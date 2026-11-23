The road to a CIF Southern Section championship comes down to one final weekend.

Teams from across Southern California will take the field Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, with championship matchups scheduled across 14 divisions and two divisions of 8-man football.

Here's a complete look at the schedule, including game times, matchups and championship venues.

CIF Southern Section, Friday, Nov. 27

(All games scheduled for 7 p.m.)

Division 1: St. John Bosco vs. Centennial/Corona (at L.A. Memorial Coliseum)

Division 3: Poly/Long Beach vs. Villa Park (at Fred Kelly Stadium)

Division 7: Paramount vs. Millikan (at Millikan High School)

Division 9: J.W. North vs. Compton (at Compton High School)

Division 13: Anaheim vs. University (at University High School)

Division 14: San Gabriel vs. Santa Ana Valley (at Santa Ana Valley High School)

CIF Southern Section, Saturday, Nov. 28

Division 2: Palos Verdes vs. San Juan Hills (at San Juan Hills High School)

Division 4: Quartz Hill vs. Downey (at Downey High School)

Division 5: Aquinas vs. Agoura (at Agoura High School)

Division 6: Beaumont vs. Foothill (at Tustin District Stadium)

Division 8: Rancho Verde vs. Rio Hondo Prep (at TBD)

Division 10: Nogales vs. Dos Pueblos (at Dos Pueblos High School)

Division 11: Xavier Prep vs. Crescenta Valley (at Crescenta Valley High School)

Division 12: Artesia vs. Lakeside (at Lakeside High School)

CIF Southern Section , Saturday, Nov. 28 (8-Man)

Division 2: Sage Hill vs. Faith Baptist (at Westminster High School)

Division 1: TBD vs. Lancaster Baptist (at Westminster High School)

LA City Section, Friday, Nov. 27

Division II: Marquez vs. San Fernando (at Birmingham Charter, 3 p.m.)

Division III: Roosevelt vs. South East (at Birmingham Charter, 7 p.m.)

LA City Section, Saturday, Nov. 27

Division I: Banning vs. Hamilton (at LA Southwest College, 1 p.m.)

Open Division: Carson vs. San Pedro (at LA Southwest College, 5 p.m.)

CIF Southern Section Semifinal Scores

Centennial 42, Sierra Canyon 19

St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 2

San Juan Hills 35, Chaparral 21

Palos Verdes 62, Pacifica 38

Long Beach Poly 43, Great Oak 14

Villa Park 35, San Jacinto 12

Downey 10, Chino Hills 9

Quartz Hill 14, La Habra 7

Agoura 34, Simi Valley 27

Aquinas 35, Mary Star of the Sea 26

Beaumont 21, Santa Barbara 10

Foothill 17, St. Francis 14

Paramount 27, La Mirada 24

Millikan 35, Oak Park 14

Rio Hondo Prep 20, Segerstrom 14

Rancho Verde 45, Corona/Santiago 0

Compton 23, Moreno Valley 17

JW North 50, West Covina 49 (OT)

Nogales 21, Desert Hot Springs 10

Dos Pueblos 28, Rancho Mirage 13

Crescenta Valley 36, South 6

Xavier Prep 37, Dominguez 8

Artesia 35, Carter 20

Lakeside 17, Costa Mesa 10

University 23, Wilson 14

Anaheim 24, Whittier 22

Santa Ana Valley 28, Bassett 7

San Gabriel 28, Knight 14

Los Angeles City Section Semifinal Scores

Carson 35, King/Drew 14

San Pedro 35, Crenshaw 6

Banning 28, Kennedy 21 (OT)

Hamilton 20, Venice 7

Marquez 18, Jefferson 6

San Fernando 18, Sylmar 14

Roosevelt 38, Lincoln 12

South East 26, Westchester 12