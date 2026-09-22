Hollister High School Cancels Remainder of 2026 Football Season Amid Investigation

Hollister High School has canceled the remainder of its 2026 varsity football season amid an ongoing district investigation into the California program.

The San Benito High School District announced Monday that it would end the season because an ongoing review involving members of the varsity football program had left Hollister without enough available players to safely field a team.

The decision comes 11 days after head coach Thomas Sullivan was placed on paid administrative leave while the district investigated a matter involving the football program.

Hollister also forfeited its Sept. 17 game against Alisal because of what the district described as “an ongoing review of a recent report regarding team activities.”

District officials have disclosed few details about the investigation or review. SBHSD spokesperson Adam Breen previously declined to tell SanBenito.com whether multiple unrelated matters were under investigation or whether the recent developments were connected to a single investigation.

“Because the matter involves individual students and remains under review, the district is limited in the information it can provide,” Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum said in a Sept. 21 statement announcing the cancellation.

Tennenbaum acknowledged the impact of ending the season on Hollister's players, coaches, families and school community.

“The district is currently reviewing a matter involving members of the varsity football program,” Tennenbaum said. “At this time, the number of available student-athletes is not sufficient to safely field a team for the remainder of the scheduled games.”

The district also asked the public to respect the privacy of the students and families involved while the review continues.

The cancellation applies to Hollister's varsity team. The school's junior varsity and freshman football teams are expected to continue their seasons, according to BenitoLink.

Hollister Football Was 3-0 Before Season Was Canceled

The cancellation ends a promising start for the Balers, who won their first three games on the field.

Hollister opened the season with victories over Oak Grove and Live Oak before defeating Wilcox 27-20 on Sept. 11. The Balers then forfeited their scheduled Sept. 17 game against Alisal.

After Sullivan was placed on administrative leave, the district appointed former longtime Hollister coach Chris Cameron to lead the varsity program.

Hollister was scheduled to host Soquel on Sept. 25 before completing its season with games against Palma, Monterey, Carmel, Salinas and North Salinas.

The district has not publicly disclosed the nature of the matter involving members of the varsity program or said when its review will be completed.

Tennenbaum said additional information will be provided if and when the district is able to release it.