 | 32.302
30 | Redlands East Valley | 13-3 | 7.778 | 16.412
31 | Ayala Ruben | 18-4 | 7.756 | 14.934
32 | Los Alamitos | 14-9 | 7.755 | 21.521
33 | Chaparral | 15-3 | 7.754 | 16.49
34 | Ventura | 16-9 | 7.74 | 20.034
35 | El Modena | 14-4 | 7.738 | 18.147
36 | Linfield Christian | 12-3 | 7.73 | 16.808
37 | Poly/Long Beach | 9-8 | 7.714 | 26.921
38 | Etiwanda | 15-7 | 7.713 | 20.267
39 | Agoura | 15-6 | 7.707 | 19.899
40 | La Serna | 14-9 | 7.667 | 22.356
41 | Aliso Niguel | 7-12 | 7.664 | 30.923
42 | Trabuco Hills | 10-9 | 7.649 | 25.255
43 | El Toro | 10-10 | 7.618 | 25.762
44 | Bishop Amat | 14-8 | 7.606 | 19.012
45 | Glendora | 13-2 | 7.603 | 9.302
46 | Mira Costa | 8-11 | 7.594 | 26.614
47 | Santiago/Corona | 8-5 | 7.571 | 22.875
48 | Sonora | 11-3 | 7.529 | 14.003
49 | King Martin Luther | 14-5 | 7.522 | 15.656
50 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | 12-8 | 7.515 | 18.847
51 | South Hills | 15-2 | 7.508 | 8.593
52 | Fountain Valley | 9-13 | 7.494 | 26.484
53 | Santa Barbara | 12-3 | 7.489 | 10.304
54 | Norco | 12-4 | 7.482 | 14.203
55 | Millikan | 11-5 | 7.439 | 16.385
56 | Santa Monica | 10-4 | 7.429 | 14.235
57 | Cajon | 12-8 | 7.407 | 19.029
58 | Upland | 13-5 | 7.396 | 11.996
59 | Compton | 16-0 | 7.36 | -6.788
60 | Chaminade | 11-5 | 7.355 | 13.849
61 | Pacifica/Oxnard | 14-7 | 7.352 | 12.776
62 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | 11-7 | 7.341 | 18.38
63 | Torrance | 13-7 | 7.34 | 13.436
64 | Oaks Christian | 12-6 | 7.335 | 14.393
65 | Gahr | 12-5 | 7.325 | 12.232
66 | University | 10-8 | 7.318 | 18.172
67 | Castaic | 14-3 | 7.314 | 8.37
68 | Centennial/Corona | 10-9 | 7.273 | 17.724
69 | Foothill/Santa Ana | 12-7 | 7.27 | 13.944
70 | Aquinas | 17-3 | 7.242 | 1.237
71 | Portola | 6-10 | 7.24 | 22.825
72 | Poly/Riverside | 14-8 | 7.238 | 11.738
73 | Murrieta Mesa | 14-6 | 7.237 | 9.802
74 | Canyon/Anaheim | 10-8 | 7.221 | 14.9
75 | Crean Lutheran | 11-9 | 7.213 | 14.995
76 | San Clemente | 7-8 | 7.191 | 23.564
77 | Simi Valley | 10-9 | 7.174 | 15.369
78 | Alta Loma | 11-4 | 7.17 | 7.676
79 | California Military Institute | 21-0 | 7.123 | -15.713
80 | Villa Park | 7-9 | 7.098 | 17.551
81 | Esperanza | 8-12 | 7.097 | 17.831
82 | Serra | 7-4 | 7.084 | 12.777
83 | Colony | 15-6 | 7.06 | 5.886
84 | Temescal Canyon | 13-2 | 7.052 | -2.9
85 | California | 8-7 | 7.032 | 14.837
86 | La Habra | 6-8 | 7 | 16.302
87 | Thousand Oaks | 8-7 | 6.995 | 12.221
88 | Quartz Hill | 13-1 | 6.978 | -0.945
89 | Hart High | 10-10 | 6.969 | 11.729
90 | Shadow Hills | 10-3 | 6.963 | 3.852
91 | El Dorado | 9-9 | 6.955 | 11.447
92 | Murrieta Valley | 8-6 | 6.948 | 10.473
93 | Moorpark | 4-4 | 6.937 | 15.957
94 | South Torrance | 11-3 | 6.937 | 2.179
95 | Wilson/Long Beach | 14-7 | 6.932 | 4.432
96 | Fullerton | 13-8 | 6.923 | 7.556
97 | Lawndale | 9-1 | 6.918 | -4.845
98 | Troy | 11-2 | 6.918 | -1.67
99 | Roosevelt Eleanor | 9-10 | 6.916 | 12.147
100 | Valencia/Valencia | 9-10 | 6.915 | 11.822
101 | Segerstrom | 12-7 | 6.91 | 7.059
102 | Vista Murrieta | 9-10 | 6.9 | 11.327
103 | Royal | 3-8 | 6.893 | 21.647
104 | Adelanto | 14-2 | 6.887 | -4.078
105 | Cerritos | 14-3 | 6.882 | -2.14
106 | Anaheim | 12-5 | 6.872 | 4.13
107 | Channel Islands | 7-10 | 6.87 | 11.08
108 | Notre Dame Academy | 1-2 | 6.863 | 25.985
109 | Inglewood | 8-6 | 6.854 | 8.827
110 | Patriot | 10-6 | 6.852 | 6.861
111 | St Paul | 13-4 | 6.835 | 1.437
112 | Baldwin Park | 15-1 | 6.83 | -9.896
113 | Santa Paula | 11-5 | 6.825 | 1.582
114 | Sunny Hills | 9-12 | 6.823 | 12.515
115 | Chino Hills | 10-6 | 6.821 | 5.334
116 | Godinez | 12-0 | 6.82 | -9.498
117 | Bishop Montgomery | 10-6 | 6.803 | 7.399
118 | San Juan Hills | 8-15 | 6.795 | 15.122
119 | Newbury Park | 8-11 | 6.786 | 12.893
120 | Rosary Academy | 7-9 | 6.786 | 11.822
121 | Chino | 13-4 | 6.785 | -1.696
122 | Great Oak | 9-10 | 6.784 | 9.821
123 | Ontario Christian | 15-8 | 6.78 | 2.031
124 | West Ranch | 6-7 | 6.767 | 10.811
125 | Covina | 11-6 | 6.75 | 4.007
126 | Laguna Beach | 6-10 | 6.702 | 12.389
127 | Highland | 12-4 | 6.698 | -2.357
128 | Harvard-Westlake | 9-6 | 6.692 | 5.404
129 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | 10-4 | 6.677 | -1.96
130 | Lakewood | 6-9 | 6.675 | 8.298
131 | Yucaipa | 10-3 | 6.671 | -2.484
132 | Marshall/Pasadena | 0-1 | 6.643 | 22.935
133 | West Covina | 10-7 | 6.637 | 3.515
134 | San Marino | 10-3 | 6.634 | -2.619
135 | Valencia/Placentia | 9-8 | 6.627 | 4.044
136 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | 8-13 | 6.627 | 9.933
137 | Moreno Valley | 13-6 | 6.627 | -1
138 | Westminster | 9-4 | 6.622 | 0.172
139 | Northwood | 1-14 | 6.611 | 25.07
140 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | 9-6 | 6.599 | 2.939
141 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | 5-6 | 6.596 | 7.672
142 | Capistrano Valley | 5-16 | 6.594 | 15.633
143 | Marina | 4-14 | 6.591 | 15.403
144 | Rancho Cucamonga | 6-14 | 6.583 | 12.072
145 | Burroughs/Burbank | 8-5 | 6.582 | 1.758
146 | Serrano | 8-5 | 6.575 | 1.667
147 | La Canada | 9-3 | 6.559 | -2.513
148 | Garden Grove | 9-7 | 6.549 | 2.232
149 | Windward | 6-2 | 6.544 | -0.862
150 | Schurr | 9-5 | 6.527 | -2.741
151 | Antelope Valley | 10-4 | 6.526 | -3.676
152 | Redlands Adventist | 12-4 | 6.524 | -7.224
153 | Hemet | 8-5 | 6.52 | -1.797
154 | Northview | 10-4 | 6.513 | -2.111
155 | Temecula Valley | 3-10 | 6.503 | 13.913
156 | Canyon/Canyon Country | 6-6 | 6.492 | 4.262
157 | Saugus | 8-8 | 6.482 | 2.71
158 | Monrovia | 11-5 | 6.479 | -4.601
159 | Ramona/Riverside | 10-8 | 6.479 | 0.667
160 | El Rancho | 11-2 | 6.461 | -11.141
161 | St Lucys | 11-7 | 6.447 | -4.449
162 | Hueneme | 8-5 | 6.446 | -2.766
163 | Mayfair | 2-16 | 6.445 | 17.253
164 | Redlands | 9-6 | 6.433 | -2.397
165 | Paloma Valley | 12-5 | 6.41 | -5.919
166 | Vasquez | 11-7 | 6.393 | -3.956
167 | Irvine | 5-9 | 6.368 | 5.445
168 | Gabrielino | 9-6 | 6.352 | -3.457
169 | Rancho Alamitos | 10-5 | 6.343 | -5.678
170 | Oak Park | 1-11 | 6.335 | 17.315
171 | Whittier | 14-3 | 6.318 | -14.051
172 | Loma Linda Academy | 8-4 | 6.317 | -6.011
173 | Laguna Hills | 5-9 | 6.27 | 3.689
174 | North Torrance | 5-5 | 6.256 | 1.39
175 | Paramount | 9-11 | 6.248 | 0.128
176 | Temecula Prep | 11-7 | 6.245 | -2.993
177 | Bellflower | 4-15 | 6.238 | 11.149
178 | Azusa | 12-5 | 6.233 | -10.864
179 | Rancho Verde | 10-1 | 6.232 | -16.004
180 | Kennedy/La Palma | 3-11 | 6.224 | 7.455
181 | Eastside | 8-7 | 6.22 | -3.406
182 | Claremont | 1-9 | 6.214 | 12.609
183 | Arlington | 12-8 | 6.211 | -6.872
184 | Indian Springs | 9-6 | 6.21 | -8.149
185 | El Segundo | 5-7 | 6.2 | 1.652
186 | Montebello | 10-5 | 6.199 | -9.965
187 | Palm Desert | 8-8 | 6.192 | -2.788
188 | Westridge | 7-4 | 6.181 | -6.083
189 | Kaiser | 8-9 | 6.181 | -1.682
190 | Culver City | 8-9 | 6.178 | -2.913
191 | Tustin | 10-6 | 6.171 | -7.446
192 | La Mirada | 5-6 | 6.168 | -1.072
193 | Santiago/Garden Grove | 11-5 | 6.164 | -10.401
194 | San Gorgonio | 10-8 | 6.156 | -5.619
195 | La Quinta/La Quinta | 8-6 | 6.154 | -6.14
196 | Palmdale | 6-5 | 6.134 | -2.84
197 | Rialto | 8-10 | 6.128 | -2.424
198 | Orange | 9-9 | 6.128 | -5.014
199 | Buena | 3-9 | 6.122 | 4.844
200 | Santa Fe | 5-10 | 6.122 | 1.388
201 | San Dimas | 5-17 | 6.106 | 5.365
202 | Nogales | 15-9 | 6.106 | -10.48
203 | Lancaster | 6-11 | 6.1 | 0.229
204 | Estancia | 6-10 | 6.09 | -0.743
205 | Village Christian | 6-7 | 6.089 | -1.386
206 | Brentwood | 4-5 | 6.084 | 0.73
207 | West Torrance | 4-6 | 6.083 | -1.528
208 | Charter Oak | 5-9 | 6.075 | 0.283
209 | Desert Hot Springs | 7-10 | 6.064 | -2.197
210 | La Sierra | 8-9 | 6.059 | -4.564
211 | La Quinta/Westminster | 6-6 | 6.05 | -5.999
212 | Don Lugo | 4-13 | 6.049 | 4.545
213 | Sierra Vista | 7-11 | 6.046 | -1.832
214 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | 5-14 | 6.045 | 1.858
215 | Saddleback | 9-6 | 6.032 | -9.396
216 | Grand Terrace | 9-2 | 6.028 | -16.759
217 | Corona | 4-19 | 6.025 | 9.555
218 | Rowland | 6-9 | 6.025 | -3.6
219 | Citrus Valley | 6-6 | 6.022 | -3.674
220 | Alhambra/Alhambra | 9-6 | 6.022 | -11.858
221 | Dana Hills | 1-18 | 6.018 | 13.184
222 | North JW | 7-7 | 5.987 | -8.862
223 | Vistamar | 5-3 | 5.966 | -9.581
224 | Indio | 7-7 | 5.955 | -6.587
225 | Rio Mesa | 2-15 | 5.954 | 8.72
226 | Alemany | 4-10 | 5.947 | 2.089
227 | Costa Mesa | 6-7 | 5.936 | -7.217
228 | Peninsula | 2-9 | 5.922 | 4.662
229 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | 4-13 | 5.919 | 2.765
230 | Los Osos | 5-16 | 5.908 | 0.045
231 | Ontario | 5-7 | 5.894 | -4.856
232 | Rim of the World | 9-3 | 5.889 | -17.905
233 | Chaffey | 6-8 | 5.887 | -7.091
234 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | 3-5 | 5.886 | -5.442
235 | Hillcrest | 8-8 | 5.877 | -9.588
236 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | 4-15 | 5.87 | 1.033
237 | St Marys Academy | 3-6 | 5.858 | -5.668
238 | Valley View | 7-13 | 5.856 | -5.39
239 | Elsinore | 8-9 | 5.847 | -8.675
240 | Compton Early College | 11-7 | 5.834 | -15.004
241 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | 6-4 | 5.833 | -11.643
242 | St Bonaventure | 5-10 | 5.82 | -3.872
243 | Brea Olinda | 1-15 | 5.814 | 8.104
244 | South El Monte | 8-7 | 5.808 | -9.69
245 | Poly/Pasadena | 4-5 | 5.802 | -5.14
246 | Knight Pete | 4-7 | 5.794 | -5.801
247 | Garey | 7-12 | 5.778 | -7.534
248 | Canyon Springs | 6-15 | 5.768 | -3.101
249 | Victor Valley | 5-6 | 5.764 | -9.035
250 | Fillmore | 7-11 | 5.763 | -6.266
251 | Ocean View | 6-10 | 5.758 | -7.756
252 | Glenn | 8-5 | 5.75 | -15.615
253 | Heritage/Menifee | 9-8 | 5.739 | -15.33
254 | Summit | 4-11 | 5.727 | -2.673
255 | Buena Park | 3-12 | 5.714 | -1.369
256 | Arrowhead Christian | 4-9 | 5.711 | -5.658
257 | Montclair | 4-8 | 5.707 | -6.346
258 | San Gabriel | 7-11 | 5.698 | -10.529
259 | St Monica Preparatory | 3-4 | 5.696 | -6.734
260 | Arroyo Valley | 7-10 | 5.696 | -10.39
261 | Jurupa Hills | 4-11 | 5.679 | -5.73
262 | Ramona Convent | 6-11 | 5.677 | -7.705
263 | Santa Ana Valley | 7-6 | 5.673 | -13.641
264 | Palm Springs | 6-8 | 5.67 | -10.851
265 | Eisenhower | 7-3 | 5.658 | -19.196
266 | Liberty/Winchester | 6-7 | 5.646 | -10.628
267 | Temple City | 3-12 | 5.643 | -2.453
268 | Artesia | 3-9 | 5.63 | -3.133
269 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | 6-6 | 5.62 | -15.067
270 | Rio Hondo Prep | 6-6 | 5.618 | -13.874
271 | Cathedral City | 6-7 | 5.617 | -12.311
272 | St Bernard | 1-3 | 5.596 | -3.153
273 | St Anthony | 0-8 | 5.593 | 6.747
274 | Dominguez | 3-11 | 5.561 | -3.571
275 | Fairmont Prep | 3-9 | 5.542 | -7.889
276 | Katella | 3-12 | 5.539 | -5.118
277 | Jordan | 0-8 | 5.501 | 5.542
278 | Banning | 3-6 | 5.48 | -11.409
279 | Miller AB | 3-6 | 5.467 | -9.109
280 | Mountain View | 9-6 | 5.454 | -21.971
281 | Hawthorne | 2-11 | 5.449 | -1.953
282 | Century | 4-6 | 5.431 | -13.569
283 | Immaculate Heart | 4-14 | 5.413 | -8.801
284 | Tahquitz | 3-5 | 5.412 | -13.355
285 | Los Amigos | 3-8 | 5.404 | -11.119
286 | South Pasadena | 0-10 | 5.399 | 4.03
287 | Woodcrest Christian | 2-10 | 5.393 | -4.827
288 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | 4-10 | 5.389 | -11.282
289 | Magnolia | 4-6 | 5.38 | -14.984
290 | Shalhevet | 4-2 | 5.367 | -20.943
291 | Capistrano Valley Christian | 1-7 | 5.363 | -8.034
292 | Workman | 6-8 | 5.339 | -18.831
293 | Calabasas | 0-12 | 5.334 | 5.406
294 | Bell Gardens | 4-10 | 5.319 | -12.383
295 | Bolsa Grande | 5-10 | 5.313 | -14.487
296 | Loara | 3-13 | 5.306 | -8.316
297 | Pioneer | 5-10 | 5.306 | -15.041
298 | Orange Vista | 6-6 | 5.294 | -20.169
299 | Xavier Prep | 2-13 | 5.293 | -6.841
300 | United Christian Academy | 5-10 | 5.285 | -15.462
301 | Beverly Hills | 1-4 | 5.277 | -8.448
302 | Norte Vista | 1-13 | 5.272 | -3.652
303 | West Valley | 5-6 | 5.264 | -19.538
304 | Louisville | 1-9 | 5.263 | -4.556
305 | Providence/Burbank | 4-6 | 5.25 | -16.463
306 | Mary Star of the Sea | 2-3 | 5.181 | -15.896
307 | Pomona | 6-8 | 5.164 | -21.529
308 | Littlerock | 0-10 | 5.157 | -1.446
309 | Rancho Mirage | 2-10 | 5.151 | -11.632
310 | Colton | 3-11 | 5.149 | -11.742
311 | Notre Dame/Riverside | 1-12 | 5.102 | -5.044
312 | El Monte | 3-13 | 5.101 | -13.359
313 | The SEED School of LA | 4-6 | 5.098 | -21.645
314 | Norwalk | 3-13 | 5.088 | -12.837
315 | Rancho Christian | 3-13 | 5.083 | -13.461
316 | La Puente | 5-8 | 5.083 | -21.985
317 | Pacific | 6-2 | 5.071 | -30.271
318 | Valley School | 1-0 | 5.063 | -20.683
319 | Animo Leadership | 4-7 | 5.059 | -22.008
320 | Cate | 1-5 | 5.057 | -16.568
321 | Oxford Academy | 3-12 | 5.013 | -15.556
322 | Nuview Bridge | 4-10 | 5.013 | -19.844
323 | Del Sol | 0-11 | 4.993 | -5.394
324 | Savanna | 0-6 | 4.976 | -6.05
325 | Jurupa Valley | 6-8 | 4.974 | -25.17
326 | Leuzinger | 1-0 | 4.973 | -23.008
327 | Public Safety Academy | 2-5 | 4.954 | -17.449
328 | Palmdale Academy Charter | 1-8 | 4.939 | -14.915
329 | Carter | 1-12 | 4.929 | -11.559
330 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | 3-11 | 4.925 | -17.714
331 | Arroyo | 1-14 | 4.923 | -9.879
332 | Centennial/Compton | 0-11 | 4.905 | -5.268
333 | Rosemead | 1-14 | 4.901 | -10.489
334 | Duarte | 1-11 | 4.847 | -13.12
335 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | 1-2 | 4.817 | -24.742
336 | Chadwick | 1-5 | 4.78 | -19.782
337 | Calvary Baptist | 2-9 | 4.762 | -20.762
338 | Whitney | 3-16 | 4.726 | -20.556
339 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | 0-12 | 4.711 | -9.766
340 | Bloomington | 1-12 | 4.711 | -15.816
341 | Fontana | 0-13 | 4.665 | -12.337
342 | San Bernardino | 3-6 | 4.629 | -27.518
343 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | 1-14 | 4.613 | -13.79
344 | Desert Christian Academy | 1-6 | 4.577 | -21.036
345 | Perris | 1-9 | 4.576 | -18.762
346 | San Jacinto | 0-13 | 4.571 | -11.291
347 | Citrus Hill | 1-11 | 4.533 | -19.993
348 | Western | 1-10 | 4.511 | -18.869
349 | Bishop Diego | 0-7 | 4.486 | -17.817
350 | South Hills Academy | 1-0 | 4.456 | -24.043
351 | California School/Deaf CSDR | 0-3 | 4.406 | -21.202
352 | Environmental Charter | 0-4 | 4.353 | -23.26
353 | Mark Keppel | 0-11 | 4.348 | -17.069
354 | Entrepreneur/Highland | 1-5 | 4.346 | -30.062
355 | Edgewood | 1-4 | 4.24 | -31.218
356 | YULA Yeshiva | 0-6 | 4.232 | -23.209
357 | Legacy College Prep | 0-3 | 4.115 | -29.45
358 | Bassett | 0-7 | 4.035 | -26.339
359 | Rubidoux | 0-8 | 3.815 | -32.308
360 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | 0-5 | 3.697 | -35.951
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal