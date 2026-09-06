Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Sept. 6

We finally have a little stability at the top after Week 2.

Santa Margarita stays at No. 1, which marks the first time this season a team has stayed at No. 1 for more than one week. The rest of the Top 5 stays intact — no movement.

But there is plenty of movement throughout the rest of the Top 25, including JSerra leaping up after a win over Crean Lutheran; Palos Verdes entering the Top 10; and Oak Hills re-joining the fold after a win over Rancho Cucamonga.

After Week 2, here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 6

1. Santa Margarita (3-0)

The Eagles roll over Highland 55-7 at home. | vs. Sacramento Inderkum, Saturday

2. St. John Bosco (2-1)

Braves overcome a 14-point hole to beat Pittsburg on the road. | vs. Kahuku

3. Sierra Canyon (2-0)

Trailblazers had a bye week. | vs. Saint Louis (HI), Thursday

4. Corona Centennial (1-1)

Huskies had a bye week. | at Mater Dei

5. Mater Dei (3-0)

Monarchs take care of business against Valor Christian (CO) 38-22. | vs. Corona Centennial

6. Orange Lutheran (2-1)

Lancers have won two in a row and seem to finding a groove. Beating Basha (AZ) says something. | at Gardena Serra

7. Mission Viejo (2-1)

Diablos fall to Folsom up north, 35-21. | vs. San Diego Lincoln

8. San Clemente (3-0)

Tritons beat Chaparral on the road, 35-20. QB Preston Beck scored three TDs. | at La Costa Canyon

9. Pacifica/Oxnard (3-0)

Pacifica beat Hart 39-20. The Tritons have only lost two games since October of 2024. | at Highland

10. Palos Verdes (3-0)

The kings of the South Bay; beat Carson 35-20. | at Huntington Beach

11. JSerra (2-1)

The Lions get a quality win over Crean Lutheran thanks to a power running game. | vs. Oak Hills

12. Chaparral (1-2)

The Pumas are trying to bridge the gap between now and when QB Dane Weber returns. | vs. Rancho Cucamonga

13. Chaminade (3-0)

Eagles had a bye week. | at Beaumont

14. Gardena Serra (2-1)

AJ McBean delivered three TDs in a comeback win over Los Alamitos. | vs. Orange Lutheran

15. Crean Lutheran (2-1)

The Saints fall short in a monster step-up game against JSerra. | vs. El Dorado

16. Norco (3-0)

The Cougars roll over Orange Vista 49-0. | at Etiwanda

17. Corona del Mar (3-0)

The Sea Kings take care of business against Edison, 27-7. | at Newport Harbor, Thursday

18. Bishop Amat (3-0)

Coach Kory Minor isn't messing around. Lancers take down Valencia 49-10. | vs. Culver City

19. Oak Hills (2-1)

The Bulldogs enter back into the Top 25 after a stunning victory over previously-unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga, 25-17. | at JSerra, Thursday

20. Rancho Cucamonga (2-1)

After looking strong in games one and two, the Cougars drop an unexpected one to Oak Hills. | at Chaparral

21. Damien (2-1)

The Spartans lose in Nevada to Faith Lutheran. | at Tustin

22. Servite (1-2)

The Friars are playing a tough schedule, fall to Centennial (AZ). | vs. St. Paul

23. Tustin (2-1)

Hayden Koo plays QB to fill in for an injured Ayden Edwards; leads the Tillers to a win over Long Beach Poly. | vs. Damien, Thursday

24. Westlake (3-0)

Warriors beat Chatsworth 49-14. | vs. Laguna Beach, Thursday

25. Huntington Beach (3-0)

The Oilers take down Long Beach Wilson 31-6. | at Redondo Union, Thursday

DROPPED: Edison (lost to Corona del Mar, 27-7)

NEW: Oak Hills (beat Rancho Cucamonga, 25-17)