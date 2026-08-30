Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Aug. 30

For the second straight week, we will have new No. 1 in the Southland.

Santa Margarita, which went on the road and knocked off previously-No. 1 Corona Centennial, will be the new No. 1 for the foreseeable future.

There's new blood, too. Bishop Amat and Huntington Beach join the fold for the first time this fall.

After Week 1, here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 30

1. Santa Margarita (2-0)

The Eagles move to No. 1 after edging Corona Centennial on the road, 21-20. | vs. Highland

2. St. John Bosco (1-1)

Braves are back in the win column after a win over Roman Catholic (PA). If you can believe it, St. John Bosco was on a three-game losing streak dating back to last season. | at Pittsburgh

3. Sierra Canyon (2-0)

The Trailblazers go to Florida and beat Chaminade-Madonna 24-7. | BYE

4. Corona Centennial (1-1)

Centennial falls to Santa Margarita 21-20 at home. | BYE

5. Mater Dei (2-0)

The Monarchs take care of business in Utah and beat Orem. | vs. Valor Christian (CO)

6. Mission Viejo (2-0)

Diablos roll St. Paul 77-12. | at Folsom

7. Orange Lutheran (1-1)

Ray Fenton gets win No. 1 thanks to a great passing game from Ezrah Brown, beating Cathedral Catholic of San Diego 38-24. | vs. Basha (AZ)

8. Crean Lutheran (2-0)

Saints beat Mira Costa 31-10. Big test this coming week against a Trinity League program. | vs. JSerra

9. Pacifica/Oxnard (2-0)

QB Taylor Lee threw 53 TDs last fall. He might throw 60 this season, he's already thrown nine. | at Hart

10. San Clemente (2-0)

Tritons had a bye this week. | at Chaparral

11. Chaparral (1-1)

Solid win over San Juan Hills, 31-19. | vs. San Clemente

12. Rancho Cucamonga (2-0)

Cougars took care of business at home against Oaks Christian, 44-14. | at Oak Hills, Thursday

13. Palos Verdes (2-0)

Ryan Rakowski was stellar in the Sea Kings' 21-18 win over Bishop Moore (FL). | at Carson, Thursday

14. Gardena Serra (1-1)

Cavs get into win column with win over Hamilton, 49-12. | at Los Alamitos

15. Damien (2-0)

Sophomore QB Anthony Randolph has filled the shoes for former QB Isaiah Arriaza well. Randolph threw four TDs with no interceptions in the win over Vista Murrieta. | at Faith Lutheran (NV)

16. Chaminade (3-0)

Jeremy Mellalieu threw four touchdowns to take the Eagles to 3-0 after a win over Valencia. | BYE

17. Norco (2-0)

QB Julian Medina was at it again for the Cougars, throwing for 299 yards and three TDs in a 56-7 win over Colony. | vs. Orange Vista

18. Edison (1-1)

Chargers fall to Pinnacle (AZ) 32-28 at home. | vs. Corona del Mar

19. Servite (1-1)

The Friars get their first win with Rick Garretson at the helm, topping Murrieta Valley 42-10. | vs. Centennial (AZ)

20. JSerra (1-1)

First win for coach Hardy Nickerson; topped Long Beach Wilson 63-0. | at Crean Lutheran

21. Tustin (1-1)

Jeremiah Williams recorded three sacks for the Tillers in 35-0 win over Foothill. | vs. Long Beach Poly

22. Corona del Mar (2-0)

The Sea Kings are rolling with 37-7 win over Santa Barbara. This game was 30-0 at one point. | at Edison

23. Westlake (2-0)

QB Ford Green tossed for 257 yards and four touchdowns in 38-7 win over Agoura. | vs. Chatsworth

24. Bishop Amat (2-0)

Lancers debut in Top 25 after a quality, dominating win over Oak Hills, 22-3. | vs. Valencia

25. Huntington Beach (2-0)

Oilers beat Los Alamitos 31-15. QB Brady Edmunds threw a TD. RB Dallas Miller ran for two scores. | at Long Beach Wilson

DROPPED: Oak Hills (lost to Bishop Amat, 22-3)

NEW: Bishop Amat (win over Oak Hills, 22-3); Huntington Beach (win over Los Alamitos, 31-15)