Eagle Rock Blocks Last-Second Field Goal, Stuns Marquez 30-22

LOS ANGELES – Eagle Rock waited five games for its first victory of the season.

Then the Eagles had to wait until the final play to secure it.

After rallying to take a 24-22 lead over Marquez late in the fourth quarter, Eagle Rock watched the Gladiators drive into position for a potential game-winning field goal Friday night at Contreras High School.

Marquez lined up for the kick with seconds remaining.

Eagle Rock blocked it.

The Eagles then scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown, turning a potential 25-24 loss into a dramatic 30-22 victory.

Eagle Rock improved to 1-4 and snapped a four-game losing streak. Marquez fell to 1-5 with its fifth consecutive loss.

Eagle Rock Takes a Halftime Lead

Marquez struck first, scoring early in the opening quarter before Eagle Rock answered early in the second.

The Eagles appeared ready to add another score later in the quarter when Marquez senior Elyjah Staples, a Cal commit, forced a fumble near the goal line.

Eagle Rock's defense quickly got the ball back.

This time, the Eagles took advantage of the opportunity, throwing a touchdown pass on their final offensive possession of the half to take a 12-7 lead into halftime.

Marquez Takes Control in the Third Quarter

Marquez responded after halftime.

The Gladiators converted a field goal and added a touchdown to move in front 22-11 with approximately three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

That left Eagle Rock needing its biggest comeback of the season to avoid falling to 0-5.

The Eagles began cutting into the deficit in the fourth quarter before eventually getting another opportunity late in the game.

Senior receiver DeAndre Dedmon found space on a slant route and caught a touchdown pass that put Eagle Rock ahead 24-22.

But Marquez still had approximately 40 seconds to respond.

Marquez Drives Into Position to Win

The Gladiators quickly moved the ball down the field and reached approximately the Eagle Rock 20-yard line with 11 seconds remaining.

With enough time for one more play before attempting a field goal, junior quarterback Jordan Jimenez threw toward an open receiver.

Two Marquez receivers collided while attempting to make the catch, and the pass fell incomplete.

That left the game riding on one kick.

Marquez sent its field-goal unit onto the field with an opportunity to turn a two-point deficit into a one-point victory.

Eagle Rock never gave the kick a chance.

The Eagles broke through the protection and blocked the field-goal attempt. Eagle Rock recovered the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown as time expired, setting off a celebration and producing the final 30-22 margin.

Eagle Rock Ends Four-Game Losing Streak

The victory gave Eagle Rock its first win after four consecutive losses to open the season.

More importantly, the Eagles found it just before beginning Northern League play.

Eagle Rock (1-4) will host Lincoln in its league opener next week.

Marquez (1-5) will try to end its five-game losing streak when the Gladiators open Coliseum League play on the road against Crenshaw.