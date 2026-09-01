Fairfax's Tru Warrior Casas Overcomes Adversity Through Faith and Football

An interview with Tru Warrior Casas recently circulated on social media, drawing attention to a story of perseverance that extends far beyond the football field.

Casas, a Class of 2027 athlete at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, has endured homelessness, family hardship and time apart from his father while his father was incarcerated. Through those challenges, Casas says football became more than a game. It became an escape, a source of stability and a place where he found family.

A running back, tight end, outside linebacker and punter, Casas has leaned on his faith, his family and the support of his coaches, teammates and the Fairfax community. Rather than allowing the difficult periods of his childhood to derail him, Casas says he has tried to use them as motivation.

He now dreams of playing college football and eventually reaching the NFL. But Casas says his ambitions extend beyond the field. He wants to provide for his family, give back to his community, visit children's hospitals and inspire young athletes who may not attend prominent programs or have recruiting stars next to their names.

High School On SI spoke with Casas about how he discovered football, the hardships he has overcome, his relationship with his father and the faith that continues to guide him.

Q&A With Fairfax's Tru Warrior Casas

I'm a huge believer that everyone has a story. Where did your journey begin, and what first brought football into your life?

Casas: First of all I would like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ. But, I would like to say my football journey. First, when I was born, when I came out the womb I was purple, and I almost died. But when I survived, my dad looked at me, and he knew I was going to become a true warrior. When I was a baby, I would always watch the Houston Texans football games. And my dad always got me a football and I would always practice the moves. Even though I could barely walk my older brother used to always tackle me. and roughhouse me but one day. When I was little, my brother tried to talk on me and I took a couple of steps to decide, and when he realized he couldn’t tackle me, he got mad and from there on out my dad saw the potential of what I had for football.

You’ve already overcome homelessness and other challenges that could have caused many people to give up. Where did you find the strength to keep moving forward?

Casas: Well, I’ve always been going through stuff ever since I was little, and when my Dad got locked up, it only became harder, but I never let that stop me. I use all of that to motivate me and push me because I know and I knew God was going to work it all out for me, but he was testing me. People don’t realize, but God doesn’t put us through things, he knows we can’t handle. I like to think about it. As like. Let’s say it's raining outside, and God is your umbrella and he’s protecting you from all the rain. Just because one little raindrop hits. You doesn’t mean he’s not protecting you. It doesn’t mean you’re going to stop God protecting you from all the rain. Yeah, sometimes it might slip up and get on you, but what is one rain drop compared to a whole storm. Like what I said, in my past interview Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” and I know no matter what life puts me through I can do and get through it all with Christ on my side.

When life felt uncertain, what did football give you — a safe place, a family, a sense of purpose or something even greater? How have your faith, coaches, teammates and the Fairfax community helped shape the young man and football player you are today?

Casas: Well, when I had no one when I had anger when I had sadness, football was always there for me and never left my side. Football never hurt me at all. It’s always been my escape place in my asset to become a better person. Football doesn’t teach me to become a better person on the field, but it helps me become a better person off the field with the discipline and hard work in the motivation. My coaches have shaped me to the person I am today because I’m not going to lie my freshman and sophomore year. I was not doing good. I was a knucklehead, making bad grades. I was a whole different person. But with my coaches, they never left my side. They never gave up on me. They gave me more chances than anyone should ever have, and they seen something in me, and they believe that me and they were like another father figure for me when my father couldn’t be there for me when he wanted to. The Fairfax community has taught me a lot, and you could learn a lot from it. Also, my Dad used to always told me God gave you two eyes, two ears and one mouth for a reason. Basically what he’s trying to say is you can learn and see more with the people around you and you learn more by listening. Instead of talking. My teammates have always felt like my family. Whenever my mom would kick me out and I would not be in the house, my coaches and teammates are always there for me. The community and the coaches of Fairfax shaped me into the young man I am today and, without them and God, I don’t know where I would be. I give all my thanks to them.

Code5photos/ IG Luis & Araceli Ortega

You’ve shared how proud you are of your dad and how much his journey inspires you. What have you watched him overcome, and how has that motivated you to pursue your own dreams?

Casas: My dad always inspired me. If anyone can ask me who’s my hero, I would like to say it’s my dad. My Dad has been through a lot and he's seen a lot, but no matter what, my dad has never let that bring him down. He is such a hard-working man and he inspires me so much. He’s my superhero in my eyes. I've seen him push himself to go to the gym at 4:30 a.m. every single day. Seeing him push and work every single day and push to help me, and work with me on helping me succeed to my dreams of playing. The next level football inspires me so much, and I do it for him and the Lord.

What message would you like to share with the next generation of young athletes?

Casas: A message I would like to say to the younger generation is you can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t work hard, it means nothing. Hard work beats talent. Talent doesn’t wanna work hard. And if I have to be honest, you don’t have to have all the stars. You don’t have to have all the rankings. As long as you have discipline, and heart and God in your life, it will all work out. Don’t compare yourself to other people because God will have a plan for you and He will bless you to be amazing.

What dreams are you working toward through football, and what would it mean to accomplish them after everything you and your family have overcome?

Casas: My dreams are to make it in the next level to make it in college and to be blessed enough to play in the NFL. It will mean everything to accomplish my dreams. I feel like when I accomplished my dreams, I’ll have a story that a lot of kids don’t have. If they don't best life or don’t have all the stars or rankings, they can use it to motivate them. I want to be big in football so I can give back to my community; so I can visit children’s hospitals; so I can make dreams come true. I want to be big so I can thank my Grandma for never giving up on me, for always being there for me, even though she’s in another state, so I can give back to my dad and my grandma. I do it for my little sister. She doesn’t talk to me anymore but she’s also my motivation for everything. And I hope one day, my little sister can see how great I am and how amazing I’ve become as a person and an athlete.

When all is said and done, what kind of legacy do you hope to leave, both on the football field and through the people inspired by your story?

Casas: I hope to leave a legacy that inspires the next generation of kids for football. How to leave a legacy that inspires people who don’t go to the biggest schools. I hope to inspire the people that don’t have all the rankings and offers. They can use my story to motivate them. Just because you don’t go to the biggest school in America, doesn’t mean you can’t be seen and I’m still on my journey to becoming big. I want to leave a legacy that I’m not just an amazing athlete, but I’m also an amazing Christian. I want people to know that if you’re depressed, or if you’re going through a lot, don’t ever give up. Don’t let go because God will always have a plan for you and at the end of the day it will all work out.