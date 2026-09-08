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CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoff Computer Rankings, Sept. 8 (#1)

The CIF Southern Section released its first edition of the high school girls volleyball computer rankings Tuesday.
Tarek Fattal|
Westlake High takes on Moorpark in a varsity girls volleyball showdown.
Westlake High takes on Moorpark in a varsity girls volleyball showdown. | Kevin Deadwylier

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball.

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

Below is the first published edition of the 2026 girls volleyball computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published once a week, according to the CIF website.

The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 5-7. There were 10 playoff divisions in 2025.

COMPUTER RANKINGS #1

(Rank, School, League, Record, Power Rating)

1 | Sierra Canyon | Mission Gold | 13-0-0 | 10.2332

2 | Mater Dei | Trinity | 8-0-0 | 10.0488

3 | Marymount | Mission Gold | 5-1-0 | 9.543

4 | West Ranch | Foothill | 5-2-0 | 9.368

5 | Murrieta Valley | Southwestern | 11-3-0 | 9.3322

6 | Crean Lutheran | Crestview | 11-0-0 | 9.299

7 | Newport Harbor | Sunset | 10-1-0 | 9.2558

8 | Harvard-Westlake | Mission Gold | 8-4-0 | 9.2466

9 | Poly/Long Beach | Moore | 5-1-0 | 9.1802

10 | Mira Costa | Bay | 7-4-0 | 9.1768

11 | Mayfield | Prep | 6-0-0 | 9.1486

12 | Los Alamitos | Sunset | 11-2-0 | 9.0394

13 | Santa Margarita | Trinity | 8-5-0 | 9.028

14 | Redondo Union | Bay | 2-2-0 | 8.981

15 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | Mission Gold | 10-2-0 | 8.9678

16 | Oaks Christian | Marmonte | 4-2-0 | 8.9206

17 | Lutheran/Orange | Trinity | 14-1-0 | 8.8032

18 | Flintridge Prep | Prep | 8-0-0 | 8.7512

19 | Roosevelt, Eleanor | Big VIII | 6-1-0 | 8.742

20 | Palos Verdes | Bay | 12-8-0 | 8.6636

21 | Los Osos | Baseline | 7-1-0 | 8.658

22 | Great Oak | Southwestern | 6-1-0 | 8.6336

23 | San Juan Hills | South Coast | 5-11-0 | 8.6312

24 | St. Margarets Episcopal | Pacific Coast | 11-1-0 | 8.609

25 | Bishop Montgomery | Del Rey | 8-1-0 | 8.604

26 | Alemany | Mission Silver | 8-0-0 | 8.598

27 | Edison/HB | Sunset | 7-9-0 | 8.5904

28 | Centennial/Corona | Big VIII | 12-3-0 | 8.5892

29 | Santiago/Corona | Big VIII | 5-3-0 | 8.5824

30 | Crossroads | Gold Coast | 14-2-0 | 8.5736

31 | JSerra Catholic | Trinity | 6-9-0 | 8.5676

32 | South Torrance | Bay | 12-2-0 | 8.4688

33 | Campbell Hall | Gold Coast | 10-3-0 | 8.4414

34 | Thousand Oaks | Marmonte | 8-1-0 | 8.435

35 | Windward | Gold Coast | 4-1-0 | 8.4154

36 | Crescenta Valley | Arroyo | 9-4-0 | 8.4056

37 | Corona Del Mar | Sunset | 15-3-0 | 8.3732

38 | Westview | #N/A | 1-0-0 | 8.3398

39 | Millikan | Moore | 3-4-0 | 8.3326

40 | Beckman, Arnold | South Coast | 18-6-0 | 8.3124

41 | Rosary Academy | Pacific Coast | 12-2-0 | 8.307

42 | Arcadia | Arroyo | 12-3-0 | 8.2688

43 | Newbury Park | Marmonte | 13-2-0 | 8.2462

44 | Ayala, Ruben | Palomares | 12-2-1 | 8.241

45 | Murrieta Mesa | Southwestern | 16-3-0 | 8.2288

46 | Sunny Hills | Crestview | 14-6-0 | 8.2206

47 | Etiwanda | Baseline | 12-7-0 | 8.219

48 | Chino Hills | Baseline | 8-5-0 | 8.2124

49 | Huntington Beach | Sunset | 11-6-0 | 8.1968

50 | Chaminade | Mission Gold | 11-3-0 | 8.1798

51 | Marina | Sunset | 12-5-0 | 8.1566

52 | San Dimas | Hacienda | 17-2-0 | 8.1404

53 | Chaparral | Southwestern | 4-3-0 | 8.0786

54 | Poly/Pasadena | Prep | 8-5-0 | 8.0612

55 | Oak Park | Coastal Canyon | 3-5-0 | 8.033

56 | Foothill/Santa Ana | Freeway | 9-3-0 | 8.0266

57 | Temecula Valley | Southwestern | 9-4-0 | 8.0168

58 | La Canada | Arroyo | 5-6-0 | 8.0064

59 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | Olympic | 7-4-1 | 8.0006

60 | Xavier Prep | Desert Empire | 9-3-0 | 7.998

61 | San Marino | Boulder | 13-3-0 | 7.9284

62 | Royal | Coastal Canyon | 5-2-0 | 7.926

63 | Bishop Amat | Del Rey | 9-8-0 | 7.917

64 | Oak Hills | Mojave River | 9-1-1 | 7.9134

65 | Dana Hills | South Coast | 8-6-0 | 7.9134

66 | Claremont | Palomares | 6-6-0 | 7.9072

67 | King, Martin Luther | Big VIII | 14-2-0 | 7.897

68 | Linfield Christian | Ambassador | 8-4-0 | 7.8772

69 | St. Joseph/Lakewood | Del Rey | 11-10-0 | 7.844

70 | Ventura | Channel | 6-5-0 | 7.8412

71 | Redlands | Citrus Belt | 6-6-0 | 7.8322

72 | Fountain Valley | Sunset | 8-4-0 | 7.7956

73 | Northwood | Pacific Coast | 10-4-0 | 7.7682

74 | Aliso Niguel | South Coast | 4-4-0 | 7.7666

75 | Yorba Linda | Crestview | 9-6-0 | 7.7634

76 | Academy/Academic Excellence | Cross Valley | 11-1-0 | 7.754

77 | Rancho Cucamonga | Baseline | 6-6-0 | 7.7494

78 | La Salle | Del Rey | 8-6-0 | 7.7418

79 | San Clemente | South Coast | 4-9-0 | 7.7416

80 | Camarillo | Coastal Canyon | 7-1-0 | 7.7378

81 | Saugus | Foothill | 15-3-1 | 7.7322

82 | Notre Dame Academy | Mission Silver | 6-5-0 | 7.725

83 | Louisville | Mission Silver | 7-3-0 | 7.7234

84 | Canyon/Anaheim | Crestview | 9-4-0 | 7.7074

85 | Marlborough | Mission Silver | 5-6-0 | 7.7068

86 | El Dorado | Freeway | 12-4-0 | 7.7062

87 | Peninsula | Pioneer | 7-4-1 | 7.7048

88 | Viewpoint | Gold Coast | 6-0-0 | 7.67

89 | Cerritos | Gateway | 6-2-0 | 7.657

90 | Kennedy/La Palma | Empire | 11-7-0 | 7.6346

91 | Southlands Christian | San Joaquin | 10-1-0 | 7.5966

92 | Portola | Pacific Coast | 5-5-0 | 7.5872

93 | Trabuco Hills | Sea View | 8-9-0 | 7.5742

94 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | Mission Silver | 7-7-0 | 7.5734

95 | Bonita | Palomares | 9-3-0 | 7.5576

96 | Arrowhead Christian | Ambassador | 11-2-0 | 7.5476

97 | Temple City | Boulder | 8-5-0 | 7.5334

98 | Chadwick | Prep | 4-2-1 | 7.5168

99 | San Jacinto | Mountain Pass | 4-8-0 | 7.5112

100 | South Pasadena | Arroyo | 7-3-0 | 7.505

101 | Beaumont | Citrus Belt | 3-4-0 | 7.5002

102 | Whitney | Mid-Cities | 11-6-0 | 7.4996

103 | El Toro | Sea View | 13-6-0 | 7.4986

104 | Sultana | Mojave River | 13-1-0 | 7.4968

105 | Hemet | Ivy | 9-1-0 | 7.4916

106 | Burroughs/Burbank | Arroyo | 9-6-0 | 7.4668

107 | Santa Barbara | Channel | 5-5-0 | 7.4522

108 | North Torrance | Pioneer | 9-5-0 | 7.4456

109 | Capistrano Valley | Sea View | 6-10-0 | 7.441

110 | Woodcrest Christian | Ambassador | 13-7-0 | 7.438

111 | Maranatha | Olympic | 6-4-0 | 7.4306

112 | Valencia/Valencia | Foothill | 4-3-0 | 7.4272

113 | Vista Murrieta | Southwestern | 3-3-0 | 7.4222

114 | Westlake | Marmonte | 4-0-0 | 7.4138

115 | Hesperia | Mojave River | 10-5-0 | 7.4032

116 | Gahr | Gateway | 13-3-0 | 7.3986

117 | Sage Hill | Pacific Coast | 6-11-0 | 7.3926

118 | Culver City | Ocean | 5-7-0 | 7.3892

119 | Hart High | Foothill | 5-6-2 | 7.3774

120 | Poly/Riverside | Ivy | 8-5-0 | 7.3686

121 | Summit | Sunkist | 9-2-0 | 7.3682

122 | Westridge | Prep | 8-4-4 | 7.3444

123 | Diamond Bar | Palomares | 14-6-0 | 7.3388

124 | La Serna | Gateway | 4-3-0 | 7.3376

125 | Lakewood | Moore | 12-4-0 | 7.334

126 | Temescal Canyon | Mountain Pass | 6-1-1 | 7.3194

127 | Paraclete | Camino Real | 7-4-0 | 7.3168

128 | Palm Desert | Desert Empire | 10-4-0 | 7.3086

129 | El Segundo | Bay | 4-5-0 | 7.308

130 | Moorpark | Coastal Canyon | 6-6-0 | 7.3012

131 | Temecula Prep | South Valley | 14-4-0 | 7.301

132 | Glendora | Palomares | 3-7-0 | 7.294

133 | Troy | Freeway | 11-2-0 | 7.2714

134 | Western Christian | San Joaquin | 10-8-0 | 7.271

135 | Providence/Burbank | Independence | 5-4-4 | 7.2166

136 | St. Anthony | Del Rey | 7-5-0 | 7.1854

137 | Capistrano Valley Christian | San Joaquin | 7-8-0 | 7.1808

138 | Canyon/Canyon Country | Foothill | 6-5-0 | 7.1776

139 | Schurr | Metro | 9-4-0 | 7.1732

140 | Laguna Beach | Pacific Hills | 3-11-0 | 7.161

141 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | Pioneer | 5-4-0 | 7.161

142 | Sonora | Freeway | 8-3-0 | 7.1562

143 | Calabasas | Marmonte | 4-3-0 | 7.1432

144 | Rowland | Valle Vista | 14-4-0 | 7.1346

145 | Rim of the World | San Andreas | 10-7-0 | 7.1314

146 | Beverly Hills | Ocean | 5-3-0 | 7.1268

147 | Upland | Baseline | 7-6-0 | 7.1256

148 | Liberty/Winchester | Ivy | 6-8-1 | 7.1182

149 | Yucaipa | Citrus Belt | 4-5-0 | 7.1172

150 | Geffen Academy at UCLA | Coastal | 5-2-0 | 7.1156

151 | Norwalk | Mid-Cities | 9-4-0 | 7.112

152 | Castaic | Foothill | 8-4-0 | 7.1064

153 | Bishop Diego | Tri-Valley | 9-3-0 | 7.1046

154 | Rancho Christian | Ivy | 2-3-0 | 7.1024

155 | Tesoro | Sea View | 2-9-1 | 7.0966

156 | Alta Loma | Hacienda | 4-8-0 | 7.0606

157 | Norte Vista | River Valley | 14-2-0 | 7.0456

158 | Walnut | Palomares | 6-4-0 | 7.0454

159 | Mary Star of the Sea | Camino Real | 8-1-0 | 7.0448

160 | University | Pacific Hills | 3-6-0 | 7.0432

161 | Granite Hills/Apple Valley | Desert Sky | 8-4-0 | 7.019

162 | Village Christian | Olympic | 3-9-0 | 7.0028

163 | Corona | Big VIII | 7-5-0 | 6.9986

164 | Oakwood | Prep | 3-7-0 | 6.9966

165 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | Pacific Hills | 6-9-0 | 6.9958

166 | Lighthouse Christian | Omega | 5-2-0 | 6.9908

167 | Aquinas | Ambassador | 8-5-0 | 6.9772

168 | Ontario Christian | Ambassador | 1-8-0 | 6.96

169 | St. Genevieve | Santa Fe | 6-4-1 | 6.945

170 | Cajon | Citrus Belt | 1-4-1 | 6.9388

171 | Irvine | Pacific Hills | 1-5-0 | 6.9362

172 | Holy Martyrs | Liberty | 5-5-0 | 6.9226

173 | Wilson/Long Beach | Moore | 3-11-0 | 6.9164

174 | Santa Monica | Ocean | 3-1-1 | 6.9114

175 | South Hills | Hacienda | 5-5-0 | 6.9032

176 | Quartz Hill | Golden | 3-3-0 | 6.8946

177 | Heritage Christian | Olympic | 4-7-0 | 6.8788

178 | Vistamar | Coastal | 2-2-0 | 6.8768

179 | The Archer School for Girls | Gold Coast | 2-4-0 | 6.8758

180 | Santa Fe | Mid-Cities | 10-9-0 | 6.8604

181 | Oxnard | Channel | 8-5-0 | 6.857

182 | Mayfair | Rio Vista | 8-9-1 | 6.8548

183 | Covina | Valle Vista | 14-2-0 | 6.852

184 | Torrance | Pioneer | 4-4-0 | 6.8514

185 | Burroughs/Ridgecrest | Mojave River | 5-1-0 | 6.838

186 | Agoura | Marmonte | 1-4-0 | 6.8348

187 | Gabrielino | Boulder | 8-9-3 | 6.8326

188 | Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana | Golden West | 5-6-0 | 6.8276

189 | Downey | Gateway | 5-7-0 | 6.8164

190 | St. Bonaventure | Tri-Valley | 10-3-0 | 6.7978

191 | Marshall/Pasadena | Boulder | 12-2-0 | 6.7926

192 | West Torrance | Pioneer | 2-7-0 | 6.7872

193 | Monrovia | Boulder | 6-9-0 | 6.783

194 | Eastside | Golden | 6-1-0 | 6.7664

195 | Brentwood | Gold Coast | 4-2-0 | 6.7594

196 | Palm Springs | Desert Empire | 7-4-0 | 6.735

197 | Notre Dame/Riverside | Ambassador | 10-2-0 | 6.7328

198 | Pomona Catholic | Camino Real | 5-3-0 | 6.732

199 | Tustin | Golden West | 6-8-0 | 6.7286

200 | Webb | San Joaquin | 4-2-1 | 6.727

201 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | Channel | 1-8-0 | 6.7264

202 | Immaculate Heart | Mission Silver | 8-1-0 | 6.7244

203 | Dos Pueblos | Pacific View | 2-6-0 | 6.7232

204 | Pasadena | Crest | 6-5-0 | 6.7076

205 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | Camino Real | 4-2-0 | 6.7052

206 | Grand Terrace | Sunkist | 4-5-0 | 6.6918

207 | Burbank | Crest | 4-7-2 | 6.6916

208 | Loma Linda Academy | Summit | 2-2-0 | 6.6906

209 | Lynwood | 605 | 0-3-0 | 6.6762

210 | Riverside Prep | Agape | 8-7-0 | 6.6694

211 | Barstow | Desert Sky | 3-4-0 | 6.6654

212 | Paloma Valley | Ivy | 4-10-0 | 6.6632

213 | Desert Christian Academy | South Valley | 4-1-0 | 6.6614

214 | Norco | Big VIII | 3-5-0 | 6.6558

215 | Hesperia Christian | Agape | 3-7-0 | 6.6534

216 | Fullerton | Empire | 7-7-0 | 6.6278

217 | Chino | Mt. Baldy | 4-5-0 | 6.6216

218 | St. Lucys | Baseline | 9-10-0 | 6.6204

219 | Tahquitz | Mountain Pass | 8-5-0 | 6.6196

220 | Rio Hondo Prep | Prep | 11-5-0 | 6.5912

221 | Arlington | Sunbelt | 7-4-0 | 6.5776

222 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | South Valley | 8-3-0 | 6.5752

223 | Rialto | San Andreas | 9-5-0 | 6.5622

224 | Bolsa Grande | Grove | 6-1-0 | 6.5564

225 | Brea Olinda | North Hills | 5-10-0 | 6.556

226 | Trinity Classical Academy | Heritage | 5-4-0 | 6.5486

227 | Calvary Baptist | Summit | 7-9-0 | 6.5382

228 | Laguna Blanca | Tri-Valley | 8-7-0 | 6.5252

229 | Ocean View | Golden West | 3-4-0 | 6.525

230 | Highland | Golden | 7-5-0 | 6.5142

231 | Buckley | Independence | 4-6-0 | 6.5082

232 | Foothill Technology | Tri-Valley | 7-3-0 | 6.4896

233 | Whittier | Rio Vista | 9-9-0 | 6.4802

234 | San Gabriel | Metro | 5-9-0 | 6.4776

235 | St. Paul | Camino Real | 4-5-0 | 6.4738

236 | Bell Gardens | Metro | 6-5-0 | 6.4726

237 | Oxford Academy | Mid-Cities | 7-3-0 | 6.445

238 | Indio | Desert Empire | 5-4-0 | 6.443

239 | Eisenhower | Sunkist | 2-3-0 | 6.4426

240 | Valley View | Ivy | 4-4-0 | 6.4264

241 | Elsinore | Mountain Pass | 8-8-0 | 6.4028

242 | Colony | Hacienda | 7-3-0 | 6.3892

243 | Century | Coast | 6-0-0 | 6.384

244 | Laguna Hills | Golden West | 4-5-0 | 6.3814

245 | Nogales | Montview | 9-4-0 | 6.3812

246 | Costa Mesa | Empire | 5-4-0 | 6.3804

247 | Coachella Valley | Desert Empire | 3-3-0 | 6.3782

248 | Cypress | Crestview | 4-16-0 | 6.3738

249 | San Gabriel Academy | Academy | 5-1-0 | 6.3712

250 | St. Monica Preparatory | Camino Real | 3-8-3 | 6.3658

251 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | North Hills | 3-5-0 | 6.3474

252 | Segerstrom | Empire | 5-6-0 | 6.344

253 | Valencia/Placentia | Empire | 3-7-0 | 6.3424

254 | San Jacinto Leadership Academy | South Valley | 8-2-0 | 6.3412

255 | Wildwood | Coastal | 5-2-0 | 6.3378

256 | Villa Park | North Hills | 3-8-0 | 6.3328

257 | Excelsior Charter | Agape | 3-1-0 | 6.312

258 | Milken Community | Liberty | 7-4-0 | 6.3042

259 | St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy | Santa Fe | 5-3-0 | 6.299

260 | West Valley | Mountain Pass | 9-2-0 | 6.2944

261 | Samueli Academy | Academy | 6-7-0 | 6.2928

262 | Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica | Liberty | 3-3-0 | 6.2868

263 | El Modena | North Hills | 6-4-0 | 6.2636

264 | Ramona Convent | Santa Fe | 6-13-0 | 6.2562

265 | Serrano | Mojave River | 5-8-0 | 6.2524

266 | Artesia | Rio Vista | 3-4-0 | 6.243

267 | Woodbridge | Pacific Hills | 1-7-0 | 6.2422

268 | Santa Clarita Christian | Heritage | 7-2-0 | 6.2392

269 | Apple Valley | Mojave River | 5-6-0 | 6.2358

270 | Desert Christian/Lancaster | Heritage | 7-2-0 | 6.2338

271 | Northview | Valle Vista | 2-9-0 | 6.2314

272 | Cabrillo MS | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.2234

273 | Kaiser | Sunkist | 5-8-0 | 6.2218

274 | Rio Mesa | Pacific View | 5-8-0 | 6.2092

275 | Buena Park | Orange Coast | 9-2-0 | 6.1936

276 | San Gorgonio | Sunkist | 9-4-0 | 6.1896

277 | Big Bear | River Valley | 7-4-1 | 6.1842

278 | Victor Valley | Desert Sky | 1-6-0 | 6.178

279 | de Toledo | Liberty | 5-3-0 | 6.17

280 | Malibu | Tri-Valley | 2-4-0 | 6.1648

281 | Pilibos | Independence | 4-4-0 | 6.1552

282 | Redlands East Valley | Citrus Belt | 3-9-0 | 6.1374

283 | Loma Linda Academy MS | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.135

284 | Jurupa Hills | San Andreas | 7-9-1 | 6.134

285 | Hillcrest | Sunbelt | 4-8-0 | 6.1292

286 | Montclair | Mt. Baldy | 7-4-0 | 6.1192

287 | Esperanza | Freeway | 2-7-0 | 6.0916

288 | Excelsior | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 6.089

289 | Nordhoff | Citrus Coast | 8-3-0 | 6.0868

290 | AGBU/Canoga Park | Independence | 5-7-0 | 6.086

291 | California Academy Math/Science | Coastal | 4-3-0 | 6.0778

292 | Bellflower | 605 | 4-8-0 | 6.0734

293 | Fairmont Prep | Academy | 3-0-0 | 6.0728

294 | Mission Viejo | Sea View | 1-9-0 | 6.0586

295 | Pacifica/Oxnard | Pacific View | 9-2-0 | 6.0474

296 | Jurupa Valley | River Valley | 6-5-0 | 6.046

297 | Glendale Adventist | Omega | 7-3-0 | 6.0244

298 | Citrus Valley | Citrus Belt | 2-9-0 | 6.0224

299 | West Covina | Valle Vista | 2-10-0 | 6.0134

300 | Indian Springs | Skyline | 9-8-0 | 5.9994

301 | Gorman LC/Santa Clarita | Omega | 1-1-0 | 5.9984

302 | Whittier Christian | Olympic | 5-8-0 | 5.996

303 | Santa Rosa Academy | South Valley | 2-6-0 | 5.9818

304 | Redlands Adventist | Pinnacle | 5-5-0 | 5.9808

305 | Beacon Hill | Omega | 3-4-0 | 5.972

306 | Orange Vista | Inland Valley | 6-6-0 | 5.9528

307 | Santa Paula | Citrus Coast | 6-11-0 | 5.9408

308 | Ganesha | Miramonte | 5-7-0 | 5.9338

309 | Warren | Gateway | 0-4-0 | 5.9174

310 | Vasquez | Heritage | 6-3-0 | 5.911

311 | St. Jeanne de Lestonnac | South Valley | 7-3-0 | 5.9006

312 | Lighthouse | #N/A | 1-0-0 | 5.9004

313 | St. Monica Academy | Heritage | 6-5-0 | 5.8992

314 | Bishop Conaty-Loretto | Santa Fe | 2-4-0 | 5.8704

315 | Newport Christian | Academy | 2-0-0 | 5.863

316 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | Camino Real | 4-9-0 | 5.8568

317 | Adelanto | Desert Sky | 9-3-0 | 5.8488

318 | University Prep | Cross Valley | 9-6-0 | 5.8356

319 | Heritage/Menifee | Sunbelt | 4-8-0 | 5.8342

320 | Garden Grove | Orange Coast | 3-10-0 | 5.8266

321 | Sierra Vista | Montview | 12-11-0 | 5.8212

322 | California | 605 | 3-7-0 | 5.8062

323 | Estancia | Coast | 7-4-0 | 5.7956

324 | Patriot | River Valley | 8-12-0 | 5.7932

325 | Paramount | Mid-Cities | 3-7-0 | 5.7914

326 | Mark Keppel | Metro | 2-7-0 | 5.788

327 | Bloomington | Skyline | 7-7-0 | 5.7806

328 | Eastside Christian | San Joaquin | 0-1-0 | 5.7764

329 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | Hacienda | 4-10-0 | 5.7764

330 | Academy Careers & Exploration | Cross Valley | 5-2-0 | 5.7744

331 | Shadow Hills | Desert Valley | 6-4-0 | 5.7692

332 | Leuzinger | Ocean | 4-2-0 | 5.7626

333 | Saddleback | Orange | 5-1-0 | 5.7532

334 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | Inland Valley | 0-5-0 | 5.738

335 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | Valle Vista | 6-6-0 | 5.7366

336 | Fontana | San Andreas | 6-7-0 | 5.72

337 | Hawthorne | Ocean | 3-6-0 | 5.7176

338 | United Christian Academy | Summit | 2-6-0 | 5.7098

339 | Cornerstone Chr./Wildomar | Summit | 2-5-0 | 5.7032

340 | River Springs Charter/Hemet | Pinnacle | 2-4-0 | 5.6902

341 | Charter Oak | Valle Vista | 2-6-0 | 5.6896

342 | Azusa | Montview | 3-5-0 | 5.677

343 | Rancho Alamitos | Coast | 4-5-0 | 5.667

344 | Moreno Valley | Sunbelt | 4-16-0 | 5.6568

345 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | Foothill | 1-9-1 | 5.6508

346 | Simi Valley | Coastal Canyon | 2-6-0 | 5.642

347 | Rancho Verde | Sunbelt | 7-8-0 | 5.6344

348 | Loara | Grove | 4-8-0 | 5.6342

349 | Westminster | Orange Coast | 3-4-0 | 5.6312

350 | Crossroads Christian | Summit | 2-5-0 | 5.6262

351 | Twentynine Palms | Sun Valley | 3-4-0 | 5.6214

352 | Silverado | Desert Sky | 2-10-0 | 5.6196

353 | Glendale | Crest | 1-0-0 | 5.6176

354 | La Habra | North Hills | 1-11-0 | 5.587

355 | Katella | Orange Coast | 3-8-0 | 5.581

356 | La Quinta/La Quinta | Desert Valley | 4-7-0 | 5.5608

357 | La Quinta/Westminster | Coast | 4-6-0 | 5.5596

358 | Carter | Skyline | 2-4-0 | 5.5454

359 | North, J.W. | Sunbelt | 7-12-0 | 5.5346

360 | San Fernando Valley Academy | Omega | 1-0-0 | 5.5292

361 | St. Marys Academy | Santa Fe | 4-4-0 | 5.516

362 | Chaffey | Mt. Baldy | 6-7-0 | 5.5144

363 | Villanova Prep | Tri-Valley | 5-6-0 | 5.5

364 | El Rancho | Metro | 5-4-0 | 5.495

365 | Liberty Christian | San Joaquin | 3-4-0 | 5.4914

366 | Desert Mirage | Sun Valley | 5-3-0 | 5.4852

367 | Lancaster | Golden | 2-8-0 | 5.485

368 | Montebello | Alliance | 3-12-0 | 5.4828

369 | Pioneer | 605 | 3-6-0 | 5.4776

370 | Duarte | Montview | 9-8-0 | 5.4766

371 | California Military Institute | South Valley | 2-4-0 | 5.4692

372 | California School/Deaf (CSDR) | Arrowhead | 2-5-0 | 5.464

373 | Pilgrim | Omega | 2-3-0 | 5.4626

374 | Garey | Montview | 6-3-0 | 5.4612

375 | Carpinteria | Citrus Coast | 3-4-0 | 5.4488

376 | Knight, Pete | Golden | 2-2-1 | 5.4476

377 | Fillmore | Citrus Coast | 4-2-0 | 5.4364

378 | Buena | Channel | 1-5-0 | 5.429

379 | Shalhevet | Mulholland | 2-1-0 | 5.4144

380 | Cobalt Institute | Cross Valley | 0-3-0 | 5.4066

381 | Diamond Ranch | Mt. Baldy | 5-12-0 | 5.4008

382 | Canyon Springs | Inland Valley | 7-7-0 | 5.385

383 | Palmdale Aerospace Academy | Heritage | 3-6-0 | 5.372

384 | Inglewood | Ocean | 3-1-0 | 5.364

385 | Western | Coast | 2-8-0 | 5.364

386 | New Roads | Coastal | 2-5-0 | 5.3536

387 | Dominguez | HUB City | 3-5-0 | 5.3534

388 | Perris | Inland Valley | 2-5-0 | 5.3498

389 | River Springs Magnolia | Pinnacle | 6-6-0 | 5.3272

390 | Miller, A.B. | Mountain Valley | 5-6-0 | 5.3166

391 | Rancho Mirage | Desert Valley | 4-4-0 | 5.3104

392 | Compton | HUB City | 3-0-0 | 5.2846

393 | Lancaster Baptist | Heritage | 3-4-0 | 5.2686

394 | La Mirada | Rio Vista | 3-13-0 | 5.2654

395 | Del Sol | Pacific View | 1-10-0 | 5.261

396 | Godinez | Golden West | 3-3-0 | 5.2592

397 | Citrus Hill | Inland Valley | 2-8-0 | 5.2534

398 | Legacy Christian Academy | Condor | 1-4-0 | 5.2362

399 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | #N/A | 4-3-0 | 5.2324

400 | Rosemead | Alliance | 2-4-0 | 5.2244

401 | Silver Valley | Cross Valley | 3-4-0 | 5.2134

402 | Anaheim | Orange | 4-5-0 | 5.213

403 | Avalon | Express | 2-10-0 | 5.1926

404 | Ramona/Riverside | Mountain Valley | 6-8-0 | 5.1922

405 | Arroyo Valley | San Andreas | 5-9-0 | 5.1874

406 | Firebaugh | Rio Vista | 2-4-0 | 5.1694

407 | Ambassador Christian | Mulholland | 2-2-0 | 5.1636

408 | Lifeline Education Charter | #N/A | 2-0-0 | 5.1466

409 | International School of Los Angeles | Independence | 2-2-0 | 5.1344

410 | La Sierra Academy | Arrowhead | 1-4-0 | 5.1256

411 | Nuview Bridge | South Valley | 3-11-0 | 5.1154

412 | Westmark | Omega | 1-0-0 | 5.0878

413 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | Inland Valley | 3-12-0 | 5.0702

414 | Palmdale Academy Charter | Heritage | 3-4-1 | 5.0618

415 | La Sierra | River Valley | 1-10-0 | 5.05

416 | Highland Hall | Omega | 1-1-0 | 5.0168

417 | Summit View West | Mulholland | 0-1-0 | 5.0142

418 | Bassett | Miramonte | 4-9-0 | 5.0066

419 | San Gabriel Mission | Santa Fe | 2-1-0 | 5.0044

420 | Delphi Academy | Omega | 2-1-0 | 4.9866

421 | Orange County Classical Academy | Express | 3-3-0 | 4.9678

422 | Sequoyah | Omega | 1-1-0 | 4.961

423 | Los Amigos | Grove | 3-4-0 | 4.9494

424 | YULA (Yeshiva) | Independence | 0-1-0 | 4.9474

425 | Pacific Lutheran | Mulholland | 1-2-0 | 4.942

426 | Compton Early College | HUB City | 2-1-0 | 4.9306

427 | Victor Valley Christian | Agape | 0-6-0 | 4.9304

428 | Muir | Crest | 0-1-0 | 4.928

429 | Banning | Desert Valley | 2-10-0 | 4.9276

430 | Jordan | Moore | 0-4-0 | 4.9042

431 | South El Monte | Metro | 3-4-0 | 4.9034

432 | Palmdale | Golden | 0-5-0 | 4.9026

433 | Don Lugo | Mt. Baldy | 0-7-0 | 4.8974

434 | Sonrise Christian School | #N/A | 0-1-0 | 4.8934

435 | Newbury Park Adventist | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.857

436 | Grace | Frontier | 1-2-0 | 4.8558

437 | Mountain View | Alliance | 4-9-0 | 4.8076

438 | Mesa Grande | Pinnacle | 1-5-0 | 4.805

439 | Mesrobian | International | 1-8-0 | 4.7936

440 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | HUB City | 1-3-1 | 4.7832

441 | Serra | Santa Fe | 0-3-0 | 4.783

442 | Acaciawood Academy | Express | 1-4-0 | 4.7782

443 | Rolling Hills Prep | Coastal | 0-2-0 | 4.7762

444 | Hawthorne MSA | Coastal | 1-2-0 | 4.775

445 | Orange | Orange | 4-4-0 | 4.7634

446 | Norton Science/Language Academy | Majestic | 2-3-0 | 4.7576

447 | The SEED School of LA | Mulholland | 2-3-0 | 4.7462

448 | Ontario | Mt. Baldy | 1-7-0 | 4.7384

449 | Cate | Tri-Valley | 1-6-0 | 4.7148

450 | Hillcrest Chr./Thousand Oaks | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.7094

451 | Animo Leadership | Mulholland | 1-6-0 | 4.7028

452 | California Lutheran Academy | Arrowhead | 1-8-0 | 4.6876

453 | St. Bernard | Santa Fe | 0-2-0 | 4.654

454 | Tarbut V Torah | Express | 0-3-0 | 4.6208

455 | First Baptist/Long Beach | Academy | 3-2-0 | 4.594

456 | Entrepreneur/Highland | Arrowhead | 2-7-0 | 4.5934

457 | Summit View | Omega | 0-2-0 | 4.574

458 | Cathedral City | Sun Valley | 2-10-0 | 4.5582

459 | Hamilton | Arrowhead | 1-4-0 | 4.5578

460 | Yucca Valley | Desert Valley | 2-5-0 | 4.5476

461 | Santiago/Garden Grove | Grove | 2-6-0 | 4.534

462 | Centennial/Compton | HUB City | 0-4-0 | 4.5296

463 | Santa Ana Valley | Grove | 1-6-0 | 4.5108

464 | Arroyo | Alliance | 1-6-0 | 4.472

465 | Littlerock | Golden | 1-3-0 | 4.4702

466 | Savanna | Orange | 1-11-0 | 4.4622

467 | Southwestern Academy | International | 0-3-0 | 4.4506

468 | Hueneme | Citrus Coast | 1-7-0 | 4.4352

469 | Hoover/Glendale | Crest | 0-3-0 | 4.4296

470 | Lawndale | Ocean | 1-2-0 | 4.4292

471 | Packinghouse Christian | Pinnacle | 3-6-0 | 4.4286

472 | Lucerne Valley | Agape | 2-7-0 | 4.4208

473 | Magnolia | Orange | 0-8-0 | 4.4208

474 | Thacher | Frontier | 0-5-0 | 4.4186

475 | Waverly | International | 0-1-0 | 4.4046

476 | Workman | Miramonte | 3-5-0 | 4.3318

477 | Santa Clara | Frontier | 1-12-0 | 4.325

478 | EF Academy | International | 1-0-0 | 4.3128

479 | Rubidoux | Mountain Valley | 4-8-0 | 4.2914

480 | Antelope Valley | Golden | 0-10-0 | 4.2512

481 | Calvary Chapel/Downey | Academy | 3-6-0 | 4.2348

482 | Pomona | Miramonte | 2-6-0 | 4.1622

483 | New Covenant Academy | International | 0-2-0 | 4.143

484 | Lakeview Leadership Academy | Cross Valley | 1-4-0 | 4.1234

485 | El Monte | Alliance | 2-7-0 | 4.1078

486 | Channel Islands | Pacific View | 1-4-0 | 4.0884

487 | NOVA Academy Early College | San Joaquin | 0-1-0 | 4.0162

488 | Colton | Skyline | 1-10-0 | 4.0162

489 | Glenn | 605 | 2-4-0 | 4.0116

490 | Desert Hot Springs | Sun Valley | 0-6-0 | 3.998

491 | Faith Baptist | Heritage | 0-7-0 | 3.9948

492 | River Springs Charter/Temecula | Majestic | 0-1-0 | 3.9722

493 | Santa Ana | Orange Coast | 0-7-0 | 3.948

494 | Animo City of Champions | Mulholland | 0-2-0 | 3.917

495 | Cristo Rey OC | Academy | 0-1-0 | 3.89

496 | Public Safety Academy | Majestic | 1-8-0 | 3.8474

497 | Baldwin Park | Montview | 1-8-0 | 3.8272

498 | Blair | Crest | 0-1-0 | 3.801

499 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | San Joaquin | 0-4-0 | 3.797

500 | PAL Charter Academy | Cross Valley | 0-4-0 | 3.7788

501 | La Puente | Miramonte | 0-1-0 | 3.7172

502 | Alhambra/Alhambra | Alliance | 1-4-0 | 3.681

503 | San Bernardino | Mountain Valley | 0-9-0 | 3.5682

504 | Edgewood | Miramonte | 0-4-0 | 3.5044

505 | Pacific | Mountain Valley | 0-5-0 | 3.4776

506 | Magnolia Science Acad/Santa Ana | Academy | 1-0-0 | 3.415

507 | Sherman Indian | Arrowhead | 0-1-0 | 3.1886

508 | Grove | Majestic | 1-2-0 | 3.1646

509 | Bethel Christian/Riverside | Majestic | 0-1-0 | 2.4172

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Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

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