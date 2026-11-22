The preseason edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings has been released.

Among those starting the year out at the No. 1 position will be three-time defending Class 5A state champion Johnston. The Dragons graduate Jenica Lewis, but return several key pieces from a year ago.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan in Class 4A, Mount Vernon in Class 3A, Iowa City Regina in Class 2A and Newell-Fonda in Class 1A are the other top teams. Of those four, only Newell-Fonda is a reigning state champion, as Mount Vernon fell in the finals.

High School On SI will release a preseason composite Top 25 that includes teams from all five classifications of girls high school basketball.

Here is the preseason Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball Top 10 for each class. The 2025-2026 record is included with each team.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings

Class 5A

Johnston, 27-0 Dowling Catholic, 21-4 Waukee Northwest, 19-6 Valley, 13-11 Ankeny Centennial, 12-12 Dallas Center-Grimes, 23-3 Cedar Falls, 18-5 Iowa City High, 17-7 Iowa City Liberty, 15-8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 12-11 Indianola, 14-9 Pleasant Valley, 15-8 Waukee, 7-15 Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 8-14 Sioux City East, 17-6

Class 4A

Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 24-1 Norwalk, 22-3 North Polk, 20-4 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 19-6 Waverly-Shell Rock, 22-2 Cedar Rapids Washington, 18-5 Sioux Center, 17-7 Clinton, 15-9 ADM, 15-8 Central DeWitt, 23-2 Independence, 16-8 Davenport Assumption, 14-9 Des Moines Christian, 23-4 Carlisle, 26-1 Clear Lake, 19-5

Class 3A

Mount Vernon, 24-3 Cherokee, 20-3 Solon, 15-8 Spirit Lake, 17-6 Algona, 20-5 Williamsburg, 20-6 MOC-Floyd Valley, 15-9 Center Point-Urbana, 15-9 Treynor, 22-3 Roland-Story, 17-6 Tipton, 21-3 Mid-Prairie, 18-6 Unity Christian, 10-13 Shenandoah, 14-8 Iowa Falls-Alden, 11-11

Class 2A

Iowa City Regina, 19-6 Central Lyon, 19-5 Council Bluffs St. Albert, 22-4 Hinton, 22-2 West Lyon, 17-8 Bellevue, 15-8 Rock Valley, 25-2 Lake Mills, 17-6 Riverside, 20-4 MVAOCOU, 14-7 Hudson, 15-6 Cascade, 18-6 Grundy Center, 21-3 MFL MarMac, 15-8 Pleasantville, 12-12

Class 1A

Newell-Fonda, 25-2 Bishop Garrigan, 24-3 Mount Ayr, 20-2 Dunkerton, 23-3 North Union, 15-9 Exira-EHK/Audubon, 22-2 GTRA, 22-3 Lynnville-Sully, 24-1 Westwood, 21-2 St. Edmond, 17-6 North Linn, 10-12 English Valleys, 18-6 Montezuma, 17-7 North Mahaska, 17-7 Meskwaki, 18-4