High School Football Player Starts Nonprofit to Help Athletes Who Can’t Afford Letterman Jackets

For Rowland High junior Ethan De Anda, earning a varsity letter is supposed to represent something bigger than a patch on a jacket.

It represents the practices, workouts, games and sacrifices that went into becoming a varsity athlete.

But De Anda realized that not every athlete who earns that recognition can afford one of its most visible symbols: a letterman jacket.

That realization inspired the 5-foot-10, 230-pound offensive lineman and Raiders team captain, who also happens to be a 4.0 student who aspires to study at the University of Notre Dame, to do something about it.

De Anda has launched the Ethan De Anda's Letterman Legacy Foundation, an initiative designed to provide financial assistance to Rowland High student-athletes who have earned varsity letters but may not have the financial means to purchase their own letterman jackets.

The foundation's message is straightforward: an athlete's financial circumstances shouldn't determine whether he or she gets to display an accomplishment that was earned on the field, court, track or elsewhere.

The idea began after De Anda received a letterman jacket as a birthday gift. Excited about his new jacket, he wore it to school the next day.

That's when one of his best friends asked if he could try it on. His friend's family couldn't afford to buy him one.

The moment stayed with De Anda. Until then, he hadn't considered that something he viewed as part of the high school sports experience could be financially out of reach for another athlete.

From One Jacket to a Bigger Idea

De Anda initially wanted to find a way to help his friend get a jacket. That idea soon grew into something larger: creating a nonprofit that could help other student-athletes facing the same financial obstacle.

With assistance from his family and members of the Rowland High community, De Anda began turning the idea into an organization. The foundation's first goal is to provide a letterman jacket to a deserving student-athlete by the end of the year.

Students seeking assistance will go through an application process that includes several short essay questions and a review of their academic history. The foundation isn't designed simply to reward top athletes. De Anda also wants to recognize students who are engaged in the classroom and their school community.

As a member of the Rowland football program, he has experienced firsthand what comes with representing a high school team. Now, as a junior, he's attempting to turn that experience into something that could benefit athletes well beyond his own graduating class.

The foundation's first fundraising campaign has set a goal of $1,500. According to the campaign, the money will help purchase its first letterman jacket while also covering some of the legal and administrative expenses associated with establishing the organization as a nonprofit.

Building a Lasting Legacy

The larger vision extends beyond one jacket.

De Anda hopes the foundation can become a lasting resource for Rowland athletes, allowing future students to receive the same recognition as their teammates regardless of their families' financial situations.

De Anda plans to expand the program to additional sports and eventually other schools within the district. His long-term vision is even bigger: He hopes the concept can someday reach student-athletes across the country.

For an offensive lineman accustomed to doing work that doesn't always appear in a box score, the mission carries an appropriate theme.

De Anda is trying to make sure other athletes receive recognition for the work they've already put in.

And he's starting before his own high school career is even finished.

De Anda is quick to point out that getting the foundation started has been a team effort. Because he is still a minor, he needed considerable help navigating the administrative steps involved in establishing the organization.

He credits Rowland football coach Citos Marinez, principal Gregory Perez, ASB director Leslie Phillips and his parents, Jerry and Brenda De Anda, with helping turn the idea into reality.

Although De Anda is the student behind the foundation, he says the support of his family and the Rowland High community has been instrumental in getting it off the ground.

For an offensive lineman accustomed to doing work that doesn't always appear in a box score, the mission carries an appropriate theme.

De Anda is trying to make sure other athletes receive recognition for the work they've already put in.

And he's starting before his own high school career is even finished.