Final 2025-26 Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings

As usual, California's high school girls basketball season came and went in a blur and ended with a thrilling battle between Archbishop Mitty and a Southern Section dynamo.

Despite missing a star player, Ontario Christian cemented its rise to the top of California's girls hoops ranks with a 56-49 win over MItty behind the stellar play of Kaleena Smith. She once again proved herself as the premier point guard in high school basketball with 24 points, five assists, and a handful of highlights that only she could produce.

Corona Centennial provided the only movement in the rankings of the season's final week by defeating Rancho Christian and Clovis for a Division I state crown.

So, for the last time of the 2025-26 season, here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Mar. 16.

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22 | Dec. 29 | Jan. 5 | Jan. 12 | Jan. 19 | Jan. 26 | Feb. 2 | Feb. 9 | Feb. 16 | Feb. 23 | Mar. 2 | Mar. 9

1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (34-2 – 1st last week)

While Ontario Christian was assisted by a poor perimeter shooting night from Archbishop Mitty, the Knights had to put on the defensive gem of the year to hold the Monarchs to 49 points – their lowest of the season – in a 56-49 win worth an Open Division state championship. And they did it with just six players in the unexpected absence of star freshman Chloe Jenkins (concussion protocol), a versatile two-way threat who averaged 14.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. Kaleena Smith dazzled with 24 points and five assists, and Skylah Archer, usually the Knights' sixth man, had season-highs of 14 points and eight rebounds on 5-7 shooting starting in place of Jenkins. So, for the first time ever, Ontario Christian finishes the season as the No. 1 team in California – and perhaps the country. 6-foot-3 center Layia King is the top Knight preparing to graduate, but almost the whole rest of the squad – namely Smith, Tati Griffin, Dani Robinson, and Archer – could be back in 2026-27.

2. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (28-3 – 2nd)

Mitty 5-star junior All-American McKenna Woliczko scored 21 points Friday after earning MVP honors at the Nike TOC two weeks ago when the Monarchs defeated Ontario Christian in the finals. | Photo: Dennis Lee

Yet another season of remarkable dominance and achievement, section and regional Open Division championships, and eventually, heartbreak in Sacramento against a Southern Section juggernaut for the Monarchs. The week started off encouragingly for Archbishop Mitty, which dominated from start to finish in a 71-42 NorCal finals blowout of Clovis West. On Saturday, Mitty played tremendous defense but never sustained momentum on offense in its 56-49 state finals loss to Ontario Christian, which marks the end of an era for one of high school basketball's best senior classes. It starts with one of the top power forwards California has ever produced in 5-star Iowa signee McKenna Woliczko, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds against Ontario Christian, and also includes Devin Cosgriff (Michigan), Emma Cook (UC San Diego), and Abi James. On the bright side for Monarchs fans, Archbishop Mitty might still be the best team in NorCal with room to spare with Tee McCarthy, Ze'Ni Patterson, Maliya Hunter, and a host of potential breakout stars back in 2026-27.

3. SIERRA CANYON (30-3 – 3rd)

Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson celebrates winning the CIF Southern Section Open Division after beating Ontario Christian 69-62 on Feb. 28, 2026 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. | Weston Hancock

It's the end of an era for Sierra Canyon with Jerzy Robinson (South Carolina), the program's all-time leading scorer, graduating in addition to 4-star post Emilia Krstevski (Oregon), Delaney White (UC Irvine), and Payton Montgomery (Pacific). The Trailblazers have dealt with graduating one of the nation's premier senior cores on multiple occasions and stayed elite each time. Every other player on the team is an underclassmen and is expected to be back in 2026-27, including Rosie Oladokun and Cheri Hatter.

4. ETIWANDA (30-4 – 4th)

Arynn Finley of Etiwanda finished with game-high 21 points in the California (CIF) State Open Division title game at the Golden 1 Center. | Photo by Ralph Thompson

Etiwanda is the only team in California with basketball left to be played. Later this week, the Eagles head to The Throne in New Jersey to battle with seven more of the nation's top teams on a national stage. Looking ahead to next season, Etiwanda is projected to return arguably the deepest and most experienced core of talent anywhere with only two seniors on this season's roster. They are, however, tasked with filling the void of leading scorer Arynn Finley (Florida).

5. SAGE HILL (28-6 – 5th)

Amalia Holguin Sage Hill girls basketball at 2024 Cali Live in Ladera Ranch 6-14-15-2024 by Lance Smith.JPG

From a 5-4 start to finishing the season in the Open Division's statewide final four ranked fifth in California, fourth in the Southern Section, and as high as seventh in the country. Sage Hill's regional championship date with Ontario Christian was another lopsided loss to the Knights (73-51), but making it that far alone was a huge win for the Thunder. They'll be an interesting team to watch next year with two of their longtime cornerstones, Amalia Holguin (Texas) and Alyssa Cuff, off to college, but possibly every other player back, including double-digit scorers Kamdyn Klamberg, Eve Fowler, and Addison Uphoff.

6. CLOVIS WEST (30-4 – 6th)

Clovis West didn't provide much resistance for Archbishop Mitty in the regional finals, a 71-42 loss, but 2025-26 marked yet another Central Section title (14th in a row) and Open Division regional championship appearance for the Golden Eagles. They won't have as many established stars returning as usual in 2026-27, but point guard Ramie Chatman will again be one of the state's best as a senior.

7. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (25-3 – 7th)

St. Mary's lived up to the hype as a top-three team in NorCal and top dog in the Sac-Joaquin Section in 2025-26, and the Rams aren't going anywhere. There's no easy way to replace 6-foot-4 Oregon State-bound post Evilini Smith, the team's leading scorer and rebounder, and sharpshooting guard Mia Jamias is another big loss. But St. Mary's is set for 2026-27 and beyond without any other players graduating. And the core of Dylan Horton, Kori Rogers, Aynya Hardy, and Amani Rafiq plus a few up-and-comers might be good enough to threaten Archbishop Mitty atop Northern California next season.

8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (26-5 – 8th)

Not only is San Ramon Valley able to bomb away with 3-point shooting — the Wolves made six in Friday's 70-49 EBAL playoff title win over Carondelet — but assistant coach Maya Fok displays the perfect photo bomb behind her (L-R) are Hania Bowes, Ella Gunderson, Kaitlyn Mills, Alyssa Rudd and Maya Knapp. The former Uban and St. Ignatius coach has been "a great addition to say the very least." | Photo by Eva Bowes

San Ramon Valley is a lock to be one of California's better – or best – teams again in 2026-27. Just how good the Wolves can be with Alyssa Rudd off to San Jose State is unclear, but with Ella Gunderson, Hania Bowes, Presley Uchikura, Carly Stern, and Kaitlyn Mills all expected to return, the floor is high and the limit is the sky.

9. CARONDELET (25-6 – 9th)

Another top-10 finish for Carondelet. The 2025-26 Cougars didn't win a TRAC championship or repeat as a state championship, but they earned perhaps the most meaningful singular achievement they could have – retaking the CIF-North Coast Section Open Division crown from arch rival San Ramon Valley. Carondelet now graduates stars Layla Dixon (UC Davis) and Olivia Smith (UC Merced) but will stay formidable with nearly every other player expected to return.

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (24-5 – 11th)

The only team to move up in the final week of the season, Centennial peaked when it mattered most and won a Division I state title in what technically was a total rebuilding season. The Huskies cruised past Rancho Christian 81-61 in the regional finals behind 27 points and 15 rebounds from Sydney Douglas, and the 5-star sophomore had 21 points and 10 rebounds on 8-13 shooting to lift them past Clovis 73-66. Junior guard Armanyie Reed totaled 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the state finals, and those two should form one of the state's top trios next year alongside sophomore wing Talithakoum Poialii-Hunkin.

11. CLOVIS (26-11 – 10th)

The power rankings business can be cruel, and Clovis was the only ranked team to move down in the season's final week despite rinsing rival Central East 76-59 for a Division I regional title. The Cougars then lost 73-66 to Corona Centennial in a game they led for a while but still finish 2025-26 with a NorCal Division I crown and a historic undisputed TRAC title. They're now tasked with replacing possibly the best senior class in program history, which includes Sadie Sin (Long Beach State), Milly Rojas (Concordia-Irvine), and Yasmin Aguilera (Concordia-Irvine).

12. MATER DEI (26-8 – 12th)

Despite graduating a deep, talented senior class, Mater Dei is expected to return much of its core in 2026-27, including juniors Harmony Golightly and Stella Hoss and freshmen Nelly Strong and Legend Tyler.

13. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (26-9 – 13th)

No need to drop for a 20-point loss to higher-ranked Corona Centennial. 2025-26 was a raging success for Rancho Christian, which kept it pushing in the right direction despite graduating possibly the best player in program history the previous summer. The Eagles are now tasked with graduating two more outstanding seniors in Ebony Taylor-Smith and Alyson Boyd but are presumably just beginning the Addison Archer era. Archer, a projected national recruit in the Class of 2029, finished her freshman year averaging 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.9 steals per game shooting a whopping 62% from the field.

14. FRANCIS PARKER (23-8 – 14th)

Speaking of banner years and world-class freshmen, Francis Parker ends the season as the San Diego Section champion and a top-15 team in California with no seniors among its three leading scorers. Freshman Jordan Brown averaged 20 points and junior Brieana Brown averaged 16.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, and most of the rest of the team was underclassmen too.

15. OAK PARK (22-10 – 15th)

After what might've been the strongest season in program history, Oak Park will have some holes to fill with Karisma Flores (UC Santa Barbara) and Diana Sorrondo (Southern Utah) off to play D-1 ball, but things are still looking up for the Eagles. They should still have one of the state's top groups of guards if Maya Deshautelle, Ava Rogerson, Maya Urteaga, and Natasha Bommareddy all return in 2026-27.

16. JSERRA (21-9 – 16th)

It'd be easy to forget after the season they just had that just about JSerra's entire roster consisted of non-seniors. 6-foot-2 wings Vivian Grenald and Kayla Rice are expected to spearhead one of California's top upperclassman-heavy contenders a season from now.

17. MISSION HILLS (19-12 – 17th)

With much of its team graduating, Mission Hills might have a tough time getting back on top of the San Diego Section in 2026-27. But with Bay Cordova back as a senior, the Grizzlies – known for reloading quickly over the years – will still be able to compete at or near the highest level.

18. FAIRMONT PREP (17-15 – 18th)

Fairmont Prep will go from having a big-name senior core to being led by sophomores a season from now. The Huskies will be hard-pressed to state in the statewide top 25, but freshman post Aaliyah Mack is one of the top building blocks around that the Huskies' could go forward with.

19. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (21-8 – 19th)

The Jesters appear to be a wildcard heading into 2026-27. 4-star combo guard and UAB signee Bella Harmon is one of the state's most irreplaceable players, but Saint Joseph hardly had any other seniors during this marquee season.

20. LA SALLE (30-5 – 20th)

Few teams have been able to graduate star players and continue improving as well as La Salle over the last several years. The Lancers say goodbye to Casey Higgins (CSU-LA) and Julianne Tan but should have a host of key returners next season such as Aislin Tamez-Torres, Riley Higgins, and Emily Fong.

21. CENTRAL EAST (21-11 – 21st)

During a season in which Central East finally got over the hump against Clovis West, Clovis proved to be the Bengals' cryptonite. They fell 75-59 to Clovis in the regional championship in their only lopsided loss to the Cougars of the season. Central East will be hard-pressed to keep rising with five-stat leader Savana Chase graduating along with Sanai Herod and Leilah Haynes. But the Bengals will still be a force with double-digit scorers Chyna Roland and Zyraeis Murphy expected to be back.

22. REDONDO UNION (17-12 – 22nd)

2025-26 signified a return to the CIF-SS Open Division for Redondo led by a tremendous senior class. The Sea Hawks now grapple with the losses of seniors Abby Zimmerman and Ava Gomez, among others, but return quite a bit of less established talent with a high ceiling going into next season.

23. MORENO VALLEY (20-13 – 23rd)

Alaysha Mills has been getting it done on a big stage for Moreno Valley for so long that it's easy to forget she still has another year left of high school ball. She'll be the only statistically productive Viking back in 2026-27, however, with Bella Medina, Jamiyah Pearson, Crystal Serrano, and Hasina Williams all graduating.

24. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (28-6 – 24th)

Cara McKell, the program's all-time leading scorer, is off to play at Westmont. She's a huge loss for the CIF-SS D1 finalist, but the rest of this season's core – Kamilla Basyrova, Keira McLaughlin, Sophia Sarkar, and Alexis Epie – is expected to be back for Valencia in 2026-27, and that means another big year for the Vikings.

25. VENTURA (26-5 – 25th)

Ventura didn't have many seniors on the floor in 2025-26, but Kailee Staniland accounted for 23.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.4 steals a game shooting 133-314 (42%) from three, and she's off to Point Loma Nazarene. Expect the Cougars to remain strong with dominant forward Brinley Anderson back as a senior accompanied by rising juniors Emma Anter and Sofia Martinez.

ON THE BUBBLE:

PRIORY, PIEDMONT, LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN, ST. IGNATIUS, BUCHANAN (CLOVIS), CLAYTON VALLEY CHARTER, WESTVIEW, BRENTWOOD, WINDWARD, VILLA PARK, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS, IMMANUEL, SIERRA PACIFIC