CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoff Computer Rankings, Sept. 8 (#1)

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball.

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

Below is the first published edition of the 2026 girls volleyball computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published once a week, according to the CIF website.

The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 5-7. There were 10 playoff divisions in 2025.

COMPUTER RANKINGS #1

(Rank, School, League, Record, Power Rating)

1 | Sierra Canyon | Mission Gold | 13-0-0 | 10.2332



2 | Mater Dei | Trinity | 8-0-0 | 10.0488



3 | Marymount | Mission Gold | 5-1-0 | 9.543



4 | West Ranch | Foothill | 5-2-0 | 9.368



5 | Murrieta Valley | Southwestern | 11-3-0 | 9.3322



6 | Crean Lutheran | Crestview | 11-0-0 | 9.299



7 | Newport Harbor | Sunset | 10-1-0 | 9.2558



8 | Harvard-Westlake | Mission Gold | 8-4-0 | 9.2466



9 | Poly/Long Beach | Moore | 5-1-0 | 9.1802



10 | Mira Costa | Bay | 7-4-0 | 9.1768



11 | Mayfield | Prep | 6-0-0 | 9.1486



12 | Los Alamitos | Sunset | 11-2-0 | 9.0394



13 | Santa Margarita | Trinity | 8-5-0 | 9.028



14 | Redondo Union | Bay | 2-2-0 | 8.981



15 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | Mission Gold | 10-2-0 | 8.9678



16 | Oaks Christian | Marmonte | 4-2-0 | 8.9206



17 | Lutheran/Orange | Trinity | 14-1-0 | 8.8032



18 | Flintridge Prep | Prep | 8-0-0 | 8.7512



19 | Roosevelt, Eleanor | Big VIII | 6-1-0 | 8.742



20 | Palos Verdes | Bay | 12-8-0 | 8.6636



21 | Los Osos | Baseline | 7-1-0 | 8.658



22 | Great Oak | Southwestern | 6-1-0 | 8.6336



23 | San Juan Hills | South Coast | 5-11-0 | 8.6312



24 | St. Margarets Episcopal | Pacific Coast | 11-1-0 | 8.609



25 | Bishop Montgomery | Del Rey | 8-1-0 | 8.604

26 | Alemany | Mission Silver | 8-0-0 | 8.598



27 | Edison/HB | Sunset | 7-9-0 | 8.5904



28 | Centennial/Corona | Big VIII | 12-3-0 | 8.5892



29 | Santiago/Corona | Big VIII | 5-3-0 | 8.5824



30 | Crossroads | Gold Coast | 14-2-0 | 8.5736



31 | JSerra Catholic | Trinity | 6-9-0 | 8.5676



32 | South Torrance | Bay | 12-2-0 | 8.4688



33 | Campbell Hall | Gold Coast | 10-3-0 | 8.4414



34 | Thousand Oaks | Marmonte | 8-1-0 | 8.435



35 | Windward | Gold Coast | 4-1-0 | 8.4154



36 | Crescenta Valley | Arroyo | 9-4-0 | 8.4056



37 | Corona Del Mar | Sunset | 15-3-0 | 8.3732



38 | Westview | #N/A | 1-0-0 | 8.3398



39 | Millikan | Moore | 3-4-0 | 8.3326



40 | Beckman, Arnold | South Coast | 18-6-0 | 8.3124



41 | Rosary Academy | Pacific Coast | 12-2-0 | 8.307



42 | Arcadia | Arroyo | 12-3-0 | 8.2688



43 | Newbury Park | Marmonte | 13-2-0 | 8.2462



44 | Ayala, Ruben | Palomares | 12-2-1 | 8.241



45 | Murrieta Mesa | Southwestern | 16-3-0 | 8.2288



46 | Sunny Hills | Crestview | 14-6-0 | 8.2206



47 | Etiwanda | Baseline | 12-7-0 | 8.219



48 | Chino Hills | Baseline | 8-5-0 | 8.2124



49 | Huntington Beach | Sunset | 11-6-0 | 8.1968



50 | Chaminade | Mission Gold | 11-3-0 | 8.1798

51 | Marina | Sunset | 12-5-0 | 8.1566



52 | San Dimas | Hacienda | 17-2-0 | 8.1404



53 | Chaparral | Southwestern | 4-3-0 | 8.0786



54 | Poly/Pasadena | Prep | 8-5-0 | 8.0612



55 | Oak Park | Coastal Canyon | 3-5-0 | 8.033



56 | Foothill/Santa Ana | Freeway | 9-3-0 | 8.0266



57 | Temecula Valley | Southwestern | 9-4-0 | 8.0168



58 | La Canada | Arroyo | 5-6-0 | 8.0064



59 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | Olympic | 7-4-1 | 8.0006



60 | Xavier Prep | Desert Empire | 9-3-0 | 7.998



61 | San Marino | Boulder | 13-3-0 | 7.9284



62 | Royal | Coastal Canyon | 5-2-0 | 7.926



63 | Bishop Amat | Del Rey | 9-8-0 | 7.917



64 | Oak Hills | Mojave River | 9-1-1 | 7.9134



65 | Dana Hills | South Coast | 8-6-0 | 7.9134



66 | Claremont | Palomares | 6-6-0 | 7.9072



67 | King, Martin Luther | Big VIII | 14-2-0 | 7.897



68 | Linfield Christian | Ambassador | 8-4-0 | 7.8772



69 | St. Joseph/Lakewood | Del Rey | 11-10-0 | 7.844



70 | Ventura | Channel | 6-5-0 | 7.8412



71 | Redlands | Citrus Belt | 6-6-0 | 7.8322



72 | Fountain Valley | Sunset | 8-4-0 | 7.7956



73 | Northwood | Pacific Coast | 10-4-0 | 7.7682



74 | Aliso Niguel | South Coast | 4-4-0 | 7.7666



75 | Yorba Linda | Crestview | 9-6-0 | 7.7634

76 | Academy/Academic Excellence | Cross Valley | 11-1-0 | 7.754



77 | Rancho Cucamonga | Baseline | 6-6-0 | 7.7494



78 | La Salle | Del Rey | 8-6-0 | 7.7418



79 | San Clemente | South Coast | 4-9-0 | 7.7416



80 | Camarillo | Coastal Canyon | 7-1-0 | 7.7378



81 | Saugus | Foothill | 15-3-1 | 7.7322



82 | Notre Dame Academy | Mission Silver | 6-5-0 | 7.725



83 | Louisville | Mission Silver | 7-3-0 | 7.7234



84 | Canyon/Anaheim | Crestview | 9-4-0 | 7.7074



85 | Marlborough | Mission Silver | 5-6-0 | 7.7068



86 | El Dorado | Freeway | 12-4-0 | 7.7062



87 | Peninsula | Pioneer | 7-4-1 | 7.7048



88 | Viewpoint | Gold Coast | 6-0-0 | 7.67



89 | Cerritos | Gateway | 6-2-0 | 7.657



90 | Kennedy/La Palma | Empire | 11-7-0 | 7.6346



91 | Southlands Christian | San Joaquin | 10-1-0 | 7.5966



92 | Portola | Pacific Coast | 5-5-0 | 7.5872



93 | Trabuco Hills | Sea View | 8-9-0 | 7.5742



94 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | Mission Silver | 7-7-0 | 7.5734



95 | Bonita | Palomares | 9-3-0 | 7.5576



96 | Arrowhead Christian | Ambassador | 11-2-0 | 7.5476



97 | Temple City | Boulder | 8-5-0 | 7.5334



98 | Chadwick | Prep | 4-2-1 | 7.5168



99 | San Jacinto | Mountain Pass | 4-8-0 | 7.5112



100 | South Pasadena | Arroyo | 7-3-0 | 7.505

101 | Beaumont | Citrus Belt | 3-4-0 | 7.5002



102 | Whitney | Mid-Cities | 11-6-0 | 7.4996



103 | El Toro | Sea View | 13-6-0 | 7.4986



104 | Sultana | Mojave River | 13-1-0 | 7.4968



105 | Hemet | Ivy | 9-1-0 | 7.4916



106 | Burroughs/Burbank | Arroyo | 9-6-0 | 7.4668



107 | Santa Barbara | Channel | 5-5-0 | 7.4522



108 | North Torrance | Pioneer | 9-5-0 | 7.4456



109 | Capistrano Valley | Sea View | 6-10-0 | 7.441



110 | Woodcrest Christian | Ambassador | 13-7-0 | 7.438



111 | Maranatha | Olympic | 6-4-0 | 7.4306



112 | Valencia/Valencia | Foothill | 4-3-0 | 7.4272



113 | Vista Murrieta | Southwestern | 3-3-0 | 7.4222



114 | Westlake | Marmonte | 4-0-0 | 7.4138



115 | Hesperia | Mojave River | 10-5-0 | 7.4032



116 | Gahr | Gateway | 13-3-0 | 7.3986



117 | Sage Hill | Pacific Coast | 6-11-0 | 7.3926



118 | Culver City | Ocean | 5-7-0 | 7.3892



119 | Hart High | Foothill | 5-6-2 | 7.3774



120 | Poly/Riverside | Ivy | 8-5-0 | 7.3686



121 | Summit | Sunkist | 9-2-0 | 7.3682



122 | Westridge | Prep | 8-4-4 | 7.3444



123 | Diamond Bar | Palomares | 14-6-0 | 7.3388



124 | La Serna | Gateway | 4-3-0 | 7.3376



125 | Lakewood | Moore | 12-4-0 | 7.334

126 | Temescal Canyon | Mountain Pass | 6-1-1 | 7.3194



127 | Paraclete | Camino Real | 7-4-0 | 7.3168



128 | Palm Desert | Desert Empire | 10-4-0 | 7.3086



129 | El Segundo | Bay | 4-5-0 | 7.308



130 | Moorpark | Coastal Canyon | 6-6-0 | 7.3012



131 | Temecula Prep | South Valley | 14-4-0 | 7.301



132 | Glendora | Palomares | 3-7-0 | 7.294



133 | Troy | Freeway | 11-2-0 | 7.2714



134 | Western Christian | San Joaquin | 10-8-0 | 7.271



135 | Providence/Burbank | Independence | 5-4-4 | 7.2166



136 | St. Anthony | Del Rey | 7-5-0 | 7.1854



137 | Capistrano Valley Christian | San Joaquin | 7-8-0 | 7.1808



138 | Canyon/Canyon Country | Foothill | 6-5-0 | 7.1776



139 | Schurr | Metro | 9-4-0 | 7.1732



140 | Laguna Beach | Pacific Hills | 3-11-0 | 7.161



141 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | Pioneer | 5-4-0 | 7.161



142 | Sonora | Freeway | 8-3-0 | 7.1562



143 | Calabasas | Marmonte | 4-3-0 | 7.1432



144 | Rowland | Valle Vista | 14-4-0 | 7.1346



145 | Rim of the World | San Andreas | 10-7-0 | 7.1314



146 | Beverly Hills | Ocean | 5-3-0 | 7.1268



147 | Upland | Baseline | 7-6-0 | 7.1256



148 | Liberty/Winchester | Ivy | 6-8-1 | 7.1182



149 | Yucaipa | Citrus Belt | 4-5-0 | 7.1172



150 | Geffen Academy at UCLA | Coastal | 5-2-0 | 7.1156

151 | Norwalk | Mid-Cities | 9-4-0 | 7.112



152 | Castaic | Foothill | 8-4-0 | 7.1064



153 | Bishop Diego | Tri-Valley | 9-3-0 | 7.1046



154 | Rancho Christian | Ivy | 2-3-0 | 7.1024



155 | Tesoro | Sea View | 2-9-1 | 7.0966



156 | Alta Loma | Hacienda | 4-8-0 | 7.0606



157 | Norte Vista | River Valley | 14-2-0 | 7.0456



158 | Walnut | Palomares | 6-4-0 | 7.0454



159 | Mary Star of the Sea | Camino Real | 8-1-0 | 7.0448



160 | University | Pacific Hills | 3-6-0 | 7.0432



161 | Granite Hills/Apple Valley | Desert Sky | 8-4-0 | 7.019



162 | Village Christian | Olympic | 3-9-0 | 7.0028



163 | Corona | Big VIII | 7-5-0 | 6.9986



164 | Oakwood | Prep | 3-7-0 | 6.9966



165 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | Pacific Hills | 6-9-0 | 6.9958



166 | Lighthouse Christian | Omega | 5-2-0 | 6.9908



167 | Aquinas | Ambassador | 8-5-0 | 6.9772



168 | Ontario Christian | Ambassador | 1-8-0 | 6.96



169 | St. Genevieve | Santa Fe | 6-4-1 | 6.945



170 | Cajon | Citrus Belt | 1-4-1 | 6.9388



171 | Irvine | Pacific Hills | 1-5-0 | 6.9362



172 | Holy Martyrs | Liberty | 5-5-0 | 6.9226



173 | Wilson/Long Beach | Moore | 3-11-0 | 6.9164



174 | Santa Monica | Ocean | 3-1-1 | 6.9114



175 | South Hills | Hacienda | 5-5-0 | 6.9032

176 | Quartz Hill | Golden | 3-3-0 | 6.8946



177 | Heritage Christian | Olympic | 4-7-0 | 6.8788



178 | Vistamar | Coastal | 2-2-0 | 6.8768



179 | The Archer School for Girls | Gold Coast | 2-4-0 | 6.8758



180 | Santa Fe | Mid-Cities | 10-9-0 | 6.8604



181 | Oxnard | Channel | 8-5-0 | 6.857



182 | Mayfair | Rio Vista | 8-9-1 | 6.8548



183 | Covina | Valle Vista | 14-2-0 | 6.852



184 | Torrance | Pioneer | 4-4-0 | 6.8514



185 | Burroughs/Ridgecrest | Mojave River | 5-1-0 | 6.838



186 | Agoura | Marmonte | 1-4-0 | 6.8348



187 | Gabrielino | Boulder | 8-9-3 | 6.8326



188 | Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana | Golden West | 5-6-0 | 6.8276



189 | Downey | Gateway | 5-7-0 | 6.8164



190 | St. Bonaventure | Tri-Valley | 10-3-0 | 6.7978



191 | Marshall/Pasadena | Boulder | 12-2-0 | 6.7926



192 | West Torrance | Pioneer | 2-7-0 | 6.7872



193 | Monrovia | Boulder | 6-9-0 | 6.783



194 | Eastside | Golden | 6-1-0 | 6.7664



195 | Brentwood | Gold Coast | 4-2-0 | 6.7594



196 | Palm Springs | Desert Empire | 7-4-0 | 6.735



197 | Notre Dame/Riverside | Ambassador | 10-2-0 | 6.7328



198 | Pomona Catholic | Camino Real | 5-3-0 | 6.732



199 | Tustin | Golden West | 6-8-0 | 6.7286



200 | Webb | San Joaquin | 4-2-1 | 6.727

201 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | Channel | 1-8-0 | 6.7264



202 | Immaculate Heart | Mission Silver | 8-1-0 | 6.7244



203 | Dos Pueblos | Pacific View | 2-6-0 | 6.7232



204 | Pasadena | Crest | 6-5-0 | 6.7076



205 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | Camino Real | 4-2-0 | 6.7052



206 | Grand Terrace | Sunkist | 4-5-0 | 6.6918



207 | Burbank | Crest | 4-7-2 | 6.6916



208 | Loma Linda Academy | Summit | 2-2-0 | 6.6906



209 | Lynwood | 605 | 0-3-0 | 6.6762



210 | Riverside Prep | Agape | 8-7-0 | 6.6694



211 | Barstow | Desert Sky | 3-4-0 | 6.6654



212 | Paloma Valley | Ivy | 4-10-0 | 6.6632



213 | Desert Christian Academy | South Valley | 4-1-0 | 6.6614



214 | Norco | Big VIII | 3-5-0 | 6.6558



215 | Hesperia Christian | Agape | 3-7-0 | 6.6534



216 | Fullerton | Empire | 7-7-0 | 6.6278



217 | Chino | Mt. Baldy | 4-5-0 | 6.6216



218 | St. Lucys | Baseline | 9-10-0 | 6.6204



219 | Tahquitz | Mountain Pass | 8-5-0 | 6.6196



220 | Rio Hondo Prep | Prep | 11-5-0 | 6.5912



221 | Arlington | Sunbelt | 7-4-0 | 6.5776



222 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | South Valley | 8-3-0 | 6.5752



223 | Rialto | San Andreas | 9-5-0 | 6.5622



224 | Bolsa Grande | Grove | 6-1-0 | 6.5564



225 | Brea Olinda | North Hills | 5-10-0 | 6.556

226 | Trinity Classical Academy | Heritage | 5-4-0 | 6.5486



227 | Calvary Baptist | Summit | 7-9-0 | 6.5382



228 | Laguna Blanca | Tri-Valley | 8-7-0 | 6.5252



229 | Ocean View | Golden West | 3-4-0 | 6.525



230 | Highland | Golden | 7-5-0 | 6.5142



231 | Buckley | Independence | 4-6-0 | 6.5082



232 | Foothill Technology | Tri-Valley | 7-3-0 | 6.4896



233 | Whittier | Rio Vista | 9-9-0 | 6.4802



234 | San Gabriel | Metro | 5-9-0 | 6.4776



235 | St. Paul | Camino Real | 4-5-0 | 6.4738



236 | Bell Gardens | Metro | 6-5-0 | 6.4726



237 | Oxford Academy | Mid-Cities | 7-3-0 | 6.445



238 | Indio | Desert Empire | 5-4-0 | 6.443



239 | Eisenhower | Sunkist | 2-3-0 | 6.4426



240 | Valley View | Ivy | 4-4-0 | 6.4264



241 | Elsinore | Mountain Pass | 8-8-0 | 6.4028



242 | Colony | Hacienda | 7-3-0 | 6.3892



243 | Century | Coast | 6-0-0 | 6.384



244 | Laguna Hills | Golden West | 4-5-0 | 6.3814



245 | Nogales | Montview | 9-4-0 | 6.3812



246 | Costa Mesa | Empire | 5-4-0 | 6.3804



247 | Coachella Valley | Desert Empire | 3-3-0 | 6.3782



248 | Cypress | Crestview | 4-16-0 | 6.3738



249 | San Gabriel Academy | Academy | 5-1-0 | 6.3712



250 | St. Monica Preparatory | Camino Real | 3-8-3 | 6.3658

251 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | North Hills | 3-5-0 | 6.3474



252 | Segerstrom | Empire | 5-6-0 | 6.344



253 | Valencia/Placentia | Empire | 3-7-0 | 6.3424



254 | San Jacinto Leadership Academy | South Valley | 8-2-0 | 6.3412



255 | Wildwood | Coastal | 5-2-0 | 6.3378



256 | Villa Park | North Hills | 3-8-0 | 6.3328



257 | Excelsior Charter | Agape | 3-1-0 | 6.312



258 | Milken Community | Liberty | 7-4-0 | 6.3042



259 | St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy | Santa Fe | 5-3-0 | 6.299



260 | West Valley | Mountain Pass | 9-2-0 | 6.2944



261 | Samueli Academy | Academy | 6-7-0 | 6.2928



262 | Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica | Liberty | 3-3-0 | 6.2868



263 | El Modena | North Hills | 6-4-0 | 6.2636



264 | Ramona Convent | Santa Fe | 6-13-0 | 6.2562



265 | Serrano | Mojave River | 5-8-0 | 6.2524



266 | Artesia | Rio Vista | 3-4-0 | 6.243



267 | Woodbridge | Pacific Hills | 1-7-0 | 6.2422



268 | Santa Clarita Christian | Heritage | 7-2-0 | 6.2392



269 | Apple Valley | Mojave River | 5-6-0 | 6.2358



270 | Desert Christian/Lancaster | Heritage | 7-2-0 | 6.2338



271 | Northview | Valle Vista | 2-9-0 | 6.2314



272 | Cabrillo MS | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.2234



273 | Kaiser | Sunkist | 5-8-0 | 6.2218



274 | Rio Mesa | Pacific View | 5-8-0 | 6.2092



275 | Buena Park | Orange Coast | 9-2-0 | 6.1936

276 | San Gorgonio | Sunkist | 9-4-0 | 6.1896



277 | Big Bear | River Valley | 7-4-1 | 6.1842



278 | Victor Valley | Desert Sky | 1-6-0 | 6.178



279 | de Toledo | Liberty | 5-3-0 | 6.17



280 | Malibu | Tri-Valley | 2-4-0 | 6.1648



281 | Pilibos | Independence | 4-4-0 | 6.1552



282 | Redlands East Valley | Citrus Belt | 3-9-0 | 6.1374



283 | Loma Linda Academy MS | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.135



284 | Jurupa Hills | San Andreas | 7-9-1 | 6.134



285 | Hillcrest | Sunbelt | 4-8-0 | 6.1292



286 | Montclair | Mt. Baldy | 7-4-0 | 6.1192



287 | Esperanza | Freeway | 2-7-0 | 6.0916



288 | Excelsior | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.089



289 | Nordhoff | Citrus Coast | 8-3-0 | 6.0868



290 | AGBU/Canoga Park | Independence | 5-7-0 | 6.086



291 | California Academy Math/Science | Coastal | 4-3-0 | 6.0778



292 | Bellflower | 605 | 4-8-0 | 6.0734



293 | Fairmont Prep | Academy | 3-0-0 | 6.0728



294 | Mission Viejo | Sea View | 1-9-0 | 6.0586



295 | Pacifica/Oxnard | Pacific View | 9-2-0 | 6.0474



296 | Jurupa Valley | River Valley | 6-5-0 | 6.046



297 | Glendale Adventist | Omega | 7-3-0 | 6.0244



298 | Citrus Valley | Citrus Belt | 2-9-0 | 6.0224



299 | West Covina | Valle Vista | 2-10-0 | 6.0134



300 | Indian Springs | Skyline | 9-8-0 | 5.9994

301 | Gorman LC/Santa Clarita | Omega | 1-1-0 | 5.9984



302 | Whittier Christian | Olympic | 5-8-0 | 5.996



303 | Santa Rosa Academy | South Valley | 2-6-0 | 5.9818



304 | Redlands Adventist | Pinnacle | 5-5-0 | 5.9808



305 | Beacon Hill | Omega | 3-4-0 | 5.972



306 | Orange Vista | Inland Valley | 6-6-0 | 5.9528



307 | Santa Paula | Citrus Coast | 6-11-0 | 5.9408



308 | Ganesha | Miramonte | 5-7-0 | 5.9338



309 | Warren | Gateway | 0-4-0 | 5.9174



310 | Vasquez | Heritage | 6-3-0 | 5.911



311 | St. Jeanne de Lestonnac | South Valley | 7-3-0 | 5.9006



312 | Lighthouse | #N/A | 1-0-0 | 5.9004



313 | St. Monica Academy | Heritage | 6-5-0 | 5.8992



314 | Bishop Conaty-Loretto | Santa Fe | 2-4-0 | 5.8704



315 | Newport Christian | Academy | 2-0-0 | 5.863



316 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | Camino Real | 4-9-0 | 5.8568



317 | Adelanto | Desert Sky | 9-3-0 | 5.8488



318 | University Prep | Cross Valley | 9-6-0 | 5.8356



319 | Heritage/Menifee | Sunbelt | 4-8-0 | 5.8342



320 | Garden Grove | Orange Coast | 3-10-0 | 5.8266



321 | Sierra Vista | Montview | 12-11-0 | 5.8212



322 | California | 605 | 3-7-0 | 5.8062



323 | Estancia | Coast | 7-4-0 | 5.7956



324 | Patriot | River Valley | 8-12-0 | 5.7932



325 | Paramount | Mid-Cities | 3-7-0 | 5.7914

326 | Mark Keppel | Metro | 2-7-0 | 5.788



327 | Bloomington | Skyline | 7-7-0 | 5.7806



328 | Eastside Christian | San Joaquin | 0-1-0 | 5.7764



329 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | Hacienda | 4-10-0 | 5.7764



330 | Academy Careers & Exploration | Cross Valley | 5-2-0 | 5.7744



331 | Shadow Hills | Desert Valley | 6-4-0 | 5.7692



332 | Leuzinger | Ocean | 4-2-0 | 5.7626



333 | Saddleback | Orange | 5-1-0 | 5.7532



334 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | Inland Valley | 0-5-0 | 5.738



335 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | Valle Vista | 6-6-0 | 5.7366



336 | Fontana | San Andreas | 6-7-0 | 5.72



337 | Hawthorne | Ocean | 3-6-0 | 5.7176



338 | United Christian Academy | Summit | 2-6-0 | 5.7098



339 | Cornerstone Chr./Wildomar | Summit | 2-5-0 | 5.7032



340 | River Springs Charter/Hemet | Pinnacle | 2-4-0 | 5.6902



341 | Charter Oak | Valle Vista | 2-6-0 | 5.6896



342 | Azusa | Montview | 3-5-0 | 5.677



343 | Rancho Alamitos | Coast | 4-5-0 | 5.667



344 | Moreno Valley | Sunbelt | 4-16-0 | 5.6568



345 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | Foothill | 1-9-1 | 5.6508



346 | Simi Valley | Coastal Canyon | 2-6-0 | 5.642



347 | Rancho Verde | Sunbelt | 7-8-0 | 5.6344



348 | Loara | Grove | 4-8-0 | 5.6342



349 | Westminster | Orange Coast | 3-4-0 | 5.6312



350 | Crossroads Christian | Summit | 2-5-0 | 5.6262

351 | Twentynine Palms | Sun Valley | 3-4-0 | 5.6214



352 | Silverado | Desert Sky | 2-10-0 | 5.6196



353 | Glendale | Crest | 1-0-0 | 5.6176



354 | La Habra | North Hills | 1-11-0 | 5.587



355 | Katella | Orange Coast | 3-8-0 | 5.581



356 | La Quinta/La Quinta | Desert Valley | 4-7-0 | 5.5608



357 | La Quinta/Westminster | Coast | 4-6-0 | 5.5596



358 | Carter | Skyline | 2-4-0 | 5.5454



359 | North, J.W. | Sunbelt | 7-12-0 | 5.5346



360 | San Fernando Valley Academy | Omega | 1-0-0 | 5.5292



361 | St. Marys Academy | Santa Fe | 4-4-0 | 5.516



362 | Chaffey | Mt. Baldy | 6-7-0 | 5.5144



363 | Villanova Prep | Tri-Valley | 5-6-0 | 5.5



364 | El Rancho | Metro | 5-4-0 | 5.495



365 | Liberty Christian | San Joaquin | 3-4-0 | 5.4914



366 | Desert Mirage | Sun Valley | 5-3-0 | 5.4852



367 | Lancaster | Golden | 2-8-0 | 5.485



368 | Montebello | Alliance | 3-12-0 | 5.4828



369 | Pioneer | 605 | 3-6-0 | 5.4776



370 | Duarte | Montview | 9-8-0 | 5.4766



371 | California Military Institute | South Valley | 2-4-0 | 5.4692



372 | California School/Deaf (CSDR) | Arrowhead | 2-5-0 | 5.464



373 | Pilgrim | Omega | 2-3-0 | 5.4626



374 | Garey | Montview | 6-3-0 | 5.4612



375 | Carpinteria | Citrus Coast | 3-4-0 | 5.4488

376 | Knight, Pete | Golden | 2-2-1 | 5.4476



377 | Fillmore | Citrus Coast | 4-2-0 | 5.4364



378 | Buena | Channel | 1-5-0 | 5.429



379 | Shalhevet | Mulholland | 2-1-0 | 5.4144



380 | Cobalt Institute | Cross Valley | 0-3-0 | 5.4066



381 | Diamond Ranch | Mt. Baldy | 5-12-0 | 5.4008



382 | Canyon Springs | Inland Valley | 7-7-0 | 5.385



383 | Palmdale Aerospace Academy | Heritage | 3-6-0 | 5.372



384 | Inglewood | Ocean | 3-1-0 | 5.364



385 | Western | Coast | 2-8-0 | 5.364



386 | New Roads | Coastal | 2-5-0 | 5.3536



387 | Dominguez | HUB City | 3-5-0 | 5.3534



388 | Perris | Inland Valley | 2-5-0 | 5.3498



389 | River Springs Magnolia | Pinnacle | 6-6-0 | 5.3272



390 | Miller, A.B. | Mountain Valley | 5-6-0 | 5.3166



391 | Rancho Mirage | Desert Valley | 4-4-0 | 5.3104



392 | Compton | HUB City | 3-0-0 | 5.2846



393 | Lancaster Baptist | Heritage | 3-4-0 | 5.2686



394 | La Mirada | Rio Vista | 3-13-0 | 5.2654



395 | Del Sol | Pacific View | 1-10-0 | 5.261



396 | Godinez | Golden West | 3-3-0 | 5.2592



397 | Citrus Hill | Inland Valley | 2-8-0 | 5.2534



398 | Legacy Christian Academy | Condor | 1-4-0 | 5.2362



399 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | #N/A | 4-3-0 | 5.2324



400 | Rosemead | Alliance | 2-4-0 | 5.2244

401 | Silver Valley | Cross Valley | 3-4-0 | 5.2134



402 | Anaheim | Orange | 4-5-0 | 5.213



403 | Avalon | Express | 2-10-0 | 5.1926



404 | Ramona/Riverside | Mountain Valley | 6-8-0 | 5.1922



405 | Arroyo Valley | San Andreas | 5-9-0 | 5.1874



406 | Firebaugh | Rio Vista | 2-4-0 | 5.1694



407 | Ambassador Christian | Mulholland | 2-2-0 | 5.1636



408 | Lifeline Education Charter | #N/A | 2-0-0 | 5.1466



409 | International School of Los Angeles | Independence | 2-2-0 | 5.1344



410 | La Sierra Academy | Arrowhead | 1-4-0 | 5.1256



411 | Nuview Bridge | South Valley | 3-11-0 | 5.1154



412 | Westmark | Omega | 1-0-0 | 5.0878



413 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | Inland Valley | 3-12-0 | 5.0702



414 | Palmdale Academy Charter | Heritage | 3-4-1 | 5.0618



415 | La Sierra | River Valley | 1-10-0 | 5.05



416 | Highland Hall | Omega | 1-1-0 | 5.0168



417 | Summit View West | Mulholland | 0-1-0 | 5.0142



418 | Bassett | Miramonte | 4-9-0 | 5.0066



419 | San Gabriel Mission | Santa Fe | 2-1-0 | 5.0044



420 | Delphi Academy | Omega | 2-1-0 | 4.9866



421 | Orange County Classical Academy | Express | 3-3-0 | 4.9678



422 | Sequoyah | Omega | 1-1-0 | 4.961



423 | Los Amigos | Grove | 3-4-0 | 4.9494



424 | YULA (Yeshiva) | Independence | 0-1-0 | 4.9474



425 | Pacific Lutheran | Mulholland | 1-2-0 | 4.942

426 | Compton Early College | HUB City | 2-1-0 | 4.9306



427 | Victor Valley Christian | Agape | 0-6-0 | 4.9304



428 | Muir | Crest | 0-1-0 | 4.928



429 | Banning | Desert Valley | 2-10-0 | 4.9276



430 | Jordan | Moore | 0-4-0 | 4.9042



431 | South El Monte | Metro | 3-4-0 | 4.9034



432 | Palmdale | Golden | 0-5-0 | 4.9026



433 | Don Lugo | Mt. Baldy | 0-7-0 | 4.8974



434 | Sonrise Christian School | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 4.8934



435 | Newbury Park Adventist | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.857



436 | Grace | Frontier | 1-2-0 | 4.8558



437 | Mountain View | Alliance | 4-9-0 | 4.8076



438 | Mesa Grande | Pinnacle | 1-5-0 | 4.805



439 | Mesrobian | International | 1-8-0 | 4.7936



440 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | HUB City | 1-3-1 | 4.7832



441 | Serra | Santa Fe | 0-3-0 | 4.783



442 | Acaciawood Academy | Express | 1-4-0 | 4.7782



443 | Rolling Hills Prep | Coastal | 0-2-0 | 4.7762



444 | Hawthorne MSA | Coastal | 1-2-0 | 4.775



445 | Orange | Orange | 4-4-0 | 4.7634



446 | Norton Science/Language Academy | Majestic | 2-3-0 | 4.7576



447 | The SEED School of LA | Mulholland | 2-3-0 | 4.7462



448 | Ontario | Mt. Baldy | 1-7-0 | 4.7384



449 | Cate | Tri-Valley | 1-6-0 | 4.7148



450 | Hillcrest Chr./Thousand Oaks | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.7094

451 | Animo Leadership | Mulholland | 1-6-0 | 4.7028



452 | California Lutheran Academy | Arrowhead | 1-8-0 | 4.6876



453 | St. Bernard | Santa Fe | 0-2-0 | 4.654



454 | Tarbut V Torah | Express | 0-3-0 | 4.6208



455 | First Baptist/Long Beach | Academy | 3-2-0 | 4.594



456 | Entrepreneur/Highland | Arrowhead | 2-7-0 | 4.5934



457 | Summit View | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.574



458 | Cathedral City | Sun Valley | 2-10-0 | 4.5582



459 | Hamilton | Arrowhead | 1-4-0 | 4.5578



460 | Yucca Valley | Desert Valley | 2-5-0 | 4.5476



461 | Santiago/Garden Grove | Grove | 2-6-0 | 4.534



462 | Centennial/Compton | HUB City | 0-4-0 | 4.5296



463 | Santa Ana Valley | Grove | 1-6-0 | 4.5108



464 | Arroyo | Alliance | 1-6-0 | 4.472



465 | Littlerock | Golden | 1-3-0 | 4.4702



466 | Savanna | Orange | 1-11-0 | 4.4622



467 | Southwestern Academy | International | 0-3-0 | 4.4506



468 | Hueneme | Citrus Coast | 1-7-0 | 4.4352



469 | Hoover/Glendale | Crest | 0-3-0 | 4.4296



470 | Lawndale | Ocean | 1-2-0 | 4.4292



471 | Packinghouse Christian | Pinnacle | 3-6-0 | 4.4286



472 | Lucerne Valley | Agape | 2-7-0 | 4.4208



473 | Magnolia | Orange | 0-8-0 | 4.4208



474 | Thacher | Frontier | 0-5-0 | 4.4186



475 | Waverly | International | 0-1-0 | 4.4046

476 | Workman | Miramonte | 3-5-0 | 4.3318



477 | Santa Clara | Frontier | 1-12-0 | 4.325



478 | EF Academy | International | 1-0-0 | 4.3128



479 | Rubidoux | Mountain Valley | 4-8-0 | 4.2914



480 | Antelope Valley | Golden | 0-10-0 | 4.2512



481 | Calvary Chapel/Downey | Academy | 3-6-0 | 4.2348



482 | Pomona | Miramonte | 2-6-0 | 4.1622



483 | New Covenant Academy | International | 0-2-0 | 4.143



484 | Lakeview Leadership Academy | Cross Valley | 1-4-0 | 4.1234



485 | El Monte | Alliance | 2-7-0 | 4.1078



486 | Channel Islands | Pacific View | 1-4-0 | 4.0884



487 | NOVA Academy Early College | San Joaquin | 0-1-0 | 4.0162



488 | Colton | Skyline | 1-10-0 | 4.0162



489 | Glenn | 605 | 2-4-0 | 4.0116



490 | Desert Hot Springs | Sun Valley | 0-6-0 | 3.998



491 | Faith Baptist | Heritage | 0-7-0 | 3.9948



492 | River Springs Charter/Temecula | Majestic | 0-1-0 | 3.9722



493 | Santa Ana | Orange Coast | 0-7-0 | 3.948



494 | Animo City of Champions | Mulholland | 0-2-0 | 3.917



495 | Cristo Rey OC | Academy | 0-1-0 | 3.89



496 | Public Safety Academy | Majestic | 1-8-0 | 3.8474



497 | Baldwin Park | Montview | 1-8-0 | 3.8272



498 | Blair | Crest | 0-1-0 | 3.801



499 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | San Joaquin | 0-4-0 | 3.797



500 | PAL Charter Academy | Cross Valley | 0-4-0 | 3.7788

501 | La Puente | Miramonte | 0-1-0 | 3.7172



502 | Alhambra/Alhambra | Alliance | 1-4-0 | 3.681



503 | San Bernardino | Mountain Valley | 0-9-0 | 3.5682



504 | Edgewood | Miramonte | 0-4-0 | 3.5044



505 | Pacific | Mountain Valley | 0-5-0 | 3.4776



506 | Magnolia Science Acad/Santa Ana | Academy | 1-0-0 | 3.415



507 | Sherman Indian | Arrowhead | 0-1-0 | 3.1886



508 | Grove | Majestic | 1-2-0 | 3.1646



509 | Bethel Christian/Riverside | Majestic | 0-1-0 | 2.4172