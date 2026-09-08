CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoff Computer Rankings, Sept. 8 (#1)
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball.
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
Below is the first published edition of the 2026 girls volleyball computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published once a week, according to the CIF website.
The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 5-7. There were 10 playoff divisions in 2025.
COMPUTER RANKINGS #1
(Rank, School, League, Record, Power Rating)
1 | Sierra Canyon | Mission Gold | 13-0-0 | 10.2332
2 | Mater Dei | Trinity | 8-0-0 | 10.0488
3 | Marymount | Mission Gold | 5-1-0 | 9.543
4 | West Ranch | Foothill | 5-2-0 | 9.368
5 | Murrieta Valley | Southwestern | 11-3-0 | 9.3322
6 | Crean Lutheran | Crestview | 11-0-0 | 9.299
7 | Newport Harbor | Sunset | 10-1-0 | 9.2558
8 | Harvard-Westlake | Mission Gold | 8-4-0 | 9.2466
9 | Poly/Long Beach | Moore | 5-1-0 | 9.1802
10 | Mira Costa | Bay | 7-4-0 | 9.1768
11 | Mayfield | Prep | 6-0-0 | 9.1486
12 | Los Alamitos | Sunset | 11-2-0 | 9.0394
13 | Santa Margarita | Trinity | 8-5-0 | 9.028
14 | Redondo Union | Bay | 2-2-0 | 8.981
15 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | Mission Gold | 10-2-0 | 8.9678
16 | Oaks Christian | Marmonte | 4-2-0 | 8.9206
17 | Lutheran/Orange | Trinity | 14-1-0 | 8.8032
18 | Flintridge Prep | Prep | 8-0-0 | 8.7512
19 | Roosevelt, Eleanor | Big VIII | 6-1-0 | 8.742
20 | Palos Verdes | Bay | 12-8-0 | 8.6636
21 | Los Osos | Baseline | 7-1-0 | 8.658
22 | Great Oak | Southwestern | 6-1-0 | 8.6336
23 | San Juan Hills | South Coast | 5-11-0 | 8.6312
24 | St. Margarets Episcopal | Pacific Coast | 11-1-0 | 8.609
25 | Bishop Montgomery | Del Rey | 8-1-0 | 8.604
26 | Alemany | Mission Silver | 8-0-0 | 8.598
27 | Edison/HB | Sunset | 7-9-0 | 8.5904
28 | Centennial/Corona | Big VIII | 12-3-0 | 8.5892
29 | Santiago/Corona | Big VIII | 5-3-0 | 8.5824
30 | Crossroads | Gold Coast | 14-2-0 | 8.5736
31 | JSerra Catholic | Trinity | 6-9-0 | 8.5676
32 | South Torrance | Bay | 12-2-0 | 8.4688
33 | Campbell Hall | Gold Coast | 10-3-0 | 8.4414
34 | Thousand Oaks | Marmonte | 8-1-0 | 8.435
35 | Windward | Gold Coast | 4-1-0 | 8.4154
36 | Crescenta Valley | Arroyo | 9-4-0 | 8.4056
37 | Corona Del Mar | Sunset | 15-3-0 | 8.3732
38 | Westview | #N/A | 1-0-0 | 8.3398
39 | Millikan | Moore | 3-4-0 | 8.3326
40 | Beckman, Arnold | South Coast | 18-6-0 | 8.3124
41 | Rosary Academy | Pacific Coast | 12-2-0 | 8.307
42 | Arcadia | Arroyo | 12-3-0 | 8.2688
43 | Newbury Park | Marmonte | 13-2-0 | 8.2462
44 | Ayala, Ruben | Palomares | 12-2-1 | 8.241
45 | Murrieta Mesa | Southwestern | 16-3-0 | 8.2288
46 | Sunny Hills | Crestview | 14-6-0 | 8.2206
47 | Etiwanda | Baseline | 12-7-0 | 8.219
48 | Chino Hills | Baseline | 8-5-0 | 8.2124
49 | Huntington Beach | Sunset | 11-6-0 | 8.1968
50 | Chaminade | Mission Gold | 11-3-0 | 8.1798
51 | Marina | Sunset | 12-5-0 | 8.1566
52 | San Dimas | Hacienda | 17-2-0 | 8.1404
53 | Chaparral | Southwestern | 4-3-0 | 8.0786
54 | Poly/Pasadena | Prep | 8-5-0 | 8.0612
55 | Oak Park | Coastal Canyon | 3-5-0 | 8.033
56 | Foothill/Santa Ana | Freeway | 9-3-0 | 8.0266
57 | Temecula Valley | Southwestern | 9-4-0 | 8.0168
58 | La Canada | Arroyo | 5-6-0 | 8.0064
59 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | Olympic | 7-4-1 | 8.0006
60 | Xavier Prep | Desert Empire | 9-3-0 | 7.998
61 | San Marino | Boulder | 13-3-0 | 7.9284
62 | Royal | Coastal Canyon | 5-2-0 | 7.926
63 | Bishop Amat | Del Rey | 9-8-0 | 7.917
64 | Oak Hills | Mojave River | 9-1-1 | 7.9134
65 | Dana Hills | South Coast | 8-6-0 | 7.9134
66 | Claremont | Palomares | 6-6-0 | 7.9072
67 | King, Martin Luther | Big VIII | 14-2-0 | 7.897
68 | Linfield Christian | Ambassador | 8-4-0 | 7.8772
69 | St. Joseph/Lakewood | Del Rey | 11-10-0 | 7.844
70 | Ventura | Channel | 6-5-0 | 7.8412
71 | Redlands | Citrus Belt | 6-6-0 | 7.8322
72 | Fountain Valley | Sunset | 8-4-0 | 7.7956
73 | Northwood | Pacific Coast | 10-4-0 | 7.7682
74 | Aliso Niguel | South Coast | 4-4-0 | 7.7666
75 | Yorba Linda | Crestview | 9-6-0 | 7.7634
76 | Academy/Academic Excellence | Cross Valley | 11-1-0 | 7.754
77 | Rancho Cucamonga | Baseline | 6-6-0 | 7.7494
78 | La Salle | Del Rey | 8-6-0 | 7.7418
79 | San Clemente | South Coast | 4-9-0 | 7.7416
80 | Camarillo | Coastal Canyon | 7-1-0 | 7.7378
81 | Saugus | Foothill | 15-3-1 | 7.7322
82 | Notre Dame Academy | Mission Silver | 6-5-0 | 7.725
83 | Louisville | Mission Silver | 7-3-0 | 7.7234
84 | Canyon/Anaheim | Crestview | 9-4-0 | 7.7074
85 | Marlborough | Mission Silver | 5-6-0 | 7.7068
86 | El Dorado | Freeway | 12-4-0 | 7.7062
87 | Peninsula | Pioneer | 7-4-1 | 7.7048
88 | Viewpoint | Gold Coast | 6-0-0 | 7.67
89 | Cerritos | Gateway | 6-2-0 | 7.657
90 | Kennedy/La Palma | Empire | 11-7-0 | 7.6346
91 | Southlands Christian | San Joaquin | 10-1-0 | 7.5966
92 | Portola | Pacific Coast | 5-5-0 | 7.5872
93 | Trabuco Hills | Sea View | 8-9-0 | 7.5742
94 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | Mission Silver | 7-7-0 | 7.5734
95 | Bonita | Palomares | 9-3-0 | 7.5576
96 | Arrowhead Christian | Ambassador | 11-2-0 | 7.5476
97 | Temple City | Boulder | 8-5-0 | 7.5334
98 | Chadwick | Prep | 4-2-1 | 7.5168
99 | San Jacinto | Mountain Pass | 4-8-0 | 7.5112
100 | South Pasadena | Arroyo | 7-3-0 | 7.505
101 | Beaumont | Citrus Belt | 3-4-0 | 7.5002
102 | Whitney | Mid-Cities | 11-6-0 | 7.4996
103 | El Toro | Sea View | 13-6-0 | 7.4986
104 | Sultana | Mojave River | 13-1-0 | 7.4968
105 | Hemet | Ivy | 9-1-0 | 7.4916
106 | Burroughs/Burbank | Arroyo | 9-6-0 | 7.4668
107 | Santa Barbara | Channel | 5-5-0 | 7.4522
108 | North Torrance | Pioneer | 9-5-0 | 7.4456
109 | Capistrano Valley | Sea View | 6-10-0 | 7.441
110 | Woodcrest Christian | Ambassador | 13-7-0 | 7.438
111 | Maranatha | Olympic | 6-4-0 | 7.4306
112 | Valencia/Valencia | Foothill | 4-3-0 | 7.4272
113 | Vista Murrieta | Southwestern | 3-3-0 | 7.4222
114 | Westlake | Marmonte | 4-0-0 | 7.4138
115 | Hesperia | Mojave River | 10-5-0 | 7.4032
116 | Gahr | Gateway | 13-3-0 | 7.3986
117 | Sage Hill | Pacific Coast | 6-11-0 | 7.3926
118 | Culver City | Ocean | 5-7-0 | 7.3892
119 | Hart High | Foothill | 5-6-2 | 7.3774
120 | Poly/Riverside | Ivy | 8-5-0 | 7.3686
121 | Summit | Sunkist | 9-2-0 | 7.3682
122 | Westridge | Prep | 8-4-4 | 7.3444
123 | Diamond Bar | Palomares | 14-6-0 | 7.3388
124 | La Serna | Gateway | 4-3-0 | 7.3376
125 | Lakewood | Moore | 12-4-0 | 7.334
126 | Temescal Canyon | Mountain Pass | 6-1-1 | 7.3194
127 | Paraclete | Camino Real | 7-4-0 | 7.3168
128 | Palm Desert | Desert Empire | 10-4-0 | 7.3086
129 | El Segundo | Bay | 4-5-0 | 7.308
130 | Moorpark | Coastal Canyon | 6-6-0 | 7.3012
131 | Temecula Prep | South Valley | 14-4-0 | 7.301
132 | Glendora | Palomares | 3-7-0 | 7.294
133 | Troy | Freeway | 11-2-0 | 7.2714
134 | Western Christian | San Joaquin | 10-8-0 | 7.271
135 | Providence/Burbank | Independence | 5-4-4 | 7.2166
136 | St. Anthony | Del Rey | 7-5-0 | 7.1854
137 | Capistrano Valley Christian | San Joaquin | 7-8-0 | 7.1808
138 | Canyon/Canyon Country | Foothill | 6-5-0 | 7.1776
139 | Schurr | Metro | 9-4-0 | 7.1732
140 | Laguna Beach | Pacific Hills | 3-11-0 | 7.161
141 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | Pioneer | 5-4-0 | 7.161
142 | Sonora | Freeway | 8-3-0 | 7.1562
143 | Calabasas | Marmonte | 4-3-0 | 7.1432
144 | Rowland | Valle Vista | 14-4-0 | 7.1346
145 | Rim of the World | San Andreas | 10-7-0 | 7.1314
146 | Beverly Hills | Ocean | 5-3-0 | 7.1268
147 | Upland | Baseline | 7-6-0 | 7.1256
148 | Liberty/Winchester | Ivy | 6-8-1 | 7.1182
149 | Yucaipa | Citrus Belt | 4-5-0 | 7.1172
150 | Geffen Academy at UCLA | Coastal | 5-2-0 | 7.1156
151 | Norwalk | Mid-Cities | 9-4-0 | 7.112
152 | Castaic | Foothill | 8-4-0 | 7.1064
153 | Bishop Diego | Tri-Valley | 9-3-0 | 7.1046
154 | Rancho Christian | Ivy | 2-3-0 | 7.1024
155 | Tesoro | Sea View | 2-9-1 | 7.0966
156 | Alta Loma | Hacienda | 4-8-0 | 7.0606
157 | Norte Vista | River Valley | 14-2-0 | 7.0456
158 | Walnut | Palomares | 6-4-0 | 7.0454
159 | Mary Star of the Sea | Camino Real | 8-1-0 | 7.0448
160 | University | Pacific Hills | 3-6-0 | 7.0432
161 | Granite Hills/Apple Valley | Desert Sky | 8-4-0 | 7.019
162 | Village Christian | Olympic | 3-9-0 | 7.0028
163 | Corona | Big VIII | 7-5-0 | 6.9986
164 | Oakwood | Prep | 3-7-0 | 6.9966
165 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | Pacific Hills | 6-9-0 | 6.9958
166 | Lighthouse Christian | Omega | 5-2-0 | 6.9908
167 | Aquinas | Ambassador | 8-5-0 | 6.9772
168 | Ontario Christian | Ambassador | 1-8-0 | 6.96
169 | St. Genevieve | Santa Fe | 6-4-1 | 6.945
170 | Cajon | Citrus Belt | 1-4-1 | 6.9388
171 | Irvine | Pacific Hills | 1-5-0 | 6.9362
172 | Holy Martyrs | Liberty | 5-5-0 | 6.9226
173 | Wilson/Long Beach | Moore | 3-11-0 | 6.9164
174 | Santa Monica | Ocean | 3-1-1 | 6.9114
175 | South Hills | Hacienda | 5-5-0 | 6.9032
176 | Quartz Hill | Golden | 3-3-0 | 6.8946
177 | Heritage Christian | Olympic | 4-7-0 | 6.8788
178 | Vistamar | Coastal | 2-2-0 | 6.8768
179 | The Archer School for Girls | Gold Coast | 2-4-0 | 6.8758
180 | Santa Fe | Mid-Cities | 10-9-0 | 6.8604
181 | Oxnard | Channel | 8-5-0 | 6.857
182 | Mayfair | Rio Vista | 8-9-1 | 6.8548
183 | Covina | Valle Vista | 14-2-0 | 6.852
184 | Torrance | Pioneer | 4-4-0 | 6.8514
185 | Burroughs/Ridgecrest | Mojave River | 5-1-0 | 6.838
186 | Agoura | Marmonte | 1-4-0 | 6.8348
187 | Gabrielino | Boulder | 8-9-3 | 6.8326
188 | Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana | Golden West | 5-6-0 | 6.8276
189 | Downey | Gateway | 5-7-0 | 6.8164
190 | St. Bonaventure | Tri-Valley | 10-3-0 | 6.7978
191 | Marshall/Pasadena | Boulder | 12-2-0 | 6.7926
192 | West Torrance | Pioneer | 2-7-0 | 6.7872
193 | Monrovia | Boulder | 6-9-0 | 6.783
194 | Eastside | Golden | 6-1-0 | 6.7664
195 | Brentwood | Gold Coast | 4-2-0 | 6.7594
196 | Palm Springs | Desert Empire | 7-4-0 | 6.735
197 | Notre Dame/Riverside | Ambassador | 10-2-0 | 6.7328
198 | Pomona Catholic | Camino Real | 5-3-0 | 6.732
199 | Tustin | Golden West | 6-8-0 | 6.7286
200 | Webb | San Joaquin | 4-2-1 | 6.727
201 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | Channel | 1-8-0 | 6.7264
202 | Immaculate Heart | Mission Silver | 8-1-0 | 6.7244
203 | Dos Pueblos | Pacific View | 2-6-0 | 6.7232
204 | Pasadena | Crest | 6-5-0 | 6.7076
205 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | Camino Real | 4-2-0 | 6.7052
206 | Grand Terrace | Sunkist | 4-5-0 | 6.6918
207 | Burbank | Crest | 4-7-2 | 6.6916
208 | Loma Linda Academy | Summit | 2-2-0 | 6.6906
209 | Lynwood | 605 | 0-3-0 | 6.6762
210 | Riverside Prep | Agape | 8-7-0 | 6.6694
211 | Barstow | Desert Sky | 3-4-0 | 6.6654
212 | Paloma Valley | Ivy | 4-10-0 | 6.6632
213 | Desert Christian Academy | South Valley | 4-1-0 | 6.6614
214 | Norco | Big VIII | 3-5-0 | 6.6558
215 | Hesperia Christian | Agape | 3-7-0 | 6.6534
216 | Fullerton | Empire | 7-7-0 | 6.6278
217 | Chino | Mt. Baldy | 4-5-0 | 6.6216
218 | St. Lucys | Baseline | 9-10-0 | 6.6204
219 | Tahquitz | Mountain Pass | 8-5-0 | 6.6196
220 | Rio Hondo Prep | Prep | 11-5-0 | 6.5912
221 | Arlington | Sunbelt | 7-4-0 | 6.5776
222 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | South Valley | 8-3-0 | 6.5752
223 | Rialto | San Andreas | 9-5-0 | 6.5622
224 | Bolsa Grande | Grove | 6-1-0 | 6.5564
225 | Brea Olinda | North Hills | 5-10-0 | 6.556
226 | Trinity Classical Academy | Heritage | 5-4-0 | 6.5486
227 | Calvary Baptist | Summit | 7-9-0 | 6.5382
228 | Laguna Blanca | Tri-Valley | 8-7-0 | 6.5252
229 | Ocean View | Golden West | 3-4-0 | 6.525
230 | Highland | Golden | 7-5-0 | 6.5142
231 | Buckley | Independence | 4-6-0 | 6.5082
232 | Foothill Technology | Tri-Valley | 7-3-0 | 6.4896
233 | Whittier | Rio Vista | 9-9-0 | 6.4802
234 | San Gabriel | Metro | 5-9-0 | 6.4776
235 | St. Paul | Camino Real | 4-5-0 | 6.4738
236 | Bell Gardens | Metro | 6-5-0 | 6.4726
237 | Oxford Academy | Mid-Cities | 7-3-0 | 6.445
238 | Indio | Desert Empire | 5-4-0 | 6.443
239 | Eisenhower | Sunkist | 2-3-0 | 6.4426
240 | Valley View | Ivy | 4-4-0 | 6.4264
241 | Elsinore | Mountain Pass | 8-8-0 | 6.4028
242 | Colony | Hacienda | 7-3-0 | 6.3892
243 | Century | Coast | 6-0-0 | 6.384
244 | Laguna Hills | Golden West | 4-5-0 | 6.3814
245 | Nogales | Montview | 9-4-0 | 6.3812
246 | Costa Mesa | Empire | 5-4-0 | 6.3804
247 | Coachella Valley | Desert Empire | 3-3-0 | 6.3782
248 | Cypress | Crestview | 4-16-0 | 6.3738
249 | San Gabriel Academy | Academy | 5-1-0 | 6.3712
250 | St. Monica Preparatory | Camino Real | 3-8-3 | 6.3658
251 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | North Hills | 3-5-0 | 6.3474
252 | Segerstrom | Empire | 5-6-0 | 6.344
253 | Valencia/Placentia | Empire | 3-7-0 | 6.3424
254 | San Jacinto Leadership Academy | South Valley | 8-2-0 | 6.3412
255 | Wildwood | Coastal | 5-2-0 | 6.3378
256 | Villa Park | North Hills | 3-8-0 | 6.3328
257 | Excelsior Charter | Agape | 3-1-0 | 6.312
258 | Milken Community | Liberty | 7-4-0 | 6.3042
259 | St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy | Santa Fe | 5-3-0 | 6.299
260 | West Valley | Mountain Pass | 9-2-0 | 6.2944
261 | Samueli Academy | Academy | 6-7-0 | 6.2928
262 | Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica | Liberty | 3-3-0 | 6.2868
263 | El Modena | North Hills | 6-4-0 | 6.2636
264 | Ramona Convent | Santa Fe | 6-13-0 | 6.2562
265 | Serrano | Mojave River | 5-8-0 | 6.2524
266 | Artesia | Rio Vista | 3-4-0 | 6.243
267 | Woodbridge | Pacific Hills | 1-7-0 | 6.2422
268 | Santa Clarita Christian | Heritage | 7-2-0 | 6.2392
269 | Apple Valley | Mojave River | 5-6-0 | 6.2358
270 | Desert Christian/Lancaster | Heritage | 7-2-0 | 6.2338
271 | Northview | Valle Vista | 2-9-0 | 6.2314
272 | Cabrillo MS | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.2234
273 | Kaiser | Sunkist | 5-8-0 | 6.2218
274 | Rio Mesa | Pacific View | 5-8-0 | 6.2092
275 | Buena Park | Orange Coast | 9-2-0 | 6.1936
276 | San Gorgonio | Sunkist | 9-4-0 | 6.1896
277 | Big Bear | River Valley | 7-4-1 | 6.1842
278 | Victor Valley | Desert Sky | 1-6-0 | 6.178
279 | de Toledo | Liberty | 5-3-0 | 6.17
280 | Malibu | Tri-Valley | 2-4-0 | 6.1648
281 | Pilibos | Independence | 4-4-0 | 6.1552
282 | Redlands East Valley | Citrus Belt | 3-9-0 | 6.1374
283 | Loma Linda Academy MS | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.135
284 | Jurupa Hills | San Andreas | 7-9-1 | 6.134
285 | Hillcrest | Sunbelt | 4-8-0 | 6.1292
286 | Montclair | Mt. Baldy | 7-4-0 | 6.1192
287 | Esperanza | Freeway | 2-7-0 | 6.0916
288 | Excelsior | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.089
289 | Nordhoff | Citrus Coast | 8-3-0 | 6.0868
290 | AGBU/Canoga Park | Independence | 5-7-0 | 6.086
291 | California Academy Math/Science | Coastal | 4-3-0 | 6.0778
292 | Bellflower | 605 | 4-8-0 | 6.0734
293 | Fairmont Prep | Academy | 3-0-0 | 6.0728
294 | Mission Viejo | Sea View | 1-9-0 | 6.0586
295 | Pacifica/Oxnard | Pacific View | 9-2-0 | 6.0474
296 | Jurupa Valley | River Valley | 6-5-0 | 6.046
297 | Glendale Adventist | Omega | 7-3-0 | 6.0244
298 | Citrus Valley | Citrus Belt | 2-9-0 | 6.0224
299 | West Covina | Valle Vista | 2-10-0 | 6.0134
300 | Indian Springs | Skyline | 9-8-0 | 5.9994
301 | Gorman LC/Santa Clarita | Omega | 1-1-0 | 5.9984
302 | Whittier Christian | Olympic | 5-8-0 | 5.996
303 | Santa Rosa Academy | South Valley | 2-6-0 | 5.9818
304 | Redlands Adventist | Pinnacle | 5-5-0 | 5.9808
305 | Beacon Hill | Omega | 3-4-0 | 5.972
306 | Orange Vista | Inland Valley | 6-6-0 | 5.9528
307 | Santa Paula | Citrus Coast | 6-11-0 | 5.9408
308 | Ganesha | Miramonte | 5-7-0 | 5.9338
309 | Warren | Gateway | 0-4-0 | 5.9174
310 | Vasquez | Heritage | 6-3-0 | 5.911
311 | St. Jeanne de Lestonnac | South Valley | 7-3-0 | 5.9006
312 | Lighthouse | #N/A | 1-0-0 | 5.9004
313 | St. Monica Academy | Heritage | 6-5-0 | 5.8992
314 | Bishop Conaty-Loretto | Santa Fe | 2-4-0 | 5.8704
315 | Newport Christian | Academy | 2-0-0 | 5.863
316 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | Camino Real | 4-9-0 | 5.8568
317 | Adelanto | Desert Sky | 9-3-0 | 5.8488
318 | University Prep | Cross Valley | 9-6-0 | 5.8356
319 | Heritage/Menifee | Sunbelt | 4-8-0 | 5.8342
320 | Garden Grove | Orange Coast | 3-10-0 | 5.8266
321 | Sierra Vista | Montview | 12-11-0 | 5.8212
322 | California | 605 | 3-7-0 | 5.8062
323 | Estancia | Coast | 7-4-0 | 5.7956
324 | Patriot | River Valley | 8-12-0 | 5.7932
325 | Paramount | Mid-Cities | 3-7-0 | 5.7914
326 | Mark Keppel | Metro | 2-7-0 | 5.788
327 | Bloomington | Skyline | 7-7-0 | 5.7806
328 | Eastside Christian | San Joaquin | 0-1-0 | 5.7764
329 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | Hacienda | 4-10-0 | 5.7764
330 | Academy Careers & Exploration | Cross Valley | 5-2-0 | 5.7744
331 | Shadow Hills | Desert Valley | 6-4-0 | 5.7692
332 | Leuzinger | Ocean | 4-2-0 | 5.7626
333 | Saddleback | Orange | 5-1-0 | 5.7532
334 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | Inland Valley | 0-5-0 | 5.738
335 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | Valle Vista | 6-6-0 | 5.7366
336 | Fontana | San Andreas | 6-7-0 | 5.72
337 | Hawthorne | Ocean | 3-6-0 | 5.7176
338 | United Christian Academy | Summit | 2-6-0 | 5.7098
339 | Cornerstone Chr./Wildomar | Summit | 2-5-0 | 5.7032
340 | River Springs Charter/Hemet | Pinnacle | 2-4-0 | 5.6902
341 | Charter Oak | Valle Vista | 2-6-0 | 5.6896
342 | Azusa | Montview | 3-5-0 | 5.677
343 | Rancho Alamitos | Coast | 4-5-0 | 5.667
344 | Moreno Valley | Sunbelt | 4-16-0 | 5.6568
345 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | Foothill | 1-9-1 | 5.6508
346 | Simi Valley | Coastal Canyon | 2-6-0 | 5.642
347 | Rancho Verde | Sunbelt | 7-8-0 | 5.6344
348 | Loara | Grove | 4-8-0 | 5.6342
349 | Westminster | Orange Coast | 3-4-0 | 5.6312
350 | Crossroads Christian | Summit | 2-5-0 | 5.6262
351 | Twentynine Palms | Sun Valley | 3-4-0 | 5.6214
352 | Silverado | Desert Sky | 2-10-0 | 5.6196
353 | Glendale | Crest | 1-0-0 | 5.6176
354 | La Habra | North Hills | 1-11-0 | 5.587
355 | Katella | Orange Coast | 3-8-0 | 5.581
356 | La Quinta/La Quinta | Desert Valley | 4-7-0 | 5.5608
357 | La Quinta/Westminster | Coast | 4-6-0 | 5.5596
358 | Carter | Skyline | 2-4-0 | 5.5454
359 | North, J.W. | Sunbelt | 7-12-0 | 5.5346
360 | San Fernando Valley Academy | Omega | 1-0-0 | 5.5292
361 | St. Marys Academy | Santa Fe | 4-4-0 | 5.516
362 | Chaffey | Mt. Baldy | 6-7-0 | 5.5144
363 | Villanova Prep | Tri-Valley | 5-6-0 | 5.5
364 | El Rancho | Metro | 5-4-0 | 5.495
365 | Liberty Christian | San Joaquin | 3-4-0 | 5.4914
366 | Desert Mirage | Sun Valley | 5-3-0 | 5.4852
367 | Lancaster | Golden | 2-8-0 | 5.485
368 | Montebello | Alliance | 3-12-0 | 5.4828
369 | Pioneer | 605 | 3-6-0 | 5.4776
370 | Duarte | Montview | 9-8-0 | 5.4766
371 | California Military Institute | South Valley | 2-4-0 | 5.4692
372 | California School/Deaf (CSDR) | Arrowhead | 2-5-0 | 5.464
373 | Pilgrim | Omega | 2-3-0 | 5.4626
374 | Garey | Montview | 6-3-0 | 5.4612
375 | Carpinteria | Citrus Coast | 3-4-0 | 5.4488
376 | Knight, Pete | Golden | 2-2-1 | 5.4476
377 | Fillmore | Citrus Coast | 4-2-0 | 5.4364
378 | Buena | Channel | 1-5-0 | 5.429
379 | Shalhevet | Mulholland | 2-1-0 | 5.4144
380 | Cobalt Institute | Cross Valley | 0-3-0 | 5.4066
381 | Diamond Ranch | Mt. Baldy | 5-12-0 | 5.4008
382 | Canyon Springs | Inland Valley | 7-7-0 | 5.385
383 | Palmdale Aerospace Academy | Heritage | 3-6-0 | 5.372
384 | Inglewood | Ocean | 3-1-0 | 5.364
385 | Western | Coast | 2-8-0 | 5.364
386 | New Roads | Coastal | 2-5-0 | 5.3536
387 | Dominguez | HUB City | 3-5-0 | 5.3534
388 | Perris | Inland Valley | 2-5-0 | 5.3498
389 | River Springs Magnolia | Pinnacle | 6-6-0 | 5.3272
390 | Miller, A.B. | Mountain Valley | 5-6-0 | 5.3166
391 | Rancho Mirage | Desert Valley | 4-4-0 | 5.3104
392 | Compton | HUB City | 3-0-0 | 5.2846
393 | Lancaster Baptist | Heritage | 3-4-0 | 5.2686
394 | La Mirada | Rio Vista | 3-13-0 | 5.2654
395 | Del Sol | Pacific View | 1-10-0 | 5.261
396 | Godinez | Golden West | 3-3-0 | 5.2592
397 | Citrus Hill | Inland Valley | 2-8-0 | 5.2534
398 | Legacy Christian Academy | Condor | 1-4-0 | 5.2362
399 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | #N/A | 4-3-0 | 5.2324
400 | Rosemead | Alliance | 2-4-0 | 5.2244
401 | Silver Valley | Cross Valley | 3-4-0 | 5.2134
402 | Anaheim | Orange | 4-5-0 | 5.213
403 | Avalon | Express | 2-10-0 | 5.1926
404 | Ramona/Riverside | Mountain Valley | 6-8-0 | 5.1922
405 | Arroyo Valley | San Andreas | 5-9-0 | 5.1874
406 | Firebaugh | Rio Vista | 2-4-0 | 5.1694
407 | Ambassador Christian | Mulholland | 2-2-0 | 5.1636
408 | Lifeline Education Charter | #N/A | 2-0-0 | 5.1466
409 | International School of Los Angeles | Independence | 2-2-0 | 5.1344
410 | La Sierra Academy | Arrowhead | 1-4-0 | 5.1256
411 | Nuview Bridge | South Valley | 3-11-0 | 5.1154
412 | Westmark | Omega | 1-0-0 | 5.0878
413 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | Inland Valley | 3-12-0 | 5.0702
414 | Palmdale Academy Charter | Heritage | 3-4-1 | 5.0618
415 | La Sierra | River Valley | 1-10-0 | 5.05
416 | Highland Hall | Omega | 1-1-0 | 5.0168
417 | Summit View West | Mulholland | 0-1-0 | 5.0142
418 | Bassett | Miramonte | 4-9-0 | 5.0066
419 | San Gabriel Mission | Santa Fe | 2-1-0 | 5.0044
420 | Delphi Academy | Omega | 2-1-0 | 4.9866
421 | Orange County Classical Academy | Express | 3-3-0 | 4.9678
422 | Sequoyah | Omega | 1-1-0 | 4.961
423 | Los Amigos | Grove | 3-4-0 | 4.9494
424 | YULA (Yeshiva) | Independence | 0-1-0 | 4.9474
425 | Pacific Lutheran | Mulholland | 1-2-0 | 4.942
426 | Compton Early College | HUB City | 2-1-0 | 4.9306
427 | Victor Valley Christian | Agape | 0-6-0 | 4.9304
428 | Muir | Crest | 0-1-0 | 4.928
429 | Banning | Desert Valley | 2-10-0 | 4.9276
430 | Jordan | Moore | 0-4-0 | 4.9042
431 | South El Monte | Metro | 3-4-0 | 4.9034
432 | Palmdale | Golden | 0-5-0 | 4.9026
433 | Don Lugo | Mt. Baldy | 0-7-0 | 4.8974
434 | Sonrise Christian School | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 4.8934
435 | Newbury Park Adventist | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.857
436 | Grace | Frontier | 1-2-0 | 4.8558
437 | Mountain View | Alliance | 4-9-0 | 4.8076
438 | Mesa Grande | Pinnacle | 1-5-0 | 4.805
439 | Mesrobian | International | 1-8-0 | 4.7936
440 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | HUB City | 1-3-1 | 4.7832
441 | Serra | Santa Fe | 0-3-0 | 4.783
442 | Acaciawood Academy | Express | 1-4-0 | 4.7782
443 | Rolling Hills Prep | Coastal | 0-2-0 | 4.7762
444 | Hawthorne MSA | Coastal | 1-2-0 | 4.775
445 | Orange | Orange | 4-4-0 | 4.7634
446 | Norton Science/Language Academy | Majestic | 2-3-0 | 4.7576
447 | The SEED School of LA | Mulholland | 2-3-0 | 4.7462
448 | Ontario | Mt. Baldy | 1-7-0 | 4.7384
449 | Cate | Tri-Valley | 1-6-0 | 4.7148
450 | Hillcrest Chr./Thousand Oaks | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.7094
451 | Animo Leadership | Mulholland | 1-6-0 | 4.7028
452 | California Lutheran Academy | Arrowhead | 1-8-0 | 4.6876
453 | St. Bernard | Santa Fe | 0-2-0 | 4.654
454 | Tarbut V Torah | Express | 0-3-0 | 4.6208
455 | First Baptist/Long Beach | Academy | 3-2-0 | 4.594
456 | Entrepreneur/Highland | Arrowhead | 2-7-0 | 4.5934
457 | Summit View | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.574
458 | Cathedral City | Sun Valley | 2-10-0 | 4.5582
459 | Hamilton | Arrowhead | 1-4-0 | 4.5578
460 | Yucca Valley | Desert Valley | 2-5-0 | 4.5476
461 | Santiago/Garden Grove | Grove | 2-6-0 | 4.534
462 | Centennial/Compton | HUB City | 0-4-0 | 4.5296
463 | Santa Ana Valley | Grove | 1-6-0 | 4.5108
464 | Arroyo | Alliance | 1-6-0 | 4.472
465 | Littlerock | Golden | 1-3-0 | 4.4702
466 | Savanna | Orange | 1-11-0 | 4.4622
467 | Southwestern Academy | International | 0-3-0 | 4.4506
468 | Hueneme | Citrus Coast | 1-7-0 | 4.4352
469 | Hoover/Glendale | Crest | 0-3-0 | 4.4296
470 | Lawndale | Ocean | 1-2-0 | 4.4292
471 | Packinghouse Christian | Pinnacle | 3-6-0 | 4.4286
472 | Lucerne Valley | Agape | 2-7-0 | 4.4208
473 | Magnolia | Orange | 0-8-0 | 4.4208
474 | Thacher | Frontier | 0-5-0 | 4.4186
475 | Waverly | International | 0-1-0 | 4.4046
476 | Workman | Miramonte | 3-5-0 | 4.3318
477 | Santa Clara | Frontier | 1-12-0 | 4.325
478 | EF Academy | International | 1-0-0 | 4.3128
479 | Rubidoux | Mountain Valley | 4-8-0 | 4.2914
480 | Antelope Valley | Golden | 0-10-0 | 4.2512
481 | Calvary Chapel/Downey | Academy | 3-6-0 | 4.2348
482 | Pomona | Miramonte | 2-6-0 | 4.1622
483 | New Covenant Academy | International | 0-2-0 | 4.143
484 | Lakeview Leadership Academy | Cross Valley | 1-4-0 | 4.1234
485 | El Monte | Alliance | 2-7-0 | 4.1078
486 | Channel Islands | Pacific View | 1-4-0 | 4.0884
487 | NOVA Academy Early College | San Joaquin | 0-1-0 | 4.0162
488 | Colton | Skyline | 1-10-0 | 4.0162
489 | Glenn | 605 | 2-4-0 | 4.0116
490 | Desert Hot Springs | Sun Valley | 0-6-0 | 3.998
491 | Faith Baptist | Heritage | 0-7-0 | 3.9948
492 | River Springs Charter/Temecula | Majestic | 0-1-0 | 3.9722
493 | Santa Ana | Orange Coast | 0-7-0 | 3.948
494 | Animo City of Champions | Mulholland | 0-2-0 | 3.917
495 | Cristo Rey OC | Academy | 0-1-0 | 3.89
496 | Public Safety Academy | Majestic | 1-8-0 | 3.8474
497 | Baldwin Park | Montview | 1-8-0 | 3.8272
498 | Blair | Crest | 0-1-0 | 3.801
499 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | San Joaquin | 0-4-0 | 3.797
500 | PAL Charter Academy | Cross Valley | 0-4-0 | 3.7788
501 | La Puente | Miramonte | 0-1-0 | 3.7172
502 | Alhambra/Alhambra | Alliance | 1-4-0 | 3.681
503 | San Bernardino | Mountain Valley | 0-9-0 | 3.5682
504 | Edgewood | Miramonte | 0-4-0 | 3.5044
505 | Pacific | Mountain Valley | 0-5-0 | 3.4776
506 | Magnolia Science Acad/Santa Ana | Academy | 1-0-0 | 3.415
507 | Sherman Indian | Arrowhead | 0-1-0 | 3.1886
508 | Grove | Majestic | 1-2-0 | 3.1646
509 | Bethel Christian/Riverside | Majestic | 0-1-0 | 2.4172
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal