Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Sept. 6
We finally have a little stability at the top after Week 2.
Santa Margarita stays at No. 1, which marks the first time this season a team has stayed at No. 1 for more than one week. The rest of the Top 5 stays intact — no movement.
But there is plenty of movement throughout the rest of the Top 25, including JSerra leaping up after a win over Crean Lutheran; Palos Verdes entering the Top 10; and Oak Hills re-joining the fold after a win over Rancho Cucamonga.
After Week 2, here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 6
1. Santa Margarita (3-0)
The Eagles roll over Highland 55-7 at home. | vs. Sacramento Inderkum, Saturday
2. St. John Bosco (2-1)
Braves overcome a 14-point hole to beat Pittsburg on the road. | vs. Kahuku
3. Sierra Canyon (2-0)
Trailblazers had a bye week. | vs. Saint Louis (HI), Thursday
4. Corona Centennial (1-1)
Huskies had a bye week. | at Mater Dei
5. Mater Dei (3-0)
Monarchs take care of business against Valor Christian (CO) 38-22. | vs. Corona Centennial
6. Orange Lutheran (2-1)
Lancers have won two in a row and seem to finding a groove. Beating Basha (AZ) says something. | at Gardena Serra
7. Mission Viejo (2-1)
Diablos fall to Folsom up north, 35-21. | vs. San Diego Lincoln
8. San Clemente (3-0)
Tritons beat Chaparral on the road, 35-20. QB Preston Beck scored three TDs. | at La Costa Canyon
9. Pacifica/Oxnard (3-0)
Pacifica beat Hart 39-20. The Tritons have only lost two games since October of 2024. | at Highland
10. Palos Verdes (3-0)
The kings of the South Bay; beat Carson 35-20. | at Huntington Beach
11. JSerra (2-1)
The Lions get a quality win over Crean Lutheran thanks to a power running game. | vs. Oak Hills
12. Chaparral (1-2)
The Pumas are trying to bridge the gap between now and when QB Dane Weber returns. | vs. Rancho Cucamonga
13. Chaminade (3-0)
Eagles had a bye week. | at Beaumont
14. Gardena Serra (2-1)
AJ McBean delivered three TDs in a comeback win over Los Alamitos. | vs. Orange Lutheran
15. Crean Lutheran (2-1)
The Saints fall short in a monster step-up game against JSerra. | vs. El Dorado
16. Norco (3-0)
The Cougars roll over Orange Vista 49-0. | at Etiwanda
17. Corona del Mar (3-0)
The Sea Kings take care of business against Edison, 27-7. | at Newport Harbor, Thursday
18. Bishop Amat (3-0)
Coach Kory Minor isn't messing around. Lancers take down Valencia 49-10. | vs. Culver City
19. Oak Hills (2-1)
The Bulldogs enter back into the Top 25 after a stunning victory over previously-unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga, 25-17. | at JSerra, Thursday
20. Rancho Cucamonga (2-1)
After looking strong in games one and two, the Cougars drop an unexpected one to Oak Hills. | at Chaparral
21. Damien (2-1)
The Spartans lose in Nevada to Faith Lutheran. | at Tustin
22. Servite (1-2)
The Friars are playing a tough schedule, fall to Centennial (AZ). | vs. St. Paul
23. Tustin (2-1)
Hayden Koo plays QB to fill in for an injured Ayden Edwards; leads the Tillers to a win over Long Beach Poly. | vs. Damien, Thursday
24. Westlake (3-0)
Warriors beat Chatsworth 49-14. | vs. Laguna Beach, Thursday
25. Huntington Beach (3-0)
The Oilers take down Long Beach Wilson 31-6. | at Redondo Union, Thursday
DROPPED: Edison (lost to Corona del Mar, 27-7)
NEW: Oak Hills (beat Rancho Cucamonga, 25-17)
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal